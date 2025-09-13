There has been a great deal of commentary about how Americans processed recent violence. This is about much more than how we process violence.

Laura Matsue Guenther: The people who don’t split into radicalized views and fuel the polarization are literally holding this world together right now.

OTHER TOPICS: One media outlet is covered issues with retractable door handles as the newest safety challenge for automobiles. Thank goodness for Louis at Microwave News for telling another story…. (and Mary Baker for her work on blinding headlights, Also the growing movement away from touch screens, because they are not cool, they are dangerous.)

The ‘race’ is no longer to 5G, it’s backing up to protecting children, and thanks to all who are making sure that it does not stop at smartphones. Kudos to Spain.

Re: Politics, President Trump is reportedly sending troops to Memphis to weed out crime. Is he going to address Elon Musk’s supercomputer’s unpermitted gas turbines polluting poor black neighborhoods?

Under inspiration, listening to Bernard and Laura, I asked, ‘How did the need to feel special come to fuel the violence of sustainable energy?’

FEATURED: LOUIS SLESIN MICROWAVE NEWS: Wake-Up Call for EV Industry’s “Astonishingly High” Magnetic Fields:

Compliance Protocol Ignores Peak Pulses

AUTOMOBILES On September 10, Ars Technica reported: Flush door handles are the car industry’s latest safety problem China considers banning retractable car door handles from 2027. The story NOT COVERED:

The new survey, which included close to a million individual measurements in 13 different electric and hybrid car models, showed that peak fields often exceeded the current European reference limits.1 In special cases, for instance when starting the engine, the fields could be far higher —up to 12 times those limits (measured in a hybrid). Gernot Schmid, the study team leader at the Seibersdorf Labs in Austria, described the peak fields as “astonishingly high.” Manufacturers could reduce them, he said, if magnetic fields were “taken into account at an early stage of vehicle design.” []Over 40 years ago, a team from the University of Umeå in northern Sweden raised concerns when they found health and reproductive problems among workers in high-voltage electrical substations, an environment rich in transients from the electrical switching equipment. Substations are also known as switchyards. The Swedes urged more studies —few were ever done.

A significant opportunity was lost when a Canadian electric utility stopped research on transients at McGill University in the mid-1990s. Gilles Thériault, then the chair of the department of occupational health at the medical school, had been contracted by Hydro-Québec to study cancer rates in the workforce. Paul Héroux, a young associate, designed a portable meter —the Positron— that could log worker exposures to not only electric and magnetic fields but also transients. Analysis of the transient data showed some of the highest and most consistent EMF–cancer risks ever reported. Hydro-Québec shut down the project and confiscated the data. No one followed up, and the trail went cold. [More here and here.]

Some 20 years later, Sam Milham, another leading EMF epidemiologist, tried to revive interest in transients with his book, Dirty Electricity. (The transients make it “dirty”.) Milham’s plea for more research was dismissed —most aggressively by Frank de Vocht. “Further discussion on whether [Dirty Electricity] has any effects on human health…is meaningless,” he wrote in 2016.

Now come EV transients. Why have they escaped attention up to now? Here is what Schmid says: “The reason why this has not been found in previous literature is probably because the rigorous measurement methodology applied in this research project must be considered unprecedented.” - Microwave News

Wake-Up Call for EV Industry

Previously Reddit seemingly had a thread about EV drivers/Tesla owners complaining about feeling sick in their cars…its ‘interesting’ when search engines can’t find things, and that health complaints are attributed to mechanical changes but not EMF/RF exposures.

Related posts: AUTOMOBILES: RIDICULE/AROGANCE Are Cybertrucks Making People Sick? What Feature Causes a Tesla Cybertruck to Make You Carsick? EMF-Portal | Electromagnetic Exposure Levels of Electric Vehicle Drive Motors to Passenger Wearing Cardiac Pacemakers, Electric Vehicles: The Electromagnetic Environmental Impact, How EV Adoption Could Create Uninhabitable Areas Due to Increased Electromagnetic Exposure Keith Cutter

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM UK MUSICIAN TIM ARNOLD (SUPERCONNECTED IS ABOUT THE RIGHT TO CHOSE OR REFUSE TO BE ONLINE): Adieu Super Connected Highlights from an extraordinary 4 years in music, film, theatre and activism. As we get ready for the final events, here are some of the highlights that marked the journey of this unique independent arts project.

