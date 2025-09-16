When i go away I get behind…if I missed something please send it again

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER

Another Opportunity to Question Our Thinking It’s wildfire season.

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER

AC Magnetic Field Harm--Two Examples 4 1/2 minutes

FEATURED;

Owning a Smartphone Before 13 Linked to Alarming Mental Health Declines, Global Study Finds SCITECHDAILY

Screen Time Is Associated With Cardiometabolic and Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Childhood and Adolescence PUBMED

Blocking mobile internet on smartphones improves sustained attention, mental health, and subjective well-being PUBMED

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: National Health Freedom Action Artificial Intelligence: Every day tool? Or is it actually for control of the masses?

AI: Here’s what the data says people ask ChatGPT

AI: The stark difference in tone between the US and China regarding their intentions with AI. US Winning the AI Race! https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Americas-AI-Action-Plan.pdf vs. China: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/zyxw/202507/t20250729_11679232.html

BROADBAND OUTAGE: Musk’s Starlink outage affects tens of thousands, including Ukrainian military

BROADBAND BENTON SUMMARY: Elon Musk's next target after cars, rockets and robots: wireless networks Eva Dou, Aaron Gregg | Washington Post Elon Musk has disrupted one industry after another, from space rockets and electric vehicles to humanoid robots. His latest target: the stodgy club of mobile networks. The recent announcement that SpaceX is purchasing $17 billion in wireless spectrum has sent jitters through an industry now eyeing the prospect of Elon-style disruptions to a market long dominated by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. The new bandwidth is destined for use by SpaceX’s satellite service, Starlink. Starlink’s entry into the sector is likely to put new pressure on major U.S. mobile carriers to deliver better service to rural customers, whether through a tie-up with Starlink or a competing technology. While companies including Apple and T-Mobile have rolled out satellite text messaging in remote areas, largely for emergency situations, Starlink is promising streaming videos at the ends of the Earth in a couple of years’ time. Summary on Benton.org

CHLDREN SCHOOLS: More States Restrict Cell Phones in Schools

CHILDREN: “Overshare? What You Need To Know About Parent Sharenting and Child Privacy,” on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 12pm ET via Zoom. A panel of leading experts from psychology, juvenile law, and the media will explore the prevalence and risks of sharenting and provide practical strategies parents can use to safeguard their children’s privacy and well-being. Webinar Registration - Zoom

CHILDREN: Protecting the Developing Mind in a Digital Age: A Global Policy Imperative

The global rise in smartphone and social media use has dramatically reshaped childhood and adolescence, with algorithmically engineered digital environments increasingly influencing young people’s capabilities and functionings. This paper draws on data from the Global Mind Project to examine the population-level impacts of childhood smartphone ownership on mind health and wellbeing in young adulthood. Our analysis reveals that receiving a smartphone before age 13 is associated with poorer mind health outcomes in young adulthood, particularly among females, including suicidal thoughts, detachment from reality, poorer emotional regulation, and diminished self-worth.



CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH JEAN TWENGE: New Episode: 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World . In this episode, psychologist and researcher Dr. Jean Twenge joins us to unpack her groundbreaking book 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World.

Dr. Twenge doesn’t sugarcoat the truth: social media is rewiring our children’s brains, devices are stealing the very sleep they need to grow, and parents are often left feeling powerless against Big Tech’s grip. But she also brings hope—and a plan. Through ten clear, practical rules, she explains how parents can reclaim their authority, set boundaries that actually stick, and raise kids who are grounded in real-world experiences instead of lost in endless scrolling.

This is more than just a parenting guide—it’s a call to action. Because no parent can fight this battle alone. Our children’s future depends on a collective stand: saying no to predatory platforms, demanding safer technology practices, and prioritizing human connection over algorithms designed to addict.

