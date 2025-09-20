On school cellphone bans for children: from UK’s Strictest Hedteacher- video below We already do it. We ban alcohol, the state bans alcohol for children and sex and marriage and smoking and driving, a whole bunch of things. And that's good. The reason why that's good is because a head teachers, for instance, don't have the problem of thinking, are they bringing in bottles of vodka?

In case you missed it: If you would not dress your child in clothing designed for an adult male military recruit because it's unreasonable you had better check the "safety testing" for their wireless devices.

The Quality of Time as Energy

There is a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, followed by the equinox on Monday. On Sunday one of the 12 resonant electromagnetic energy fields in the bod will experience a sedated, or low tide, as occurs with every new moon, but the phenomenon is greater during the eclipses. If you feel better, this is the equivalent of an acupuncture treatment that sedates a meridian, and its accompanying downstream effects. If you feel depleted or worse, this lowering of energy for that meridian also gives valuable information about how to care for your health in the coming season; you may need to support one of your energies.

Tracing your meridians is like a double acting adaptogen. Trace your own, or that of someone you love,,,

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE CHD TV’s new EMR segment that runs every other Wednesday on “Good Morning CHD”. Upcoming dates are October 1, 15, and 29. Please tune in at 10a ET and spread the word.

We filed with the FCC opposing the FCC's proposed rulemaking to eliminate NEPA and NHPA reviews. Reply comments are due October 3. Another set of comments to the FCC are due 9-22-25 and the landlines comments to the FCC are due 9-29-25. There are more comments including reply comments in October. Thank you to everyone who is on the permanent sign-on list. Sincerely, Odette Wilkens

AI: What do people actually use ChatGPT for? OpenAI provides some numbers. New study breaks down what 700 million users do across 2.6 billion daily GPT messages. We've known for a while that ChatGPT was popular, but this paper gives a direct look at just how big the LLM has been getting in recent months. Just measuring weekly active users on ChatGPT's consumer plans (i.e. Free, Plus, and Pro tiers), ChatGPT passed 100 million users in early 2024, climbed past 400 million users early this year, and currently can boast over 700 million users, or "nearly 10% of the world’s adult population," according to the company.

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT Artists are losing work, wages, and hope as bosses and clients embrace AI Visual artists, illustrators and graphic designers share their stories about how AI is being used to lower wages, degrade work and even replace it altogether, in this installment of AI Killed My Job.

AI: TECHNOCRACY NEWS Top Developers Increasingly Warn That AI Coding Produces Flaws And Risks

AI: Resiliency Becomes Watchword as AI Strains U.S. Infrastructure Surging demand was reshaping investments in power, capacity, and redundancy. AND Experts Warn U.S. Needs ‘System-of-Systems’ Resilience 'The key performance indicator going forward is how quickly you can recover,' panelist said.

AI: IEEE The Real Story on AI’s Water Use–and How to Tackle It Cutting AI water use means smarter cooling and less thirsty grids AI data centers’ water use comes in two forms. Beyond the water that cools the servers, data centers indirectly contribute to water use through the electricity generation needed to power their operations. That indirect use often makes up 80 percent or more of the overall water use. Reducing AI’s water footprint means tackling two very different issues—what happens inside the data center walls, and what happens beyond them on the power grid.

AI INSPIRATION: The Idea Machine: Putting Socrates’ Prophecy to the Test Socrates argued that the advent of writing would weaken our attention and amplify the voices of fools. This prophecy has been tested for almost 2500 years, and for the most part, our cognitive skills have remained intact and (despite a few fools) our society has progressed. Will Socrates’ prophecy be fulfilled the age of AI? Miller doesn’t seem to think so.

AI: FUTURISM ChatGPT Is Blowing Up Marriages as Spouses Use AI to Attack Their Partners

AI: FUTURISM Two Teens Allegedly Killed by AI Wrote the Same Eerie Phrase in Their Diaries Over and Over Haunting. The families of three teens have filed lawsuits alleging that chatbots hosted by the company Character.AI pushed their teenage children, ranging from 13 to 16 years old, into suicide. As the Washington Post reports, the latest of the teens — named Juliana Peralta — became infatuated with a Character.AI chatbot called Hero, several months before taking her own life in 2023.