AI: TIME ‘We Are the Last of the Forgotten:’ Inside the Memphis Community Battling Elon Musk’s xAI Boxtown, a predominantly Black community with a median income of $37,000, sits a few miles from where Musk, driven by ambitions of creating an AI smarter than humans, set up the self-proclaimed biggest supercomputer in the world last year. The supercomputer, named Colossus, consisted of a staggering 230,000 Nvidia GPUs, a sheer training power that allowed Musk to vault past his competitors in key benchmarks. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, another AI titan, praised Musk’s rapid buildout of the site as “superhuman.” But all of those computers need a vast amount of energy to run. Fueling them has been 35 unpermitted temporary gas turbines, which have been pumping out a level of emissions that, according to environmentalists, is exacerbating the health issues of an area already crushed by decades of pollution.

AI INSPIRATION CHARLES EISENSTEIN: Virtual Intelligence AI is not a person. It is a calculator. Techno-optimists think that if its calculations fall short of human capacity in some way, the answer is more calculations, and indeed this has proved successful as LLMs have equaled and exceeded human cognition in many realms. But just as they can give the appearance but not the reality of emotion, so also they give the appearance and not the reality of understanding. That appearance is exquisitely accurate, far outstripping the human expression of understanding. But there is no inner, subjective experience of understanding.

AI FUTURISM: It Turns Out That Google's AI Is Being Trained by an Army of Poorly Treated Human Grunts"AI isn’t magic; it’s a pyramid scheme of human labor."

AI: TECHNOCRACY TODAY How ‘AI Psychosis’ And Delusions Are Driving Some Users Into Psychiatric Hospitals, Suicide

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Peak bubble It’s hard to see how this won’t end badly

AI: FUTURISM New AI Necklace Listens Constantly and Uses All That Data to Complain About You "It is an incredibly antisocial device to wear."

AI POLITICS: AI vs. MAGA: Populists alarmed by Trump’s embrace of AI, Big Tech AI “threatens the common man’s liberty," says GOP Sen. Josh Hawley.

AI: The Real Story on AI’s Water Use–and How to Tackle It AI is hot, capturing headlines, investments, and users. It also runs hot, literally: The data centers operating artificial intelligence (AI) models use large amounts of electricity and generate enormous heat. To keep servers from overheating, many facilities rely on cooling systems that use water. Direct Water Use: Local and Sometimes Stressful Just as human bodies cool themselves by sweating, data centers are often cooled by water evaporation—a process that dissipates heat and results in water being lost to the atmosphere, and thus being counted as “consumed.” In many cases, the water is drawn from the same municipal systems that supply homes and businesses. []The biggest stress may not be total use, but timing. On hot days when residents and businesses need water most, data center water demand spikes too. In Arizona, a data center’s monthly water usage during the summer can be nearly twice its average level. []While most major tech companies now disclose their direct water use, not all data centers follow suit, making the overall picture unclear. In recent reports, companies have estimated that between 45 percent and 60 percent of withdrawn water is consumed. According to a recent report by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the 2023 direct water consumption by data centers in the United States—home to about 40 percent of the world’s data centers—is estimated at roughly 17.5 billion gallons. Assuming a 50 percent consumption ratio, that means 35 billion gallons of water withdrawal, or about 0.3 percent of the total public water supply for the contiguous United States. The same report projects that the U.S. data center direct water consumption could double or even quadruple the 2023 level by 2028.

CELLPHONES: I deleted every app on my phone except for calls and texts. It changed how I thought, slept, and spoke to people.

