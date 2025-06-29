Safe Tech International has two offerings for interested readers:

For many years Kate Kheel has been publishing an occasional mailchimp news overview. About 1 /2 years ago, instead of only sharing headlines between our team members we decided to start publishing a news summary substack (more of a fire hose) several times per week, for those on the front lines. (It has already grown significantly in the number of topics covered as more issues have emerged, for example, phone free schools).

Here it the link to the most recent mailchimp offering for easy sharing.

The Golden Dome, RFK Jr. on Wearables, Calls to Action, the Pope on AI, a New World is Dawning

Although the format didn’t hold when imported to Substack, here is the text for easy cross posting on Substack.

The Golden Dome, RFK Jr. on Wearables, Calls to Action, the Pope on AI, a New World is Dawning,

June 28, 2025

You can subscribe to future News Updates on the Safe Tech International website.

(Scroll down on homepage of website.)

To unsubscribe to future emails, scroll down to the bottom of this email.

View this email in your browser

The Golden Dome and Other "Domesday" Technologies



Image by SamMino from Pixabay



The Golden Dome is President Trump's vision for a US missile defense system inspired by Israel's Iron Dome. He envisions it will be completed within three years and will serve to shield Americans from incoming Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM). Golden Dome has gotten much pushback and for good reason:

It won't work...The laws of physics makes it highly implausible, more likely impossible.

It would cost tens of trillions of dollars, money that would be better spent on health, education, social services, the environment, and peace.

Risk of turbo-charging the global arms race. On one hand the US supposedly wants peace with China et al, but on the other are preparing for war.

Russia and China issued a joint statement calling Golden Dome "deeply destablizing in nature."

The increase in both space debris and radiofrequency emissions will be off the charts, and we have zero knowledge of what the impacts will be on wildlife and human health from the RF emissions.

According to the North Korean state media report re the Golden Dome, "the U.S. is using the pretense of a defensive project to 'attempt to militarize outer space' and 'preemptively attain military superiority in an all-round way.' This seems quite accurate given the 1967 Outer Space Treaty which prohibits the use of weapons of mass destruction in space. Once "defensive" technologies are in place, it won't be difficult to tweak it for offense.

And who will benefit BIG TIME from Golden Dome!!?? US defense contractors and the tech industry.

Endorse and Share the Global Network Statement on the Golden Dome

Organizations and individuals are invited to sign this statement by the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space calling upon the US Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government to abandon plans for the creation of the Golden Dome. The US and Canada should lead a global initiative to protect our global commons and keep space for peace.



Full statement HERE.



To listen to a video interview of Bruce Gagnon from the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Why Trump's Golden Dome Must Be Opposed, click HERE.



Here's an earlier interview with Bruce Gagnon about the Golden Dome.

Trump's Golden Dome – A Golden Goose for the Military Industrial Complex



To read China and Russia's full joint statement on global strategic stability including the Golden Dome and the peaceful use of outer space, click HERE.

Golden Dome "Unrealistic and Technologically Unfeasible"





Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay



Regarding the unfeasibility of the Golden Dome missile defense system, the following podcast/video is very informative though quite technical.



Professor Ted Postol, a former MIT professor and current expert in missile defense, criticized the plan calling it "unrealistic and technologically unfeasible."



Postol explains why the physics just won't work highlighting two main reasons:

There are sometimes hundreds of decoys traveling alongside of one intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and the proposed interceptors have no way of determining which is an actual warhead and which a decoy. So the interceptor has a very low probability of taking out the real warhead.

According to Postol, it takes about 1500 satellites carrying interceptors to detect, reach, and strike a single missile. If a so-called "adversary" were to launch 10 missiles, the US would need 15,000 satellites carrying interceptors. 100 missiles would take 150,000 satellites. Add China, Russia, et al who would feel inclined to have similar systems and we're talking hundreds of thousands of new satellites trashing the heavens. The sheer cost would amount to many trillions of dollars... not to mention the debris that would render space "unusable" due to the Kessler effect (not discussed in the podcast).

Podcast:





Video:



(Although it's always preferable to listen to a podcast rather than watch a video talk given the huge amount of bandwidth and energy required for video, in this case, the concepts are a bit complex and the slides presented help in understanding.)

