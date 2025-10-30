As we near the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it seems like a fitting time to issue another warning about how exposure to environmental toxins including cell phones and other sources of RF wireless radiation play a role in Breast Cancer. Thanks again to Environmental Health Trust and founder, Dr. Devra Davis for continuing to update their website to include more information about environmental toxins as well as provide resources to raise awareness as well as advise us on how to reduce our exposure to personal devices (activity trackers, cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, wireless “smart” appliances, etc.)

Breast Cancer and the Environment Overview July 2025

Dr. Devra Davis, EHT Co-Founder, and President has long championed the issue of environmental factors contributing to breast cancer.

“A substantial body of scientific evidence indicates that exposures to common chemicals and radiation, alone and in combination, are an important cause of breast cancer. The challenge in understanding breast cancer is considerable as the disease can arise decades after critical exposures take place. The disease may well arise from either hormonally active materials or those that directly damage DNA.

Pre-menopausal breast cancer and postmenopausal breast cancer are likely to have different causes. Several classes of environmental factors have been implicated as an increased risk for breast cancer, including hormones and endocrine-disrupting compounds, organic chemicals and by-products of industrial and vehicular combustion, and both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation.

In its review of “The State of the Evidence,” the Breast Cancer Fund recently concluded that there are major opportunities to reduce breast cancer risk through lowering chemical exposures in many different workplaces.

The fundamental challenge to researchers and policymakers remains this: we seldom can identify specific distinct causes of breast cancer through public health research. Yet every proven cause of cancer in humans has also been shown to cause cancer in animals when adequately studied. Policymakers have agreed that in order to prevent cancer in humans, we should rely on experimental findings.

We cannot wait for sufficient numbers of illnesses or deaths to amass when we already know that certain compounds and professions increase the risk of breast cancer in women. Acting to control or restrict such exposures is critical in order to control disease.” - Devra Davis PhD, MPH more at link

2013; Devra Davis on environmental causes of cancer,

27 minutes, History of the War on Cancer from 1971:

2007; Exposure: Environmental Links to Breast Cancer.

7 minutes:

An excerpt from the award-winning documentary, Exposure: Environmental Links to Breast Cancer. Featuring Olivia Newton-John, Dr. Devra Lee Davis, Bella Abzug, Dr. Rosalie Bertell, Matushka, Dr. Susan Love and Eva Johnson. For more information, visit www.whenvironments.ca.

2014; Cell Phones in Your Bra, Bad Idea! | Dr. Lisa Bailey,

13 1/2 minutes

includes:

2019; Reducing Environmental Toxins with Dr. Devra Davis

32 minutes

Dr. Devra Davis is a respected leader in environmental toxicology heading the Environmental Health Trust, a non-profit organization raising awareness about human-made health threats. Dr. Davis will share the latest in policy and research concerning environmental hazards, as well as how to reduce exposure at the individual and community levels. Dr. Davis has authored over 200 publications as well as three books, one of which was a finalist for the National Book Award. She has advised Congress, the UN, and The World Health Organization. She will address other environmental hazards as well, including cell phones, wireless technology, and blue light. Her lecture will also draw parallels between human and ecological impacts, touching on the effects of environmental toxins in the climate change debate. She will end the talk with a focus on tips for reducing your exposure, as well as what communities can do to reduce toxins, and decrease greenhouse gases.



More from Environmental Health Trust on Breast Cancer and Cell Phones

What You Need To Know

Cell phones emit microwave radiation; like your microwave oven, but at much lower power. (Low power does not mean safe)

The World Health Organization International Agency for the Research on Cancer classified cell phone radiation as a Group 2B “possible” carcinogen in 2011 and today- over a decade later- numerous WHO experts recommend an upgraded classification.

Breast tissue absorbs wireless microwave radiation. Research shows a link between cell phone radiation and breast cancer

Case reports are published documenting how women are developing unusual breast cancers directly where they carry their phones in their bras. Young women, even with no family history, are developing this type of breast cancer.

Cell phone manuals tell you not to place your phone directly on your body. Most women are unaware of these warnings.

Numerous doctors and breast cancer surgeons recommend keeping your phone out of your bra.

What You Can Do

· Keep your phone away from your body, and especially out of your bra.

Turn your phone on Airplane Mode with Bluetooth OFF to shut off the radiation.

Use wired landlines for calls (not cordless).

Use wired computers for e-mail and Internet browsing.

Educate yourself on the published research/

Download and share these infographics with your friends and family.

Spread the word on social media. Make your bra a #NoPhoneZone!

Of course wireless “smart” meters (electric, gas, and water) emit biologically harmful radiation too. If your utility providers do not provide “opt out” programs and you are forced to accept smart or digital meters that put your health at risk, click here to participate in the Children’s Health Defense online campaign that allows you to ask your lawmakers to introduce utility meter choice legislation.