AI MUSIC TED GIOIA: Listeners Can't Remember the Names of Their Favorite Songs and Artists New research tells a disturbing story about music discovery We’re not quite ready to abandon music to bots and algorithms and corporate slop-masters. In fact, we’re disgusted by the whole prospect. For us, music is a quasi-sacred ritual for humans, not one more vertical for the tech bros. How many of us are there? More than they think. How much influence do we have? We may soon find out.

AUTOMOBILES: GUARDIAN ‘Extreme nausea’: Are EVs causing car sickness – and what can be done? Phil Bellamy’s daughters refuse to ride in his electric car without travel sickness tablets. Are there other solutions?

BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: House Panel Considers the Role of Permitting in Broadband Deployment The Streamlining Permitting to Enable Efficient Deployment (SPEED) for Broadband Infrastructure Act, sponsored by Rep. Craig Goldmann (R-TX), aims to exempt some communications facility installations from environmental or historical preservation reviews. Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) introduced similar legislation in the last Congress. See the entire list of bills included in yesterday's hearing.

CELLPHONES: Cellular by the numbers: CTIA’s 2025 survey reveals growth in demand

CELLPHONES: MEDICAL EXPRESS Loneliness and anxiety fuel smartphone and social media addiction in 'night owls,' new study finds

CELLPHONES: No, SpaceX won't become the 4th US mobile operator Dan Jones | Fierce No, despite multiple breathless posts on LinkedIn, SpaceX won’t become the fourth mobile network operator in the United States, even with its $17 billion purchase of wireless spectrum from EchoStar, according to analysts. After AT&T’s surprise purchase of EchoStar's mid-band 3.45 GHz and low-band 600 MHz spectrum for $23 billion in late August, SpaceX followed that up by scooping up EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum for $17 billion. This has led many commentators to speculate that SpaceX will become the interstellar version of a fourth national mobile network operator for the U.S., now that EchoStar/Dish can no longer fulfill that role. This, however, will not be the case, said Mobile Experts President Joe Madden. “The short answer is no, Starlink won’t be creating a ‘fourth MNO’ from space,” he wrote. “There are multiple issues, including penetration of buildings for indoor services, limited capacity and the high cost of space-based bandwidth.” Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Phone-Free School Days: What’s Working, What’s Not, and How to Fix It

CHILDREN UK: "We Are Breaking Their Brains" | Ban Mobile Phones For Children Says Strictest Headteacher 7 MINUTES Britain's strictest headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh joins Mike Graham's Morning Glory discuss the government's proposal to limit phone use by children in schools. Birbalsingh argues that such a ban is necessary to protect children's development, comparing it to bans on alcohol and smoking.

CHILDREN: Oligarch Watch Sam Altman says ChatGPT will stop discussing suicide with kids On Tuesday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said that the company is building safeguards that will prevent ChatGPT from discussing suicide or flirting with minors. The parents of a 16-year-old recently sued the company, alleging the chatbot contributed to their son's suicide. "We have to separate users who are under 18 from those who aren't," Altman wrote in a blog post, adding, "We’re building an age-prediction system to estimate age based on how people use ChatGPT. If there is doubt, we’ll play it safe and default to the under-18 experience. In some cases or countries we may also ask for an ID; we know this is a privacy compromise for adults but believe it is a worthy tradeoff." He went on to say that OpenAI is exploring new rules and training to prevent ChatGPT from generating "flirtatious talk" or engaging "in discussions about suicide of [sic] self-harm" when interacting with minors.

CHILDREN: Touch grass: How Gen Z stopped going outside and why it matters

CHILDREN INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS GREENBANK RADIO FREE ZONE: A School Without WiFi

There was an interesting article in the Washington Post that talked about an elementary/middle school in West Virginia that is finally going to get WiFi for students. The Green-Bank Elementary-Middle School is located within the National Radio Quiet Zone. This zone was established in 1958 to provide an area around the Green Bank Observatory , the first national radio astronomy site that has the world’s largest steerable radio telescope. The quiet zone restricts the use of WiFi, cellular spectrum, microwave radios, and other kinds of spectrum to protect the work at the observatory.

