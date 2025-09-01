Tech Policy Press is one of my favorite resources on AI, politics etc. including the analysis of tragic Chat-assisted suicide posted today. If only we could get them to cover the wireless safety issue? (2nd item below)

FEATURED Diagnosis of electrohypersensitivity August 25, 2025 By: Jacques Lintermans

Diagnosis of electrohypersensitivity August 25, 2025 By: Jacques Lintermans According to the literature, there is no biomarker in medicine for insomnia, nor for primary headaches, such as migraine. Diagnosis is mainly based on the evaluation of the patient's symptoms and feelings. Headaches and insomnia are among the main symptoms of electrohypersensitive subjects (EHS). Why require the existence of a biomarker for the diagnosis of these patients when there is none in the case of other patients with the same symptoms? Why not use these symptoms to diagnose electromagnetic field (EMF) intolerance instead?

Doubt about the reality of their disorder, described as mental fog, stems from the fact that not all people who identify EHS objectively and instantly distinguish any difference between the effects experienced when they are unknowingly exposed to waves or when they are not exposed, in the context of laboratory provocation tests.Clinically, however, and this is the error, it is not this discomfort of an almost psychological nature (since we are talking about the perception of a feeling) that best characterizes EHS people, but the obvious observation of the pathological symptoms indicated above!

As for the provocation tests used for diagnosis, it is difficult to imagine causing a headache or insomnia in an experimental subject! One exception: in 1991, Dr. W. J. Rea was able to repeatedly induce symptoms in EHS subjects after identifying the frequencies at which they reacted in a controlled environment. Similarly, no less than seven Swedish case studies demonstrate the onset of such and other symptoms from the moment 5G antennas were put into operation: Hardell L and Nilsson M. Summary of seven Swedish case reports on the microwave syndrome associated with 5G radiofrequency radiation. Rev. Environ Health June 19, 2024: 40(1): 147-157. A French translation can be read here.

No doubt a practitioner will be more inclined to take into consideration a possible pathological sensitivity to waves in a patient showing headaches and insomnia, making sure to have considered and ruled out all other possible causes beforehand (hypertension, migraine, stress, etc.). Because these are disorders that undoubtedly belong to the medical field, unlike cerebral heaviness that may rightly seem subjective. This does not mean that they do not exist, but they may just be secondary to the visible consequences of the pathophysiological alterations linked to microwaves on the brain.

Experimental data on this subject are controversial. However, the clinical effects of microwaves on the brain can be explained by a pathological opening of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) causing insufficient blood supply - or ischemia - associated with hypoxia by reduced oxygen supply to the brain. This has been observed repeatedly by Swedish neurologists since 1988 (Person B. R. et al. Effects of Microwaves from GSM Mobile Phones on the Blood-Brain Barrier and Neurons in Rat Brain. Progress in Electromagnetic Research Symposium, 2005 Hangzhou, China, August 22-26).

Headaches can be a symptom of cerebral hypoxia. It can also cause other symptoms such as cognitive impairment. Insomnia, on the other hand, can be linked to cerebral ischemia, which is a decrease in blood supply to the brain, which can lead to neurological disorders that influence the quality of sleep and lead to insomnia. These symptoms can also be explained by a release of cerebral histamine by degranulation of mast cells under the effect of EMFs. See in particular the studies by Johansson et al. (1994) and Tümkaya L. et al. (2019), as well as Le Livre Noir des Ondes, under the direction of Prof. Dominique Belpomme, Ed. Marco Pietteur (2021) page 88). Brain histamine plays an important role in regulating wakefulness and sleep.Cerebral histamine can cause headaches, including migraines due to an inflammatory reaction influencing blood vessels.

