At our substack for Safe Tech International, we’ve been covering many diverse efforts emerging in the “Safe/Safer Tech” sector, (including but not limited to concerns about surveillance, digital addiction, digital IDs, children, social media harm, and health and environmental effects of EMFs.)

You Are Invited: Hold the Date! November 1, Unplug to Uplift!

Please hold the date of November 1 for a zoom presentation hosted by Safe Tech International, from 5 to 7 pm in the UK, 12 to 2 pm Eastern in the U.S.

Meet some of the thought leaders and advocates creating social movements (including the Smart Phone Free Childhood) from different countries, including the U.S., Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, France, South Africa, and more.

Registration coming soon!

(In the U.S. this weekend coincides with re-setting the clock (fall back) for Daylight Savings - spend the extra hour with us!)

“How might we best help our children grow into healthy, caring, and contributing members of society and ensure they will have the wisdom they’ll need to integrate technology into our world in the service of love and peace.” - Safe Tech International