In August, the observatory announced that it would allow the school to begin using WiFi for students. The school had been asking for this for many years, since a lot of public education now involves the use of student computers. Without WiFi the students couldn’t use Chromebooks like those used at other schools around the state.

This has caused students to fall behind compared to other schools, and Green Bank students have been at or near the bottom nationwide in demonstrated proficiency. As an example of what lack of broadband means, students can’t use many of the functions of the Eureka Math curriculum, which includes a lot of interactive instructions online.

Lack of WiFi has also meant that the community hasn’t been able to take advantage of the many technologies that use WiFi, like medical monitors and a huge number of smart home devices, although some homes in the area have been using WiFi at home in defiance of the frequency ban. I’m picturing many homes in the Quiet Zone with category 5 cables everywhere to connect to computers and TVs, reminiscent of the times before WiFi became prevalent. I remember the relief when I first got Verizon FiOS on fiber that came with WiFi.

Interestingly, the lack of computers in the school kept a school environment reminiscent of schools a few decades earlier, when there were no computers or devices in schools. Students haven’t learned to rely on computers to help them learn. The article cites a parent at the school who said that the lack of connectivity has also meant that students weren’t as interested in having a cellphone.

It’s interesting that the post had several articles a week earlier that talked about the new movement across the country to ban cellphones from schools because of the tremendous distraction caused when students are more interested in checking social media all day than in talking to each other. Schools that have already banned cellphones reported that after an initial period when students and parents were very unhappy with the ban, the cellphone ban has caught on. Students are forced to talk to each other instead of being glued to a screen all day.

Getting fiber connectivity to schools has been a priority for well over a decade. A report by Education Superhighway back in 2017 reported that 97% of schools had a fiber connection. The bandwidth needs of schools continue to grow. For many years, the FCC set the goal for schools to provide at least 1 Mbps per student, meaning a gigabit of connectivity for every 1,000 students. I’ve talked to numerous school districts that believe the right goal is now 3 to 5 Mbps per student, and growing every year.



“CLEAN” ENERGY: Houses of Worship Could Help Fuel the Energy Transition. Solar Evangelists Are Hard at Work on That Some faith-based nonprofits are helping congregations fund energy alternatives, an effort that complements a national Sun Day event this weekend to promote solar use.[]As Moore met with businesses and utilities, it became clear that installing solar would allow the church to do more of what it has always wanted to do—provide aid to its community in times of need. The southwest neighborhood copes with nearly two dozen nearby polluting industries, including a petroleum refinery and wastewater treatment plant, and congregants experience frequent home power outages, he said.

DATA CENTERS; Top stories on Tech Policy Press: Communities are increasingly saying 'no' to data centers: We lead this week with three pieces from the project "The Invisible Hand of Big Tech," led by Agência Pública and El Centro Latinoamericano de Investigación Periodística (CLIP), with the participation of 15 other organizations — including Tech Policy Press — from 13 countries. Read more about the project and find other articles in the series here. The purpose of the project is to look at how tech firms wield money and influence across the globe.[]From Brazil to Chile, El Salvador, Mexico and Paraguay, the data center industry is pushing ahead while using its heft to pursue a wish list of deregulation and tax cuts, [] But promises of prosperity often meet harsh realities on the ground.[]the series also focuses on the influence of the tech industry on data center politics. Founded in 2019, the Data Center Coalition is an industry association that is growing alongside the boom in data center construction, advocating for the industry’s interests across the US at multiple levels of government. But those who seek to counter industry messages are organizing, too. [] For Tech Policy Press, Tim Bernard reviewed over 300 proposed and passed bills related to data centers from across the United States.[]I spoke with two activists for the podcast: Vivek Bharathan, a member of the No Desert Data Center Coalition in Tucson, Arizona, and Steven Renderos, executive director of MediaJustice, an advocacy organization that just released a report titled “The People Say No: Resisting Data Centers in the South.”

