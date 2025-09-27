Resending Link to Historical Dr. William Rea Video about Smart Meter Harm and Electrical/Electromagnetic Poisoning
because sometimes the internet loses its way, especially on the way to AI-based policy making
About Smart Meters: About Smart Meters #36 - WCCA TV 194
About Smart Meters
Dr. William Rea American Academy of Environmental Medicine Part 1 EHS Triggering Agents of Electromagnetic Sensitivity, a presentation and Q&A by Dr. William Rea, M.D.. Dr. Rea presented his compelling evidence and recommendations for a healthier world at Creating Safe Havens in a Toxic, Electromagnetic World, a conference hosted by the International Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology. http://building-biology.org, March 2015
Image from the video, use the link to view it
From the longer post:
Dear RFK, I developed acute-onset adult autism at the age of 52, not caused by Acetaminophen, or an injection. It’s also called type 3 diabetes and early Alzheimer’s. I know what caused it. Looking at Leaky Gut, MTHFR, Heavy Metals, Oxidative Stress, ANS Dysregulation, Methylation, Transsulfuration, Mold, Lyme, Long Covid? .... and Lives Destroyed in All Age Groups
Dr. Rae is so missed, way ahead on all of this. He was the only one that could help me with chemical & electro illness