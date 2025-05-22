Doubt Was Their Product; Now it is Accompanied by Addiction and Decision-Based Evidence Making

(Monitor your health with a device that communicates wirelessly with your phone and a satellite, and with every data-gathering corporation now building another data center fueled by small nuclear reactors, and tons of water!)

I received some thoughtful input about the May 19 article:

Kent Chamberlin: "Predatory Delay" Patricia Burke · May 19 In the May 18, 19 Safe Tech International news summary, I included articles about a recent study of 5G and skin, conducted by Constructor University in Germany. Read full story

I want to apologize to Kent Chamberlin for misspelling his name. His last name is now correct at the link: Kent Chamberlin: "Predatory Delay" vs. Committing to the Truth and all Costs from Cigarettes to Wireless, (and Addressing Exploitation/Indoctrination of University Students)

Sorry for the error (by a real human and not AI.)

Another Example of Predatory Delay

Thank you to J. C. for sending along the story of another example of regulatory delay, in this case for chemicals, PFAS, etc.:

0:00 Killed by Fridges 5:27 Teflon and The Manhattan Project 7:59 Teflon is Tricky 11:37 The Teflon Revolution 13:27 Earl Tennant's Farm 17:34 Inside DuPont 20:28 Fluoride In Drinking Water 25:00 It's bigger than that 29:23 What is PFAS? 35:56 How much PFAS is in Derek’s blood? 37:56 How forever chemicals get into your blood 46:18 Removing PFAS from drinking water 49:30 Can you lower your PFAS levels? 54 minutes, more info at youtube link



“Doubt Is Their Product”

Thanks to Devra Davis for pointing to the work of David Michaels and his book Doubt is Their Product. In 2009, Fast Company reported, What is the product-defense industry? How does it work, and who’s behind it? We asked David Michaels, author of the exposé Doubt Is Their Product. “FC: What exactly do product-defense companies do? They combine science with public relations to help clients avoid regulation and litigation. I have yet to see a study published by a product-defense firm that conflicts with the needs of the study’s sponsors. The intent is to cast doubt on real science. The industry has deep roots in the fight over tobacco.” [] “Some of the big ones are Exponent, Gradient, ChemRisk, and the Weinberg Group.” – https://www.fastcompany.com/1139299/manufacturing-doubt-product-defense

Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming.

In 2010, Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway also published their book Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming.

How, Why, and When the Scrutiny of Mercenary Science for ‘Clean” Energy Stopped in its Tracks? Obama’s Smart Meters

In January of 2020 I wrote, “In the years surrounding the publication of the two books “Doubt is Their Product “ and “Merchants of Doubt,” [] Democratic-leaning publications and writers were pointing their fingers at science deniers, corporations and Republican agendas regarding human impacts on climate.

Then, in a remarkable, incomprehensible, stupefying turn of events, Democratic economic and political agendas emerged to address climate concerns based on mercenary science. Under the Obama administration, Democratic decision-makers near and far began authorizing the installation of wireless smart utility meters under the guise of addressing climate concerns, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Individuals and groups who had been pointing their fingers at mercenary tobacco scientists were now welcoming and promoting the testimony of mercenary tobacco scientists. Across the country, Peter Valberg of Gradient, lied in state after state about the safety of 24/7/365 exposures to pulsed microwave radiofrequencies caused by smart meters. Exponent also provided its mercenary expertise.

Scrutiny of mercenary science came to a halt coinciding with the Obama administration’s promotion of the smart grid and the burgeoning growth of wireless consumer products. During the Obama years, the Federal Communications Commission was headed by Tom Wheeler. He was the former Chief Executive Officer of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA). Obama said that Wheeler “has been at the forefront of some of the very dramatic changes that we’ve seen in the way we communicate and how we live our lives. He was one of the leaders of a company that helped create thousands of good, high-tech jobs. He’s in charge of the group that advises the FCC on the latest technology issues. He’s helped give American consumers more choices and better products.” Democrats enthralled with the economic benefits of the smart grid and wireless industry displayed outright dismissal, ridicule and scorn towards those reporting harm.”

Although sustainability/clean energy advocates provided a great deal of useful information about the unethical work of mercenary experts working for the fossil fuel industries, the movement to address carbon did not hold itself accountable for confronting tobacco scientists employed to lie about the safety of smart meters and other energy efficiency initiatives which have resulting in polluted/dirty electricity riddled with high voltage transients that radiate into occupied living space and into human bodies.