RFK Jr. on Wearable Devices

Image by Mircea Iancu from Pixabay

In response to a question posed by a lawmaker at a House Energy Committe hearing on June 24, 2025 inquiring whether RFK Jr. would support Americans having access to wearables, these "innovative wellness tools", HHS Secretary Kennedy answered:



"Absolutely. In fact, we're about to launch one of the biggest advertising campaign in HHS history to encourage Americans to use wearables....We think wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda....My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years."



Also, when asked, Secretary Kennedy affirmed his support of Telehealth and "remote patient monitoring" although he did not appear to understand exactly what was meant by "remote patient monitoring" (admittedly, a rather vague term). Watch exchange HERE. (5 minutes)

Response From Children's Health Defense

‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share

by Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Team

"Wireless technologies, including wearables, have clear and well-documented harms. These devices continuously emit RF radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also collect and share biometric data, raising privacy concerns." Full response can be accessed HERE.



Nota Bene RFK Jr. recently resigned from being Chairman of Children's Health Defense and severed legal ties to assume his position as Human Health Secretary.



Kennedy formerly was a major force in CHD's founding, growth, and legal actions. He created and oversaw The Defender [CHD's online daily news updates], which was subsequently followed by CHD.TV. In the words of Mary Holland, current President and General Counsel of CHD, "The Defender was definitely Bobby’s brainchild, In fact, CHD has been an incubator for many of the ideas that we can expect to see expanded on when Kennedy is appointed as HHS secretary."



More about Bobby's resignation can be found HERE.



Hopefully, Secretary Kennedy will correct or clarify his stance which is seemingly at odds with his understanding of the wireless issue.

US Citizens: Urgent Call to Action Requires Your Participation TODAY!!

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

The following message is from the Children's Health Defense EMR and Wireless Team:



HR 1 "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" Section 43101 will give the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum auction authority. If Section 43101 is not deleted or amended, an unlimited number of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval.

We just found out late yesterday from our allies at The National Call for Safe Technology that HR 1 is going to be marked up within a 24-hour window starting today in the Senate Commerce Committee. It has passed the House and is being expedited in the Senate.

Here are actions to take today:

Find Your Senator: Use the usa.gov website or call the Senate switchboard at 202.225.3121 to find your Senator. If you are calling the Senator's office using the Senate switchboard, ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer. Email your Senator: Email this explanatory document to the telecom staffer at your Senator's office. Make sure to include your full name and address in the email so they can see you are a constituent. Call your Senator: Tell the Senator's receptionist: "I am opposed to HR 1 Section 43101 because an unlimited number of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval under Section 6409 exemption (47 USC 1455), while the FCC has ignored a court order to review its outdated emission limits for human safety."

Thank you for taking action.

In truth,

The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

Other Actions You Can Take



Image by Alexa from Pixabay

United States

MAHA Commission May Report Must Do Better on Tech



The MAHA Commission’s May report fell short of addressing the role of wireless radiation as a potential cause of chronic disease in children. Here is CHD's action alert urging lawmakers to make the next report better.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Please consider taking action and sharing widely with your respective lists.



United Kingdom

The Right to Live Without a Screen Between You and the Rest of the World – Petition launched in UK by Tim Arnold.



We call on the Government to make it law that all British citizens have a legal right to access certain services without a digital device. Protect the right to choose a non-digital or digital life—and ensure digital is a choice, not a requirement, for anyone, anywhere, at any age.



🖊️ Sign the petition: (Although only UK citizens and residents can sign, what an inspiration for other countries to follow suit!!!)

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/725049

Substack by Tim Arnold, author of the petition:

If You Find Yourself on the Winning Team, Give the Other Side a Hand



"Digital life works for many. But what about the ones it doesn't work for?"



Exceprts from Tim's article:



"The petition I’ve launched isn’t about taking anything away. It’s about protecting what some of us still have — a life that can be lived without logins and passwords, without a mandatory screen between you and the rest of the world."



