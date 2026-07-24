Disclaimer: I am grumpy while seeking a new rental

While traveling in the car today, I heard on the radio that residents in Cambridge, MA (left-leaning, liberal, green, clean energy advocates on steroids) are opposing a new high density luxury apartment building that will abut their neighborhood.

Apparently, part of the new building’s footprint is approved 5 feet from the neighboring property line - but also features balconies extending 3 feet from the facade. They will be 2 feet away from the next property. The neighbors reportedly plan to sue.

If this kind of debacle is not unfolding yet in your area

you might want to take a look at the new housing bill.

I tried to do a search online for the news covering the Cambridge story, and to verify the dimensions, to no avail. (As Christof Plothe noted here in an interview with Ketih Cutter, it is becoming increasingly difficult to conduct on-line research. See Turns out Dead Internet Theory was right: AI agents are eating the web, growing by nearly 8,000% and rewiring the internet’s business model)

After multiple search attempts, one writer popped up on Linked-in;

New Cambridge: A Six-Story Wake-Up Call by Jeffrey Meese. (Realtor and Architect) I believe this is the same story.

9 Wyman Road, West Cambridge: A Preview of What’s Coming (Images at link)

A design has been made public for a new residential development at 9 Wyman Road in West Cambridge. The property sold for $2,925,000 and it’s located in a neighborhood with similar homes. The proposed building is six stories — permitted as-of-right under Cambridge’s new zoning code when 20% or more of units qualify as affordable. It covers 70% of the lot, has no off-street parking, and will consist primarily of studio and one-bedroom units. There is no design standard requiring new buildings to be compatible with their neighborhoods. This project illustrates exactly what the new zoning code is designed to produce. The City Council has gone on record stating it has little appetite for families with children — educating kids in the public school system is one of the most significant costs a municipality bears. Small units, no parking, no family-sized layouts. The white façade has a relatively high solar reflective index. See the images and judge for yourself.

He also wrote: My Opinion: The Systemic Economic Downgrade of Cambridge’s Mass Ave Corridor

The Bottom Line: Driven by rigid ideology rather than pragmatic economic analysis, municipal infrastructure changes along Cambridge's Massachusetts Avenue (Arlington to Central Square) are pacing toward a severe commercial and residential real estate contraction. By systematically removing parking and halving lane capacity, current policy is effectively locking out high-value consumer capital, threatening a permanent 50% retail vacancy rate. If this trajectory remains unchecked, the resulting commercial blight and concentrated institutionalized housing will cause a downgrade of adjacent residential asset values. [] Demographic Realignment: To offset commercial vacancies, the city and state are heavily financing high-density, 100% affordable housing assets. While meeting housing mandates, injecting concentrated low-disposable-income density—isolated from a premium commercial base—permanently shifts local demand toward low-margin, high-turnover business models (e.g., value-oriented fast food), anchoring the corridor’s economic downgrade. Strategic Outlook: This is a case study in substandard implementation. By prioritizing ideological transit design over basic commercial logistics—like delivery zones and predictable consumer access—planners are structurally compromising the submarket. Should current trends hold, Mass Ave is on track to be systematically converted from a premier urban boulevard into a hollowed-out, institutionalized transit trough.

Construction of surveillance-ready high-density housing complexes has already been exploding throughout Massachusetts.

(The photographs in no way convey the magnitude of these projects)

EXAMPLE 1:

Premium one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent, $2446-7,013/month

EXAMPLE 2:

Designed to be the finest quality in Apartment Home Living, with an affordable monthly rental rate

EXAMPLE 3:

Monthly Rent $2,350 - $5,750 Plus Fees Bedrooms 1 - 3 bd a brand-new boutique, ultra-luxury 56-unit apartment community.

EXAMPLE 4:

First building of 3 on the same property, right on a highly traveled highway. Is that the building where the low-income units go, especially where the banks of smart meters are?

Artificial landscapes, no capacity to grow one’s own food, or dry laundry outside, some with no parking or laundry facilities….all filled with so-called smart home energy efficient appliances, and completely inaccessible for anyone with a health condition exacerbated by wireless exposures or polluted power quality.

Rental prices have increased across the state as more of the developments have come in.

Those who believe that mixed income developments serve those with the most need are mistaken.

I know a building inspector lamenting that homes are being so cheaply built that the mortgage payments will far outlast the construction…and another facility dealing with mold.

Article from Politico about the new housing bill:

Congress wants to get more homes built quickly. That might be harder after DOGE. Washington wants to address the urgent housing supply crisis. A diminished federal workforce could stand in the way.

Congress’ historic effort to boost the nation’s housing supply passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support and became law earlier this month. It also left a mountain of paperwork for Washington’s significantly shrunken federal agencies, which are now tasked with turning dozens of new policies into reality.

Some of the lawmakers who pushed for the law worry that the Department of Housing and Urban Development — which has shed more than 30 percent of its core policy workforce in just three years following budget cuts — is too understaffed to quickly issue new rules and implement its provisions, aimed at making building and buying homes cheaper and easier. [] The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is the first housing law of its kind in decades and is designed to address the affordability concerns that are expected to dominate the midterm election campaigns. [] David Dworkin, president of the National Housing Conference, said his industry and advocacy coalition sees its role as helping the administration implement the law with its current resources, “not the resources that they used to have.”

“The worst situation that supporters of affordable housing could have is one where, two years from now, there’s anything less than a clear case that this bill was a success and the right thing to do — and that it had a tangible impact,” Dworkin said. “Because there’s a lot more we need to do.”