If you’ve ever wondered how much tech is too much, if you’ve seen your child slip into the black hole of social media, or if you’re simply worried about what kind of world we’re handing the next generation—this conversation will give you both the urgency and the tools you need. 43 MINUTES

CHILDREN: The Disturbing Rise of iPad Kids 20 MINTUES (Nature Deficient Disorder and lack of unsupervised play) (this video has an unnatural high-speed audio - you will need to reset your brain)

CHILDREN TRAUMA INSPIRATION: Learning as a Seed in a Time of Crisis, Understanding Resilience, WALDORF

Her core concern is accuracy in assessing situations and the effectiveness of the means used. An acute or traumatic situation, such as she herself experienced in 2005 during a severe earthquake in Pakistan, is something completely different from a chronic crisis, and each situation requires its own specific approach.

Schools are enormously important places for children because they are places of learning and thus represent a future.

During her missions, it became increasingly clear that very few of those affected wanted to hear about trauma, especially the children; they didn’t want to feel like victims. But if they were helped to be able to return to the process of learning, children would unfold enormous resilience. When she was in Kosovo, she went to a school that was located next to a new cemetery. She was shocked at first, but then the children told her, “It’s good, Beatrice. This way, we can be with our fathers every day.”

It’s no longer just a question of “children learning in difficult times,” but rather the social question of “living together in challenging times.”

This requires the ability to move together in an unstable environment. The focus is on human dignity.Perhaps these are simply individuals who rise to greatness under pressure, but it also seems to me that they are definitely seeds for the future sense of community.

We are probably all aware of the sense of heightened alertness and sensitivity when experiencing a stroke of destiny.

It seems to depend on having an inner space. If we have it, we can stay alert. If we don’t, we cannot open ourselves up through the experience of pain—we shut down to protect ourselves.



CHILDREN: One Community’s Experiment With a Phone-Free Childhood Time Magazine | Charlotte Alter. How a New Jersey parent is working to make life for her family, community, and other concerned parents (mostly) phone-free by emphasizing bike rides, mud play, and third spaces for children

DATA CENTERS SIERRA CLUB: The Fight Over Data Centers They’re unsightly and power hungry. The White House wants to build a whole lot more. []“Put the data centers at Mar-a-Lago,” Schlossberg, who heads the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, told Sierra. “Put the gas plants and diesel generators and transmission lines at Mar-a-Lago first.” []“This is a kitchen-table topic. This will impact everybody at some point. We need to slow down and understand what those impacts are at some point before it’s too late,” Schlossberg said. []A national poll conducted this summer found that 46 percent of Americans don’t want data centers in their own communities. You can’t exactly blame them. The average data center is about 100,000 square feet in size. Inside are servers and other aspects of informational technology infrastructure. Cooling all the equipment requires enormous amounts of energy and water. A large data center may need as much as 500,000 gallons of water per day. And according to a US Department of Energy estimate from last year, data centers could account for 12 percent of US energy consumption by 2028. Trump has made winning the AI race—and beating China, in particular—a central focus of his administration. In July, he issued an executive order that said the White House would “facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout” of data centers and related infrastructure “by easing federal regulatory burden.” The order could make federal lands available for the construction of data centers, as well as electrical and gas lines and electrical substations. It instructs the Department of Commerce, as well as the executive branch’s Office of Science and Technology Policy to “provide financial support” to data center projects and promises regulatory “exclusions” to corporations eager to build. The order is about “cementing our dominance” in an AI-centered economy, a senior administration official told Sierra.

EMF: PAUL HARDING Supraharmonics May Contribute to Tinnitus and Odd Behaviors in Pets A look into a possible magnifier of these stubborn conditions In 2011, I began to experience almost unbearable tinnitus (ringing in the ears). There was no rhyme or reason, such as attending a loud concert or exposure to loud music or explosions—nothing out of the ordinary. The only changes in my life were the installation of a smart meter on my home and the replacement of incandescent light bulbs with CFLs (in other words, devices that emit supraharmonics). For the geeks: supraharmonics are from 2 kiloHertz to 150 kiloHertz.

