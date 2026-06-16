FROM AUSTRALIA: 1 in 6 Australian adults are sensitive to wireless radiation

MEDIA RELEASE: 1 in 6 Australian adults are sensitive to wireless radiation

A new Australian study shows that over 26 million adults are likely to experience health problems from exposure to wireless radiation in three countries alone. That includes one in six Australians – over 4.5 million.

The study, by Dr Julie McCredden, Lyn McLean, and Professor Anne Steinemann, has just been published in the journal Next Research.

‘People report they feel unwell around common wireless devices and sources, such as mobile phones and WiFi systems. Doctors have diagnosed this sensitivity as a medical condition. So, we wanted to find out: How widespread is this condition?’ said Professor Steinemann.

The authors described wireless sensitivity as ‘the experience of adverse health symptoms from exposure to wireless (radiofrequency) radiation’ and say these can range from uncomfortable to disabling. ‘Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, cardiovascular problems, tinnitus, difficulty concentrating, nervous system effects, irritability, insomnia, fatigue, burning face, nausea, and dysesthesia.’

To determine the prevalence of wireless sensitivity, Steinemann conducted an online survey using a random sample of 3,475 adults, who were statistically matched by age, gender, and location to the general populations in Australia, the USA, and Canada.

The researchers found that an average of 12.6% of all respondents reported experiencing wireless sensitivity. The highest prevalence was in Australia, where more than one in six adults were affected (17.4%), followed by the US (12.8%) and Canada (7.5%).

Wireless sensitivity is sometimes known as Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), so Steinemann also investigated the prevalence of medically diagnosed EHS. Again, Australia had the highest prevalence (14.9%), followed by the US (10.1%) and Canada (5%).

Overall, 18.9% of Australians reported having wireless sensitivity, diagnosed EHS, or both conditions. In the US, it was 14.3%, and in Canada, 8.7%, reporting one or both conditions.

The study found that, compared with the general population, more males than females reported wireless sensitivity. Among all gender/age groups, the most affected were males aged 25 to 34, and the second most affected were males aged 35 to 44.

‘As males comprise more than half of the Australian workforce, this finding has important implications for workers and employers,’ said Dr Julie McCredden, the lead author of the paper.

The study also investigated the prevalence of several other conditions linked to environmental exposures – chemical sensitivity, asthma, autism and fragrance sensitivity – and whether these conditions overlapped with wireless sensitivity and EHS. It found a large overlap for all conditions.

Of the people who reported wireless sensitivity and/or had a diagnosis of EHS:

• 90.4% had chemical sensitivity or diagnosed Multiple Chemical Sensitivities in Australia (83.5% in US and 67.7% in Canada);

• 84.2% had asthma or asthma related conditions in Australia (67.6% in US and 67.7% in Canada);

• 74.2% had autism or autism spectrum disorders in Australia (52.7% in US and 34.4% in Canada); and

• 92.8% had fragrance sensitivity in Australia (81.3% in US and 80.2% in Canada).

The authors say that the link between wireless sensitivity, EHS and other environmental conditions suggests that similar effects might be occurring in the body. Previous research has also found common factors, such as inflammation, underlying sensitivity-related conditions.

Even though the prevalence of wireless sensitivity in this study is higher than in many previous studies in other countries, the authors believe that it could, nevertheless, underestimate the actual prevalence of wireless sensitivity in the population. That’s because, ‘People experiencing symptoms of wireless sensitivity may not recognize wireless radiation as a possible cause,’ the authors say. ‘Medical professionals may not consider or diagnose wireless sensitivity/EHS. Further, the online format of the survey may preclude participation by individuals with wireless sensitivity/EHS.’

Lyn McLean, a co-author of the study, is not surprised by the study’s finding that over 17% of Australians are sensitive to wireless radiation. ‘I have been working in this field for over 30 years and, in that time, thousands of people have told me they are sensitive to wireless radiation. Some of them have such severe sensitivities that they are no longer able to work or even spend time in public locations where there is wireless radiation. I’m glad our study was able to throw light on this important issue.’

Wireless radiation is emitted by personal and household devices such as mobile and cordless phones, baby monitors, wireless routers, computers, tablets, earpods, fitness trackers, and smart watches; by smart meters in power-boxes and on water meters; by cars and public transport; by mobile phone base stations; and is present in most public buildings, schools, and workplaces.

A free download link to the paper and additional resources are available at: https://www.orsaa.org/ehs-research.html

Warm regards Lyn McLean (co-author)

Yael Stein’s description of the phases of electrical hypersensitivity. She runs a pain clinic at the Hebrew Medical Center, Jerusalem (TRANSLATED TO NORWEGIAN)

Today, June 16th, is International Day for Electro-Hypersensitivity (EHS). It is a health problem that seems to be becoming increasingly common, and can be linked to digital equipment, especially modern wireless communications, which send out masses of short, sharp but weak pulses that mess with the body’s various control systems.

How many are affected? No one can give exact figures, but the best estimates are around 5 to 12% of the population in developed countries.

But digitalization also has other sides. A group of activists in the French city of Nantes recently created a manifesto that a number of researchers, health workers and others have signed. It contains interesting considerations that primarily deal with other aspects of the digitally based society, and strikes a blow for the right to live “un-digital”.

