Re; Landlines and Carrier of Last Resort: In California a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting is being held today, Monday, August 18. If AB 470 is "released" by this committee, it goes to a full senate floor vote.

Missed Connections

One summer, I briefly helped out at my chiropractor’s office for vacation coverage. The first thing I did each day was check the corded landline phone for messages, in the case of both cancellations and emergencies, and Mondays were the worst.

But the bigger problem was that on many days, the message machine playback would include a large swath of blank space. A patient would call from their cellphone, probably in their moving car with a bad connection, not knowing that no message had been received. (The answering machine had no caller ID capacity). Then at some point either a patient would be a no-show, or someone in agony and needing to be seen would complain that the customer service was terrible.

In my area phone service is getting worse and worse, not better. My VOIP phone often has a 2-minute delay before the call goes through, static prevails, dropped calls continue, and my friends with landlines often experience a sizable delay before receiving messages. Call quality is worse in the evenings, when corporations are throttling signals via AI, without passing any cost savings on to consumers. What we had before was better. I want a true landline.

Businesses Still Need Landlines, and So Do Residences

In his recent article, industry analyst Doug Dawson noted Businesses Still Need Landlines. He was commenting on a recent Wall Street Journal article.

Businesses Still Need Landlines | POTs and PANs

He notes: Some homes keep landlines because of poor or no cellular coverage. Even in areas where outdoor cellular coverage is good enough to make calls, indoor coverage might be poor. For most homes, indoor cellular coverage is typically half as good as the coverage just outside the home. While homes with broadband can use WiFi for making phone calls, those with erratic or unreliable broadband might keep a landline to be certain of having a connection to 911. Many older people keep a landline because they are more comfortable talking on a handset. []

The landline business also still has an attractive margin for companies that buy voice switching on a bulk wholesale basis. ISPs that ditch voice have made the ultimate transition to be a dumb pipe provider – something many of them have been leery of for many years.”

Not mentioned by Doug- Increasing numbers of customers want a landline because they already know that wireless is not as safe in terms of human health, and placing the antennas is space is not a sensible solution for addressing issues with towers, when the handsets themselves are also an issue.

EMF Safety Network Use Corded Landlines!

Niche Customers are Loyal; Recognizing and Serving Diversity (think left-handed scissors)

Years ago, when my friend Mark was studying entrepreneurship at a well-known business college, he realized that there was an unmet need for a left-handed computer keyboard and mouse. Due to his insight and right actions, he graduated with a sizable bank account.

Now there is an unmet demand for landline phone service.

Excellent Business Acumen: Looking for Opportunities to Address Unmet Needs

Careful viewers on this image from the 1970’s will note that the swimmers tied their bathing suit straps together with a shoelace.

It was not because of fear of the waves in the Atlantic Ocean knocking their tops off.

It was because conventional bathing suit straps interfered with shoulder movement and range of motion, especially for competitive swimmers.

In History of the Bra, Wikipedia claims: “With the growing popularity of jogging and other forms of exercise, there was a need for an athletic garment for women's breasts. The first commercially available sports bra was the "Free Swing Tennis Bra", introduced by Glamorise Foundations, Inc. in 1975. The first general exercise bra, initially called a "jockbra", was invented in 1977 by Lisa Lindahl and theater costume designer Polly Smith with the help of Smith's assistant, Hinda Schreiber. Lindahl and her sister, Victoria Woodrow, complained about their bad experience exercising in ordinary bras, having experienced runaway straps, chafing, and sore breasts.[53] During Lindahl and Smith's exploration for an alternative, it was suggested that they needed a jockstrap for women's breasts.[54] In the Royall Tyler Theatre costume shop at the University of Vermont, Lindahl and Smith sewed two jockstraps together and nicknamed it a "jockbra". It was later renamed a "jog bra".[54] One of their original Jogbras is bronzed and on display near the theatre's costume shop. Two others are housed by the Smithsonian, and another by the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.[55]

We are already far more than 3 years behind for an intelligent response to the demand for landline phones.

The Hundredth Monkey

This corporate website explains, “The hundredth monkey phenomenon dates back to studies in the 1950s which followed the behaviours of macaque monkeys on the Japanese island of Koshima. One day the primatologists noticed that a young female monkey, perhaps fed up with the residual taste of grit in her mouth after mealtimes, was washing her sand-encrusted potatoes in the sea before eating them.

