See also: Within the last four days, we completed two FCC filings. We just filed comments to the FCC on their Notice for Proposed Rulemaking to accelerate wireline deployment by removing barriers to infrastructure investment. Reply comments are due Oct 21, 2025. Here's the link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ii2explyzikyi2pjliq9p/FCC-17-84-Broadband-Pole-Deployment-Comments-9-22-25-FINAL.pdf?rlkey=1d6katj1z0bpc7b13zh9jqspc&st=br79wpl2&dl=0

We filed comments to the FCC last Thurs on their Notice for Proposed Rulemaking on "modernizing NEPA." Reply comments are due October 3, 2025. Here's the link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dncfxlzwx1a7494f4hhn3/FCC-25-47-NPRM-NEPA-Comments-9-18-25-FINAL.pdf?rlkey=6j0ltey50fpekpjfbx08f0u9y&st=uz7z4lj8&dl=0

The FCC request for public comments on retiring landlines is due on Sept 29, 2025.

FEATURED U.S.: Viral Social Media Posts Spark Renewed Attention on 5G Risks

From RADIATION RESEARCH TRUST: Viral Social Media Posts Spark Renewed Attention on 5G Risks “Do you support RFK Jr. banning 5G cell towers from populated areas?”

The X post has reached 187.8K in 24 hours with views rapidly climbing .

View the X post here

The Facebook post has reached over 31,000 people in less than 24 hours and continues to climb .

View the Facebook post here

These posts highlight the widespread public concern about the unchecked roll-out of wireless technology. Viral Social Media Posts Spark Renewed Attention on 5G Risks – Radiation Research

FEATURED: Environmental Health Trust Pens Tough Petition to Govt. On Outdated RF Limits, Courtesy the National Call August Newswire:

In a petition dated Aug. 19 to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and to both the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Martin Makary, and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, EHT General Counsel Joseph M. Sandri Jr. requested that the FDA direct the FCC to change its rules "to at a minimum conform to radiofrequency (RF) exposure limits at least as safe as those found in other countries that have committed greater resources for studying the issue" Otherwise, he again asked, they should provide a rationale for their actions as demanded by the historic 2021 ruling in Court of Appeals that still compels the FCC to review its standards. In the petition, Sandri questioned the results of the Specific Absorption Rate tests used by the FCC based on test results obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests when cell phones were held at 2 mm distance (compared to 0mm distance as the general public uses cell phones). Sandri quoted several recent developments pressing the issue of complying with the 2021 ruling, including the formation of the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which again released another statement on EMR in a report this week.

FEATURED:

Hilda Labrada Gore is the host and producer of Weston A. Price Foundation’s Wise Traditions podcast. Hilda recently interviewed Odette Wilkens and turned the focus to electropollution and what we can do about Wi-Fi. - Courtesy the National Call (46 Minutes)

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER

Gathering courage to live a real life with less media [] Media Addicts Anonymous, a 12-step recovery program from compulsive use of all media. While her my friend’s work continues online, she’s stopped using “unnecessary” TV, social media and even news. Daily meetings (online, alas) with other recovering media addicts support friendship, spirituality, creativity and “satisfaction with everyday life.” Internet and Technology Addicts Anonymous is for people addicted to social media, a phone, videos, TV, gaming, news, porn, dating apps, AI, online shopping or any other digital activity that becomes compulsive and problematic. []in Brooklyn, on October 4 at 3pm, Ziggurat will host a Surveillance Tech Teach-In. Learn how surveillance capitalism turns your digital life into tech profits. Explore how companies like Google and Facebook mine your data to predict and influence your future behavior, to influence elections and to sell access to your mind to advertisers. Discover the surveillance tech already embedded in your daily routine and understand why you're not a customer of “free” services—you're the product being sold. Email hi at zig dotart for a spot. Columbia University students will offer a conference on November 7: “New Luddism: Technology and Resistance in the Modern Workplace.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: McCullough Foundation: Cell Phone Radiation at 20× Below US Gov Limit Induced Brain, DNA Damage US Gov (FCC) allow cell phones to emit up to 1.6 W/kg as a localized dose near the head A new peer-reviewed study in Neurotoxicology has found that cell phone–level radiation at exposure levels of 0.08 W/kg (20 times below the US exposure limit), [regular exposure levels for people when they are using cell phones are 0.08 W/kg or higher] disrupted brain development in infant rats and caused DNA damage in neural stem cells. -A TSIANG

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: EMF REMEDY KEITH CUTTER Mold Healing Reduces Electrical Sensitivity — Full Interview with Hank Allen

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: BOOK REVIEW If Anyone Builds it, Everyone Dies review – how AI could kill us all If machines become superintelligent we’re toast, say Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares. Should we believe them? Yudkowsk [] has been warning about the existential risks posed by technology for years on the website he helped to create, LessWrong.com, and via the Machine Intelligence Research Institute he founded. []Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel-winning “godfather of AI”, and Yoshua Bengio, the world’s most-cited computer scientist, both of whom signed up to the statement that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”.

