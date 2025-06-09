Based on a suggestion courtesy of Pam in Worcester, I created an opportunity for others to quickly be able to add support for those testifying in Massachusetts this week for hearings for two different legislative bill topics of significance to the Safe Tech community.

I’ve created a petition at Change.org to make it easy for others to support the effort.

Change.org does not post hyperlinks.

Here is the linked version of the petition:

Investments in AI, data centers, and smart city dashboards are intended to support data-based decision making.

Legislatures and the public require real-time access to accurate data about reports of harm, injury and disability when considering infrastructure and device decisions. This includes all of the wireless safety bills proposed and not passed in Massachusetts for over a decade.

But as CT Senator Blumenthal noted in 2019 regarding lack of health and safety research for 5G, “we’re flying blind.” Data documenting harm has never been collected.

Following the 2010 deadly San Bruno gas explosion in CA, an administrative law judge released emails between the CPUC and PGE to the public. The emails reveal that PCUC President Michael Peevey knew back in 2010 that smart meters were causing harm, but that the industry hired consulting firms Navigant and Structure to bury the story.

The Commonwealth is now deploying smart meters.

In MA DPU 2014 12-76-B, the Commonwealth relied on the opinion of a mercenary scientist and grossly misrepresented the regulation of the non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation. MA then hired Navigant to spin the results of the Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot, which did not monitor health, rendering cost-benefit analysis inaccurate, and introducing the risk of stranded assets for MA ratepayers.

The smart meter bills note an ”Emergency Preamble Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.”

Please pass with urgency:

H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends

and Senate.2306 An Act relative to smart meters and House 3351 An Act relative to smart meters

Focus on safety first should be the Legislature’s highest priority.

Smart Meter Deployments

Note that although the MA DPU published its initial straw proposal for smart meters in Dec. of 2013, through the hard work of a small group of dedicated individuals who do not wish to be named, new AMI meters were stopped for over a decade. This is a remarkable feat in a state beholden to clean energy/sustainability.

However, now that the first-generation AMR meters have reached their stage of planned obsolescence, AMI transmitting meters are being installed by the investor-owned utilities. The information being shared with consumers is sourced from misleading consumer outreach materials based on inadequate science. (see more here)

Meter deployments are imminent in Rhode Island, New Mexico, and parts of New York.

Planned meter replacement cycles are also underway in other states, fueling RIO for investors and driving up costs for consumers, devoid of course corrections to increase health safety; address fires, hacking, security, green-washing and privacy risks; and with no protections for a potential EMP or solar flare.

The meters have introduced a cost disparity for low usage consumers subsidizing the cost savings for consumers with higher usage of electricity, for example, EV owners who can take advantage of load shifting. The smart grid is of no benefit to many ratepayers, and those who are paying a punitive surcharge for an opt out are facing further cost disparities.

A victory anywhere helps us everywhere…Please support the petition and/or submit your own testimony. See details here:

Massachusetts for Safe Technology: Two EMF/RF Bill Hearings June 11 and 12; Public Health EHS Registry, and Smart Meters (Written, in person, or zoom)

Special thanks to Sandi Maurer of the EMF Safety Network for the historical records, and for all of efforts of so many over the years, including you.