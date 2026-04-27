"Precaution now — not years from here"
a song offering
I sometimes have to just smile when something travels from the UK to Norway, and then reaches me, already translated into Norwegian
- with thanks to treasured colleagues the Radiation Research Trust and Einar in Norway, (and so many others awakening this morning to go back to this work.
Einer’s post: «Outdated science» – en låt om foreldet vitenskap | Jeg har noe på hjertet …
4 minutes audio
The British foundation EM-Radiation Research Trust has been granted the right to distribute the song, and thanks the rights holder’s family.
You can play the song here, and below you have the lyrics.
Inspired by Mikkel’s own experiences and the need for greater awareness and stricter precautions when it comes to wireless technologies, the song is a man’s message of love for his wife, who, like an estimated 5-10% of the population, suffers from health problems due to electrosensitivity. - Einar Flydal, April 27, 2026
PDF version: EFLydal-20260426-Outdated-science-–-a-lazy-about-outdated-radiation-science.pdf
“Outdated science”
(lyrics and melody: Mikkel)
Verse 1
They say the numbers keep us safe
Written down in another age
When wires were thick and signals slow
And no one asked what bodies know
They test the heat, they test the burn
But close their eyes to what we’ve learned
Cells don’t scream, they don’t complain
But silence doesn’t mean no pain
Pre-Chorus
You measure power, watts and heat
But life goes deeper than your sheet
Chorus
Your limits draw outdated lines
Ignoring signs, ignoring time
Not just about what heats the skin
But what gets under, deep within
We’re not statistics, we’rmee alive
Your standards lag, your science hides
Listen closer, read again
Biology is speaking, friend
Verse 2
New papers buried, brushed aside
“Not proven yet” becomes the lie
But proof was once a whisper too
Before the truth came breaking through
Oxidative stress, disrupted sleep
Barriers crossed you swore would keep
No smoke, no fire, no warning sound
Just subtle cracks beneath the ground
Pre-Chorus
Absence of proof is not the same
As proof that nothing changed
Chorus
Your limits draw outdated lines
Ignoring signs, ignoring time
Not just about what heats the skin
But what gets under, deep within
We’re not statistics, we’re alive
Your standards lag, your science hides
Listen closer, read again
Biology is speaking, friend
Bridge
Once it was lead, once it was smoke
Once it was lies that “no one broke”
History taught us, page by page
Delay has always had a cost to pay
Precaution’s not the enemy
It’s wisdom born of memory
Verse 3
We’re not against the future’s call
But blind progress helps no one at all
If tech moves fast, then so must care
You can’t just say “we don’t know” and dare
Children growing, night and day
Bathed in fields they didn’t choose to stay
If there is doubt, then slow the race
That’s how you honor human space
Final Chorus
Your limits draw outdated lines
Ignoring signs, ignoring time
Not just about what heats the skin
But what gets under, deep within
We’re not statistics, we’re alive
Your standards lag, your science hides
Update truth, don’t wait for blame
Health before the profit game
Outro
If science grows, then rules must too
The burden’s not on me or you
When life’s at stake, the path is clear
Precaution now — not years from here
Source: EM-Radiation Research Trust – New Song: “Outdated Science” – A Personal and Powerful Voice on EMF , 18 April 2026
When I say thanks for all you do, I mean it,
As the monks sing:
Not by force but by resolve.
Every step says this is right.
Best, Patricia