Clean Energy Created Dirty Power, and the Problem is Not Going Away

A number of climate leaders, for example at 350.org, demonstrated scorn towards utility customers who were providing “late lessons from early warnings” about direct harm being inflicted due to an unwise and unsafe technology choice of juxtaposing electricity and data, which has continued, unchecked.

Earlier in the smart meter debacle, I contacted both David Michaels and Naomi. David responded that smart meters were not his issue, Naomi did not respond.

Now, Addiction is The Product

Paris Marx, Disconnect: Social media must be reined in Countries are adopting higher age limits, but they need to tackle addictive design practices that target everyone

47% of people between the ages of 16 and 21 would prefer to be young in a world with no internet. Those startling numbers come from a new survey released Tuesday by the British Standards Institute, which also found that 68% of respondents feel worse about themselves after spending time on social media platforms.

The survey results are sure to fuel a growing conversation about what to do about the harms and drawbacks of social media platforms. Executives like X CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are championing a future of social media with even less moderation and fewer limits on what kind of information can spread on their platforms. For those concerned about the mental health impacts of social media or the information environment created when false information and AI slop can easily spread to millions of people, those plans sound like a disaster waiting to happen. It should come as no surprise that governments are starting to act. []

Social media companies need to be held to a higher standard. They had the opportunity to address these problems themselves, but they’ve chosen to double down in a self-serving effort to increase their political power and short-term profits. Outside the United States, countries should get far more aggressive to ensure social media aligns with local values and expectations. If US and Chinese companies increasingly dominating the space refuse to abide by new rules in other parts of the world, their refusal should be wielded to increase public support for domestic alternatives and funding for local tech development — including in the public sector.

Some people might look at this problem and simply ask, “why don’t they just leave social media?” But this isn’t a solely individual issue. These platforms are central to how we communicate, spread information, and for some people, how they make their living. It seems unlikely that social media as a form of communication can be — or should be — put back into the box, but that doesn’t mean they need to operate the way the most powerful companies in the world have designed them. Instead of maximizing profits and shareholder value, we could take a different approach; one that maximizes public benefit instead.

This is a collective problem, and that requires collective solutions. When so many young people think it would be better to get rid of the internet altogether than having to continue to live with the effects of social media on their mental states, it’s clear that action is necessary. We owe it to everyone in society, particularly those just getting their start in life, to find a better path.

Corrupted Research, Courtesy of Govt Funding

Foundation for Economic Freedom: Science Has a Major Fraud Problem. Here’s Why Government Funding Is the Likely Culprit

“Government agencies also don’t want to fund proposals that contradict the agency’s political ideas. If the research’s outcome even slightly threatens the government’s power, funding is likely to be cut off, often for extended periods. These outcomes are clearest when it comes to funding regarding the social sciences and economics, but also occur with life science research. 34% percent of scientists receiving federal funding have acknowledged engaging in research misconduct to align research with their funder’s political and economic agenda. Moreover, a mere 24% of these researchers have disclosed these ethically questionable research practices to their supervisors.

This incentive structure also explains why there is a limited amount of research into the accuracy of government-funded research. Many researchers are simply too afraid of the funding and reputational consequences that come with revealing problems with government funding.”

Most Americans treat government-funded science as the holy grail of scientific research, but it truly isn’t. Without proper market signals guiding the direction of research, millions of tax dollars are lost, and thousands of hours of scientific research are wasted. As Milton Friedman explained regarding government funding of science, “The scientific ability of really able people is being diverted from the goals they would like to pursue themselves to the goals of government officials.” It’s up to the next generation to decide who they trust more: scientists, or the state?

For the last decade, or more, I have been waving my arms around like a deranged monkey shouting that scientists, ante-Trump, did not view money from the government as tainted, biased, interested, dirty, suspicious or, especially, obliging. Instead, they thought of it as a natural and expected reward from the god Beneficence, i.e. Government, giving his people what they deserved, and they deserved because they were smart and spoke the right beliefs. They constantly told each other they were smart, anyway. And awarded credentials to each other to verify it. [] This system would be wonderful if the government was truly beneficent and wise. It is not. It is neither. I need only say to you DIE, “pregnant men”, “climate change”, “women in STEM”—and these are only a fraction of what has gone wrong—to prove that single-source behemoth control of science funding leads to absurdities. And arrogance. Scientists in universities grew, as Eisenhower warned, too used to the largess, too hubristic over the “we pay; you do” system. That is not my phrase, but The Atlantic’s. They report on growing alarm over the new administration breathing Reality back into science (purging DIE), and from the loss of funds (like overhead). They say “The government has funded science and then largely left well enough alone.” This is as false as “pregnant men”. The government funded what it wanted! And it got what it wanted. They didn’t just leave pools of money from which scientists came and freely grazed. They controlled who got every cent. [] Scientists are right to be frightened. The entire grants apparatus, except perhaps for rare special exceptions (which I am not here prepared to name), ought to be dismantled. There are too many scientists, fed by too much money, which leads to too much bad science, which drags the entire system down. I have written about this scores of times and won’t justify that opinion more here. Notice I do not say “do not fund science”. I say the government grants system ought to be abolished. Here are some ideas what could replace it.