FCC re: Landlines: Important Note about FCC: We are deeply concerned about the new FCC rulemaking that may try to override CPUC decisions regarding landlines. THIS CAN AFFECT ANY STATE, NOT JUST CALIFORNIA! The FCC should not attempt to override work undertaken by states, who have authority under federal statutes to act to protect the public health and safety of their residents. See WC Docket Nos. 25-208, 25-209; https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/28/2025-16540/reducing-barriers-to-network-improvements-and-service-changes More info coming soon on how to submit comments to the FCC before Sept. 29th deadline

FOR CA RESIDENTS: CPUC MEETING INCLUDES OPEN TIME FOR PUBLIC EXPRESSION AT 11 A.M. Call in Thursday, 9/18, about 10:45 to get in the queue. Use the simple instructions highlighted below. At the start of regular 11:00 meetings, the California Public Utilities Commission provides time to hear members of the public by phone (or in person) speak about any topic not on that day's agenda. The provision affords an opportunity to keep reminding commissioners of the critical importance of wired landline service, especially now that AB 470 is resting in peace and the CPUC is still engaged in its Carrier of Last Resort Rulemaking proceedings. What to say? Of particular value is your critical personal need (and/or that of your family, neighbors, community, business) need for landline service. See Physicians for Safe Technology's comprehensive letter to a CA senate committee (posted here previously) for more points if you choose. https://mdsafetech.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Landline-Letter-Senate-Appropriations-Committee-2025-PST-8725-Final-LTHD-PDF-.pdf

How to call the meeting to make a comment:

1) Dial 1- 800-857-1917 and enter the passcode 3799627#

2) Unmute your phone, and press *1 (star one) when prompted by the operator. Once you press *1 you will be prompted to state your name and/or organization. Do so slowly and clearly. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.

Note that wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue, which is why it's useful to start your call before 11 a.m. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak. You will have 1 minute to speak.

https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/about-cpuc/transparency-and-reporting/cpuc-voting-meetings COURTESY SIDNEE



FIRES: California wants to prevent utility bankruptcy and contain PG&E bills. Can it do both? The utility Southern California Edison has acknowledged that its equipment was probably responsible for causing the Eaton Fire, seen here on Jan. 8. The immense losses are expected to quickly deplete the state’s wildfire fund, which was set up to help utilities pay for wildfire damage. The wildfire fund portion of Senate Bill 254, which Becker authored, wouldn't cause utility bills to increase (or decrease) because it extends charges customers are already paying. Instead of expiring in 2036, the charges would expire in 2045. The state's three investor-owned utilities PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric support the legislation. The bill would also put limits on utility profits (which are paid for through customer bills) by establishing less costly government financing options for utilities to pay for wildfire-related projects, instead of traditional investor-funded projects with higher interest rates. That includes barring utilities from making profits on the first $6 billion in wildfire expenditures. That profit-limiting provision could save ratepayers about $3 billion over the next 10 years and add up to an estimated savings of $1.50 per month on residential ratepayers bills, according to an estimate by TURN. Merrian Borgeson, California climate and energy policy director with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said that while some of those savings could be years away, they 'could be significant,-- especially in the case of very costly transmission projects. The bill would also make adjustments to the way the California Public Utilities Commission reviews wildfire spending. The commission approves utility spending and sets the amounts companies collect from utility bills, but currently reviews significant portions of wildfire spending separately from the utility's overall budget. Borgeson said that considering those spending requests together could help limit utility overspending,' a common criticism in recent years that utility companies including PG&E have denied. The legislation would also create a way for the state to reimburse utilities for some costs driven by policy mandates. While that would involve tax dollars, it saves utility customers in two ways because utilities would not charge them for the expenditures and would not be using investor funding, which allows the utilities to collect additional money through customer bills for shareholder profits. PG&E said in a statement that it believes the legislation will stabilize the wildfire fund without raising electricity rates. COURTESY KATHY G.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Go to the source of the problem At the head of the controversy is the Annenberg Foundation, which was entrusted to manage FireAid relief funds. Official statements from the Annenberg Foundation say two rounds of grants—one $50 million and another $25 million—have been distributed to approximately 120 organizations for immediate and longer-term wildfire relief. Organizations such as El Nido, Vision y Compromiso, and Home Grown are among the recipients. However, there is an absence of a clear, centralized process for individual victims of the LA wildfires to apply for direct relief.