DATA CENTERS: As data centers chase power, will fiber follow? Martha DeGrasse | Fierce At the Datacloud USA and Metro Connect conferences, fiber industry executives said they are getting plenty of requests from data center developers. But those developers are often pushing projects out of major metro areas in order to chase available power. So, they’re asking for fiber in places that don’t otherwise make economic sense for providers. Sound familiar? Bringing fiber to remote areas is, of course, the goal of the government’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which continues to evolve and so far has not resulted in many new connections. Could the data center industry step in to connect parts of rural America? That depends in part on whether fiber providers are willing to take the terms offered by data center builders, primarily hyperscalers. Summary on Benton.org

DATA CENTERS: IEEE We Need to Talk About AI’s Impact on Public Health Data-center pollution is linked to asthma, heart attacks, and more

DATA CENTERS; Google’s huge new Essex datacentre to emit 570,000 tonnes of CO2 a year Exclusive: Planning documents show impact of Thurrock ‘hyperscale’ unit as UK attempts to ramp up AI capacity

EMF HIGHWIRE DEL BIGTREE: EPISODE 442: HIDDEN FREQUENCIES a 1 hour 9 minutes [] Finally, Del sits down with pediatric neurologist and EMF expert Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter. Together, they explore the hidden dangers of EMF exposure in our homes and the urgent need to protect children. Dr. Ritter shares scientifically validated protocols for home EMF assessments—vital tools every family needs to create a safe, healthy environment. RE; ELECTRICAL POISONING

READ ABOUT DR. RITTER (MEXICO) HERE: Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter: A Life in Pediatric Neurology and Electromagnetic Radiation Research

Throughout my career, I have worked extensively with patients suffering from epilepsy and autism. Early in my practice, I began noticing a recurring observation made by the parents of my patients: a potential link between the use of electronic devices and the worsening of their children’s neurological symptoms. This observation did not come from medical journals or forums but directly from the experiences shared by these families. []A breakthrough moment came with a particular patient whose condition provided clear evidence that external electromagnetic impulses were affecting his brain activity. Through video electroencephalograms (EEGs), I recorded instances of man-made frequencies interfering with the brain’s electrical activity, causing partial slow waves followed by epileptic spikes. This discovery was both startling and enlightening.

With guidance from Dr. Silvia Munoz, a respected neurophysiologist, I began to pay closer attention to previously overlooked parts of the EEG. This detailed analysis led to the realization that an “electric toxin” was damaging the brain’s electrical activity. This marked a significant turning point in my career. []My research efforts have been extensive and challenging. One major focus has been developing a protocol to monitor patients using video EEGs and polysomnograms in both EMF-shielded and non-EMF-shielded rooms. This work, funded entirely by personal resources, has been both time-consuming and financially demanding. In addition to this research, I have created protocols for scientifically conducting EMF home assessments , using physics equations to analyze the readings . Despite the progress made, the complexity of this research requires collaboration. I invite those with a passion for understanding and addressing the impacts of electromagnetic fields on human health to join me in this endeavor.

Polysomnogram during sleep Dr Carlos Loredo Ritter, EMF Home Assessment showing EMF Toxicity Effects of EMF on a male patient. 2 1/2 MINUTES

ENERGY: PHYSICS.ORG Call for better monitoring and mitigation of offshore wind turbines A new study published in Nature Reviews Biodiversity has examined current knowledge of offshore wind farm impacts, highlighting the direct and indirect ecological effects. (promotes tech)

FCC OHIO: 17 Ohio Lawmakers Have Contacted the FCC About Outdated Radiofrequency Regulations – Has Yours?

HEALTH: MERCOLA OT More Evidence That High Iron in the Brain Promotes Alzheimer's

HEALTH AYURVEDA DETOX: Microplastics in Your Coffee, Tea, and Beyond.Did you know that the average person consumes a credit card’s worth of microplastics every week? These tiny particles are now everywhere—our food, water, air, and even our bloodstreams. While science is only beginning to understand the health risks, Ayurveda has long offered tools to protect the body from subtle, hidden toxins.