Contrary to the exceptional or even improbable nature that is attributed to them, electrohypersensitive people do not form a separate population. Indeed, everyone is sensitive to EMFs to varying degrees, some subjects being more sensitive than others, while idiopathic sensitivity (without a clear cause) is observed in all physiological systems (autonomous, immune, cutaneous, digestive, etc.), the central nervous system being no exception. It is also generally observed that the feeling of intolerance to waves depends on the proximity and intensity of the emitting source as well as the duration of exposure and other aggravating or mitigating factors, such as the intake of antioxidants (J. Lintermans and Vander Vorst A. What are the prevention prospects for d-gamma-tocopherol (natural vitamin E) in normal and pathological brain aging? NEURONE.be, 05 July 2023).

In conclusion, it is clear that if almost all attempts to diagnose EHS have so far been unsuccessful, the reason lies in the fact that the criteria are based only on the effects of the waves at the mental level with all the subjective side that this presents.

Would physicians be more inclined to accept electrohypersensitivity as a pathological disorder based on the clinical symptoms suggested above? This approach also allows for appropriate pharmacological treatment. -

Jacques Lintermans Doctor of pharmacological sciences, Swiss pharmaceutical researcher and consultant. Mr. Lintermans was Deputy President of the Institute of Bioactive Science, Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Company, Osaka, Japan (1984 - 1996)

Director of Development, Omnium Chimique S.A., Brussels, Belgium (1974 - 1984)

Assistant Lecturer, Faculty of Pharmacy, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium (1973 - 1974)

Researcher, Laboratory of Chemical Biodynamics (Headed by Melvin Calvin, Nobel Prize), University of California Berkeley USA (1971 - 1973)

Assistant, School of Medicine, Laboratory of Drug Metabolism, University of Geneva and CEN Saclay, Switzerland and France (1968 - 1971) -- Courtesy Andre

The most read piece on Tech Policy Press this week is a breakdown of a lawsuit brought by the parents of a California teen named Adam Raine who sought advice from OpenAI's GPT-4o on how to end his life. The chatbot gave him explicit instructions and encouragement. The record in the case, based on thousands of pages of chat logs, is incredibly disturbing. His parents are suing the company and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging “it was the predictable result of deliberate design choices."

News reports of deaths related to AI chatbots should be setting off alarm bells for all of us, writes Common Sense Media founder and CEO Jim Steyer . But the use of AI, including general purpose chatbots like ChatGPT, for companionship is unacceptably risky for teens , he says.

Indeed, AI chatbots have been observed repeatedly sending sexually explicit content to underage users , yet there are seemingly no effective safeguards to prevent these bots from continuing inappropriate interactions once a user identifies as a child, Omny Miranda Martone , CEO of the Sexual Violence Prevention Association, writes. “We need laws that explicitly prohibit the creation, distribution, and marketing of AI companions designed to impersonate minors, especially for sexual or suggestive uses,” writes Martone.

This perspective is particularly compelling following Reuters reporting on Meta’s chatbot policies , which permitted “sensual” conversations with minors, and the latest from tech reporter Jeff Horwitz , who found that “Meta has appropriated the names and likenesses of celebrities – including Taylor Swift , Scarlett Johansson , Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez – to create dozens of flirty social-media chatbots without their permission,” and that across weeks of testing “the avatars often insisted they were the real actors and artists. The bots routinely made sexual advances, often inviting a test user for meet-ups.”

Of course, it’s not only teens that are impacted by the deplorable product decisions being made by some of the biggest companies on Earth. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported on the first known murder-suicide in which extended interaction with a chatbot was a factor. In the wake of numerous such reports of interactions with AI chatbots that resulted in dangerous or deadly consequences, the Center for Democracy & Technology's Dr. Michal Luria says AI firms should stop designing products that pretend to be human . “Finding alternative ways of designing chatbots will not be an easy design pursuit, but it’s a necessary one — non-humanlike design could ease many concerns people rightfully have with AI chatbots,” writes Luria.