5G/6G: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS Here We Go Again It looks to me like history is repeating itself. We’re seeing the same hype cycle for 6G that we saw for 5G. The big push for 5G was mounted on several fronts. Telecom vendors preached the wonderful new features that 5G would bring to the market. The big cellular carriers got on board and pushed for 5G as the easiest path to get the FCC to award them new spectrum. To be fair to the carriers, they definitely needed new spectrum because the 3G/4G networks were becoming badly overloaded. The government was brought on board to push for 5G with the story line that the U.S. was losing the 5G war to the Chinese. 5G proponents promised a lot of amazing improvements, which were largely dependent on two claims. First was that 5G would bring gigabit speeds that were ten times faster than 4G through the use of millimeter wave spectrum and new technologies like network slicing. There was a promise that latency would fall to less than 1 millisecond, significantly better than fiber. The hype for 5G was over-the-top. 5G was going to bring us self-driving cars powered by ubiquitous 5G networks along every road. 5G would enable doctors to perform surgery remotely from across the country. 5G was going to fuel an explosion of smart factories that would bring complex manufacturing back to the U.S. 5G speeds were going to eliminate the need for investing in expensive fiber networks. We’re starting to see the same hype cycle starting for 6G. []He admits that existing 5G can’t enable that future and that we’ll need an upgrade to 6G, which will have “the extra capacity, the foundational technologies to squeeze more capacity in the existing bands as well as provide new spectrum”. He believes new 6G standards will enable better AI-friendly protocols. Along with 6G, his vision means that users would be constantly connected to a digital twin in the cloud that will process the inputs from smart glasses and other devices. A constant connection to an AI datacenter will be needed so that computing is done in the cloud to protect the battery life of personal devices.

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Why tracking our fitness isn't healthy Sundials to Smart watches: Competitive roots of timekeeping Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH: PAUL HARDING Wearables: RF While You Sleep! Guaranteed to show that you have a problem.

The numbers went down because the battery died on the RF analyzer. - PAUL



HEALTH MAHA EINAR NORWAY: New US health report: A knee-jerk reaction for the industry? A victory for the radiation issue? Or a bit of both?

HEALTH: Artificial Light at Night and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

HEALTH: MERCOLA The Importance of Getting Regular Health Tests

Iron overload testing is crucial since excess iron is more common than deficiency; check serum ferritin levels and GGT enzyme levels for accuracy

Hormone testing reveals metabolic health by measuring cortisol for stress levels, testosterone for mortality risk, and insulin resistance through HOMA-IR calculations

Comprehensive biomarker monitoring includes vitamin D levels, complete thyroid panel beyond thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), and NAD+ testing for cellular function

Biannual gut microbiome testing provides insights into bacterial balance, enabling smarter dietary decisions



HEALTH: New Studies on Alzheimer's Disease and the Eyes Studies continue to show strong connections between eye health and brain diseases, with the retina offering a “window” to the brain for early detection and monitoring of conditions.

INSPIRATION:OT About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. The show is hosted by CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Program Co-Director Max Wilbert. Portraits of Heroes with Robert Shetterly Episode 10 of the Truth and Reckoning podcast with the creator of the "Americans Who Tell the Truth" portrait series

INSPIRATION; Reflections in an Ever- Decreasing World Video by Farhad with dedication to Safe Tech International (Farhad, of Iran is one of the individuals who translated Arthur Firstenberg’s book

Reflections in an Ever Decreasing World (5 minutes)

Video by Farhad Khelghati, August 14, 2025

Azmoon-eZaman Publishing House (Iran)

This video was made In memory of:

Stanton T. Friedman, 1934 – 2019

Roger Payne, 1935-2023

Arthur Firstenberg, 1950-2025

Quotes in the video are taken from:

Arthur Firstenberg, The Earth and I (2024)

S. Friedman, Flying Saucers and Science (2008)

Musthill T., How to Speak Whale (2022)

