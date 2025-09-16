Video by Farhad Khelghati, Iran

With deepest gratitude to Farhad Khelghati, Safe Tech International would like to share this video he kindly dedicated, “With Special Thanks to Safe Tech International”.

We at Safe Tech International thank you, dear Farhad. Your care of our beloved planet Earth is palpable. May it be an inspiration to us all.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ba9Nq-8wvjkPNY97KIqkqWxoPFvRW44B/view

Reflections in an Ever Decreasing World (5 minutes)

Video by Farhad Khelghati, August 14, 2025

Azmoon-eZaman Publishing House (Iran)

This video was made In memory of:



Stanton T. Friedman, 1934 – 2019

Roger Payne, 1935-2023

Arthur Firstenberg, 1950-2025

Quotes in the video are taken from:



Arthur Firstenberg, The Earth and I (2024)

S. Friedman, Flying Saucers and Science (2008)

Musthill T., How to Speak Whale (2022)

G. Thunberg, The Climate Book (2023)

Jonathan White, Talking on the Water ( 1994)