The manifesto has so many good points that I might as well sign it, myself, but with some doubts, because the picture it paints is one-sided, even if it hits the mark. You can find it here - translated into Norwegian, with the help of my digital friend Claude... - COURTESY EINAR

FROM SPAIN: Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity

Live On-line Event June 24

Please, find below a very important invitation from several Spanish disability organizations on the occasion of the International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution, headed by the CONFESQ [the National Coalition of Organizations for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity, and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity] which will present its Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity in an international online event on June 24 at 18:00 (CEST). (COURTESY OLLE SWEDEN)

CONFESQ and EQSDS invite you to the international presentation of the Green Book: On Workstation Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity

Date: June 24 Time: 18:00 (CEST) Format: Online

Language: English, with optional multilingual subtitles

On the occasion of the International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution, CONFESQ will present its Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity in an international online event on June 24 at 18:00 (CEST).

This webinar, which will be conducted in English with posibility of multilingual subtitles, will contribute to raising awareness of the situation of Electrohypersensitivity at an international level, taking as a reference countries such as Sweden, where EHS was recognised as a disability in 2000, and the Netherlands, where recognition was achieved in 2023, in order to analyse progress and promote its development in other contexts.

Registration The event will be accessible through two modalities:

Zoom (registration required): access to the live session with multilingual subtitles. Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/y4wD_NI6TsW-zYfZRzeoXQ . Once registered, participants will receive access to the Zoom session.

YouTube (open access): live streaming available on CONFESQ’s YouTube channel with Spanish subtitle: https://youtube.com/live/41aTAV4AgOk

From the UK and Europe: World EHS Day Embraces Remembering Nearfield

by Safe Tech International and Europeans for Safe Connections

World EHS Day

June is the month of World EHS Day, the global day of electrosensitives, people old and young impaired by today’s environmental electromagnetic pollution, who can no longer fully participate in society. While wireless connectivity and electrification seemingly resolve certain global problems, they bring side effects that restrict the freedoms of many electrosensitives.

World EHS Day remembers people with EHS and has a message for everyone that helps to inform, bring hope and improve awareness of this impairment.

Vital, symbolic and empowering, World EHS Day encourages diverse voices and hearts to rise together with courage, creativity, openness and solidarity. In this spirit the award-winning short film Remembering Nearfield educates audiences with the aim to help gain international recognition for EHS as a health condition.

Inspired by the work of Europeans for Safe Connections and Safe Tech International – non-profit organisations with humanitarian objectives – this animated true story reveals the consequences and challenges facing electrosensitives today. The IMDb listed film, produced in 2023, has won 17 international film awards and continues to strike a chord with electrosensitives and a diverse global audience because it is narrated by a person with EHS and reflects experiential dramas and insights. Compelling social and scientific observations enhance its powerful message.

Electrosensitivity-UK (ES-UK), founded as a charity in 2003 (and which has grown steadily since then, as more and more people have become electrosensitive – and where the trustees are mostly electrosensitive themselves) holds gatherings and awareness-raising events around World EHS Day and over the course of the summer. The charity recommends Remembering Nearfield because it perfectly illustrates the realities that people with EHS are facing.

The 9th World EHS Day approaches. How did it all start? Nine years ago, a boy refused to leave or forsake his electrosensitive mother who was denied custody of her son because of her EHS. She promised him she’d inform the world about EHS. Coeurs d’EHS (Hearts of EHS) was born and in honour of him the annual World EHS Day is held on his birthday, June 16th.

As Remembering Nearfield will show you, electrosensitives may have no choice but to live an isolated life. There are millions of them, 5% and rising of the global population. Many have left society, in silence. Yellow Chairs are often placed around on World EHS Day as a symbol of these missing people. The Yellow Chair was first seen in 2018 at the premiere of Ubiquity, a Dutch documentary about EHS, and since then has been used as a sign to remind the world of their existence.

It is now Yellow June, the month in which World EHS Day inspires creative activities and encounters, helping to make EHS visible, explain the condition and campaign for formal international recognition of this progressive impairment. The activities have another important aspect, focusing awareness on the dangers of anthropogenic electromagnetic fields. Wireless and electrical devices emit radiation that can trigger EHS over time but are linked to a plethora of other critically important health issues that may surprise us. The radiation footprint brings ecological impacts as other species are disturbed and declining from these pervasive environmental influences.

The impacts of industrial forces are reflected in our environment and in us. People have a right to know the nature of the man-made EMF problem and that we are standing at a crossroads with choices to make about our future.

Recognition of EHS is both symbolic and our goal. It points to the clinical diversity of disability and the context in which this debilitating heightened sensitivity to man-made EMFs is happening to people. This context necessitates resilience, hope and solutions, and the recognition that silence can be broken. Many voices are building bridges and crossing borders, to shine a light on EHS, and it is time for more new voices of support to be heard in Yellow June.

This promises to be a magical month because Remembering Nearfield with Coeurs d’EHS and many other supporting organisations are standing proudly together for an immensely inspiring World EHS Day.

https://safetechinternational.org/world-ehs-day-embraces-remembering-nearfield/

You can download a PDF copy of press release Here.

“Disabled World” Coverage of World EHS Day:

World EHS Day: Raising Awareness of Electrosensitivity | DW

Official Trailer Remembering Nearfield 1 minute 19 seconds:

The Short Multi Award-Winning Animated Film Remembering Nearfield: 9 minutes 7 seconds

More to come!

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