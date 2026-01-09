https://www.ri4safetech.org/

Update Courtesy Sheila Resseger of Rhode Island for Safe Technology:

Sheila wrote:

In November I was informed that a public comment period was opened at the RI Department of Environmental Management/Office of Air Resources regarding the draft Operating Permit for stationary sources of air pollution on the Pastore Center campus in Cranston, RI, where I live.

This campus houses 35 state buildings, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Human Services, the state prison, and the Eleanor Slater Psychiatric Hospital.

The sources of air pollution on the Pastore campus that are included in the draft Operating Permit are: boilers, combustion turbines, non-emergency engines/generators, emergency engines/generators, storage tanks, and the central power plant.

I used the FCC National Broadband Map to pinpoint that there are sources of EMR on the campus: both fixed wireless and 4G/LTE and 5G.

We want to alert the DEM/OAR that there is an additional source of air pollution—electromagnetic radiation from wireless infrastructure—that is not included in the Operating Permit.



The DEM/OAR official has written me that:

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is the primary regulator for RF emissions from cell towers, cell phones, and other transmitters to ensure they are within Maximum Permissible Exposure (MPE) limits.

RIDEM Office of Air Resources simply does not have the authority to address electromagnetic and radio frequency radiation/pollution and emissions from wireless infrastructure; therefore, it will not be included in any Operating Permits.

I am arguing that the FCC does not in reality regulate emissions because it does not follow-through and monitor the emissions, and that it should be the responsibility of the RI DEM/OAR to monitor, record, and report them.

At least 8 people sent in written comments with detailed information about wireless harms, and 24 people requested a Hearing. (only 10 people were necessary to trigger a hearing).

The Hearing has been scheduled for Monday, 26 January 2026 at 4:00 PM at the RI DEM/OAR offices in Providence, RI.

I was just informed today that the Hearing can also be accessed via zoom.

Here is the formal Notice of the Hearing (first page):

https://dem.ri.gov/sites/g/files/xkgbur861/files/2025-12/Pastore%20Hearing%20Notice%20and%20Draft.pdf

Here is the zoom information:

RIDEM OAR Hearing - Title V Pastore

January 26, 2026 - 4:00 PM

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89432004565?pwd=uJE7TnDI0VCmmQM3ybxf76ouknGhl6.1

Meeting ID: 894 3200 4565

Passcode: 341931

Dial In: 1-929-205-6099

Also, the written comment period has now been extended to the time of the Hearing on January 26.

Here is the info on that:

Written comments may be submitted to the following before the close of the comment period: Aleida Whitney Department of Environmental Management Office of Air Resources, Room 330 235 Promenade Street Providence, RI 02908-5767

Email: Aleida.whitney@dem.ri.gov

If you need more information, please contact Sheila at RI4SafeTech (at) gmail (dot) com. - Sheila

Read Sheila’s Written Comment here:

(9 pages) which she notes that she quoted extensively from a recent submission by Theodora Scarato to the Senate Oversight Hearing to the FCC December 15, 2015 (sic)- Questions for the FCC on Cell Phone and Wireless Radiation Transparency, Safety, and Compliance.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/written-comment-to-RI-DEM-OAR-re-Draft-PERMIT-NO-RI-44-25.pdf

A Point About RI Smart Meter History: The Promise of Small Efforts by a Small Group in a Small State

I believe that RI will be a state to watch, and if you can help, please do not hesitate to send a comment. Some personal back story:

Rhode Island is a very small Northeastern coastal state, which at one point was served by National Grid, the same utility company that serves parts of Massachusetts and New York.

Years ago, National Grid launched a campaign to pressure the three states to approve their smart meter deployments together, with the promise of lower prices and more efficiency, etc. etc.

At the time, a small group of devoted activists (including Mary- the mom of an EHS family, Stephen Dahl; Lynn from Lyme Newport, and Liberty Goodwin of toxicsinfo.org, were working on the smart meter and RF issue in RI. (Rhode Islanders for Safe Technology has subsequently merged with 5G Free RI to create RI4SafeTech)

I went to a hearing in RI from my home in Massachusetts. (Despite public speaking terror) I shared the direct experience of the smart meter pilot program debacle in Worcester, with photos of the mess, (no powerpoint) explaining the over-budget and behind-schedule debacle, the overrun of individual and community rights, etc. (This included installing pilot program meters on homes of non-English speakers without any attempt to translate the materials that auto-enrolled participants, with mailers that looked like junk mail.)

In May of 2022, it was reported that National Grid had sold its RI holdings:

Later, in 2023, the following development unfolded in Rhode Island. Uprise RI reported:

“At a Public Utilities Commission (PUC) hearing last Friday, Commission Chair Ron Gerwatowski took Rhode Island Energy parent company PPL to task for filing misleading documents and misrepresenting their relationship to smart meter company Landis+Gyr. During the last eight minutes of the hearing Chair Gerwatowski accused PPL and their lawyers of not only failing to disclose necessary information, but also of intentionally deceiving the Commission until, under oath, a witness was compelled to admit the truth.

“There was no mention of the fact that the company already had firm commitments under contract for some of the pricing to which the company sought confidential treatment,” said Chair Gerwatowski. “In fact, the language of the pleading left the clear impression that all costs were still subject to negotiation. It wasn’t until extensive questioning took place at the April 14th hearing that it was finally disclosed to this commission that the company had binding agreements with the vendor that went beyond a mere two-page confidentiality agreement.””

“What PPL did was to file misleading information with the PUC, giving the false impression that they were in the process of seeking a smart grid company – when in fact they already had a deal with Landis+Gyr.”

Chair Gerwatowski: In fact, on February 17, the company filed a memorandum in support of its motion for confidentiality and in it there was the following assertion, “the categories of costs for which the company seeks protective treatment contain vendor specific costs for monthly maintenance fees, operations, service fees, and software costs. Revealing this information publicly likely would impact the ability of the company to get best cost pricing in future negotiations and would reveal the confidential information of third party vendors.”

Meter deployment is now underway in RI, part of New York, and MA because the current meters reached their state of planned obsolescence.

SIDE NOTE: In another developing story, the new Revelor meters being installed in MA by Eversource and National Grid and probably elsewhere now include a device that keeps track of which appliances are in use at all times, which may or may not meet the customer privacy protections that each regulator agreed to in their smart meter approvals. (Both Landis and Gyr and Itron meters have the new component) More info included in this Nov. 29 article: ‘Remembering’ the ‘Sense’ Revelo ‘Smart’ Meter - with your personal private consumption coming to a data center near you



I share the story about testifying in RI because I believe that small efforts by members of the collective are adding up. I don’t believe that my comments that day about the Worcester pilot were the only catalyst or the most important for what unfolded, and the RI activists reserve the credit….

But that day in RI I saw the incredulous looks on the faces of the utility regulators, and the sinking face of the National Grid employee. I saw the hope for goodness and truth, human to human. And, numbers count.

One of the biggest obstacles in the smart meter paradigm is the number of environmental groups that were already co-opted into supporting the illusion of sustainability, long before the news of the meters was foisted on the public, - as well as the indoctrination of tech enthusiasts.

But the only place of true power is truth.

Sheila could not do this alone, and I am grateful for the 24 people who requested the hearing. I believe that RI will be a state to watch, and if you can help, please do not hesitate to send a comment. Thanks for all you do,

Best, Patricia