CHILDREN: Re: Spanish Smartphone Revolt - Watch the full documentary | ARTE in English WITH SUBTITLES 30 MINTUES Spanish parents are turning against the tyranny of the smartphone! Starting in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Poblenou, a group of parents want their children to have an adolescence without devices, judged better for their mental health and online safety: And the movement is growing across Spain.

CHILDREN 1440 MEDIA: Federal Trade Commission orders Alphabet, Meta, OpenAI, and several other AI chatbot makers to disclose information on products' effects on children (More)

CHILDREN:BE SCREEN STRONG What Really Happens When Kids Grow Up Without Smartphones? And why it might be the greatest gift you can give them. Melanie Hempe, RN

“CLIMATE’: Is Media Coverage of the Climate Crisis Overshadowing the Ecological Crisis? Guest blog by Tom Valovic [] what I’d like to discuss is something else entirely: how the climate crisis seems to be subtly or not so subtly overshadowing another aspect of planetary change that deserves just as much of our attention — the ecological crisis. [] One climate scientist, Judith Curry, President of the Climate Forecast Applications Network, has noted a huge margin of error in IPCC climate predictions. She points out that, contrary to media reports, there is also considerable uncertainty about how much humans have contributed and not enough scientific understanding of solar influence in climate change including solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). In terms of how much human activity is responsible, viewed from the perspective of deep history, planetary upheaval and instability of the global ecosystem has happened many times in the past. This includes ice ages, extinction level events, continental instability and re-formation, and many other types of systemic disruption. With respect to the climate crisis itself (not the ecological crisis) the degree to which we humans are responsible is something that can’t in my opinion be scientifically established. This simply because so many factors and unknowns are at play although continuing scientific analysis remains important. So, given these observations, it seems legitimate to ask: how accurate are the predictions of climate scientists as to what will happen 5, 10, or 20 years from now? [] Over-emphasis on CO2 and carbon narratives deflects from several important issues



See also the Guardian: Carbon capture – the get-out-of-jail-free card that does not actually work Engineers have been trying to perfect the technology for years but the maximum effect it could manage is far short of what the planet needs

DATA CENTERS: Dateline Ashburn: Data Centers Drive New Energy Disputes in Northern Virginia Dominion projects peak power demand for data centers in Virginia could rise to 13.3 gigawatts by 2038, nearly a fivefold increase in 16 years.

DATA CENTERS: Dateline Ashburn: How to Break the Internet An analysis of the security threats facing Ashburn’s data centers This former bedroom community is home to the world’s densest cluster of data centers. But U.S. officials warn that concentrating so much of the world’s digital infrastructure in one place has created a tempting target for attack. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., whose district includes Ashburn, warned in April that putting so many data centers so close together was a “huge problem.” “You look at the Ukraine war, when Russia failed to hack Ukraine’s telecom networks, what did they target? They targeted the data centers,” he said. “And so, Northern Virginia is becoming more of a target than Washington D.C. itself.”

DATA CENTERS; MEDIA JUSTICE: The People Say No: Resisting Data Centers in the South

ELECTRICITY POLITICS TECHNOCRACY TODAY; Republican Bill To Allow Utility Companies To Ration Energy

EMF: ENV HEALTH TRUST: New MAHA Commission Report Addresses EMFs: A positive breakthrough! The MAHA Commission this week released its second official report, Make Our Children Healthy Again, outlining its strategies and recommendations to combat childhood chronic disease. The new report reflects Environmental Health Trust recommendations as summarized in its recent letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. urging synchronized, current research concerning wireless radiation exposure standards among the nation’s healthcare agencies and the Federal Communications Commission. We at EHT are greatly encouraged to see that electromagnetic radiation exposure has finally been raised as a cabinet-level priority in the new MAHA Commission report. Specifically, the report states, "HHS, in partnership with other departments and Federal agencies, will undertake a study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps in knowledge, including on new technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy." The report also addresses the issue of screen time addiction, stating, "The Surgeon General will launch an education and awareness initiative on the effect of screens on children and the actions being taken by states to limit screen time at school." EHT congratulates the commission on prioritizing these issues that are so important to children’s health. Wireless radiation exposure and the linked harms related to screen addiction have been scientifically proven to present an unacceptable, negative environmental load to human beings. [] EHT President Joe Sandri greeted the news enthusiastically: "This is a much needed leadership move by HHS to bring together the relevant federal agencies and departments to study health impacts from electromagnetic radiation. Other countries have long studied the biological and other impacts, and that is why their radiation exposure limits are often 10 times lower than the U.S. limits. This is a key step in convincing the industry to finally start competing on safety. RESOURCES: https://healthytechhome.org/ AND https://www.wildlifeandwireless.org/