Her family watched on, and followed suit. Then her playmates. Then their families. One-by-one, over several years, this change spread within the troop.”

The Herd and Critical Mass Can Also Be a De-evolutionary Cycle

What the overview does not explain is that the practice also emerged on other islands simultaneously. A Cornell University blog explains: Herding Experiment: Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon

The Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon was first baptized by Lyall Watson in 1979, who documents the case with references to five high reputable Japanese primatologists, and has thus been cited as the sole source of information in subsequent articles. These monkeys in question are Japanese macaques, or Macaca fuscata, who habit in groups on several islands in Japan.

Macaques have been long under observation, and in 1952 and 1953, some primatologists began to provide them with food, including sweet potatoes and wheat. They delivered and left the food in open areas, usually on beaches. As a result of this provision, the monkeys developed various innovative behaviors. Particularly in 1953, one monkey, an 18-month-old female whom observers named “Imo,” unearthed a strategy that she could remove the sand and grit from the sweet potatoes by washing them in a stream or ocean. Soon, Imo’s mother and playmates learned this trick and began to do it as well (opposite of the typical flow of knowledge passed from parents to offspring). This strategy soon spread gradually to other monkeys of the same troop up until 1958.

In the fall of 1958, a remarkable event happened on Koshima, which later came to be known as the “Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon.” An unspecified number of monkeys were washing their sweet potatoes. Let us assume that there were 99 monkeys already doing that and 1 additional monkey also developed this strategy in the usual way. All of a sudden, as if that one additional monkey pushed the strategy through some form of threshold and critical mass, almost all of the monkeys in the same troop were doing it. Moreover, this strategy transcended natural barriers and have suddenly appeared in other groups on other islands.

Watson theorized that some sort of group consciousness had developed suddenly among the monkeys upon the one last monkey’s development of washing potatoes, which was dissimilar to the one-monkey-at-a-time distribution method in previous years. It was not only applicable instantaneously to the entire troop at the end of the day but also spread to other groups across the sea rapidly. This was ground-breaking because it broke the pattern on the slow and gradual mode of acquisition that characterized the first five years after Imo’s discovery and it broke through natural barriers by spreading across seas.

The “Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon” described above is similar to the herding experiment illustrated in class where students are told that an urn contains 3 balls and either it is majority-red (MR) or majority-blue (MB). After 2 people in front of them announce the same choice, either MR or MB, the third person will also follow and make the same choice regardless of the color they picked up. Everyone following the third person would also follow the decision of the first 2 people, which results in an information cascade. The threshold of 100 monkeys in the phenomenon is similar to the third person in the herding experiment as once it reaches that number, everyone else following would do the same thing regardless of their own information.

These two phenomena are highly applicable to the real world as well in terms of fashion or social media trends. Once a certain number of people decide to follow the trend, an exponential number of people will follow as well, breaking the slow and gradual spread initially. For example, TikTok was first created in 2016 but had a sudden burst of popularity in 2019, and now almost everyone uses or at least has the app downloaded because everyone has it. As depicted above, both the “Hundredth Monkey Phenomenon” and the herding experiment can be used to explain trends by how quickly information can spread on a global basis once they hit a certain level of acceptance in our modern society.

Which herd are we in and why are we accepting an inferior technology? Who is experimenting on you?

Highly intelligent and responsive corporate decision makers can already read the tea leaves, because many consumer groups actually want the option for a corded hard-wired landline phone and wired computer, in the home and in businesses, and they want the technology and the infrastructure that provides the service to manifest responsible guardianship towards both human health and the environment, not to ignore it.

Wildlife, Wireless, and the Environment

As Dr. Cindy Lee Russell M.D. Executive Director, Physicians for Safe Technology notes,

“Our vision is a world where technology serves our needs without undermining our physical, psychosocial or environmental health.”

California State Association of Counties and Landlines: AB 470: A Step Backward for Connectivity and Public Safety

The battle to sustain landline phone services is currently being forged in fire-prone California CSAC Opposes AB 470: Bill Threatens Critical Telecommunications Access Across Counties. California State Association of Counties. April 10, 2025. https://www.counties.org/news-and-media-article/csac-opposes-ab-470-bill-threatens-critical-telecommunications-access-across-counties/.