"This isn’t about being against smartphones or apps or smartwatches. It’s not about pushing society backwards. It’s about balance. It's about recognising that while many of us embrace technology, others feel increasingly left out, forced into a digital life that doesn’t suit them, that they didn’t choose."



"So the petition is a flag in the ground. It’s not a demand for everyone to disconnect. It’s a plea — a reminder — that the right to live a different kind of life must be protected while we still can. Before choice is no longer a choice."



"Let’s not turn connection into coercion. Because like sport, that’s what a fair game looks like. "

Contact Your Political Representative (UK)

Contact your political representative for a visit to present the Save our Copper Analogue Landlines petition, which to date has garnered over 2:500 signatures and includes hundreds of poignant and informative comments by signatories.

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access



International



Endorse the Global Network Statement on the Golden Dome

Organizations and individuals are invited to sign this statement by the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space calling upon the US Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government to abandon plans for the creation of the Golden Dome. The US and Canada should lead a global initiative to protect our global commons and keep space for peace.



Full statement HERE.



Sign the Declaration of Peace (available in many languages!)

“I understand that wars and militarism make us less safe rather than protect us, that they kill, injure and traumatize adults, children and infants, severely damage the natural environment, erode civil liberties, and drain our economies, siphoning resources from life-affirming activities. I commit to engage in and support nonviolent efforts to end all war and preparations for war and to create a sustainable and just peace.”

https://worldbeyondwar.org/individual/

Europeans for Safe Connections Newsletter.



Text lifted from ESC Newsletter:

We want to expand from covering 15 countries at the moment to having members from many more European countries. This will greatly improve our efficiency and ability to make an impact. Please help us if you can.

If you would like to take part in this important mission, contact ESC through their website.

https://esc-info.eu/

EHS Gathering in the Netherlands 2025

Stichting EHS reserved a group campsite from 22 until 29 August 2025 at de Maashorst in Uden in the Netherlands. This campsite is in a beautiful vast nature reserve and the radiation is very low.



On Saturday, August 23, we will host the yearly meeting of the Dutch EHS foundation for their donors here.



On Sunday, August 24, we will have an international flavor, with a focus at the ESC strategic goal to educate the public. Although the main language will be Dutch, we intend to accommodate other languages as necessary: English, German and French.



During this weekend we offer an extensive program of workshops, lectures and plenty of opportunities for relaxation, such as dance, music and walks. A great opportunity to meet others and follow your own interests.



The rest of the week the grounds are available for vacationing, reading, hiking, cooking together, or organizing workshops with and for each other.



We are still in the process of organising this camping week. Follow the latest details here.

How the New Pope Came to Take on AI



"...taking into account the well-being of the human person not only materially, but also intellectually and spiritually."

Image by Jupi Lu from Pixabay

On Friday, June 20th, the Vatican News published Leo’s comments on AI delivered at the second annual Rome Conference on Artificial Intelligence:

Following are a few excerpts from the Pope's statement on AI as reported by the Vatican News:

“All of us, I am sure, are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development.”

"Our youth must be helped, and not hindered, in their journey towards maturity and true responsibility... They are our hope for the future."



"Society’s well-being depends upon their being given the ability to develop their God-given gifts and capabilities, and to respond to the demands of the times and the needs of others with a free and generous spirit."

"...access to data — however extensive, must not be confused with intelligence, which necessarily 'involves the person’s openness to the ultimate questions of life and reflects an orientation toward the True and the Good.'"



"While AI has been used in positive and indeed noble ways to promote greater equality, Pope Leo still warned of 'the possibility of its misuse for selfish gain at the expense of others, or worse, to foment conflict and aggression.'"



"'Ultimately, the benefits or risks of AI must be evaluated precisely according to this superior ethical criterion,' he said, warning against societies today experiencing a certain 'loss', or 'at least an eclipse' of what is human, and saying this 'challenges all of us to reflect more deeply on the true nature and uniqueness of our shared human dignity.'"



"Authentic wisdom has more to do with recognizing the true meaning of life, than with the availability of data." AMEN! Spot on! BRAVO! 🎶 👏 🌎

A New World Is Dawning



A bit of inspiration to lift hearts and clear minds

Image by Hans from Pixabay

With the geopolitical circus now making its way around the world, and AI. tech, and cognitive warfare contributing significantly, and no one seeiming to know what's flying (quite literally), following is a bit of inspiration to clear minds and hearts and regain a semblance of balance and clarity.