NEWSLETTER: August 2025 DANISH (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - August 2025)

Contents:

- Complaint to the Ombudsman

- Limit values

- Mobile towers

- Monitoring

- European Union

- The 5G experiment

- Digitalization

- The analog world

- Electrohypersensitivity (EHS)

- Health risks

- Conflicts of interest

- Research

INCLUDES: SAR: An unreliable indicator to protect users' health SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), presented as a protection against the risks of radiation from mobile phones, suffers from structural deficiencies that make it unsuitable for protecting the health of users.

Phonegate Alert provides an overview of a failed system that is strongly influenced by the recommendations from ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection).

ICNIRP is a non-independent body, with ties to the telecommunications industry, and which rejects the possibility of non-thermal effects from radiation.

Stay updated on the importance of your mobile phone's SAR values:

https://nejtil5g.dk/sar-en-upaalidelig-indikator-til-at-beskytte-brugernes-sundhed/

AND Does living near a cell phone mast affect your health? A new study (Sailo L et al. 2025) conducted by researchers from India and Australia documents that living close to a mobile phone mast affects people's health.

The researchers examined health symptoms and exposure levels in 183 adults living within 300 meters of a mobile base station (MPBS; operating at 900-1900 MHz) in Mizoram, India.

The main city, Aizawl, is a densely populated city where base stations are located very close to homes and where a large portion of telecommunications traffic occurs 24/7.

The symptoms of people living within 300 m. of the base stations were compared with those living at least 400 m. away (the 'reference group').

The researchers found that there were a number of different health symptoms that had proportionally much higher levels in the highly exposed group compared to the reference group.

“The results of this study are likely to be relevant to many large and small cities in Australia (and other countries, including Denmark), where people live or stay close to masts with long-term 24-hour exposure of around 5-8 mW/m2,” says Dr. Julie McCredden, president of ORSAA. “Communities and families need to be informed about these potential effects so they can better weigh the benefits of technology against the risks.”

Read the translated summary and excerpt from the research article here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/paavirker-det-helbredet-at-bo-i-naerheden-af-en-mobilmast/

AND Switzerland: Proposal to recognize and protect people with microwave syndrome (EHS) Raphaël Mahaim of the Greens submitted a proposal to the Federal Council of Switzerland on June 20, 2025, to recognize and protect people suffering from electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) or electromagnetic radiation syndrome (EMR syndrome). The Mednis project Despite the Mednis project, which the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in Switzerland opened on September 8, 2023, EHS is still not legally recognized in Switzerland.

The Mednis unit makes individual treatment of EHS possible, and those affected are no longer simply pigeonholed as mentally ill people. In addition, the special office is also intended to better inform doctors about the subject in general. Read the full proposal and its justification here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/schweiz-forslag-om-at-anerkende-og-beskytte-mennesker-med-mikrobolgesyndrom-ehs/ Best regards Preben Kastrup

NEWS AND NOTES

AI HEALTH RECORDS: LLMs factor in unrelated information when recommending medical treatments Researchers find nonclinical information in patient messages — like typos, extra white space, and colorful language — reduces the accuracy of an AI model. This means LLMs were more likely to recommend that patients not seek medical care when messages contained typos or gender-neutral pronouns, for instance. The use of colorful language, like slang or dramatic expressions, had the biggest impact. They also found that models made about 7 percent more errors for female patients and were more likely to recommend that female patients self-manage at home, even when the researchers removed all gender cues from the clinical context. Many of the worst results, like patients told to self-manage when they have a serious medical condition, likely wouldn’t be captured by tests that focus on the models’ overall clinical accuracy.