AI GUARDIAN: Massive Attack remove music from Spotify to protest against CEO Daniel Ek’s investment in AI military The band cited a ‘moral and ethical burden’ placed on artists by revenue from their work ultimately funding lethal technologies

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla’s Tank on Wheels Can’t See at Night — Headlight Glare Costs Award https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2025/09/17/how-americans-view-ai-and-its-impact-on-people-and-society/

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla’s Tank on Wheels Can’t See at Night — Headlight Glare Costs Award Despite strong crash safety results, the Cybertruck missed out on IIHS’s ‘Top Safety Pick’ designation due to headlight performance and seatbelt reminder issues. IIHS pointed out that lighting systems producing excessive glare on certain road sections cannot achieve top scores in visibility assessments. The Cybertruck’s headlights were flagged for glare and insufficient illumination during left turns as well as on left-side roads, significantly impacting its overall safety rating.

AUTOMOBILES GUARDIAN: Inside the Jaguar Land Rover hack: stalled smart factories, outsourced cybersecurity and supply chain woes Being a carmaker where ‘everything is connected’ has left JLR unable to isolate its plants or functions, forcing a shutdown of most systems

CHILDREN: OPINION GUARDIAN How will childhood be changed by AI toys? Our study is looking into how toys powered by AI can affect children’s development and their right to privacy, write Dr Emily J Goodacre and Prof Jenny Gibson

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Free Play and Mental Health: What We Know, What We Don’t Introducing the Play Collaborative Review Doc The Anxious Generation presented four new norms to foster healthier childhoods in the digital age. The fourth norm — greater independence, responsibility, and free play in the real world — is the one we focus on here.

CHILDREN EMR AUSTRALIA: Is your child’s brain being rewired? – part 1 Jonathan Haidt, ‘The Anxious Generation – How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness’, Penguin/Random House, 2024 EMR Australia recommends the following simple solution: don’t allow smart phones to be sold to children under the age of 16. AND Is your child’s brain being rewired? – part 2

CONSUMER PRODUCTS GUARDIAN: Meta announces first Ray-Ban smart glasses with in-built augmented reality display Meta Ray-Ban Display have screen on inside of lens that can translate conversations, display information on landmarks and give directions. []The glasses were showcased by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Meta Connect event on Wednesday. “Glasses are the only form factor where you can let AI see what you see, hear what you hear,” and eventually generate what you want to generate, such as images or video, Zuckerberg said, speaking at the tech giant’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. There were some hiccups during the demo, which Zuckerberg attributed to the wifi at the event. AND: FUTURISM Meta’s Disastrous Smart Glasses Demo Even Worse Than We Thought "That obiously didn't happen in rehearsal."

DATA CENTERS POLITICS POLITICO: The rise of a data center elite Last week, President Donald Trump threw his political weight behind data center partnerships between leading U.S. tech firms and governments abroad. []The leading companies are also investing in each other “Big Tech's grip on this market is not only bad for competition but risky for national security,” he told DFD. Ramzanali, who helped craft Washington tech policy for the past decade, has reached the conclusion that the government needs to step in to regulate data centers as it has done for powerful industries in the past. “The oligopoly in cloud computing presents an urgent risk,” he said, “because society depends on the cloud, especially for developing AI systems.”Ramzanali just released a six-point policy blueprint based on his own research urging Congress to regulate the sector as a kind of critical infrastructure like the transportation, healthcare or energy sectors. His report presses Congress to pass new laws that check undesirable behavior from leading cloud computing providers. His specific suggestions include requiring structural separation of cloud providers from their parent companies, ensuring customers can pull their data away from a cloud computing provider easily, and “know-your-customer” rules to limit foreign adversary access. Without such moves, Ramzanali warns, America risks building its AI future on a brittle foundation dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Those three hyperscalers already control two-thirds of the global cloud market, according to his paper.

