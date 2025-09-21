Image courtesy Lori McCray

I’m taking the day off from the computer tomorrow to honor the equinox, and also giving you a chance to read ahead too.

KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY Mold Healing Reduces Electrical Sensitivity — Full Interview with Hank Allen

NEW STUDY: FOCAL POINTS Cell Phone Radiation at 20× Below Legal Limit Induced Brain Damage in Rats Infant rats exposed to “safe” cell phone radiation levels suffered impaired neuronal development and disrupted brain chemistry, while parallel in-vitro tests showed DNA damage in neural stem cells.by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH A new peer-reviewed study in Neurotoxicology has found that everyday cell phone–level radiation, 20 times below the US legal safety limit, disrupted brain development in infant rats and caused DNA damage in neural stem cells. Researchers exposed pregnant rats and their offspring to 900 MHz radiofrequency radiation — a standard cell phone band — at the public whole-body safety limit of 0.08 W/kg, the threshold recommended by international regulators (ICNIRP). For context, US regulators (FCC) allow cell phones to emit up to 1.6 W/kg as a localized dose near the head — twenty times higher than the level used in this study.

SEE ALSO Environmental Health Sciences: Cell phone radiation altered brain development in rodents, study finds - EHN

Rodents exposed to cell phone radiation at a 900MHz frequency during pregnancy and after birth developed fewer synapses in the hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory.

Exposed rodents displayed a dysregulation of proteins essential to the brain’s ability to transmit signals between neurons.

Neural stem cells exposed to cell phone radiation had an increase in the number of double-strand DNA breaks.

Key quote:

“These data support the hypothesis of a vulnerability of developing organisms towards RF-EMF exposures and to maintain caution regarding RF-EMF exposures of pregnant women and young children during telecommunication use.”

FEATURED ENVIROMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES NEWS:

Latest Wireless Science & Health News - September 2025 Includes:

Cell phone radiation altered brain development in rodents, study finds - EHN

Apple to lower iPhone 12 cell phone radiation levels in Europe - EHN

Wireless radiation exposure linked to DNA damage - EHN

New 5G tower plan in a Toronto suburb sparks local backlash over health fears and safety concerns - EHN

Cell tower radiation linked to higher reports of health issues, study finds - EHN

Cell Tower Science and Policy Explore EHS’ cell tower radiation science and policy hub, plus our downloadable resources on global cell tower regulations.

UPCOMING:

TECH POLICY PRESS The week ahead will see diplomats and members of civil society (those that could get visas, at least) travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, and for related events, such as Climate Week. To get a head start, I hosted a discussion with The Maybe’s Alix Dunn, Data & Society’s Tamara Kneese, and the Enabled Emissions Campaign’s Holly Alpine on the subject of “Setting a Tech Agenda for Climate Week.” You can listen to our discussion (or read the transcript) here.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI Inspiration: The Luddite Renaissance is in full swing This fall, the new luddites are rising A loose constellation of grassroots collectives, orgs, and clubs, ranging from New York’s Luddite Club to Silicon Valley’s APPstinence, has gotten together and dubbed this fall the “Luddite Renaissance.” Students, activists, tech whistleblowers, and self-proclaimed Luddites have been undertaking a series of actions, readings, and protests that will culminate next weekend, on September 27, at what they’re calling the S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. (Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of Our Neo-liberal Experience) rally at the High Line in New York City. I would love to be there, but alas it’s on the wrong coast. (If you can make it to Manhattan that day, I’m very jealous; drop a line and let me know how it went.) But it’s not just the Luddite Club and the S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E.rs, either. It seems that since last year, when I wrote about the New Luddites rising up to resist and refuse AI, from anti-gen AI creatives to Waymo combatants to gig workers fighting Uber, this loosest of movements has only broadened. Anger at AI, smartphones, and social media—and more specifically, at the exploitative practices of the companies operating them—has galvanized people all over the world, from the youth above, to artists and advocates and academics.

AI CHATBOTS REGULATIONS: TECH POLICY PRESS On Tuesday, US lawmakers held their first major hearing on the safety of AI chatbots in the wake of damaging reports that they have encouraged self-harm and exposed youth to sensual material. Tech Policy Press associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong put together highlights and a transcript of the session here.

