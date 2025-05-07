See the article at Broadband Breakfast:

https://broadbandbreakfast.com/final-senate-vote-expected-thursday-on-voiding-bidens-wi-fi-hotspots/

In response to the FCC’s initial ruling, Matthew and Maurine Molak filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Mr. and Mrs. Molak are the founders of David’s Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to kids’ online safety and advocacy against cyberbullying. You can read about David’s heart-breaking suicide at the organization’s link.

See my April 2024 article about the Rosenworcel FCC’s plan for school bus Wi-Fi including the incompatibility of reading while in a moving vehicle.

The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It - Safe Tech International