EMF: KEITH CUTTER Chernobyl’s Legacy Lives On—in EMFs We Pretend Are Harmless But if we put aside the reassurances and look only at the lived reality—the symptoms reported by those exposed—the picture changes dramatically. What we see is that the constellation of symptoms reported by people suffering from EMF exposure mirrors, category by category, those documented in survivors of the Chernobyl disaster.

EMF 3 MINUTE VIDEO: SPAIN Avoiding Sidewalk Magnetic Fields

EMF: Stealth RF Radiation Protection: 11 /2 MINUTES VIDEO Peter (Torito) Latest full body RF protection suit allows him the ability to participate more fully in society while protecting himself from RF radiation exposure. Peter's youtube channel is / @torito1774 and you can reach him on Telegram. The full version of the lead-out song is a joint creation by Rosalito and myself and is available for free non-commercial use by downloading here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0yrgghhy2uup1jtlkid62/I-Feel-This-Poison-2.mp3

FCC: FCC to Seek Input on State, Local Barriers to Telecom Projects The agency will also vote on whether to set up an accelerated docket for wireless permitting disputes

FCC: FCC Proposal to Scale Back Broadband Standards Draws Fire Rural co-ops press FCC for symmetrical 100 * 100 Mbps broadband standard

FCC WARFARE SPECTRUM: The Golden Dome and Spectrum By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on September 10, 2025 The recent H.R. 1 legislation included $24.5 billion for fiscal year 2025 spending to fund an integrated nationwide air and missile defense system. Although the term isn’t used in the legislation, the new system is referred to as the golden dome. There will be higher costs coming in later years. The Department of Defense has already set a target to be able to test the new system by the fall of 2027. I’ve been reading a lot of speculation that a golden dome system will need access to a wide range of spectrum since a defensive system will have to be agile enough to resist jamming and be able to adapt on the fly during enemy attacks. It looks like the primary spectrum for the system is the 3.1-3.45 GHz spectrum that is already used by the military for radar. The same legislation also directed the FCC and the NTIA to find 800 megahertz of spectrum to publicly auction for “mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, mobile and fixed broadband services, or a combination thereof”. The legislation specified finding 600 megahertz of spectrum for auction between 1.3 GHz and 10 GHz and excluded spectrum in the 3.1-3.45 GHz and 6 GHz bands.

FCC: The FCC Needs a Complete Picture of the Digital Divide Revati Prasad | Editorial | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 requires the FCC to determine each year whether broadband is "being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion.” In 2024, the FCC’s assessment was holistic—including broadband affordability, adoption, availability, and equitable access—the plate with the food. Unfortunately, the current FCC is backing away from that approach and wants Americans to be satisfied with an empty blue plate. The proposed approach reduces the measure to simply building, or planning to build, the infrastructure alone. We think that's a big mistake. Summary on Benton.org

5G FARMS: INDUSTRY Down on the farm with private 5G Scott Waller, CTO of systems integrator Khasm Labs worked with Moso Networks and Druid Software to deploy the 5G private network. Waller told Fierce on a call that the network is based around a Druid 5G standalone (5G SA) core and uses 2 Moso 5G radios sitting on top of a barn “to cover about 80 acres” on the farm. The farm uses the 5G CBRS 3.5 GHz band to operate, with Starlink satellite backhaul. He told Fierce that the Moso/Druid 5G network was first installed about a year ago. Now the farm is adding more fixed wireless access (FWA) and MiFi devices from Inseego and others. Waller notes that the with harvest festival starting, “agro-tourists” visiting the farm can now buy their deep-fried apple donuts without delay by tapping on the Square payment tabs that are connected to the farm’s devices and supported by the private 5G network. The network also helps Swan Trail Farms measure rainfall and support crop growth.

