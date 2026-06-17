(In case you missed it: Yesterday’s post, Safe Tech International: In Observation of World EHS/EMR-S DAY Collaborations and Offerings Across Australia, France, Norway, Spain, UK and Europe)

Source: Illuminate Canada Yellow 2026 (& Beyond) – Marie LeBlanc

What an inspiring sight across Canada, the United States, and beyond. May 1 to May 13, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, around 70 Canadian landmarks s lit up in brilliant yellow to raise awareness for Environmental Sensitivities (ES), including Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS), Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), and mold-related illness. [] a growing number of American partners stood in solidarity, shining a shared vision of an [], inclusive world.

Learn more: ehamanitoba.weebly.com, marieleblanc.net,

Facebook: @marieleblancartist

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FR5G1pRkQ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

See also:

How Hospitals Can Accommodate Patients Who Have EHS - The Electrosensitive Society

Slides - specifically for doctors: https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Doctors-Slides-Electromagnetic-Hygiene-Feb-2023-Havas_Symington.pdf

Sheena’s presentation at the EMF medical conference about how to advocate for those with EHS can also be found here - it’s video #38 https://vimeo.com/showcase/10624511





From the EMR Syndrome Alliance (based in the U.S.)

Join Today, Membership is Free

We Must Fight for the Legal Right We Already Possess

Dear Members and Friends of the EMR Syndrome Alliance,

Help put EMR Syndrome on the Disability Map Are you, or someone you know, disabled? EMR Syndrome is considered a disability if it substantially limits one or more major life activities, as defined by the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). These may include communicating, traveling, visiting a doctor’s office, having surgery in a hospital, going to the library, church, grocery store, etc. If you are disabled according to the ADA description, you are entitled to reasonable accommodation. However, these accommodations are not often granted due to a general lack of awareness and education about EMR injury and disability.

How will that change??? We will change it — each and everyone of us — by

Making disability accommodation requests often and Applying to participate in disability-related surveys, initiatives, and programs being offered to people with mobility, sight, or hearing disabilities.

Make Disability Requests Often Don’t be shy! Boldly make disability accommodation requests often and everywhere you need one. There are two ways to do this:

In person, best accompanied by a Disability Accommodation card. Although a card is not required, it is likely to increase the effectiveness of your request.

If in-person requests are not feasible, you can email your requests and attach a Disability Accommodation sheet, available here .

﻿Participate in Disability Surveys, Initiatives, and Programs

Applying to participate in disability surveys, initiatives, and programs will also send a powerful message. In the end, whether your accommodation is accepted or not... whether your participation is accepted or not... you have made your point . As our numbers grow, and we continue to step forward and raise our voices, it will be harder and harder to say no to us.

It is estimated that there are 7 million people with EMR Syndrome in the U.S. alone — let’s get out there and break the barriers! Be sure to tell us your results... if several of us are turned down, the Alliance will write a letter defending our rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Apply to These Studies Now:

Syracuse University: survey to explore “how people with and without a disability think about the experience of disability.” Learn more and fill out the survey at https://syracuseuniversity.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7VbD0lYJil2yR9A .

NYU Langone Health: study on how health systems can better assess the needs of people with disabilities. For more info and to apply, visit https://clinicaltrials.med.nyu.edu/clinicaltrial/2994/screening-social-needs-among/ .

Don’t miss out on these important communications. If you are not already a member of the EMR Syndrome Alliance, join today here . To learn more about EMR Syndrome as a disability, visit the Disability & Accommodations page of our new website emrsyndrome.org . And share this email widely!

Europeans for Safe Connections

ESC has created a very special offer for you and all your members. We call it a Safety Card. It is a small card the size of a credit card, which you can carry with you at all times. The card explains in an official way that you are EHS and cannot tolerate any kind of radiation. You can use it when traveling, going to the doctor or to the hospital and in many other situations where the card will explain your difficulty in an easy way.

