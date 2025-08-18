Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
7h

Of course we need landline phones, for all the reasons mentioned, but by now I’m wondering if there’s any intent at all to keep them viable? Are the investors who control the infrastructure really willing to maintain costly copper lines, or is the strategy simply to do the bare minimum while charging as much as possible to maximize short-term revenue? And in my area, where two different companies have already taken turns running the same approach, is this just a long-term milking scheme dressed up as service?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture