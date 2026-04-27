I sometimes have to just smile when something travels from the UK to Norway, and then reaches me, already translated into Norwegian

- with thanks to treasured colleagues the Radiation Research Trust and Einar in Norway, (and so many others awakening this morning to go back to this work.

Einer’s post: «Outdated science» – en låt om foreldet vitenskap | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

4 minutes audio

The British foundation EM-Radiation Research Trust has been granted the right to distribute the song, and thanks the rights holder’s family.

You can play the song here, and below you have the lyrics.

Inspired by Mikkel’s own experiences and the need for greater awareness and stricter precautions when it comes to wireless technologies, the song is a man’s message of love for his wife, who, like an estimated 5-10% of the population, suffers from health problems due to electrosensitivity. - Einar Flydal, April 27, 2026

PDF version: EFLydal-20260426-Outdated-science-–-a-lazy-about-outdated-radiation-science.pdf

“Outdated science”

(lyrics and melody: Mikkel)

Verse 1

They say the numbers keep us safe

Written down in another age

When wires were thick and signals slow

And no one asked what bodies know

They test the heat, they test the burn

But close their eyes to what we’ve learned

Cells don’t scream, they don’t complain

But silence doesn’t mean no pain

Pre-Chorus

You measure power, watts and heat

But life goes deeper than your sheet

Chorus

Your limits draw outdated lines

Ignoring signs, ignoring time

Not just about what heats the skin

But what gets under, deep within

We’re not statistics, we’rmee alive

Your standards lag, your science hides

Listen closer, read again

Biology is speaking, friend

Verse 2

New papers buried, brushed aside

“Not proven yet” becomes the lie

But proof was once a whisper too

Before the truth came breaking through

Oxidative stress, disrupted sleep

Barriers crossed you swore would keep

No smoke, no fire, no warning sound

Just subtle cracks beneath the ground

Pre-Chorus

Absence of proof is not the same

As proof that nothing changed

Chorus

Your limits draw outdated lines

Ignoring signs, ignoring time

Not just about what heats the skin

But what gets under, deep within

We’re not statistics, we’re alive

Your standards lag, your science hides

Listen closer, read again

Biology is speaking, friend

Bridge

Once it was lead, once it was smoke

Once it was lies that “no one broke”

History taught us, page by page

Delay has always had a cost to pay

Precaution’s not the enemy

It’s wisdom born of memory

Verse 3

We’re not against the future’s call

But blind progress helps no one at all

If tech moves fast, then so must care

You can’t just say “we don’t know” and dare

Children growing, night and day

Bathed in fields they didn’t choose to stay

If there is doubt, then slow the race

That’s how you honor human space

Final Chorus

Your limits draw outdated lines

Ignoring signs, ignoring time

Not just about what heats the skin

But what gets under, deep within

We’re not statistics, we’re alive

Your standards lag, your science hides

Update truth, don’t wait for blame

Health before the profit game

Outro

If science grows, then rules must too

The burden’s not on me or you

When life’s at stake, the path is clear

Precaution now — not years from here

Source: EM-Radiation Research Trust – New Song: “Outdated Science” – A Personal and Powerful Voice on EMF , 18 April 2026

When I say thanks for all you do, I mean it,

As the monks sing:

Not by force but by resolve.

Every step says this is right.

Best, Patricia

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