EMF: VITALITY MAGAZINE How to Protect Your Home and Family from Electromagnetic Pollution Dr. Andrew Michrowski September 19, 2025 In the Bedroom In research conducted throughout North America, it has been noted that the bedroom is the area that is most polluted from electric power magnetic fields. This is in part because the headboard of the bed tends to be located at close range to the obligatory wiring in walls adjacent to the beds. In simple terms, the electrical wiring in your home produces electric fields (even in properly wired installations). In the bedroom, when you lay your head on a pillow that is adjacent to wiring behind the walls, the voltage (Volt/metre) is usually strong enough to interface with your brain and induce gradual changes in metabolism, possibly even the nervous system. Over time, this will eventually make you feel chronically tired []Also check to see if there are any wires under the bed crossing where you sleep. If so, disconnect. If you must have a wire, then replace it with those designed for outdoor use, as they have enough insulation coated to reduce the fields manifold. All newly-built homes are located in lots serviced by a hydro station. The second storey bedrooms in these homes are usually placed at the corner where the electrical wiring comes in from an outside source. If that corner is in a child’s bedroom, then the child’s head may tend to stay (for hours) at 10 to 20 cm from the magnetic field emitted by the hydro wires servicing your home. These magnetic fields are present at levels of power densities way beyond standards considered safe by WHO agencies or by the Council of Europe – even for just short-term exposure.

EMF: CHD Interview With Dr. Kent Chamberlin: Toxic Exposures Big Telecom Wants to Take Over Home Internet Market — It Could Double Kids’ Exposure to Radiation https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-telecom-wants-to-take-over-home-internet-market-could-double-kids-exposure-radiation/ Major telecom companies are expanding into the home internet market with wireless devices that “more than double” household radiation exposure while providing slower and less secure service, said Kent Chamberlin, Ph.D., past chair and professor emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at the University of New Hampshire.

FCC: INDUSTRY FCC Killing USF WiFi Hotspots After a prompt from Senator Ted Cruz, the FCC will be voting to ban using the Universal Service Fund to buy hotspots that can be lent to the public from libraries. This follows a similar action earlier this year when the FCC banned the Universal Service Fund from being used to put WiFi on school buses. With a 2:1 republican majority, this new proposal will be passed by the FCC. []The press release from the FCC included the following quote from Senator Cruz, "the Biden FCC hotspot program endangered kids, duplicated existing federal funding, and violated the law." I am perplexed by the argument that lending WiFi units to homes endangers kids. The argument is based on the idea that lending a hotspot to a home can lead to unsupervised use of the Internet by children. That certainly is possible, but what does that say about the FCC’s mission to get a broadband connection into every home, which obviously can result in the same thing? Just under 90% of homes already have broadband and WiFi, which is even higher if you include kids using cellphones. It makes no sense to ban the lending of WiFi devices with the reason that WiFi is dangerous, when the FCC is designated by law to be the champion of broadband for everybody. It also seems like an overstatement to say that using the Universal Service Fund to fund the distribution of WiFi devices is illegal. This argument is based on the idea that the USF Schools and Libraries fund should be used only to provide broadband directly at schools and libraries, and nowhere else. The previous FCC thought this program fit within its authority. The current FCC can decide to change the policy, but it’s hard to see a way to characterize a policy decision by a previous FCC as illegal. []I’ve talked to numerous librarians who tell me that WiFi lending is one of the most popular programs at their library. Folks wait for months to get a WiFi hotpot to use for looking for a job, doing homework, or generally enjoying the many benefits of broadband. Every library that lends hotspots tells me they wish they could get more devices. The good news for libraries is that hotspots can be funded in many ways other than through the Universal Service Fund. A lot of school networks provide hotspots to students who don’t have home broadband. A number of non-profits provide hotspots to students and families who are in shelters or who become homeless. There are a lot of local efforts in communities across the country to fund and provide computers, cellphones, and hotspots for those who need them. Unfortunately, the NTIA killed the Digital Equity Act that would have provided billions of dollars to fund devices.

(Read more background here about Sen. Cruz’s support of Texas parents opposing the installation of WiFi on school buses associated with this Biden era initiative, galvanized by the suicide death of David Molak: The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It)

FIRES UTILITIES: GRIST Who pays for wildfire damage? In the West, utilities are shifting the risk to customers. Utah laws cap wildfire damages and let utilities pass the cost onto customers. Utility lobbyists are pushing the model in other states.

