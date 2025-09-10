The image of the FCC ID number on the highway toll transponder is not helpful. I fyou have any luck please let me know, looking up yours in your state or this one. Here is where you search: FCC ID Search

Apple ‘dropped’ its new phones, emphasizing health monitoring, and shares dropped, but what will happen when the news that RF/EMF POLLUTION is causing so many health issues ‘drops’?

(Near the Driver's Head and Eyes) I am so sorry for the erroneous post yesterday, and am on a quest to find out more about the exposures created on the highway where the transponders are read. You can read the correction at the corrected link.

FEATURED: Radiation from wireless technology affects the blood, the heart, and the autonomic nervous system; Magda Havas 2013

Radiation from wireless technology affects the blood, the heart, and the autonomic nervous system https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24192494/ Abstract Exposure to electrosmog generated by electric, electronic, and wireless technology is accelerating to the point that a portion of the population is experiencing adverse reactions when they are exposed. The symptoms of electrohypersensitivity (EHS), best described as rapid aging syndrome, experienced by adults and children resemble symptoms experienced by radar operators in the 1940s to the 1960s and are well described in the literature. An increasingly common response includes clumping (rouleau formation) of the red blood cells, heart palpitations, pain or pressure in the chest accompanied by anxiety, and an upregulation of the sympathetic nervous system coincident with a downregulation of the parasympathetic nervous system typical of the "fight-or-flight" response. Provocation studies presented in this article demonstrate that the response to electrosmog is physiologic and not psychosomatic. Those who experience prolonged and severe EHS may develop psychological problems as a consequence of their inability to work, their limited ability to travel in our highly technological environment, and the social stigma that their symptoms are imagined rather than real.

FEATURED: MAHA REPORT

Health and Human Services releases report on addressing childhood chronic diseases; focuses on poor diet, environmental exposures, and overmedication (More) | Read report (More) (SOURCE 1440 MEDIA)

FEATURED:

The Power Couple Parent's Guide to Breaking Tech Addiction Screen Habit Tracker | Our Health Journey

FEATURED: 26 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety September 8, 2025 Joel has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM Data Shows That AI Use Is Now Declining at Large Companies It's all adding up.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY DOUG DAWSON: POTs and PANs Read on blog or Reader Death of the Fourth Cellular Carrier The press has been full of recent headlines saying that EchoStar is finished as the fourth facility-based cellular network. EchoStar announced that it is selling 50 MHz of low and midspan spectrum to AT&T for $23 billion, to close in mid-year 2026. The spectrum being sold includes a 20 MHz swath of 600 MHz and a 30 MHz chunk of 3.45 GHz. Over the weekend, it was announced that EchoStar sold 50 MHz of its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum to Space X for $17 billion to use for Starlink's direct-to-cell service that will launch with the next generation of satellites. Exchostar's Boost cellular customers will get access to that new service when it's launched.

CELLPHONES: CHD AAP Hasn’t Updated Advice on Cellphone Radiation in Nearly a Decade — AT&T Listed Among Funders The American Academy of Pediatrics hasn't updated its parental guidance on cellphone radiation in nearly a decade, despite numerous studies in recent years highlighting the dangers to children.

CELLPHONES: source 1440 media 'Awe Dropping' Apple Apple unveiled its thinnest phone yesterday at its annual product launch event in Silicon Valley. At 0.22 inches and 5.8 ounces, the iPhone 17 Air is almost 30% slimmer and roughly 0.2 ounces lighter than the iPhone 16, while offering nearly half an inch more display. The Air and its two sibling models—the more powerful iPhone 17 Pro and more affordable iPhone 17—are all powered by Apple’s latest A19 chips. The tech giant also announced upgrades to the Apple Watch and AirPods, with an emphasis on health tracking. The Series 11 watches rate sleep quality, detect sleep apnea, and use machine learning to monitor blood pressure. Meanwhile, the latest AirPods Pro tracks wearers' heart rate and up to 50 workout types. The earbuds also use Apple Intelligence to facilitate real-time language translations. The self-titled "Awe Dropping" event came amid tariff pressures and concerns that Apple's AI is lagging (w/audio). The company's shares fell roughly 1.5% yesterday.