SEE ALSO: The Tractor Repair Scam: John Deere's Digital Lockdown and the Farmers Who Hacked It Owning a $500,000 tractor doesn’t mean you can fix it. Welcome to John Deere’s digital nightmare, where farmers resort to Ukrainian hackers just to repair equipment they legally own. This isn’t agriculture-it’s corporate extortion with a green paint job.

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Biological Potency and UV Light: A Circadian Reframe Why UV’s true potency can’t be measured by energy alone, but by circadian timing, spectrum synergy, and biological adaptation

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine Erasing Encephalitis: Why Vaccine Brain Injuries Became Autism For decades, cunning public relations tactics have buried a flood of vaccine brain injuries. Seeing through these deceptive strategies equips you to uncover the lies shaping every corner of our lives.

HEALTH: Watch this groundbreaking documentary free of charge from September 15-22, 2025 BODY BURDEN Watch “Body Burden: Hope for Deeper Healing” FREE starting this Monday:

HEALTH: Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Sep 12 Risk of Alzheimer's Disease According to APOE Genotype Widely Available Blood Test Gives You a "Heads Up" So for all persons concerned, I order the APOE genotype blood test. Those who are APOE4/E4 I strictly advise against any further alcohol intake and refer them to Alzheimer’s prevention research centers where baseline neurocognitive function is assessed every five years and interventions can be tested. The key is to get the genetic test and act decades before the potential onset of the illness. So ask your doctor to order this test on the next visit. It only needs to be done once during your lifetime.

HEALTH: BBC More children are obese than underweight, says Unicef

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Science Advances One Funeral at a Time And I'm the proof Most “educators” in health are just translators of existing paradigms. They’re mouthpieces, rephrasing PubMed abstracts or repeating credential approved talking points. I’m not doing that. I’m dismantling the frame itself, which is why I catch so much heat from centralized practitioners who are stuck in the ways of the old paradigm.

INSPIRATION: Peter Baureiss FACEBOOK I know and feel that: Not enough people understand that everyone is fighting a battle that most know anything about. It’s easy to make assumptions about someone’s life, but nobody will really understand what that person is going through. Even when two people are going through a similar ordeal, it will be handled differently, based on many different factors: ability to cope, stress levels, emotional, and financial support, not to mention different levels of sensitivity/ empathy. When they say, “we are all in the same boat”, this is not true; we are all in the same ‘ocean, and some people are on a yacht, and others are in a canoe or on a raft. And still, others are treading water…

INSPIRATION: Laura Matsue Guenther AND Bernhard Guenthe New Cosmic Matrix podcast episode: Deepening Spiritual Discernment in an Age of Deception As more people awaken to the deeper layers of reality, we’re also seeing a rise in deception, distortion, and distraction, not just in the physical world, but in the unseen realms. The line between truth and illusion is becoming harder to navigate, especially for those who haven’t done the inner work to truly know themselves. As the veil thins, spiritual beings gain more influence and begin to appear in various forms. This includes the subtle manipulations of the astral realm, the temptations of the false light, and the ways both trauma and spiritual ego can be hijacked by unseen forces. In this special podcast, we explore what it really means to walk the path of spiritual discernment in an age of increasing spiritual warfare and mass deception. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:45 — 36.2MB) | Embed Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Android | RSS | More “hyperdimensional forces use truth mixed with lies to manipulate seekers” (includes astrology)

INSPIRATION: Colin W.P. Lewis The Cost of a Scroll How the Attention Economy Stole At Least 2.5 Years of Your Life This post is based on discussions with students on my AI course. Their phones show they spend between 5 and 8 hours per day on social media. Predominantly on Tik Tok and Instagram. I use this discussion to kick start a program to build, ironocally, an AI app to reduce doom scrolling! I average out at 4 hours scrolling based on scientific research. The Arithmetic of Loss Let us put the drain into numbers, because figures etch themselves more deeply into the mind than abstractions ever could.