Actually, there is a far worse situation brewing.

Here is hoping that by the mid-term elections, maybe more Americans will have a different view of things

Owners of the homes in Tory Fort that abutted a ballfield with a small substation have already hit more than one wall…with no support from decision-makers.

The area was converted to an enormous industrial-scale substation in an area zoned reidential during the National Grid smart meter pilot program in Worcester.

Always nice to sit on the porch and be serenaded by a utility monstrosity:

The Worcester MA property assessor did not agree with residents who were abutters to the low-lying substation that the addition of 5 microwave antennas would lower their property values. He was probably right. They already lost the value of their life-long investment when the substation was expanded.

It was later proven to be in violation of sound ordinances, necessitating the installation of massive industrial-scale sound walls. It is not clear who covered that expense, ratepayers, or investors?

“Where everybody knows your name” and everybody knows your income too

The real Boston bar that inspired ‘Cheers’ is still open and still worth the trip The inviting theme song from Cheers invites you to step into the comforting world of the little bar in Boston where everybody knows your name. Cheers was a long running television comedy show in the US



If you rent is based on your income, does the property management company have continuous access to your financial data?

If you get a raise, do you lose your housing or pay higher rent?

If investment firms can hold 350 single-family homes for 7 years before needing to sell them, is it a good thing that there is a 7-year lag before the homeowner starts to build equity?

Here are a few other articles already posted on this topic of surveillance-ready high- density housing (undoubtedly high tech) flying under the banner of do-good - actually doing so much harm.

HEALTH: Part 1: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? “People are sick and don’t even know it”, but not for much longer?

“If coherence (privacy/property rights/health) were a thing that money could buy,

the rich would live

and the poor would die”

-adapted from the lyrics to the folksong “All My Trials” by Peter, Paul, and Mary

HOUSING POLICY MAKING: Part 2: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? The Watchers and the Watched Short Term Rentals, “Taylor Swift Tax”, MBTA/Commuter and Other Surveillance-Ready Densified Multi-Family Housing Many more high-density mixed income developments are rapidly springing up, simultaneously with data centers. [] These densified housing initiatives all move the housing stock into automated wide-scale citizen surveillance.

PREDATORY POLITICS Part 3: Housing for the Environmentally Sentient, or Not? & ‘Reacting’ to the Big Housing Bill Triggers, and Predatory Models = not just for lending. As echoed here: Reinette Senum Jul 19 Connecting the Dots Before They Connect Us What appears to be a collection of unrelated headlines is beginning to reveal a coordinated transformation of surveillance, technology, energy, and government power. [] - patterns are emerging.

The Midterms are Coming

Let us hope that as the mid-term elections approach, that the average American will recognize that no homeowner should lose the value of their lifelong investment in their home, ever, without adequate renumeration. These unquantified costs go along with the lack of recognition of health and environmental costs.

Those who believe that somehow this housing bill is favorably bipartisan because each party serves as a system of checks and balances for the other’s excesses needs to take a look at the checks being paid by special interests to both parties.

Political Theater:



Elizabeth Warren’s Amazingly Progressive Housing Bill Today on TAP: How the Massachusetts senator enlisted most Senate Republicans to support sweeping legislation Developer and private equity groups have been frantically working key House leaders to water it down. But given broad Republican support for the Senate version, most key provisions are likely to survive intact. As the appalled Wall Street Journal editorial put it, in excoriating Warren’s housing coup, “Imagine how a Democratic administration will exploit this sweeping power. How about a nationwide eviction moratorium or rent control? The bill also instructs the Housing and Urban Development Department to establish housing ‘best practices’ for local governments—solar panels on all homes!” Exactly. Bring it on!



Elizabeth Warren broke housing. Now she’s mad Trump won’t fix it her way If Warren genuinely cared about lowering housing costs , she’d spend less time attacking Trump and more time acknowledging how years of Democratic policies helped drive prices higher.

Democrats’ reckless immigration agenda tells this story well.

The Biden administration presided over the largest surge of illegal immigration in modern American history. Millions of additional people needed places to live at precisely the moment America was already struggling with a severe housing shortage. Warren defended the administration’s actions for the entire four years of Biden’s term.

Trump cancels bipartisan housing bill signing, reiterates demand for SAVE America Act A reporter asked the president later Wednesday if he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk. He didn’t answer directly.

“I said I’m not signing the housing bill, I want to see what happens with SAVE. Look, the housing bill is, I made billions of dollars with housing,” he said. “I know housing better than maybe anybody anywhere. It’s all about the interest rate. Lower the interest rates, you can have all the housing you want. But you have to understand, I don’t want to hurt people that own houses, too. These people, for the first time in their lives, they have valuable houses. They’ve become rich. I don’t want to hurt them either.”



Agendas, for example for 5G, weave themselves around whichever party is in power, but the paradigm advances, no matter how ill-conceived, unsafe, and/or badly implemented.

Regarding Cambridge Housing, Jeffery Meese wrote:

The Bottom Line:

Driven by rigid ideology rather than pragmatic economic analysis Pragmatic economic analysis is not the only missing element. He has not hit the true bottom yet. It’s coming.

We don’t need no…….concentration camps. (adapted from Pink Floyd lyrics)

Is this trend international? How widespread is it in other states? What kinds of substandard implementation experiments without knowledge and consent are taking place in red vs blue states?

It’s ok to feel a little nauseous. We should.