HOUSING: ROSALITO FRANCE: My Friend's Wrinkle I urge you to Speak Up! With 4 -minute video

INTERNET: The "Internet Brownout": Why Your WiFi Slows Down at 7 PM (And It's Not Congestion) The Brownout Reality Check Your Netflix starts buffering precisely when you settle in for the evening. Video calls turn into slideshow presentations around 7 PM. That “network congestion” your ISP blames? It’s actually deliberate bandwidth throttling designed to nudge you toward their premium plans. More than 60% of internet brownouts are initially detected by customers rather than IT teams-because ISPs are causing them. Network throttling involves ISPs deliberately limiting your connection speed during peak hours, creating what experts call “internet brownouts.” Unlike genuine network failures, these brownouts manifest as intermittent connectivity hiccups, packet loss, and fluctuating speeds that make your evening streaming feel like dial-up nostalgia.

INTERNET: Cables no thicker than a hose, why our perilous internet could be brought down in a snip

LANDLINES POTS AND PANS: AT&T Accelerating Copper Retirements. The FCC placed a two-year moratorium on notifications related to copper retirement in March and proposed changes to make this permanent. AT&T reacted quickly to the change in regulation and has begun the process of retiring copper in around 500 wire centers, or 10% of the AT&T telco exchanges.

LIGHTING: Please get in touch with your legislators and let them know you support this bill. LIT Act of 2025

Seante: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/1568/cosponsors

The House companion bill for the LIT Act of 2025 is H.R.3341. If you go to the right hand side of this page: Cosponsors - S.1568 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): LIT Act of 2025 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress there is a button to contact your legislator about the bill

Read more here: opinion: Paul Harding Did You Know Incandescent Light Bulbs Have Been Banned? Saving the planet by eliminating you. One of the most effective tools? Lightbulbs!

See a video of polluted power quality/EF radiation here from a supposedly healthy bulb, courtesy Eric Windheim:

LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Red Incandescents at Night: The Wiser Path for Protecting Melatonin Compared To Normal Incandescents The Circadian Edge of Red Over Regular Incandescents

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Court Rules Against Us - FDA/NHTSA Lawsuit Dear Supporters, On September 16, 2025, the United States District Court - Eastern District of California, ruled against us in my lawsuit to compel the FDA and NHTSA to establish a liaison to test and evaluate LED headlights. https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Sept-2025-Decision.pdf In summary, the court ruled that while I had standing to sue due to injuries suffered from exposure to LED headlights, I did not have authority to compel the FDA to act. Quote: "Contrary to Plaintiff’s reading, 21 U.S.C. § 360ii(a)(6)(A) does not contain a discrete, mandatory directive for FDA to act with respect to any specific type of radiation-emitting product, such as LED lights generally or LED headlamps specifically." The court essentially stated that the FDA is free to ignore all electronic products, if the FDA so chooses. In other words, the court implies that the FDA has no accountability to Congress or the public. On September 18, 2025, the Senate confirmed Jonathan Morrison as the new Administrator for NHTSA. I encourage all of our supporters to contact their Representative in Congress and request that a Congressional committee hold a hearing with Mr. Morrison so that members of Congress can explicitly request that Mr. Morrison take action to solve the blinding LED headlights issue. Sincerely, Mark Baker

NATURE: The system that moves water around the planet is increasingly ‘erratic and extreme,’ new report finds

NUCLEAR: Nuclear is Not the Solution is a fluid read that makes a convincing case against continued and further use of nuclear power in an age of climate crisis, writes Linda Pentz Gunter.

SMART METERS: OHIO Westerville Charter Amendment on Smart Meters To Be On Ballot In November Former Westerville City Council member Tim Davey supports a charter amendment on the November ballot that would allow residents to choose traditional utility meters instead of required smart meters. He played a key role in getting the amendment on the ballot by personally collecting.

