On May 12, I wrote an article: Mother's Day Questions about Children vs. Bus Wi-Fi Hot Spots: What Denotes 'Cruelty'? Regarding the recent ruling on Wi-Fi hotspots, Are Democrats wrong about where the cruelty lies?

I shared thoughts about mainstream narratives re; the recent vote by Congress to challenge a Biden administration plan for loaning out Wi-Fi hotspots and installing Wi-Fi in school buses, (so that rural students without home Wi-Fi could do their homework on a wireless device while riding in a moving vehicle, - a bus.)

Some points in the post:

Children need to move to grow and to develop healthy, resilient brains and bodies

There is a sensory mismatch for resource demands of reading a Wi-Fi-enabled screen - in a moving vehicle.

We must become more discerning about the benefits of being connected to the internet vs. the risks associated with doing it wirelessly and doing it to excess.

Every home should already had Wi-Fi because Americans have already paid for it, repeatedly. (There are source links in the post. I didn’t make these ideas up)

I shared incensed comments from two Democratic Senators criticizing the Republican-fueled decision to challenge the FCC’s plan: "It would be a disgrace if we deprive those students and their families of this vast resource, of literally life-changing access to a really necessary service that helps them not just now but throughout their futures" and “a cruel and shortsighted decision that will widen the digital divide and rob kids of the tools they need to succeed."

I am not into hyperbole, but riding on the fumes of their comments, in my post I wrote,

“Via electrical pollution and excessive screen time, children are being denied access to the generative electromagnetic energies of the cosmos that choreograph their unfolding development, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

“I believe that history will record this epoch as no less harmful than the forced child labor in the factories of the 19th century. []

By the end of the day, I was clear that the industries and politicians involved are facilitating abject abandonment of children’s well-being.

I am aware of my increasing radicalization.

Screen Time Check

After sending my article, I read a post that Ted Goia had shared, about a teacher’s experience when cellphones were banned in school

“Screen time check!” I barked out at my health class.

They sighed, took out their phones, and opened up their screen tracking applications.

“Patricia, how much yesterday?”

Patricia said, “12 hours.”

I whistled. “Okay, how about you Larry?”

Larry said, “8 Hours. See. I’m way better than Patricia.”

“Shut up!” Patricia replied.

I patted the air with my hands to indicate they should calm down. “What about you Manuela?”

“17 hours.”

“What?”

“17 hours. Yeah, mista, it was a Sunday. I didn’t have much else to do.”

I sighed and went around the room getting a quick read on how much screen time each student had accumulated. The class average neared 11 hours.

I said, “Guys. Guys. Let’s suppose you sleep 8 hours a day. That means you're awake for 16 hours a day. If you’re on your phone for 12 hours, that means you only spend 4 hours not looking at a two by four inch screen…Is that really how you want to spend your life?”

Most of the kids just shrugged.

Then one kid said, “What else is there to do?”

That’s how I know we’re in deep shit. - Fit to Teach

Even though I spend a lot of time researching wireless issues, reading about these numbers hit me in the gut.

I had written:

What the Biden administration FCC Rosenworcel plan also did, post pandemic, was move the needle further in the direction of wireless, rather that hard-wired, safer, more secure, less addictive options. It also normalized the abject disconnect towards the infrastructure requirements, and questions about the wisdom of using a wireless device in a moving vehicle.

In their advocacy for special interests, (blacks, veterans, the elderly, income challenged) proponents of broadband got caught up in the bait and switches, especially regarding 5G, and now extending to satellite-based telecommunications, without the counterbalancing wisdom of boundaries and limitations, accurate cost accounting, and protection of human health and the environment.

" Killing Wi-Fi Hotspots”

This morning another commentary reached my (hard-wired) desktop written by Doug Dawson, a thoughtful pro-industry commentator I appreciate.

His headline used the term “Kill.”

FCC INDUSTRY Killing FCC WiFi Hotspots By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on May 13, 2025

The U.S. Senate voted to kill the decision of the FCC to use the Universal Service Fund to fund WiFi hotspots for students and libraries. The House is supposed to take up the issue soon. The FCC approved this funding in 2024 under FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel. The plan was to use the E-Rate funding aimed at schools and libraries to provide hotspots that can bring temporary broadband to homes with no broadband connection.

The FCC created this program in response to requests from schools and libraries that were already lending hotspots. The idea of using hotspots leaped onto the scene during the pandemic when schools were looking for ways to keep students connected to schoolwork. Many school districts have kept the program running at a reduced level since the pandemic and asked the FCC if it would be possible to fund an expansion of the effort.

In the 2024 vote on the issue, then-FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington voted against the plan and argued that the E-Rate statute limits funding to only support classrooms and library buildings. You might ask why the Senate is voting on this instead of the FCC. The program is supposed to kick into gear soon, and until a fifth FCC Commissioner is seated, it’s likely that a vote at the FCC to end the program would end in a deadlocked tie.

It’s easy to understand why school systems wanted this program to help students do homework. Numerous studies have shown the benefits of good broadband on the effectiveness of education. One of the key studies that quantified this was released in March 2020 by the Quello Center, part of the Department of Media and Information at Michigan State University. The study was unique in that it was able to isolate the impact of having home broadband from other factors such as sex, race, and family income. The study involved 3,258 students in Michigan in grades 8 – 11 from schools described as rural.