AI: LA TIMES ON MSN Contributor: The internet made us stupid. AI promises to make it worse If the internet, per author Nicholas Carr, has made us stupid, AI promises to make us even stupider. Carr has argued, correctly, that with its endless distractions and fragmented structure, its flashing rabbit-holes, its emphasis on speed and constant switching (between subjects, links, pages, images, etc.), the internet causes cognitive damage, a rewiring of the brain so that we’re less able to ponder and meditate, to think at length and complexly — to go deep. His 2010 book “The Shallows” remains the most important inquiry into technological immanence and its consequences since Neil Postman’s “Technopoly” (1992). []term overreliance on the tool.” In this telling, AI is a brain-rotting narcotic; the heavier the use, the greater the addiction, the more damage done. Finally, there’s the MIT study published in June, titled “Your Brain on ChatGPT.” Tasked with writing an essay, study participants were broken into three groups: brain-only, those who completed the essay without machine aid; search-engine users, who were allowed access to Google or the like to supplement the writing; and large-language model users, who were free to have ChatGPT do the heavy lifting. During the writing of the essays, the researchers measured “brain connectivity” with electroencephalography. Their conclusion: “Brain-only participants exhibited the strongest, most distributed networks; Search Engine users showed moderate engagement; and LLM users displayed the weakest connectivity.”

AUTOMOBILES KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY: Surviving Electric Vehicle Ownership Electric vehicles aren’t just a lifestyle choice; they’re a synthetic EMF habitat. Step into an EV and you enter perhaps one of the most extremely foreign electromagnetic environments we routinely inhabit [1]—a dense mix of static, alternating ELF/ULF, intermediate, and RF emissions surrounding the body—and some passengers are getting sick [2]. If you choose to own an EV and still want to minimize synthetic field exposures for you and your loved ones, treat it like any other source. On the prudent assumption that the only safe exposure level is zero [3–8], this essay shows how two physics-based strategies—source removal and increased distance—can meaningfully reduce personal exposure. My earlier piece on the broader environmental impacts of EVs

CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: New Hampshire, Brazil, South Korea Bell-to-Bell Device Ban courtesy MA4safetechnology

CHILDREN: TECH POLICY PRESS A growing number of children face online harms ranging from blackmail with intimate videos to AI-generated sexual images. Yet a law proposed in Colombia to help protect the mental health of minors was blocked after lobbying by major tech companies, according to a team of Latin American journalists including José Luis Peñarredonda from the Centro Latinoamericano de Investigación Periodística (CLIP) and Andrea Rincón and Edier Buitrago from Cuestión Pública.

CHILDREN: Parents Magazine: Landlines Are Making a Comeback and They're Helping Families in a Major Way

ELECTRICITY: New report reveals how major tech companies are driving up energy bills for everyone: 'Make them pay their own bills like we do'As tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google race to build energy-hungry data centers, utilities are saying that the billions needed for new power plants and grid upgrades could drive up bills for residents and small businesses. [] In Ohio, households are already paying about $15 more per month because of data centers.

FCC Shutting Down 1000 VoIP Providers—Is Yours on The List? The VoIP companies were caught completley off guard this week. The problem? The companies were not following RMD, or the Robocall Mitigation Database requirements, set in place by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act—also known as the TRACED Act. These are a set of laws and technical implementation standards released in 2020 to protect people from robocalls. When a call is made, providers must ensure that they check calls against the Robocall Mitigation Database, which has a list of all confirmed and suspected robocall numbers. Of course this also has the indirect effect of surveillance, collecting any new numbers not previously seen. Providers must store lookup details, including:

the timestamp of the lookup

the calling party that triggered the lookup

the number looked up

the current status of the lookup in the RMD database

the action taken

The RMD has several statuses for numbers in the database. They can either be blocked, which disallows calls to and from the number. They can also be flagged as a potential spam call, which lets your phone know to present a warning like “possible spam call.” Carriers and VoIP providers must keep lookup records for up to 12 months. I also learned something new. FCC guidelines over the past few years have required telecoms to retain call detail records for at least 18 months—and sometimes longer depending on states with additional requirements. Want to learn more about call detail records and phone tracking? Check out this #TBOT deep dive. You can look in this appendix of companies from the official FCC report: https://web.archive.org/web/20250826200157/https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-737A1.pdf What do we do now? I’ll say it once more: phone calls and text messages are not reliable communication platforms. Regulators like the FCC in the US have too much influence over telecom providers. They can block phone numbers at will and collect the details of all communications. We need free, private, and decentralized solutions. FROM Take Back Our Tech: Let’s use tech that doesn’t use us. (They invite submissions.)

5G; ALASKA When it comes to 5G, federal regulatory agencies cannot be trusted Many thanks to the community and assembly for pushing back on 5G cell towers. Recent Chilkat Valley News articles, including one from May 8, 2025, state things like: “Those concerns have been difficult at times for borough staff and officials to weigh, mainly because they are at odds with a broad scientific consensus and major regulatory agencies, which say 5G is not a health threat.” (The concerns in question are the health impacts of 5G on children.) Another, published on Sept. 11, 2025, “Federal regulatory bodies maintain that electromagnetic waves from cell towers do not pose a health risk to people at distances and dosages currently allowed in law.”