Stop Smart Meters

NOW is the time to Speak Up for Landline Telephones. Can You Hear Me Now?

Why do we need copper landlines?

The elderly population is more dependent on copper landlines and more likely to experience technology aversion and often do not have the ability or desire to use other technology.

Traditional copper landline service is tied to an address making it the most dependable emergency communications tool currently available and is vital to helping emergency services identify your exact location.

Copper landlines are more reliable than wireless or VoIP services in urban, suburban, and rural areas because the copper-based systems can still work even when the power is out.

Many rural areas depend on their copper landlines and lack other options.

Some people and businesses prefer the quality of wired connections.

Some people have debilitating symptoms when in close proximity to wireless connections.



Physicians for Safe Technology

Another informative piece by Dr. Russell updated 8/13/25: Saving Landlines: A Critical Infrastructure for All https://mdsafetech.org/2024/05/01/saving-landlines-a-critical-infrastructure-for-all/

PST Letter Opposing AB 470- 8/7/25.

https://mdsafetech.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Landline-Letter-Senate-Appropriations-Committee-2025-PST-8725-Final-LTHD-PDF-.pdf

A group of parents in Maine were wary of buying smartphones for their 10-year-olds – and took a drastic step

UK Landline Petition

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

Conclusion

As noted by Physicians for Safe Technology, “Pressure is mounting now by citizens, cities and emergency responders to oppose this legislation for the protection of their families and communities. They not only comment on the critical nature of landlines in emergencies such as fire, and for the elderly and those who can only use landlines for communication, but they also note how reliable, secure and irreplaceable they are in the face of nefarious wireless jamming of cities that can occur with or without an emergency. No electricity is needed with landlines in a power outage, when wireless and fiberoptic fail.”

The herd is caught up in the links between:

connectivity and widescale surveillance

connectivity and abject disconnect from the true health and environmental costs

connectivity and addiction

Automobiles Are Adopting the Necessary Course Correction Away From Failed Tech Experimentation, So Can Phones

The call for a return to grace is growing, for example, also mirrored in the removal of touch screens and the return to button controls in automobiles. See: Buttons could replace touch controls in cars thanks to new Euro NCAP tests New Euro NCAP safety tests in 2026 will encourage manufacturers to bring back physical in-car controls. Could this be the end of annoying touchscreens? Modern cars are cleaner, faster, more capable and more efficient than ever, but if there’s one area where they’ve regressed compared to old-generation models, it’s in terms of cabin ergonomics and usability. In the interests of cost-saving and minimalist design, manufacturers have moved towards touch-based interfaces with fewer physical controls, but that trend might be reversed from 2026 thanks to impending Euro NCAP regulations.

Driven by European direct experience and common sense, the automobile industry is responding.

(and please bring back the 2005 Toyota Corolla with an external antenna and hand crank manual window controls)

Many consumers have noticed the law of diminishing returns, - that modern conveniences including cellphones are not “cleaner, faster, more capable and more efficient than ever.”

They notice issues like this: Wildfire Risks From Cell Tower Proliferation

Electrical pollution of the earth and its atmosphere is a real thing.

When the wireless industry promotes the need for redundancy, consumers are not swayed from the realization that landlines are far more reliable in the case of emergencies. The claim that even more ubiquitous coverage is needed for safety is wearing thin. Many consumers do not want a choice between three different wireless providers who ignore mounting health and environmental risks. They want a choice for safer, more secure, more sustainable technology. They choose to disconnect in order to “connect” and integrate within their lives.

If you haven’t yet caught wind of the shift yet, know that it is coming.

“I hope we can find ways to repair the social fabric of our communities.” - Laura Matsue Guenther

Consumer demand for the wisdom of the landline phone and wired computer connection is here to stay, and not going away.

Wireless radiation is more than just a technological advancement… It is an environmental issue that necessitates immediate action.

- Wildlife, Wireless, and the Environment



Related See Also: Dear Sir David Attenborough, Please Save This Endangered Species - the Beloved UK Phone Box! (and Landline!)

Share