AUTOMOBILES: People have alleged there's a widespread problem with Tesla Cybertrucks making people sick Many theories have been discussed Still, some critics have gone a step further. Some reports suggest that Tesla Cybertrucks could be making people sick in more mysterious ways, hinting at everything from battery fumes to electromagnetic waves as culprits. The theory leans on the controversial condition known as electromagnetic hypersensitivity, or EHS, which some claim can cause headaches and nausea when exposed to electronics. That idea has long been debated, often compared to the health scares around cellphones in the 1990s. For now, the most grounded explanation is the simplest one: EVs just drive differently. If you aren’t used to the snap of instant torque or the deceleration of regen braking, your body might protest. Unfortunately, given how polarizing the Cybertruck is, it seems to be a lightning road for criticism. (Let’s stop kidding ourselves, concern/compliant are not driven by politics)

CELLPHONES INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS DOUG DAWSON: Our Attachment to the Cellphone Here on a holiday I’m posting a more light-hearted blog, but one that shows the degree to which people have become attached to their cellphone. D30, a manufacturer of hard cases for cellphones, conducted a survey across the U.S. and the U.K. asking about how people feel about their cellphone. Some of the questions were silly, but the responses demonstrate how important cellphones have become to people. more at link

COURTESY TANJA



CHILDREN: THE DEFENDER CHD Screen Time Increases Kids’ Risk of High Blood Pressure, Insulin Resistance The more time children spend on screens, the higher their risk factors for cardiometabolic disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and insulin resistance, according to a recent study.

CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH: A Parent's Guide for the Digital Age with Shona Schwartz With over two decades of experience in education, Shona Schwartz has emerged as a crucial voice addressing technology's impact on children's development. In this episode, she invites parents to start by looking inward. The first steps?

Monitor your own screen habits

Embrace the discomfort of parenting—tantrums, boredom, and messiness are part of the process.

Next, Shona emphasizes the importance of creating a personalized family blueprint—a values-based agreement that guides screen habits at home. She provides age-specific guidelines for children ages 0–6, 6–12, and teens, helping parents make informed choices tailored to their child’s developmental stage. Her three keys to making these plans work? Communication. Connection. Consistency. In this episode, Nicki of Scrolling 2 Death and Shona offer practical tips and insights for parents navigating the challenges of raising kids in a digital world. Whether you're just beginning to rethink your family’s screen habits or looking for new strategies, this conversation is a must-listen. Purchase Shona's book here: Always On: A Guide to the (Dis)Connect

CHILDREN OT: Labor Day from the 1800s to today Child Labor: The Post-industrial revolution Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Join us as we discuss:

The history of labor day from the 1800s to today

How skin became a status symbol during the Industrial Revolution

What we can do to help curb child labor in the Post Industrial Revolution



CHILDREN: CHD Toxic Exposures ‘Medically Reckless’: AAP Pushes Mental Health Screenings for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old Critics of the new American Academy of Pediatrics report fear the recommendations will lead to misdiagnosing and further overmedicating children. Parents need to know they can opt out of the screenings, said Jan Eastgate, president of Citizens Commission on Human Rights International. by Jill Erzen

CHILDREN: AI Toys for Young Kids? Chatbots Could Stunt Children’s Emotional Growth, Experts Say Critics are sounding the alarm about AI-powered toys, saying they may harm children’s emotional development, pose privacy risks and result in a generation of youngsters forming their first “real” relationships with machines. The toys also could “exponentially increase” a child’s exposure to wireless radiation dangers. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

CHILDREN: OpenAI Pursues Kids With AI By Signing Contract With Giant Toymaker Mattel

CHILDREN: GMO SCIENCE.ORG A Global Children’s Health Bill of Rights Michelle Perro, MD, (pediatrician) Food, water, air:

A Global Children’s Health Bill of Rights - GMOScience

IV. Children require reduced exposure to electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and no exposure to 5G

On March 25, 2019, it was reported that 4 students and 3 teachers in Ripon California, were diagnosed with cancer within a 3-year period after a 5G tower was placed at their school. Scientists argue that research on brain tumors and radio frequency radiation should be a Class 1 known carcinogen.

The IARC cancer classification includes all sources of RF radiation. The exposure from mobile phone base stations, Wi-Fi access points, smart phones, laptops and tablets can be long-term, sometimes around the clock, at home, at work place, at school, and in the environment. For children this risk may be accentuated because of a cumulative effect during a long lifetime use (Hedendahl et al., 2015).