The study showed significant performance differences for students with and without home broadband. Students with no Internet access at home tested lower on a range of metrics, including digital skills, homework completion, and grade point average. Some of the specific findings included:

Students with home Internet access had an overall grade point average of 3.18, while students with no Internet access at home had a GPA of 2.81.

During the study, 64% of students with no home Internet access sometimes left homework undone, compared to only 17% of students with a high-speed connection at home.

Students without home Internet access spend an average of 30 minutes longer doing homework each evening.

The study showed lower expectations for students without broadband at home. For example, 65% of students with fast home broadband have plans to pursue post-secondary education, while only 47% of students with no Internet access have such plans.

Perhaps the most important finding was that there is a huge gap in digital skills for students without home broadband. To quote the study, “The gap in digital skills between students with no home access or cell phone only and those with fast or slow home Internet access is equivalent to the gap in digital skills between 8th and 11th grade students.” It was a devastating finding that students without home broadband fall three grades behind other students in terms of developing digital skills.

It's clear from a purely educational perspective that students benefit tremendously from having a source of broadband for schoolwork in the home. The stated reason for undoing the hotspot plan is that it violates the intentions of the E-Rate program, but the reversal also seems to be aimed at undoing something approved by the previous administration. The press is now covering the Senate action as a major reversal of policy, but I recall that when this was originally approved, it barely made a ripple in the news. - Doug Dawson

The 54-page report that Doug referenced is dated March 3, 2020, with the data collected in Michigan 2019.

Here are the advisors for the Quello Center, “a multi-disciplinary research center within the Department of Media and Information at Michigan State University”

The Michigan report comes to many conclusions about the disadvantages that lack of home internet access pose for rural students, citing educational performance gaps.

A lot has happened since 2020.

The issue is so much more complex than outdated 2020 report.

I oppose exploitation of children by broadband advocates, including not discerning between wireless and wired technologies, and exaggerating the benefits of screen time, in light of so much emerging evidence of harm.

It’s not just a question of access to social media.

If CTIA is involved, as they were in the Michigan study, I recommend doing more research about any topic pertaining to children, or Broadband benefits. (Same goes for farmers)

Screens vs. Paper: Learning

For example. what about this research?

2021 research validated that “students who took long-hand notes performed better on conceptual questions than those who used took notes on laptops and were better at recognising words than those who used keyboards, and students who read from paper had better comprehension that those who read from screens.” (Umejima K, Ibaraki T, Yamazaki T, Sakai KL. Paper Notebooks vs. Mobile Devices: BrainActivation Differences During Memory Retrieval. Front Behav Neurosci. 2021 Mar 19;15:634158. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnbeh.2021.634158/full

However, one sentence in the Michigan report is accurate:

“Coming from a low-income household, lower parental education, living in a single-parent family, and identifying as a member of a racial or ethnic minority are associated with lower performance. These findings suggest the need for a multi-pronged strategy that addresses both the gaps in connectivity and the socioeconomic environment of students.”

Forts and Treehouses and Tents and Nature

I still remember the time that a childhood friend and I built a fort in her yard, which as I recall started with a bedsheet thrown over a picnic table, and an elaborate roof structure made up of weaved lines of overlapping colorful fall leaves.

In particular, I remember that her aunt who was visiting came a took pictures and complimented us profusely for our artistry.

Decades later, when my boys were young, we built a tree house in the yard, and snow forts, and sandcastles, and later, the boys loved hanging out in a tent - with a telltale electric cord that ran to the house, to connect a tv. The neighborhood kids loved having snacks and sleeping in that tent.

I later learned from a friend involved in Waldorf education that in the 3rd grade, children become aware of theirs’ and their parents’ mortality.

Because Waldorf education is based upon the developmental needs of the whole child, in 3rd grade children begin exploring self- sufficiency, including learning how to build snow shelters and other fortresses outside. Unlike my childhood sheet over a picnic table, (which was sourced from the natural, inherent intuition towards building shelter), the 3rd graders learn real survival skills.

Education can be revamped in favor of healthy, whole child development. So can communities.

Question the Studies

There are many good people who believe that they are holding the higher moral ground when they advocate for addressing the “Digital Divide.”

But these narratives do not yet reflect that in many cases, the technology has already peaked past the “Law of Diminishing Returns”

I was walking through the halls of the local YMCA recently, and a number of parents and children were on their cellphones.

But young girl and her brother had clipboards and paper, and they were drawing monsters.

I regret that I didn’t stop to compliment them, nor did I see a parent nearby, but I hope not to make the mistake again.

When I entered the water I gave a prayer of Thanksgiving, for all the families that were giving their children swimming lessons, for all the pickleball players not on their phones, for that parent with the clipboards and crayons.

The wireless industry exerts tremendous power, but it cannot control the choices of individuals, families, and communities offering children better alternatives than a screen-based life.

Parents (and society) don’t need to fight to take away their children’s devices, but to give them better experiences, including presence. If I were raising my sons today, I am not sure that I would have the strength to swim against the tide of mainstream societal expectations. But I can help the parents today who are trying to do it, because it is the right choice.

The tsunami begins when the ocean withdraws from the shoreline, and its already happening. We dance us free.