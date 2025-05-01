Skimming backwards from the most recently posted reply comments to 25-133, most of which are industry groups and related interests, here are a few that reflect deeper concerns, - (in the backwards order from where they appear on the site.)

So far in the media and industry news reports (Benton, Broadband Breakfast) I have only seen commentary about the industry’s interests, giving the appearance that this is only a conversation between the FCC and the industry of which it is a managing partner, and ignoring the herd of ‘elephants in the room.’ Hopefully more complete analytics will reflect concerns of informed consumers and groups, (as the industry and political process continues to re-arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.)

Reply Comments by IRREGULATORS, New Networks Institute THE TELCOS GOT THE COST BENEFITS; THE AMERICAN PUBLIC GOT THE BURDENS, BURDENS, WE REPEAT, THE BURDENS. BEFORE THE FCC STARTS DELETING THE RULES, REGULATIONS, OBLIGATIONS, COMMITTMENTS, CONSUMER SAFEGUARDS, AND GIVING THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY, (AT&T ET AL) WHAT THEY WANT THROUGH OBVIOUS REGULATORY FAVORITSM, (ALSO CALLED REGULATORY CAPTURE). THE FCC NEEDS TO FIX THE BURDENS ON THE PUBLIC. THE FCC MUST HALT THE CONTINUOUS OVERCHARGING, THE MASSIVE CROSS_SUBSIDIES, AND A LACK OF COMPETITION THAT THE PREVIOUS MASS DEREGULATIONS HAVE CAUSED, INCLUDING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE. IRREGULATORSdelete2.pdf 15 PAGES (Note, Irregulators appears to promote removing copper landlines)

REPLY COMMENTS: International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields April 11, 2025 Submitted by: Elizabeth Kelley M.A., Managing Director ICBE-EMF advises that an independent evaluation based on scientific evidence with attention to the knowledge gained over the past 25 years is needed to establish lower exposure limits. The list of the false assumptions reported in ICBE’s 2022 paper is shown 5 PAGES

REPLY COMMENTS OF WIRED BROADBAND, INC. ON DEREGULATION ON BEHALF OF AMERICANS INJURED AND DISABLED FROM ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION 17 PAGES

REPLY COMMENTS OF THE LEAGUE OF OREGON CITIES AND THE METROPOLITAN AREA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (Repeal small cell order/Loper Bright: The Local Governments support the Commission’s efforts to ensure that its rules remain lawful and relevant in achieving the goal of universal access to the most advanced communications services available. In doing so, we urge the Commission to revisit rules and orders restricting the ability of local government partners to work toward the same goal while protecting the safety, livability and vibrancy of our communities.

NEW JERSEY MUNICPALITIES On behalf of multiple municipalities of the State of New Jersey, Loper Bright small cell order In particular, we are concerned that the Commission’s interpretation of Sections 253 and 332(c)(7) in the Small Cell Order goes well beyond the intent of Congress. These provisions were originally enacted in the Telecommunications Act to prevent outright discriminatory or arbitrary barriers to entry, not to strip local governments of their traditional zoning and land use authority. 4 PAGES

Environmental Health Sciences Theodora Scarato ECFS - Filing Details (4 DOCUMENTS)

Local Governments: Anne Arundel County, MD, City of Boston, MA, District of Columbia, City of Eugene, OR, Fairfax County, VA, City of Gaithersburg, MD, Howard County, MD, Los Angeles County, CA, Montgomery County, MD, City of Ontario, CA, City of Rye, NY, Texas Coalition of Cities for Utility Issues The intense level of attention in the docket to regulation of RF emissions exposure is explained in large measure by the fact that some thirty-five years after adoption by the Commission—in the early days of wireless network deployments—the existing RF guidelines do little to quell public concerns about the safety in today’s world of ubiquitous wireless devices and antennas. The same level of intensity often finds its way to local hearings or meetings that last long into the evening or early hours of the morning, despite the prohibition on local officials’ consideration of the health and environmental effects of RF emission exposure as long as proposed facilities meet existing FCC guidelines. The Commission should heed the public’s call to institute proceedings to update its current RF guidelines. The Commission should not deregulate federal environmental and historical reviews, but to the extent that it does, at a minimum the Commission should not preempt state and local authority to perform local environmental and historic protection reviews. 2025.04.27 Local Governments FCC Delete Docket Reply Comments.pdf

Rosemarie Russell, Member of the Women’s State Legislative Council of Utah (EHS)

Re: Wireless Radiation, cell tower, smart utility meters I have been diagnosed with EMR-S (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). It is critical for me to be protected from electrical radiation. We use a hard wire telephone land line, wired ethernet for internet and we have shielded our home with expensive protective paint and various electrical mitigating devices. I have become increasingly isolated to avoid life threatening exposures. My auto immunity issues have increased. My symptoms include but are not limited to, loss of balance, headaches, chest pains, increase in heart rate and insomnia. I have Groceries and Rx delivered. Even a walk outside is painful. Doctor and Dentist visits are very difficult. Hospitals have no accommodations. I opted out of the electrical smart meter that was forced onto my house and was charged $228.00 to do so and I am paying $22.00 per month for the opt out meter. Washington County Water Conservancy District Manager, Ron Thompson, refused to let me opt out of the “smart” water meter despite my sending him a letter from my Doctor. I have measured radiation from my neighbors meters trespassing on to my property as well as WiFi from several surrounding residences.