Additionally, there are many concerning reports of cognitive dysfunction in adolescents including delayed fine and gross motor skills, memory issues and focus/attention alterations when tower settings were placed adjacent to school buildings. It should be noted that the concept of neurological harm from electromagnetic pollution can be traced back 50 years to reports from the former Soviet Union describing a “microwave syndrome” in individuals working with radio and radar equipment including neurologic issues, fatigue, insomnia, and other systemic complaints. Similar symptoms were reported in Swedes and Finns. Most parents are unaware of this type of harm from EMF exposure which is hard to quantify, detect, diagnose and treat. Abandonment of books in favor of wireless devices has been exponentially increased during school closures and lockdowns during the 2020-21 CoV-2 pandemic.

Whether the health harms from EMF/RFR (radiofrequency radiation) are known by physicians is unclear. What is known are the physiologic effects caused by exposure and the type of damage caused and needs to be broadcasted to clinicians caring for children. Some of the effects reported include the following:

Cellular stress with the creation of heat shock proteins

Damage of cell membranes, creating leaky membrane and loss of electrical differences

Damage to mitochondria with subsequent alterations of chemical conduction reactions on their cellular membranes

Creation of oxidative stress (free radicals) – difficult to maintain enough antioxidants to keep pace with the stress in children

Genotoxicity from free radical damage to DNA

Depletion of glutathione, the body’s major antioxidant.

The frustration mounting from EMF/RFR exposure stems from the fact that this is an unnecessary exposure and there are remediation steps that can be taken towards prevention. Homes and schools can be hardwired which are safer, faster, and less vulnerable to privacy issues. Wifi access points and devices can be turned off when not in use. Content for teaching can be downloaded to devices prior to school lessons when attendance in person is not possible. Cell phones and other wearables can be prohibited in classrooms which is already occurring in some countries. Lastly, it would behoove industry to provide devices and software with hardwired features.

SEE THE 1 -PAGE HAND-OUT: Protect-Children-from-AI.pdf At GMOScience, we believe in protecting children not just from what’s in their food and environment, but also from digital influences that can shape how they think, learn, and grow. Parents are the first line of defense and together, communities of parents are even stronger.



CHILDREN: LYN MCLEAN, EMR AUSTRALIA Screen addiction-suicide link

DATA CENTERS UK datacenter developers turn to gas rather than wait for grid power for builds

FIRES/INSURANCE: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack To investigate, evaluate and adjust STATE FARM’S PROBLEMS CONTINUE

5G; Verizon Outage Disrupts Thousands Nationwide, Raising Concerns Over 5G Rollout Efficacy -

Verizon's nationwide outage on Friday disrupted 23,000+ users, with iPhones stuck in "SOS mode" and Androids showing "No Service," primarily affecting major cities.

- The third 2025 outage sparked social media backlash over poor service reliability, impacting business operations and essential services reliant on connectivity.

- Verizon advised device restarts but hasn't disclosed root causes, facing scrutiny over 5G rollout challenges and 3G network discontinuation's impact on coverage consistency.

- Users increasingly question network upgrades as urban areas experience frequent signal drops, prompting discussions about switching carriers amid eroding consumer trust.



5G: Got no signal? This devious cyberattack can downgrade your phone from 5G to 4G without you knowing

HEALTH: A Brain on Fire: How Inflammation Plays a Role in Anxiety & Depression

HEALTH: Study of Over 400,000 People Links Gut Bacteria With Insomnia Risk

HEALTH: Unmasking The Great Blood Pressure Scam Exploring the Forgotten Causes and Treatments of Hypertension and the Dangers of BP Medications A Midwestern Doctor

INSPIRATION/INTERVIEW 21 MINUTES: Nicholas Carr: "Superbloom" Michael welcomes Nicholas Carr, author of "Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart," a bracing exploration of how social media has warped our sense of self and society. From the telegraph and telephone in the 1800s to the internet and social media in our own day, the public has welcomed new communication systems. Whenever people gain more power to share information, the assumption goes, society prospers. Superbloom tells a startlingly different story. As communication becomes more mechanized and efficient, it breeds confusion more than understanding, strife more than harmony. A celebrated commentator on the human consequences of technology, Nicholas Carr reorients the conversation around modern communication, challenging some of our most cherished beliefs about self-expression, free speech, and media democratization. Original air date 30 January 2025. The book was published on 28 January 2025.