HEALTH: Wearables; Test Your Blood Sugar Monitor and Get Some RF exposure! WITH 1 MINUTE VIDEO

see also ARTICLE: Roman S Shapoval Why tracking our fitness isn't healthy Sundials to Smart watches: Competitive roots of timekeeping

INSPIRATION, UPDATE BLOG: Finding Our Ecological Niche in the Web of Life By Kate Kheel from Safe Tech International; For a two part Persian translation of this blog see, Part 1 and Part 2, courtesy of Farhad Khelghati from Iran,

INSPIRATION: The Words We Use To Talk About Nature Are Disappearing. Here’s Why That Matters A study published in the journal Earth earlier this summer found that the use of nature-related words declined more than 60 percent between 1800 and 2019. The study’s author, Miles Richardson, a psychology professor at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom, looked at 28 everyday terms related to nature, including “bud,” “meadow,” and “beak,” using a Google database that tracked the frequency of words in English-language books over time. GRIST LINK []the loss of nature language points to a bigger question, once posed by the naturalist Robert Michael Pyle: “What happens to a species that loses touch with its habitat?”

SECURITY/SURVEILLANCE 404 MEDIA: This Company Turns Dashcams into ‘Virtual CCTV Cameras.’ Then Hackers Got In

SOCIAL MEDIA/VIOLENCE TECH POLICY PRESS; “The very algorithms that reward conflict helped make Charlie Kirk famous, giving his supporters the affirmation they craved and his critics the outrage they expected. This turns the medium built for connection into a loop that scales devotion and division in equal measure,” writes Haileleol Tibebu, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois and a Public Voices Fellow at The OpEd Project.

SMART METERS; NORM LAMBE Lithium batteries are still the smart meter's weakness Insurance companies need to come to the conclusion that it is necessary to review ALL of the potential causes of fire and not to be content when we are advised the utility company has removed the smart meter from the scene.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS CHD: Cell Tower Developers ‘Lying’ About Coverage Gaps to Push New Towers, Lawyer Says Cell tower developers often mislead residents and local officials by claiming new or taller towers are needed to fix coverage gaps, even when the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map shows the area already has good coverage, said attorney Robert Berg. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. Cell tower developers often mislead residents and local officials by claiming new or taller towers are needed to fix coverage gaps — even when the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) official map shows the area already has good coverage, said attorney Robert Berg. “The bottom line is the companies are lying,” Berg said. “They’re trying to bamboozle the local government into claiming a need that doesn’t really exist.” Berg represents residents who are fighting proposals for cell towers or wireless antenna placements near homes or schools.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Massachusetts Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Cell Tower Case – Radiation Research ‘The highest court in Massachusetts will weigh whether local boards have the authority to regulate cell towers, in a case that could set a national precedent. At issue is a 115-foot Verizon tower off South Street in Pittsfield. Since it went live in 2020, neighbors have said they’ve suffered “headaches, nausea, sleep problems and other negative health impacts attributed to the radio frequency emissions”. The Pittsfield Board of Health issued an emergency cease-and-desist order against Verizon after investigating residents’ complaints. According to The Berkshire Eagle, the order called the tower “a public nuisance” that was a “cause of sickness,” the first order of its kind in the country, citing ProPublica. Weeks later, the board rescinded the order after Verizon filed a federal lawsuit, arguing the move was preempted by the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The residents then sued, arguing that the board “capitulated and abandoned its duty to protect public health in the Shacktown neighborhood”. A lower court ruled that federal law left no room for local regulation as long as the tower operates within FCC standards. The residents appealed, and the Supreme Judicial Court has now decided to hear the case. MORE AT LINK Source: The Berkshire Eagle, ProPublica https://berkshireeagle-ma.newsmemory.com/?publink=1dc591d44_134fb47

INSPIRATION FOR THE EQUINOX

The Lost Words Blessing SONGGrist reported: A study published in the journal Earth earlier this summer found that the use of nature-related words declined more than 60 percent between 1800 and 2019.

REPOSTING: In 2019 this beautiful album honored “the Lost Words.” The playlist for the album features a number of blessings. Enjoy.

Our first album (The Lost Words: Spell Songs - 2019) concludes with The Lost Words Blessing. It is offered both in hope and light, and in grief for the losses and dark times yet to come. Karine Polwart suggested the idea of a blessing that borrows images and phrases from many of The Lost Words spells by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (Bluebell, Dandelion, Fern, Heather, Heron, Kingfisher, Lark, Otter, Raven and Starling), as well as from new spells (Goldfinch and Grey Seal). The form is inspired by blessings in Scottish Gaelic, particularly from a beautiful collection of charms and incantations called Carmina Gadelica.

EVENTS:

MA4SAFETECH Monthly Education Forums, schools focus, good primer for all, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET Register: Tues. Sept. 30

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT AND Next monthly Meeting Wednesday, October 15, 12-1 p.m. ET. Register.