The New Hampshire Independent, Non-industry 5G Study

As noted in the May 19 article, Kent Chamberlin, PhD is Professor & Chair Emeritus Dept. of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Fulbright Distinguished Chair, President, Environmental Health Trust.

For those new to the issue, Kent also was involved in the creation of a pivotal report on 5G that was created for the State of New Hampshire in 2020.

5G final report.pdf

“New Hampshire Bombshell Report Documents Scientific Evidence That Questions the Safety of 5G”

15 Recommendations Include Reducing Public Exposure to Wireless, Radiation Measurements, Reducing Radiation from Cell Phones and Protection of Trees and Bees

As reported by the Environmental Health Trust:

On November 1, 2020, the New Hampshire Commission to Study the Environmental and Health Effects of Evolving 5G Technology has released its final report to New Hampshire Governor Christopher T. Sununu, Speaker of the House Stephen J. Shurtleff, President of the Senate Donna Soucy summarizing its findings that safety assurances for 5G have “come into question because of the thousands of peer-reviewed studies documenting deleterious health effects associated with cellphone radiation exposure.” The majority of the New Hampshire Commission voted to support 15 recommendations to the New Hampshire Governor.

A resolution to US Congress to require the FCC to commission an independent health study and review of safety limits.

Engage agencies with ecological knowledge to develop RF-radiation safety limits that will protect the trees, plants, birds, insects, and pollinators.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act, FCC should do an environmental impact statement as to the effect on New Hampshire and the country as a whole from 5G and the expansion of RF wireless technologies.

New measurement protocols needed to evaluate high data rate, signal characteristics associated with biological effects and summative effects of multiple radiation sources.

New Hampshire schools and libraries should replace Wi-Fi with hardwired connections.

Require setbacks for new wireless antennas from residences, businesses, and schools.

Cell phones and wireless devices should be equipped with updated software that stop cell phones from radiating when positioned against the body.

Support statewide deployment of fiber optic cable connectivity with wired connections inside homes.

Establish RF-radiation free zones in commercial and public buildings

New Hampshire health agencies to educate the public on minimizing RF exposure with public service announcements on radio, television, print. “Warnings concerning the newborn and young as well as pregnant women”

State should measure RFR post maps for the public.

Require 5G structures to be labeled for RFR at eye level and readable from nine feet away.

RFR signal strength measurements for cell sites should be done by independent contractors.

NH professional licensure to offer education so home inspectors can include RF intensity measurements.

Warning signs to be posted in commercial and public buildings.

The report referred to the FCC as a “captured agency with undue industry influence,” citing the Harvard Press Book “Captured Agency: How the Federal Communications Commission is Dominated by the Industries it Presumably Regulates ,” which compares the wireless industry to the tobacco industry.

The 5G Report recommends US federal agencies coordinate “to protect people, wildlife, and the environment from harmful levels of radiation” and states “until there is Federal action, New Hampshire should take the initiative to protect its environment.”

The New Hampshire Commission includes several legislators who are also medical doctors and engineers, a scientist with expertise in electromagnetic radiation, a New Hampshire Town Councilperson and representatives from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Department of Health & Human Services and the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. Also represented on the Commission were members of the industry, including a CTIA Wireless Industry representative who was one of the three members signing onto the minority report. In contrast to the majority report which documents why hundreds of scientists are raising the alarm about 5G because of substantial scientific evidence finding harmful health and environmental impacts, the minority report purports that “the scientific consensus” is that wireless is safe.



The New Hampshire 5G study was not funded by industry, but industry is hard at work seeking to prevent other states from conducting similar independent inquiries, for example in Maine and Massachusetts. See Understanding EMFs - Bills in Other States for information about other state’s efforts.

If we remain cognizant that our attention is currency, and that it is not an unlimited resource, then we can use it wisely. That will benefit the scientific enterprise.

Thank you for paying attention to issues that fly under the radar, in part due to addiction, which is not unintentional.