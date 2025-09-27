About Smart Meters: About Smart Meters #36 - WCCA TV 194

About Smart Meters

Dr. William Rea American Academy of Environmental Medicine Part 1 EHS Triggering Agents of Electromagnetic Sensitivity, a presentation and Q&A by Dr. William Rea, M.D.. Dr. Rea presented his compelling evidence and recommendations for a healthier world at Creating Safe Havens in a Toxic, Electromagnetic World, a conference hosted by the International Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology. http://building-biology.org, March 2015

Image from the video, use the link to view it

From the longer post:

Dear RFK, I developed acute-onset adult autism at the age of 52, not caused by Acetaminophen, or an injection. It’s also called type 3 diabetes and early Alzheimer’s. I know what caused it. Looking at Leaky Gut, MTHFR, Heavy Metals, Oxidative Stress, ANS Dysregulation, Methylation, Transsulfuration, Mold, Lyme, Long Covid? .... and Lives Destroyed in All Age Groups