INSPIRATION/INTERVIEW 1 HOUR: Nicholas Carr on Building Attention in a Digital Age Doomscrolling, algorithms, artificial intelligence—these concepts have become so familiar to us and such a part of our everyday monotony that they’ve become jokes. But Nicholas Carr isn’t laughing. Carr’s work in tech journalism has given him a front-row seat to watch the shift of culture around technology over the last decade. His recent book, Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart, explores his observations—and the news isn’t great. Online platforms and algorithms seem to know us better than our churches, families, or friends do—especially when the products we glanced at for a fleeting moment now fill our timelines and social media feeds. But we already knew that, right? And still we face obstacles to capture our own conscious minds. Carr’s work is a call for a cultural revolution to reclaim the human experience from the clutches of technology. Especially when what’s at stake is the understanding of community, which finds its roots in the ability to focus to form empathy for others. This conversation shines a light on the profound need for deeper connections and the importance of attention in fostering meaningful relationships. Moore and Carr also talk about the mirage of screens as socialization, an AI priest (whose story doesn’t end well), positive outcomes from machines and technology (gasp! Is it possible?), and the way separating from technology might feel an awful lot like excommunication.

If you need to be emboldened to cut your screen time or make a change in the way you use technology for your sake and the sake of future generations, this conversation may be the thing you need.

Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:

Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart by Nicholas Carr

“The Vacation” Wendell Berry poem

The Empathy Diaries by Sherry Turkle



INSPIRATION: BRAIN ROT BY SCIENCE FRICTION 01 | Brain Rot: Is there any proof your phone is destroying your attention span? - ABC listen 5 PART SERIES (I have not listened)

LANDLINE PHONES: Congratulations! We Stopped AB 470 in California Whoopie! Big thank you to people across the state of California who worked tirelessly to oppose AB 470! Thank you for stopping this disastrous bill which would have taken away landlines from residents who depend on them! - Sidnee Cox in CA Read teh TURN post: Save Landlines: Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) — TURN The Utility Reform Network

NUCLEAR: Weakening radiation standards will increase health risk This week, Libbe HaLevy of Nuclear Hotseat interviews Cindy Folkers, Radiation and Health Hazard Specialist at Beyond Nuclear. Cindy breaks down what’s wrong with recent nuclear Executive Order 14300, which asks NRC to recognize a safe radiation dose, and gives NRC a mandate to “enable” the building of new, untried Small Modular Nuclear Reactors. Current scientific evidence shows there is no safe dose of radiation; does not fully account for females, children, pregnancy or non-cancer diseases; and that the current radiation risk model underestimates cancer risk nearly half of the time. Even so, the current model for radiation risk, called the Linear No Threshold (LNT) model, while not perfect, is much better than where we seem to be heading.

OCEANS WARFARE: EPOCH The CCP’s Threat to America’s Undersea Surveillance Network China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is developing means to circumvent or disable the U.S. Navy’s vast undersea surveillance network, which consists of more than 50 Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS) stations and Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS) arrays capable of detecting submarines from distances exceeding 1,000 nautical miles. The United States operates the world’s most sophisticated undersea surveillance network, built on decades of secret projects, such as Project Jezebel. At its core is the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System, a combination of fixed, mobile, and deployable acoustic arrays that provide vital tactical cueing to anti-submarine forces. This includes the SOSUS, with long hydrophone arrays installed on the ocean floor at key locations, and the newer Deep Reliable Acoustic Path Exploitation System, a fixed passive listening system capable of transmitting data for permanent coverage over target areas.

