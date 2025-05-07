Senate voted 53-47 to take up a resolution designed to nullify Biden-era FCC rules that tapped into federal funds to pay for Wi-Fi hotspots for use away from school and library buildings
As reported by Broadband Breakfast. Regardless of political orientation, this is an important development. The vote is due Thursday.
See the article at Broadband Breakfast:
https://broadbandbreakfast.com/final-senate-vote-expected-thursday-on-voiding-bidens-wi-fi-hotspots/
In response to the FCC’s initial ruling, Matthew and Maurine Molak filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. and Mrs. Molak are the founders of David’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to kids’ online safety and advocacy against cyberbullying. You can read about David’s heart-breaking suicide at the organization’s link.
See my April 2024 article about the Rosenworcel FCC’s plan for school bus Wi-Fi including the incompatibility of reading while in a moving vehicle.
The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It
The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It - Safe Tech International
Could it be because the majority of them have been installed and paid for already? LOL