The Secret Intelligence of Water, a website based on the research of Veda Austin, reveals how water responds to the influences around it.



As explained on the website:



"Using her simple freezing technique, researcher Veda Austin has been showing the world that water is visibly responsive not only to our thoughts and emotions, but to music, frequencies, words, healing, pictures, and even films. For example, an image of a hand appeared in the ice after the thought of a hand was projected into it. Even simple words have manifested into form. and resources are about Veda Austin's research on water crystals, and is absolutely paradigm shifting. The frozen crystals of water reflect in the designs the thoughts, intentions or essence of what's around them."



https://www.vedaaustin.com/videos

(NB, the first video at the above link also includes the effects of cell towers on water which can be clearly seen in the ice crystals.)



Veda's website will lead you to further resources as well as to her book.

https://www.vedaaustin.com/

Another inspiring podcast/video is Alec Zeck's interview of Dr. Diane Powell. Dr. Powell is a well-known researcher on the telepathic ability of autistic children. She has deep integrity and a willingness to step outside of the norms, givens, and assumptions of the current straight-jacket of scientific thinking. Her research and insights are paradigm shifting and deeply inspiring.



"Alec is joined by Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and autism researcher, to explore the link between telepathy, consciousness, and the minds of non-speaking autistic children. They discuss Diane’s journey from clinical psychiatry into ESP research, the concept of a shared consciousness called “The Hill,” and why consciousness may function more like a field than a brain-based phenomenon. The conversation also touches on gender communication, psychic experiences, and what “junk DNA” might actually reveal about human potential."







https://sites.libsyn.com/311600/ep-173-telepathy-autism-the-mind-beyond-the-brain-with-dr-diane-hennacy-powell

Enough is Enough – Song



Resending this exquisite song:



Enough is Enough poignantly expresses what many of us feel in our hearts about what we are doing to our beloved planet and the heavens. The song focuses primarily on the skies as most people remain unaware and uninformed about what's going on above our heads, both literally and figuratively.



Text and Music by Doug Wood

Vocalist, Eden White

Video editing by Jean Hudon



Please do like and share the video and consider writing a comment if so moved.



For a brief summary of awareness-raising info and initiatives to jump start the long and perhaps arduous journey to finding safer ways to integrate space technology into our world, please check out:

Heaven or Havoc: Rethinking Humanity's Race to Space

For more info about Space Technology, see

Microwaving Our Planet

Technology and the Military.



Please also see our new page on AI and Transhumanism – Courtesy of Tom Valovic who devoted much time, thought and heart in writing it.

https://safetechinternational.org/artificial-intelligence-and-transhumanism/



Finally, consider sharing the following Hand-Out on Technology, AI, the Military and War:



- PDF for Online Sharing, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the Military, and War

- PRINTABLE 3-PANEL BROCHURE, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the Military, and War

- BROCHURE IN NORWEGIAN, courtesy Einar Flydal, Teknologi, Kunstig Intelligens, Det Militære og Krigmaskinen

Two EMF Substacks As always, we invite you to subscribe to



Patricia's Substack for Safe Tech International to follow current EMF-related news. - We are an international, voluntary association of individuals supporting safe technology. We publish 1-3 times a week (week-days) depending on the volume of news.

And to Smart Meter Science (by Patricia Burke) - There is a Chinese proverb; 'An overturned cart ahead warns the one behind.' The smart meter/clean energy cart tipped over a decade ago.

SAFE TECH SHOP

New designs available! Please enjoy a wide variety of products with creative Safe Tech messaging. Your purchases help support legal actions and awareness-raising events to rein in unsafe and untested Tech.



US shop: https://safe-tech.myspreadshop.com

UK shop: https://safe-tech.myspreadshop.co.uk

Copyright © 2025 SafeTech International, All rights reserved.



You can subscribe to future occasional News Updates via mailchimp on the Safe Tech International website. (Scroll to the bottom of the page)

Share