16-minute compilation video (2023), over 4.000 views, created in support of the EU EMF-related Citizen’s Initiative.

Today is World EHS Day—a day of remembrance and recognition for those departed, those still suffering, and those who have yet to discover why they may feel unwell in a world increasingly saturated with synthetic electromagnetic exposures.

Believing that awareness always precedes control, today I’d like to share a gift of education.

The most comprehensive body of work I have—my greatest asset—isn’t found on the pages of this Substack, on YouTube, or in the articles I’ve published elsewhere. It resides in my weekly audio podcast, started in 2022 and now more than 180 episodes strong.

Four years of weekly conversations, field experience, and hard-won lessons distilled into a single resource.

Including exclusive interviews and discussions that appear nowhere else in my published work.

A subscription provides immediate access to the entire archive, as well as all new episodes released during the next twelve months.

There are many reasons I chose audio as the primary format, perhaps the greatest being accessibility for those seeking lower-exposure environments. You can connect, download the episodes you’ve not yet heard, disconnect, shut down any RF-radiation-emitting technology, and listen in peace.

From the beginning, having found my own path toward recovery—after running the gauntlet of ineffective products, dead ends, distractions, and false promises—I wanted to create a guide. A practical roadmap showing, step by step, how to achieve effective avoidance and, for EMF consultants, how to refine their craft.

The path is completely straightforward, but it is not easy.

Over the years, the podcast has become that guide: recovery through avoidance, home and land case studies, measurement equipment, shielding successes and failures, interviews with those suffering, scientists, clinicians, and EMF consultants from around the world, practical remediation strategies, and the lessons learned from helping others navigate their own path toward lower exposures.

Of course, I’d like to make everything freely available. But producing this work requires time, resources, and ongoing effort. Like anyone else, I must balance the desire to serve with the practical realities of supporting a family and sustaining the work itself.

Here’s what electrician, author, inventor, educator, and longtime advocate serving the unique needs of those suffering from electromagnetic poisoning, Andrew McAfee, had to say about the podcast:

Keith Cutter has emerged in the podcast world as one of the most sane voices—confident, calming, and relaxing to listen to. But most of all, he’s a wise man with tremendous experience. If you’re interested in learning how to do this work, you need to spend time with Keith. He has the experience, he has the wisdom, and he can share it with you. And even if you’re simply trying to survive this new world of electrically charged devices and appliances all around us, Keith is someone who can help from day one. His calm demeanor, confidence, and practical guidance are exactly what many people need when beginning this journey. Please consider subscribing today.

In recognition of World EHS Day, I’d like to make this resource more accessible. For the next week, subscriptions are available at 50% off . If you’re serious about moving beyond the handful of techniques repeated endlessly online, and instead want to develop the knowledge and confidence to evaluate your own environment, care for your family, and make better decisions about exposure reduction, this is the most affordable opportunity I intend to offer this year.



My goal has never been dependence. It has always been independence—the ability to understand these issues well enough to make informed decisions for yourself and those you love.

For those on an Apple platform, the full collection of episodes can be accessed just like any other podcast through the Apple Podcasts application. One advantage of many Apple devices is the ability to connect to the internet using a wired Ethernet connection, avoiding RF radiation exposures while downloading episodes. You can then disconnect and listen at your leisure.

For those seeking a dedicated podcast player, applications such as Pocket Casts—one of the most widely used podcast platforms—offer free download functionality and make it easy to save episodes for offline listening. Both Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and many other podcast applications are available across smartphones, laptops, and desktop computers, allowing you to download content while connected and listen later in a lower-exposure environment.

Access the Complete Archive and Your Next 12 Months of Education

International: Disabled World

With thanks to “Disabled World.” Ian Langtree, editor of Disabled World kindly added a great and accessible article to his website (which is cited by the UN and Library of Congress and is a trusted source reaching widely). The article:

World EHS Day: Raising Awareness of Electrosensitivity | DW

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