“All over the world, individual acts of rebellion against tech giants are taking shape. But to fight effectively and move forward on this frontline, we cannot afford to remain isolated. Our ambition is to intertwine local actions and transform them into a global movement. That is why the OFF Movement is bringing together an increasingly vibrant community of committed individuals and organisations under a shared banner.” - OFF February

Enjoy "Getting back to Life" with Safe Tech International and Tim Arnold on Vimeo

This is About Choice! “Almost any alternative to the time you spend on social media is more positive to your wellbeing.”

John Haidt and “The Anxious Generation”

On April 29 of 2024, John Haidt (an American author of the Anxious Generation) reported: The Revolution Has Begun in the UK 75,000 UK parents have come together to give their kids a smartphone-free childhood.

“February 17th, 2024, was the day I became confident that childhood was going to change for the better. On that day, several people sent me an article from The Guardian, with this headline: ‘It went nuts’: Thousands join UK parents calling for smartphone-free childhood. The article described the efforts of two British women who each had children in the 7-9 age range, the age at which many British kids are given a smartphone. (In fact, 24% of British kids aged 5-7 have their own smartphone.) They could see what had happened to children who burrowed into their smartphones and never re-emerged. They didn’t want their kids to be next. So they started a WhatsApp group to find other like-minded parents who would join them in breaking the norm, resisting, and maybe even trying to create a smartphone-free childhood.”



Concern about social media and cell phone use by children has been amplified by very popular UK entertainers …including but not limited to Hugh Grant, Sophie Winkleman, and rock musician Tim Arnold, who will be performing February 20th live as part of the celebration of OFF February.

The revolution John Haidt discusses has another anchor, in Spain: OFF Movement.

Now, OFF February offers an opportunity for adults to become more aware of social media use, in themselves.

From Spain: OFF Movement

The OFF Movement was launched by Diego Hidalgo, author of Anestesiados (Anaesthetised) and

Retomar el control (Taking Back Control), and supported by people who believe that technology

must serve humanity, not the other way around.

Our team brings together individuals from diverse fields such as science, education, communication, philosophy, law, and culture; all united by the same drive: to mobilise humanity against technological alienation.

OFF is a living network that grows thanks to the support of hundreds of ambassadors, collaborators, and volunteers around the world, who amplify our initiatives and campaigns.

Initiatives include:

The OFF Manifesto ; REGAINING CONTROL OVER DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

OFF Coffees - open, face-to-face meetings that discuss the urgent need to regain control of digital technology and reclaim screen-free spaces

OFF FEBRUARY 1st edition February 2026 Global Campaign

Michael in the UK: Unplug (from social media) to connect!

OFF February Global Celebration/Social Experiment Includes:

Deleting non-essential apps from your phone : making the choice to not carry the tether to social media

Active social science research: It’s not compulsory to register on the OFF February website (https://offm.org/en/off-february) to participate, but it’s recommended, as it gives the opportunity to take part in the impact study (OFF February Barometer).

FEBRUARY 7 WALK INSTEAD OF SCROLL

Venues; Bars – Restaurants – Bookshops – Cultural spaces – Sports facilities that share our commitment to celebrate life outside of screens

Madrid’s OFF FESTIVAL (bringing together international voices to reflect collectively on how we want to relate to technology OFF February | The OFF Movement) (translates at link)

(About The Red Phone Box in Our Video)

Younger generations may not recognize the UK’s beloved red phone box featured in our video. In June of 2025 we asked naturalist David Attenborough for help protecting this endangered species!

Dear Sir David Attenborough, Please Save This Endangered Species - the Beloved UK Phone Box! (and Landline!) It’s David vs. Goliath! Sir David, We Love You and We Need You! - “Phone Box”



We hope you enjoy our little video and that you will join the celebration of OFF February, with something/someone you love.

Some contributors from Safe Tech International:

Kate, Emma, Amanda, and Patricia

Earth, Water, Air, and Fire

(Invoking Groundedness, Fluidity, Expansion, and Light:

in Community, in Harmony with Nature)

Not pictured: Sarah Aminoff

and Tanya, Michael, Karen and Sean, in the UK, where the Revolution began!