SMART METERS: 2024 11 30 History discussion smart meter RF Flanders.pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q5r1pQIGXe5eq-_ZH8KyQRUZYfgw3p-X/view?usp=sharing COURTESY Beperk de Straling TRANSLATED FROM DUTCH TO ENGLISH

SPACE WEATHER: STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: A strong (G3) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Sept. 1st and 2nd when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. The storm cloud was hurled toward Earth yesterday by a long duration solar flare near the center of the solar disk. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS CHD: Residents of Alaska Town Battle to Keep 120-ft Cell Tower Out of Neighborhood Residents of Sitka, Alaska, with help from Children’s Health Defense’s Stop 5G initiative, are pulling out all the stops to prevent construction of the tower. They said they don’t need the services Tidal Network wants to provide, as they already have adequate wireless services through another company. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

EVENTS:

Join Children and Screens' #AskTheExperts webinar “Hidden Costs: Protecting Kids from Online Financial Exploitation” on Wednesday, September 10, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm.

9/13 In person gathering in metrowest Boston for MA4SafeTechnologym contact Cecelia Doucette <MA4SafeTech@gmail.com>

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th Idaho, with Keith Cutter

WRITING OPPORTUNITY: WIRED: Can shutting down the computer in our pockets solve the social and emotional problems that it’s created?

For as long as we’ve had technology, there have been people shouting its ills and yearning for a return to “simpler times.” Before the “dumb phone” advocates of late, Luddites destroyed cotton looms. Before that, probably, some embittered Sumerians sitting around a fire complained about the ruinous effects of the wheel. And yet, we continually find stories of people eschewing modern conveniences compelling. What do you mean you had to actually call a cab? Jason’s account of his dalliance with a flip phone, a true WIRED Classic if there ever was one, is appropriately skeptical of the trendiness and relative futility of the challenge, while also acknowledging its virtues. His article is an excellent read, and given that rejecting smartphones is as popular now as it ever was, it provides perspective on what we are actually doing, what we actually want, when we say we would like to “disconnect.” What do you think? Can shutting down the computer in our pockets solve the social and emotional problems that it’s created? Send your thoughts to samantha_spengler@wired.com or comment below the article.

In Memoriam:

Since his exposure to Radio-Frequency radiation during the Vietnam war George Parker, working in worldwide communications within the Corps of Signals, developed all kinds of symptoms that he and no one else around him could explain. Until.....: you can find that story in Kim Goldberg's story about George from 2014 George Parker: Military Exposure to Wireless Radiation See also Keith Cutter's substack: George Parker, 26 May 1937 – 1 August 2025

In case you missed it:

August 29 Safe Tech International News and Notes A new trend in incrementalism: the mainstream looking at the question of screens in bedrooms A new science discovery: human skin, being a complex organ, cannot be treated as a uniform structure when interacting with millimeter waves and sub-THz frequencies. Now how about looking at the various contents of the skull?

Did BIP Reality TV Show Us That Wireless Exposures Can Adversely Impact the Large Intestine and the Heart? Bachelor in Paradise May Have Inadvertently Unraveled a Super Bummer - "100%" "as the Youngin's Would Say." While wearing wireless mics, Kim experienced heart issues, and Sam was medically evacuated after she could not evacuate her colon - for 9 days.

Please Don't Ask an AI-Generated Law Website for Legal Advice Regarding Opting Out of a Smart Meter in Your State For Example, in Massachusetts (from our sister substack Smart Meter Science.

An Evolutionary Leap: Can We Stop in Our Tracks and Not Repeat “Low Tar and Nicotine” Delusions with Electrical Poisoning? What If EHS/EMR-s is Not One Disorder, But Reveals a Basic Foundational Paradigm of Constitutional Types That Form the Basis of Electromagnetic Self-Mastery, Transcendent Health, & Deep Ecology (and how the Kidney Meridian’s psoas muscle defense can crash your GI tract and elimination/detoxification).

Please help us spread the word!