CHILDREN: Mirror, Mirror: What Our Tech Habits Teach Our Kids In this episode, I brought in Titania Jordan from Bark Technologies to have an honest, eye-opening conversation about how our habits shape theirs. We swap personal stories, dig into the latest research, and share what we’ve both learned (sometimes the hard way) about modeling balance with our devices. This isn’t about guilt-tripping parents — because let’s be real, we’re all figuring this out as we go and no one's perfect. It’s about awareness. It’s about realizing that the little things we do every day add up, and that we actually have the power to set a different tone at home. If you’ve ever wondered how to raise kids with healthier relationships to tech, this episode will give you some hope, perspective, and maybe even the nudge you’ve been needing to put your own phone down first.

NOTE This episode is sponsored by Bark Technologies, the best option for kid-safe devices. i AM NOT ENDORSING



CHILDREN: DELANEY SCREENAGERS Keeping Curiosity Alive When AI is Always Available

CHILDREN: INDUSTRY SPIN Quebec's school cellphone ban won't solve the challenges of family tech use []Parents need digital literacy According to l'Observatoire de la parentalité et de l'éducation numérique, a think tank based in France, 53% of parents believe that they lack support when it comes to the digital education of their children. Our research shows that the issue isn't just screen time, but the invisibility of children's activity that fuels household conflicts. []Thinking beyond screen time Screen time alone doesn't tell us much about youth's online activities. Some studies link moderate use rather than none—roughly an hour a day—to lower depression rates, and show that digital platforms can foster more diverse and inclusive friendships than offline ones. Context matters: what children are doing, with whom, and under what conditions.

EMF: Smartphones, Wi-Fi and Pandora’s box – Interview with Dariusz Leszczynski My interview about EMF and EHS has just been published by the Institute of Civil Affairs in Poland. It is in Polish, hence, it requires translation... https://instytutsprawobywatelskich.pl/smartfony-wi-fi-i-puszka-pandory-co-wynika-z-badan-promieniowania-elektromagnetycznego-elektrosmogu/ Smartphones, Wi-Fi and Pandora's box – what results from research on electromagnetic radiation (electrosmog) We talk to Prof. Dariusz Leszczyński about how Wi-Fi affects our health, why the International Agency for Research on Cancer's decision on phone radiation was a shock for business and how to protect yourself from the negative impact of smartphones. [] Our pilot study showed that in humans, certain proteins react to irradiation in such a way that their amount decreases or increases. []I would say that at the moment it is not entirely known whether electromagnetic fields are harmful to us or not. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to show that any specific ailments are caused by this increase in radiation norms. There is also the possibility that we will never know if electromagnetic fields have affected our health (l DON’T SWALLOW THIS, “SCIENCE” CAN FIGURE THIS OUT, AND THE US MILITARY PREDICTED CURRENT HEALTH PROBLEMS DECADES AGO: Instead see: Please see the recent paper, "Safety of Wireless Technologies--The Scientific View" co-authored by Camilla Rees and Richard Lear. It describes a connection between today's chronic illness problem and early research showing risk, including the U.S. Navy review study published in 1971. Twenty-three of the fastest growing chronic illnesses today were predicted by their findings. "Safety of Wireless Technologies--The Scientific View" https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/safety-of-wireless-technologies-the-scientific-view/ Also, below is a link to an interview about it with Camilla, Richard Lear, and Scott McCollough, Esq., Chief Litigation Counsel for Children's Health Defense's EMR and Wireless Program, who talks about a new legal initiative to dismantle Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Interview - Wireless Radiation-Chronic Illness Connection and New Legal Initiative re. Cell Towers https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/interview-wireless-radiation-chronic-illness-connection-and-new-legal-initiative-re-cell-towers/

FCC: BENTON The Accelerating Rate of Deregulation Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting We’re less than eight months into the new administration, and considering that short amount of time, an unprecedented amount of deregulation has been coming out of the federal government related to broadband and telecommunications issues. Regulatory changes aren’t just coming from the Federal Communications Commission, but also from the White House, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Congress, and other agencies like the Federal Trade Commission. Just a few of the deregulatory changes that have happened so far:

The FCC’s signature deregulatory thrust has been labeled as Delete, Delete, Delete, which is a streamlined way to eliminate obsolete regulations. In practice, it appears that the FCC has decided to take shortcuts and has shortened the timeline or totally eliminated the ability for public comments before regulations are eliminated.

