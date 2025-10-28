Watch the 12 1/2-minute podcast with Keith Cutter and Andrew McAfee courtesy EMF Remedy and EMF Wisdom



Email Alert Original Source: Andrew McAfee

Protect the NRQZ – 27 Oct 09:55 AM

Ever wanted to just get away from it all and feel what it is like without being blasted by radio/cell phone tower, WiFi radiation? That window of possibility is closing and I believe will be lost within 12 months.

The once radio quiet zone is being eroded by a new policy of the Green Bank Observatory that is now allowing 2.4 GHz. Before the infrastructure moves in by the opportunistic big Telecom industry, we have a small window of time to update the existing WV state law that currently protects the 10 mile radius around the telescope.

West Virginia is the only state with strict, long-standing low-emission standards in this 10-mile zone. We do not need new laws; we just need to update the current one to protect people. Because the law has kept out towers and other infrastructure, there will be less opposition by cell tower companies if we act now to protect the radio quiet zone.

I have signed an engagement letter with The Children’s Health Defense Stop5G team, and their lead EMR & Wireless attorney W. Scott McCollough believes there is a path to get this through the legislative process.

I am fundraising now for the $15,000 flat fee legal retainer, due within 90 days.

I have secured a few local supporters who have joined me in committing $1000 each. There is much more work to be done to build a larger network for its success through the future lobbying efforts.

This is where you come in. Be a part of changing history, and your opportunities, for the better. Now is the time. Make a tax-deductible donation towards this specific action on the CHD website.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/support/protect-the-national-radio-quiet-zone/#form

Happy to share more specific information with you personally if interested. Let me know how much you donated so I can appreciate your help.

Thank you for showing up at this critical point!

Gratefully, Andrew McAfee consultant@homeEMFtracing.com

Licensed Electrician - Electrical Contractor in NC, WV

Residential Electrician Career Diploma OSHA 10 Certified

Building Biology Institute Advanced Electromagnetic Radiation Lab Leader

https://homeemftracing.com/appointments

©2025 Home EMF Tracing | Raleigh, NC USA

Original Source; Keith Cutter Podcast

153 Urgent: Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone

A handful of places still let your nervous system breathe, and Green Bank, West Virginia, is one of them. We sit down with returning guest Andrew McAfee—author, inventor, teacher and licensed electrician—to unpack why the town’s famed radio quiet sanctuary is suddenly vulnerable and what it will take to keep it intact. A recent policy shift around 2.4 GHz opens the door to Wi‑Fi meshes, smart meters and new towers that could erase the very conditions that make recovery possible for so many.



There’s a practical path forward. Children’s Health Defense is engaged to push a targeted update to West Virginia state law so protections extend to people, not only the telescope. The strategy is concrete: fund the legal brief, sustain lobbying, and lock in a framework that prevents 2.4 GHz from seeding the very infrastructure Green Bank has long avoided. Andrew also shares how Safe Home helps electrically sensitive residents navigate housing and power-grid issues so they can actually live well in this unique low-EMF area.



Your help can make the difference, please consider donating now to this important initiative: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/support/protect-the-national-radio-quiet-zone/



Avoid fees by mailing a check to:

Children’s Health Defense

852 Franklin Ave., Suite 511

Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

Include a note that the donation is specifically for the “Protect the NRQZ”

Meet some of the EMF refugees who moved to the Quiet Zone in this 52-minute documentary filmed by Russian TV in 2017.