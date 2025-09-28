Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay, A hard-wired phone plugged into copper network is far more reliable, more secure, clearer, and safer than any wireless connection

FCC Proceeding(s): 25-208, 25-209

Submitted: By B. Blake Levitt Status: RECEIVED

Re: Preservation of copper landline networks.

Despite what the major telecoms emphasize about the necessity of network upgrades, there are 326.7 million landline owners today in the U.S. representing 28% of the population. That’s over 1/4 of the population -- hardly an insignificant number-- who rely, quite happily, on the legacy copper network as their primary and/or secondary form of communication.

What’s more, there is significant overlap of those who want both landline and mobile capabilities, and want it to stay that way.

While the number of landline-only households has gradually decreased over the last two decades, today there are still only 186+ million wireless-only households.

Businesses in particular still rely primarily on landline networks, as do hospitals, nursing homes, and most rural areas.

The old copper networks have been the most secure, safe, reliable, economical, low-energy, fire-resistant, resilient/reparable, and high-quality voice technology for over 100 years.



As extremely low frequency direct current systems, copper landlines use almost no energy and put no ‘noise’ on other wires that can cause RF interference with radio reception and other voltage problems, unlike fiber and wireless networks/routers.

Plus wireless voice has never been as clear as copper and never will be.

Most homes built before about 2020 have internal copper landline connections throughout, often with multiple connection drops. We have three copper landlines coming onto our property. It is our only voice communication.

Cell phone coverage is spotty here due to topography and low population density. We need safe, secure, reliable domestic phone service for myriad reasons -- landlines are the only and best choice. Nothing compares to it, not even fiber.

People in our rural area can get excellent broadband Internet connections via their cable providers,which also carry voice options but when the power goes out, the only communication remains landlines -- literal lifesavers in catastrophic events which occur with frightening frequency now. Wireless networks are notorious for failures in such events and more difficult to remedy when towers come down.

Seniors and the home bound are particularly vulnerable as landlines are their only form of communication with medical providers for remote check-ins/device monitoring. Some doctors here still conduct telehealth consultations exclusively over landlines and cable zoom calls post covid.

Landlines work with DSL too and are the sole option for some on fixed incomes. And there are whole segments of the population today trying to reduce exposures to wireless technology from both infrastructure and devices for health concerns, foregoing wifi for ethernet connections and intentionally reducing cell phone use in favor of landline voice calls, saving cell phones for mobile use only.

Copper landlines are truly critical infrastructure and we’ve already got it everywhere! Fiber upgrades reflect a federally subsidized business model for the major telecoms that claim they cannot afford to maintain copper networks but for decades landline customers have been paying to maintain those lines via Universal Service and other fees. Where have those funds gone if not into repairs?

Please listen to the vast majority of copper landline users who want this network to be maintained and upgraded instead. To do otherwise is to force millions of people and vulnerable populations to migrate to far more expensive and less unreliable, unsecured, and unsafe communications. Please do not allow major legacy players like AT&T to abandon this segment of their business. Let them sell it to another entity that will preserve it instead based on a smaller business model. Please preserve copper networks alongside fiber upgrades for more advanced applications.

Many people simply cannot afford more expensive services, and many more don’t need or want them. This critical FCC decision is not just about business interests, it’s about citizens too. - B. Blake Levitt

( B. Blake Levitt is an award-winning journalist who has specialized in medical and science writing for three decades. She has researched the biological effects of nonionizing radiation since the late 1970’s. A former New York Times freelance contributor, she has written widely on medical issues for both the lay and professional audience. Her work has appeared in numerous national publications and has been translated into Russian and Chinese.

She is the editor/contributing author of Cell Towers, Wireless Convenience? or Environmental Hazard? Proceedings of the “Cell Towers Forum” State of the Science/State of the Law (Safe Goods/New Century Publishing edition, 2001; iUniverse Back-in-Print edition, 2011). She is also the author of Electromagnetic Fields, A Consumer’s Guide To The Issues And How To Protect Ourselves (Harcourt Brace edition, 1995; iUniverse Back-in-Print edition 2007), for which she won an Award of Excellence from the New England Chapter of The American Medical Writers Association.)

Filing Instructions Courtesy Sidnee Cox, EMF Safety Network

Over 600 public comments were submitted to the CPUC (California Public Utility Commission) docket in support of retaining copper landlines from Oct. 2024, to August 27, 2025.



BUT, the FCC isn’t paying attention to state regulatory proceedings. The FCC wants to make it easy for AT&T & others to slither out from under their Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) obligations.



We need to post comments to an FCC docket.

Initial comments are due on Monday, Sept. 29. [] Reply comments responding to what has already been posted are due by Oct. 27.). [Please] maximize initial comments by Monday, Sept. 29.

The Utility Reform Network (TURN) states that over a million residents in California rely on landlines.

These customers depend on the reliability, safety and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc.



In California, the CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission) has conducted an in-depth review of issues such as service quality and Carrier of Last Resort Obligations. The CPUC had taken extensive comments from members of the public, and its decisions are well-considered and based on state-specific conditions. The co-director of the EMF Safety Network states: “The FCC should not attempt to override work undertaken by states, which have authority under federal statutes to act to protect the public health and safety of their residents.” We must oppose any effort by the FCC to override state regulatory or state legislative action that is designed to protect customer safety and well-being.

HOW TO FILE FCC COMMENTS:



Go here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express



See “Welcome to the FCC’s Electronic Comments Filing System” at the top.



Go to “Express Comment.” Comments do not have to be long. Numbers count.

1) Click on Submit a FILING (at the very top) then click on Express Comment just below that.

2) Proceeding(s): Type 25-208; click below for the orange highlight on the number, then type 25-209;

click again below for the orange highlight.

3) Name of filer: your name.

4) Primary contact email: your email address (not required).

5) Address:(required).

6) Brief comments: Either type in your comments or paste your previously-prepared comments into the box..

7) Press Continue to review screen.

8) If okay, submit your comments.

Print confirmation page for your records if you choose.

Talking points ideas (or tell your own story)

Copper landlines work in emergencies when power is out.

Cell phone networks didn’t work in CA fire disasters but landlines did.

Battery back-ups for modems and routers (needed for cable and fiber optic connections) are unreliable.

There are cyber security risks with cell phone connections.

AT&T claims people are abandoning landlines, but many AT&T service reps are telling customers AT&T no longer services copper and they won’t install landlines anymore.

Many human bodies are not compatible with wireless technology. People get headaches, ear ringing, vertigo, nerve disruptions, cancers, and more.

People in remote or rural areas rely on copper landlines.

Copper landlines work with DSL and medical alert systems.

Customers have been paying extra fees in their phone bill for years to maintain copper landlines.

Note: if you’re having trouble accessing the comment portal, call the FCC. If you call, make sure you mention the docket numbers: 25-208 and 25-209.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/28/2025-16540/reducing-barriers-to-network-improvements-and-service-changes



“Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes” -- Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in WC Docket Nos. 25-208, 25-209; FCC 25-37, adopted on July 24, 2025, and released on July 25, 2025

Thank you!