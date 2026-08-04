Moon Image Courtesy Lori McCray

Also, please see Katie Singer’s note below about the moon today.

See also the important article about mold from the World Council for Health.

I also recommend the article about Lightning; it is about EMF.

Several people not familiar with Substack reached out to me lately, not realizing that they can access sites and read articles without needing to pay or to subscribe.

(Although the platform does enable readers to subscribe at different levels of paid support, many posts are free or offer both free and paid tiers. Just follow the prompts)

Here is a list (alphabetical by last name if I know it) of some active sites that I am aware of offering free community outreach and education.

EMF/RF Focused Sites, w/some Health and/or Related Topics

ACHES Adult Child Health and Environmental Support, United Kingdom: ACHES WEEKLY PICKS 3-5 items weekly (international)

Patricia Burke, Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International ,

News summaries for “front line” interest, with occasional commentary and analysis, very active

Patricia Burke Smart Meter Science (with some cross-posts to the news summaries)

Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy (featuring two current special topics: 49ers’s EMF Injuries, and WiFi in Schools Scandal)

Recent: The Soldier’s Servant: AI, Data Centers, and the Grid are Military Technology People argue that nobody asked for this. That is wrong. Somebody did — it just wasn’t us. Maryland farmers call the power lines an “extension cord for data centers.” That’s where the fight goes next.

Keith Cutter - EMF Wisdom also on Youtube and with more offerings via the Audio Podcast , posts, and interviews featuring many experts:

Recent: The Screen Time Limited Hangout Protecting Our Children Requires More Than Taking Away the Screen

The term limited hangout originated in intelligence circles. It refers to a strategy in which an organization admits part of the truth—often enough to establish credibility or relieve pressure—while withholding, redirecting attention from, or obscuring the more significant facts. The partial disclosure becomes a means of controlling the broader narrative.

Ken Gartner Bio-Safer Housing (occasional posts)

Recent: The Skinny on Massachusetts Smart Meters AMI (’Smart’) Meter Installations Are Leaving Many Perplexed or Unwell

Gillian Jamieson United Kingdom: Gilliam Jamieson’s Substack (occasional posts)

Recent: Expert EMF scientists respond to UK parliamentary inquiry, “Neuroscience and Digital Childhoods ” The forgotten factor in the smartphones and children debate. Scientists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields make a compelling contribution.

The Power Couple Roman Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Weekly articles and podcasts

Recent: The Slo-Tech Movement Sweden | The Neo-Luddite Movement

Recent: What the San Francisco 49ers and Data Centers Have in Common: An EMF Transparency Problem (Part 1 ) Outside the football and youth soccer playing fields, I found EMF levels higher than the 3-4 mG linked to childhood leukemia. The team’s professional EMF report should be released.

Substacks covering other topics, with underpinning EMF Literacy

Lauren Ayers- Escape the Box

Follow the Money Big Tech aims to convince us that we can’t live without 6G, yet non-corporate health experts know it is horrendously dangerous.

Recent/Today: Thanks to the moon—before and after Tuesday night

You know SpaceX—the enterprise Elon Musk founded in 2002 to improve ordinary peoples’ access to outer space and to colonize Mars ? As I write, the upper stage of a discarded Falcon 9 Space X rocket barrels (unplanned) toward the Moon at 5400 miles per hour. Falcon 9 transports commercial payloads, satellites and national security missions to space. Researchers expect this rocket part will slam into the Moon’s western lunar limb on Tuesday, August 4 at 11:34pm PST (2:34am ET August 5). Since they know the rocket’s speed and the exact time that it’ll crash (trash?), Los Alamos National Lab researchers in New Mexico consider the event a unique opportunity to study lunar impacts—and collect data.

The moon is about 4.5 billion years old, a bit younger than the Earth. The Earth’s solid crust, oceans, plants, corals, dung beetles and more develop in relationship to lunar gravity and light. Since humans first appeared on Earth about 300,000 years ago, our psyches, menstrual cycles and sense of time have oriented by the moon.

How/will tomorrow night’s crash affect sentient creatures?

Is the moon sentient?

I think of Henry David Thoreau, lamenting in 1861: “Most men…do not care for Nature and would sell their share in all her beauty, as long as they may live, for a stated sum.... Thank God men cannot yet fly, and lay waste the sky as well as the Earth.”

Cristine Zipps - Zipps Media

Emerging Conversations

Following injuries that occurred coinciding with the ubiquitous installation of smart meters and wireless infrastructure (impacting many non-benefitting non-consenting individuals including children) - a large number of new health discussions have been entering the public discourse.

Some of these terms are not even recognized by spell-check. This includes but is not limited to new explorations/recognition of the blood brain barrier, microbiome, vagus nerve, glymphatic system, circadian rhythm, chronobiology, fascia, and meridian system of oriental medicine. (These emerging conversations can serve as a framework for understanding the diversity of symptoms, which are expressed as a function of the individual’s inborn constitution.)

I believe that one of the fastest routes to proving that the body is interacting in unhealthy ways with artificial manmade electromagnetic frequencies will be to alchemize with the teachers, experts and writers promoting energetic literacy, while bridging political and medical divisiveness.

The other path is to listen to those reporting harm, for example, those with issues managing their blood sugar in the presence of RF, and to use our new capacities to collect data to investigate and quantify harm.

Children’s Health Defense: The Defender

Recent: Top Massachusetts Court Deals Blow to Residents Battling Verizon Cell Tower

Yolanda Pritam Hari Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Recent: HIGHLY SENSITIVE vs NEURO-SENSITIZED Are We Facing an Epidemic of Hyper-Reactivity from a Toxic World? We are witnessing a dramatic rise in hyper-reactivity—people are becoming increasingly sensitive to environmental chemicals, electromagnetic fields (EMFs), and other pervasive daily stressors. While modern medicine dismisses these reactions as “allergies” or “psychosomatic”, and sufferers are repeatedly called “too sensitive”, research reveals a profound and accurate mechanism for patient complaints: neuro-sensitization.

Christof Plothe D.O. from Millivital Academy

Recent: The invisible epidemic: How mobile phone radiation became proof of chronic diseases

Acupuncturist Dr. Ross Rosen On Second Thought

Recent Dr. Leon Hammer (and my husband, Ross) tracked the poisoning of humanity on the pulses of patients throughout the rise of BigPharma/BigTech

I’m having to discover that toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population right now… Basically I’ve learned this from my patients. What happened somewhere in the 1990s… I began to encounter qualities on the pulse that were once considered unusual or rare that started to become common. And this quality was called Choppy. And the interpretation of this quality since ancient times has always been “blood stagnation.” So I began to wonder why this particular quality after a few thousand years was suddenly becoming common instead of rare.

Recent Post: What Is Lightning? An Essay on the Circuit That Runs From the Sun to Your Cells (with Robert Becker and Arthur Firstenberg)

Recent Post: The EMF-Mold Nexus: How Your Wi-Fi Might Be Making Your Mold Problem Worse Mold has become an omnipresent feature of modern life, and it’s not just about leaky pipes and poor ventilation anymore. World Council for Health and Christof Plothe D.O.

You can support the writers and grow the community by cross-posting, liking, submitting comments, etc.

I am interested in finding and promoting others, especially from other countries, so please feel free to post suggestions of active substacks in the comments. Thanks for being here.

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