Each year, four hours a day of scrolling comes to 1,460 hours , or 61 days , two entire months.

In five years, that is 304 days : ten months.

In ten years, it is 608 days : a year and eight months.

In twenty years, 1,217 days: three years and four months of your life.

INSPIRATION: Frederica's World I Get in Trouble I fought the Machine, and I kinda won, but still ended up in hot water The recipe for resisting technology-creep will have to vary from person to person. Each of us needs to come up with our own plan, and none of us will evade the beast entirely. [] In the Pixar movie “Wall-E” (2008), oblivious people, gazing at screens, float in comfy chairs through the immense store called “Buy n Large,” eating and buying whatever they are told to. “Everything you need to be happy!,” says an announcer in a chipper, soulless voice. [] How can we escape the jaws of this ever-encroaching Machine?While limiting your phone use, expand some other areas of your life. [It’s also important to do something with your hands (INCLUDES PRO VAX)

MEDIA VIOLENCE AXIOS: 1 big thing: America's digital morgue Many Americans will remember exactly where they were when they first saw the gruesome video of Charlie Kirk's assassination, which flooded X within minutes — impossible to avoid, impossible to forget, Axios' Zachary Basu writes.

Why it matters: On the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Americans once again were grappling with the psychological toll of violent images seared into public consciousness.

But unlike that singular moment of collective trauma, today's violence is packaged in an endless stream — shootings, stabbings, bombings, suffering — pushed onto social feeds in real time.

These violent shocks have become a routine feature of daily life online, with each new video layered onto an already polarized, anxious and overstimulated society.

Zoom in: On Elon Musk's X, far more than any mainstream competitor, the guardrails are gone.

The platform's retreat from content moderation has turned it into a frictionless delivery system for the most graphic material imaginable — fully integrated in the digital town square.

What once was shocking is now ambient, rewiring how millions of people process violence and, in turn, how they experience the world.

Even on platforms with stricter rules, enforcement is imperfect — and the gray zones of content moderation are most easily exploited in the chaos of breaking news.

MEDIA BRIAN MERCHANT: The killing of Charlie Kirk and the end of the "global town square" On the state of X, AI "enhancements", and the balkanization of Twitter into anti-social media.

MINING: Lithium mining leaves severe impacts in Chile, but new methods exist: Report A new report on the impact of lithium mining in South America’s lithium triangle has found that methods used by companies in the rush to extract the mineral in Chile’s Salar de Atacama has led to an “irreversible” and “unrecoverable” loss of water. Nearby Indigenous Colla peoples, whose land has not yet been exploited, told Mongabay that without the implementation of more sustainable mining methods, they will likely face the same problems neighboring communities have experienced over the last four decades, such as a loss of vegetation cover and the disappearance of lagoons.

SMART METERS MASSACHUSETTS: : Here in Massachusetts, with great thanks to all of you who contacted our legislators, the House did not halt Rep. Reyes smart meter choice bill! Instead, they extended the reporting deadline to December 3 -- the same date the Senate is due to report out on Sen. Moore's smart meter choice bill! Both bills include an Emergency Preamble for public health. We'll look for your help again before the new deadline! - COURTESY CECE DOUCETTE

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: THE POWER COUPLE Opposing Cell Towers Today we have the honor of interviewing Odette Wilkins! Odette was a technology transactional attorney for over 20 years, and co-founded The National Call for Safe Technology where she is President & General Counsel. Join us as we discuss:

How we can put pressure on lawmakers to take back our wired infrastructure

How the telecomm industry has admitted harms of cellular technology

Why wireless and 5G is a national security threat

How we can solve the digital divide