REPLY COMMENTS OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST 15 pages

REPLY COMMENTS OF THE MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION In its comments, the Colorado Public Utility Commission (COPUC) requests that in evaluating costs and benefits of rules for potential modification or elimination that the Commission “put a heavy weight on the benefits to the public of consumer protection, public safety, and accessibility.” 1 The COPUC suggests “a “first do no harm” approach to consumer protection, public safety regulations, and accessibility, and to consider the broader benefits that such regulations may provide beyond a strict weighing of tangible costs and benefits.”2 The MPSC agrees with the COPUC in requesting that the Commission carefully consider the benefits to the public beyond a strict tangible cost-benefit analysis. While the MPSC supports removing unnecessary regulatory burdens and improving efficiency, care should be taken to avoid unintended impacts to the public. 3 pages

The Gordian Knot

One of my teachers recently referenced the Greek myth of the Gordian knot-

Wikipedia: The cutting of the Gordian Knot is an Ancient Greek legend associated with Alexander the Great in Gordium in Phrygia, regarding a complex knot that tied an oxcart. Reputedly, whoever could untie it would be destined to rule all of Asia. In 333 BCE, Alexander was challenged to untie the knot. Instead of untangling it laboriously as expected, he dramatically cut through it with his sword. This is used as a metaphor for using brute force to solve a seemingly-intractable problem. (which does not always work).

Chris Brennan offered a thoughtful contemplation: “The test was, could you unravel this knot that’s impossibly complicated. [] It’s by sidestepping the framework of everything you don’t necessarily pass the test. It’s just that you’ve destroyed the framework that everything was set upon.”

This includes destroying the natural electromagnetic environment, under various guises.

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack: Expanded thinking expands our world

Katie Singer just shared her thoughts following Earth Day, “The Times asked a dozen experts, What is the single best thing anyone can do for the planet? In response to their responses, I had plenty of questions.”

Expanded thinking expands our world

She wrote, “When Bill McKibben suggested switching to solar energy and a heat pump, I wondered if he knows how much fossil fuels, extractions, water and toxic waste that manufacturing these items involves.” Katie was much more gracious that I have been.

I don’t wonder if he knew that smart meters were causing untold harm, because I told him. He and others are as responsible as any industry tobacco scientist or FCC analyst for manipulating the core values of do-gooders who have become do-damagers.

Reply Comments for CTIA’s Petition re: NEPA and NHPA

CTIA Requests FCC 'update' (obliterate?) Rules re: National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Protection Act (Comment Deadline April 30th to FCC)

The current FCC proceeding re: NEPA is crucial. Science Journalist Blake Levitt noted, “Preserving NEPA is critical re: effects from EMF to wildlife, among other things like keeping EPA's attention on the fact that this is a serious environmental toxin to nonhuman species, even if EPA itself has been defunded from nonionizing radiation work” “ [] when it comes to a carve-out for infrastructure, that is the equivalent of total NEPA abandonment within that agency.”

I hope that some of the comments submitted to the FCC for 25-133 might inspire others to submit a reply comment to the FCC about RM-12003, CTIA’s ‘Gordian knot approach’ (chop it off) to NEPA and NHPA, and/or for other organizations to create opportunities for group submissions.

As of this morning 39 comments have been submitted by the initial deadline and have been posted. (There will be more, including those posted in the evening hours)

The docket is RM-12003. Parties may file replies on or before May 15, 2025.

CTIA's petition: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10327619008336/1

FCC's notification and deadlines:

https://www.fcc.gov/document/ctia-nepa-petition-rulemaking

Who Counts?

In my own very small drama with the FCC, I was compelled to send a query because I was depicted as “NA” and demoted from a top filer to an anonymous author. I sent an email:

I have submitted a number of citizen commentary/testimonies to the FCC Docket 25-133 Delete Delete Delete. Initially, my name appeared in the list of top filer names - as Patricia Burke. But I was subsequently "reclassified" and removed from the category of top filer names. I was shifted to the category of "authors" and listed under "NA" with 4 submissions, which were actually 6 comments. I am seeking a formal explanation for the reasoning behind this action by the FCC. This action gives the appearance that the agency has marginalized my submissions in a discriminatory manner. Given that the Trump administration has promised increased transparency, can you provide the rationale for the re-classification action? Although the media and industry has focused on the submissions from one another, the dockets are also reportedly intended to give the FCC an opportunity to hear from the public. Why was I singled out in this manner? I look forward to your response.



In addition, Theodora Scarato is listed as a top filer with 5 submissions when she has 9, and my document count was also incorrect. I did not hear back from the FCC, but as of this morning my name was re-instated on the list for 25-133. I do not believe that AI or any automation was responsible for these actions.



For every environmental issue I have observed - fluoride, asbestos, tobacco, PFAS, the issues of who knew what when have always been revealed over time. We are not only the ones recording the real history, we are creating it. Thank you for all you do.