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe More Stress -> Symptoms Science Additional Support from Major Medical Sources [] I am recommending trying one the free workshops in October designed by my colleague to deliver empowering knowledge and practical steps, based on deeply researching this topic.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Gut Microbiota Play Pivotal Role in Disordered Eating Tied to Repeated Dieting

HEALTH: 'Inflammaging' Is a Lifestyle Phenomenon, Not a Universal Aging Trait

HEALTH: Trump Raises Alarm About Autism, Suggests Acetaminophen & Hyper-Vaccination as Possible Causes President and HHS Secretary mention the potential role of large vaccine bundles administered to infants, medical advisors only speak about Tylenol.

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: 11-Minute Digital Alzheimer’s Test On iPad Outperforms Doctors In Early Detection

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Sun Is Not Your Enemy: Authority Bias in Modern Medicine How authority bias turned humanity against the very light that built us



SOCIAL MEDIA OLIGARCH WATCH ON SUBSTACK: Billionaire surveillance enthusiast set to acquire TikTok's US operations In the near future, Larry Ellison, an 81-year-old tech oligarch, could be in control of one of the world's most powerful media empires. []In August, Skydance Media, a firm funded by Ellison and led by his son David, completed an $8 billion merger with Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS. The Ellisons' media ambitions have only grown since then. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company now known as Paramount Skydance was preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, HBO, and a range of other brands.

SECURITY/HACKING What we know about the cyberattack that hit major European airports

SPACE ARS TECHNICA: Starship will soon fly over towns and cities, but will dodge the biggest ones Starship's next chapter will involve launching over Florida and returning over Mexico

WARFARE: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund How to Interfere with the War Machine How a Columbus anti-preemption city charter amendment is one option among many we have for intervening in genocide and protecting the environment

ACTION ALERT FROM THE EMF SAFETY NETWORK: Saving Landlines

The FCC wants to allow telecom to end copper landlines in the entire country. Do you, your friends or loved ones want to keep copper landlines? If so, please tell the FCC before Monday, September 29th.

The FCC has opened a comment period for rulemaking 25-208 “Accelerating Network Modernization” and 25-209 “Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes.” The initial filing deadline is one week from today- Monday, September 29th!

The FCC asserts that this legacy means of communication is antiquated and we must modernize. But they are missing a critical point, which is that copper lines don't require electricity to work, so they are the essential service we need in emergencies when power is out. Copper landlines also don't depend on a radiating wireless signal. Read more talking points below. But really, all you need to say is how important copper landlines are to you. An express comment can be short– a paragraph or even a few sentences.﻿

FILING FOR FCC WHAT TO DO:﻿

Go to either Standard or Express filing:

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard

If you have a Word doc or a pdf already typed and formatted (with letterhead, etc), you can attach it and do Standard filing.

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express

Type your comments directly in the comment box or copy-paste comments from your Word doc into the box.

1) Click on Submit a FILING (at the very top) either Standard or Express Comment just below that.

2) Proceeding(s): Type 25-208 25-209

Note: When you enter 25-208, the name of the filing will appear right underneath. “Accelerating Network Modernization” Click on it and the 25-208* (with the star) will appear under Proceeding(s) in orange highlight. Then, right next to 25-208* type: 25-209. You will see “Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes” Click on that and the number 25-209* (with the star) will appear under Proceeding(s) in orange highlight.

3) Name of filer: you

4) Primary contact email: your email address (not required)

5) Address:(required)

6) Brief comments: Either type in your comments or paste your comments into the screen-- (There may be a word limit. If you make a mistake, you can hit Reset)

7) Press Continue to review screen

8) If okay, submit your comments.

Print confirmation page for your records if you choose.﻿

﻿Talking points ideas (or use your own story):

Copper landlines work in emergencies when power is out.

Cell phone networks didn't work in CA fire disasters but landlines did.

Battery back-ups for modems and routers (needed for cable and fiber optic connections) are unreliable.

There are cyber security risks with cell phone connections.

AT&T claims people are abandoning landlines, but many AT&T service reps are telling customers AT&T no longer services copper and they won't install landlines anymore.

Many human bodies are not compatible with wireless technology. People get headaches, ear ringing, vertigo, nerve disruptions, cancers, and other health issues.

People in remote or rural areas rely on copper landlines.

Copper landlines work with DSL and medical alert systems.

Customers have been paying extra fees in their phone bill for years to maintain copper landlines. ﻿﻿

Read more if you want:﻿

﻿FCC doc: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-25-37A1.pdf

﻿Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/28/2025-16540/reducing-barriers-to-network-improvements-and-service-changes

"Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes"

Please submit your comments soon! ﻿ Thank you!

(Note, I apologize I am not able to offer assistance in the process of filing comments….I will not be online for much of the week)