In perhaps the biggest change, the White House ordered NTIA to cease the implementation of the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act that was to be used for teaching people how to use computers, making sure every household had a computer or tablet, and promoting subscription to home broadband.

NTIA weakened the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment grant program.

The Federal Trade Commission halted the implementation of Click to Cancel, which would have mandated that any company that lets a customer subscribe online must make it just as easy to cancel service online. Summary on Benton.org



FCC: REUTERS FCC to end EchoStar probe into 5G, spectrum obligations after AT&T, SpaceX deals

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Problems, Problems, Problems Problems, problems, problems from San Diego to Sacramento with wildfires in between, seem to be plaguing the state. The following list will hopefully provide as a checklist for you to refer to when the California gubernatorial candidates tell you what the real problems are and how the problems will be solved. (Norm is a respected insurance industry whistleblower [now retired and still contributing] re: smart meter involved fires.)

HEALTH OT MERCOLA: PFAS 'Universe' Mapped — Nearly 15,000 Chemicals, Scant Human Data

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles The Stress-Illness Link A Validation from "Nature" A recent featured article in the top science journal, Nature, “Stress is wrecking your health: how can science help?” provides confirmation of what we have been telling for years, so I am keen to share this:

“Better stress assessment and tailored interventions could give [us] the tools [we] need to fend off lasting damage.” "Decades of research have shown that, although short bursts of stress can be healthy, unrelenting stress contributes to heart dis-ease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disorders, suicide and other leading causes of death. In some cases, prolonged stress drives the onset of a health problem. In others, it accelerates a disease — or induces unhealthy coping behaviours that contribute to chronic conditions "

LANDLINES; BENTONAT&T is making headway on its copper retirement plan Masha Abarinova | Fierce The road to copper retirement is paved with paperwork, but AT&T seems to be moving along just fine in its quest to shut down its legacy copper network by 2029. AT&T recently secured Federal Communications Commission approval to fully discontinue copper services in about 500 wire centers, or 10 percent of its footprint. The update comes after the FCC got the ball rolling to speed up the copper retirement process for operators. It’s not as simple as switching off copper and replacing it with a newer technology. Susan Johnson, AT&T’s Senior EVP of Transformation and Global Supply Chain, explained that AT&T must first get relief from each state to discontinue copper. Only from there can it move forward with the FCC’s process, which involves a filing to grandfather and stop new copper services and indicating what alternatives are available to customers in an area. Summary on Benton.org

POLITICS: Trump takes it easy on Big Tech (MERGERS)

SPACE: FUTURISM NASA Head Says It's Time to Cut Back on Astronaut Safety to Beat China to the Moon "Sometimes we can let safety be the enemy of making progress.”

SPACE: Mysterious Object Headed Into Our Solar System Is Changing Shape, New Image Shows "Even the most fleeting visitors can leave a lasting impact." Astronomers have been racing to get a better look at 3I/ATLAS, a mysterious object screaming into our solar system from far beyond.

EVENTS:

NYC's 5G MEETING

Wed, Sept 10, 2025 Hello Everyone, Tune in at 99.5 FM Radio to: WBAI's "Living for the City" Wed 9-10-25 11-11:30am

Odette will be interviewed and giving an update on what's going on with 5G Towers in NYC, federal telecom bills pushing the wireless agenda, and what New Yorkers can do about both. https://wbai.org/program/?program=327

5G Meeting Here's the registration link for our 5G meeting: Once you register, you will also be provided with call-in numbers in case you only have audio access by phone.

WE ARE GETTING CLOBBERED WITH OVER 50 FEDERAL TELECOM BILLS THAT WILL TAKE AWAY ALL LOCAL CONTROL OVER THE PLACEMENT OF 5G AND OTHER WIRELESS ANTENNAS IN NYC!!

Contact: Odette Wilkens <action@wiredbroadband.org> or <hello@thenationalcall.org>



9/12 The National Call, Friday September 12, 2025, 1-3 pm ET <hello@thenationalcall.org>