G. Thunberg, The Climate Book (2023)

Jonathan White, Talking on the Water ( 1994)

You may have to stop the video to read the quotes) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ba9Nq-8wvjkPNY97KIqkqWxoPFvRW44B/view

LIGHTING: PETITION UPDATE Ban Blinding Headlights! Infrared Photo of Blue-rich LED Light https://www.change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives/u/33888261

SECURITY: Bruce Schneier CRYPTO-GRAM, September 15, 2025 Eavesdropping on Phone Conversations Through Vibrations, Generative AI as a Cybercrime Assistant, My Latest Book: Rewiring Democracy, AI in Government

SMART METERS OHIO: Smart Meters Coming to Your Neighborhood Have you heard about “smart meters”? The Ohio group SW Ohio for Responsible Technology (SWORT) provides an alert about “smart meters”. These meters eliminate the need for the utility companies to physically read your meter so they can send your a bill for your usage of electric, gas and water. Their profits increase and they maintain the ability to curtail your utility usage based on their standards, or demands by their commercial customers. Update from SWORT: The opt-out fees are not the same throughout Ohio. Some customers are paying more than $30 per month.

SMART METERS: NY National Grid continues rollout of 'smart' meters at homes [] Customers who don't want the new meters can opt out — for an added monthly fee 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. is the off-peak period when electric rates are generally lower. This is the time when owners of electric cars and smart meters can save money. Those who want to do their laundry or run their dishwashers during this period can also save money. However, there is a monthly charge of $3.36 to upgrade a home’s smart meter with the software needed to utilize the time-of-rate program, and you have to contact National Grid to set the system up. Perhaps the most helpful thing the new meters can do for the average National Grid customer is give the company the ability to shut off service remotely for customers during emergencies, like fires. That feature was not available in the past.

SMART METERS ALABAMA: Utilities Already Control the Meter. Lawmakers in Another State Now Want the Thermostat. Could Alabama Be Next? A proposed Ohio law to allow utilities to remotely adjust resident’s thermostats has implications for Huntsville and Alabama When pressed on the safety of smart meters, Huntsville Utilities (HU) repeatedly points to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and IEEE guidelines—as if that settles it. But here’s the truth: Those guidelines were drafted in 1992 and adopted in 1996. They focus on thermal heating and ignore modern science on non-thermal biological effects, cumulative exposure, and long-term risks. In 2021, the D.C. Circuit Court ruled the FCC’s refusal to update these limits “arbitrary and capricious,” ordering the agency to revisit them (Children’s Health Defense & Environmental Health Trust v. FCC). Nearly 30 years later, the FCC still hasn’t modernized those rules—and local utilities keep hiding behind them.

SMART METERS MA: New smart meter couldn’t read Mass. man’s electricity use "Everything was hunky dory until I got my next bill, and that bill came in at zero, and it showed a credit of about $50," he said. He called National Grid, and the explanation he got didn't exactly shed light on the problem. "I said, 'Something's wrong with the meter.' And they said, 'No, nothing's wrong with the meter.' I said, 'Well, I used electricity and you're showing a credit.' And they said, 'Well, you got solar," he said he was told. That news was a shock to Brian. There are no solar panels anywhere on his roof, and his neighborhood doesn't allow them. Still, National Grid agreed to replace his meter again. But his credit only kept climbing month after month. Finally, after speaking to a supervisor, Brian says National Grid promised him they'd call him back to set up a time to install another new meter. But he never got that call. He's worried about a surprise bill suddenly showing up for all his back charges, which could be more than $1,000. []National Grid is in the process of swapping out all traditional electric meters with smart meters, which can connect to Wi-Fi, allowing customers to see their energy usage in real time. Customers can opt out, but keeping an older-style meter will come with added costs, including a $26 per month fee for a meter read. While changing millions of meters, mistakes are inevitable, but Brian is frustrated he has to work so hard to correct one that's not of his making. After NewsCenter 5 got involved, National Grid finally figured out the problem. The company says there appears to be a reverse wiring issue in Brian's house that wasn't a problem for his old, conventional meter. However, National Grid says reverse wiring can cause smart meters to run backward.