SMART METERS OHIO, 1 HOUR 11 MINUTES PRESENTATION

SOCIAL MEDIA PARIS MARX CANADA: Social media causes more harm than good We need to stop falling for anti-regulation hysteria if we’re to get control of digital harms The Online Safety Act is actually a very comprehensive piece of legislation that gives the British government extensive powers over how the internet works in its jurisdiction — not all of which are actively being used. As I mentioned, the newest set of rules target what minors can see online — specifically things like pornography, extremist content, and promotion of eating disorders and self-harm. This is similar, but not the same, as other initiatives rolling out in other parts of the world. Understandably, a lot of the focus in the digital rights world has been on what is happening in the United States, where Republican state governments in a growing number of states are rolling out initiatives to limit access to certain online content under the guise of protecting kids, but they are actually fueled by a social conservative impulse to try to make information about issues and causes they politically disagree with harder to access. That includes, for example, information on same-sex relationships and gender transition, as part of the broader right-wing effort not just to dehumanize trans people, but to try to erase them from public life.

SPACE: EHN Judge dismisses environmental lawsuit against FAA over failed SpaceX launch The suit, filed in 2023 after the launch of SpaceX's Starship in Boca Chica ended in an explosion, accused the agency of not properly assessing environmental impacts. []The launch ended in the explosion of SpaceX's 400-foot tall Starship shortly after takeoff, causing debris to rain over nearby animal habitats. “This is a disappointing decision for the wildlife of Boca Chica who have been devastated by SpaceX’s activities and the FAA’s failure to protect them,” said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Exploding rockets will keep raining down on the imperiled wildlife and the places they live as long as the government keeps giving SpaceX a blank check to trash this irreplaceable corner of Texas.” The groups argued that the rocket launches also cause intense heat, noise, light and debris that negatively affects nearby animal habitats, such as the Boca Chica Wildlife Refuge and Boca Chica State Park.

SPACE: IEEE White Hat Hackers Reveal Vulnerabilities in Software Used by NASA Satellites could have been hijacked using the patched exploits

SURVEILLANCE: POWER COUPLE Biometric ID: What You Need to Know The Case For and Against Biometric Tagging

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: AT&T removes 5G equipment near a St. Pete Beach home McFrederick said the 5G equipment was installed about two months ago, on a pole 25 feet away from her waterfront property. It has not been activated. Spectrum News reported on McFrederick’s efforts to stop the installation in July. She said it was ruining her sight lines, put her homeowner’s insurance at risk and would likely lower her property value. “This is property rights,” she said. “This is happening in neighborhoods everywhere. We're not against 5G. We're just saying it should not be affecting property values in the neighborhoods.” In 2017, Gov. Rick Scott signed a law allowing telecom companies to install small wireless facilities in the rights of way. The state law also pre-empts local municipalities from regulating the location of 5G equipment on city easements. McFrederick believes AT&T has agreed to move it's 5G equipment due to a combination of help from lawyers, State Rep. Linda Chaney, Florida Realtors and media coverage. “I really think it was part of you all, Spectrum News… you brought us a lot of attention,” she said. “Representative Linda Cheney really did help us connect with AT&T… and definitely with the power of the Florida Realtors.” McFrederick is a real estate broker owner and sits on the Florida Realtors board. During a Florida Realtors meeting in August, McFrederick said they talked about potentially lobbying state lawmakers to change the law about where 5G equipment can be located. “We lobby to make sure people have their homes and their property rights,” she said. “So this is now going to be going into the think tank for land use, property rights and sustainability.” McFrederick said the day after the meeting, AT&T agreed to remove their 5G equipment and relocate it to a pole a few blocks away on the 3600 block of Gulf Blvd.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; VERMONT Residents Push Back Against Proposed 160-Foot Tower Near Protected Wetland

Register for a Free Webinar Seeing Forever: An Integrative Body-Mind-Spirit Approach to Longevity of Vision on Wednesday, September 24 Presenters: Marc Grossman and Dr. Banik Date: Wednesday, September 24, 7 PM Eastern Time (4 PM PT). Length: 1.5 hours Location: Online - a Zoom webinar Cost: Free. Registration is required. Seeing Forever: An Integrative Body-Mind-Spirit Approach to Longevity of Vision – AIHM Integrative Medicine to Whole Health