SPACE WEATHER: STRONG EQUINOX STORM: Last night, a strong geomagnetic storm pushed auroras deep into the USA, with sightings as far south as Colorado and Arizona. This was an "equinox storm" enhanced by the Russell-McPherron effect. It won't be the last one. The season for such storms runs through October. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

WARFARE CANADA NORAD: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/operations/allies-partners/norad/aothr.html Fact sheet: NORAD modernization project timelines (and mentions radiation exposures)

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/operations/allies-partners/norad/norad-modernization-project-timelines.html

WARFARE: WORLD BEYOND WAR News & Action: Peace Activism Rising International Day of Peace (September 21), Global Day of Education to #CloseBases (October 4)

EVENTS:

Hope-filled toxin documentary - viewing begins September 15th, Nick Pineault shares his powerful new documentary: Body Burden: Hope For Deeper Healing.

Action Update: Seeking EMR Syndrome Stories - Deadline extended with new prompts for contributions, Please email this team directly with questions.

The EMR Syndrome team is creating a website to be launched this fall. It will be a direct resource for people with EMR Syndrome. In order to create an engaging, relevant site, we are seeking a series of personal EMR Syndrome stories from a variety of people with the condition — men, women, and children — accompanied by a photo.

To submit your story for consideration, here's what we need:

1. A write-up of your story, 150 words max.

2. Your first name or a middle or substitute name if you wish to maintain your privacy.

3. If you wish, include your locale.

4. Attach a high-resolution photo of your best self. The photo may be current or from the past.

5. If you're unsure of how to craft your story, the following prompts may be helpful. Do not employ all of them — just the ones that feel meaningful to you.

When did you start feeling sick?

When did you realize that EMFs were the cause of your symptoms?

What are your symptoms?

Have your symptoms changed over time?

What have you done to mitigate your symptoms?

How has having EMR Syndrome impacted your personal and professional relationships?

Has having EMR Syndrome impacted you financially?

How has having EMR Syndrome impacted your ability to function on a day-to-day basis?

How does having EMR Syndrome make you feel (on a mental and emotional level)?

Do you feel supported as you navigate EMR Syndrome-related health issues?

What are your hopes for the EMR Syndrome community in the years to come?

If you could give one piece of advice to someone who suffers with EMR Syndrome, what would it be?

6. The final versions appearing on the website will be approx 100-150 words; editing may be provided. Brevity is needed in order to keep interest level high.

All submissions should be sent promptly to zberg4@gmail.com and wired4safety@gmail.com

Thank you for helping us launch the EMR Syndrome Alliance website!

Onward, Ruth

EMR Syndrome: 2nd Round Submission Request for Website

Hi!

Thank you for submitting your photo and story for possible use on the EMR Syndrome website. After receiving a number of responses, the Creative Team is adding more time to the process, as more substance is needed to fulfill our vision for the homepage. The intention is to present people with EMR Syndrome, not only in relationship to illness, but also as people with hopes, dreams, skills, accomplishments, perhaps even joy at times.

In light of this, we are requesting that you send in three additional thoughts to add to your testimony:

1. What were your hopes, dreams, and life plans before you developed EMR Syndrome?

2. How have they changed (…if at all)?

3. Despite your ongoing crisis of EMR Syndrome, what are you grateful for in your life right now?

Unfortunately, many of the photos previously submitted were of low quality and unusable. We know it’s hard, but please resubmit. Feel free to send in a variety of photos, at different ages, in various activities, smiling, not smiling, horizontal, vertical... a real mixture. The deadline for this 2nd round of submissions is September 22, 2025.

We are extremely grateful for your time and interest in helping to create the EMR Syndrome Alliance website! Please REPLY ALL to Ruth wired4safety@gmail.com and Zoe Berg zberg4@gmail.com. Zoe is the visual director of the homepage.

Thank you for helping to make the site better. Ruth Moss

