Honestly, I don’t know what more could be said to dispel the “ionizing is harmful, but non-ionizing is safe” argument. Professor Olle Johansson joins Keith Cutter to talk about the constellation of symptoms reported by sensitive people suffering from EMF exposure mirrors, category by category, those documented in survivors of the Chernobyl disaster as well as others exposed to different sources of ionizing radiation. Professor Olle Johansson is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects. Among many achievements he coined the term ”screen dermatitis” which later on was developed into the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity which recognition mainly is due to his work. He has also been a guest professor as well as adjunct professor in basic and clinical neuroscience at the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. You can learn more and support his continuing work here: https://research.radiation.dk/

Michael Bevington of Electrosensitivity UK advocates for recognising the health and environmental impacts of human-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs), citing both historical and legal acknowledgement as well as scientific research linking EMFs to various symptoms

Symptoms of sensitivity to human-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) were first described in 1733, and the condition now known as Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) was identified by 1746. Both claims have been supported by extensive scientific research. Furthermore, EHS has been legally and practically recognised. However, the Western military-industrial complex continues to deny this well-documented evidence.

Scientific evidence confirms EHS symptoms

Many biophysical mechanisms and pathways of EMF sensitivity are now established, along with biomarkers, imaging, and genetic factors (Table 1). These confirm the long-term adverse effects from EMFs, including non-thermal radiofrequency (RF), such as cancers, cardiovascular and neurological harm, and infertility. Scientific research has also confirmed short-term conscious symptoms, like headaches, brain fog, depression, and insomnia, as in the mainstream Scientific Consensus International Report of 2021 by 32 worldwide experts on physiological EHS. Convincing and consistent scientific evidence also confirms non-thermal adverse effects on wildlife.

Invalidated denial of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

Invalidated attempts at denying non-thermal adverse EMF effects, including EHS and its symptoms, have been made since 1953. That year, RF was found to cause cancer and was first used in warfare (Table 3). This 72-year denial, longer than for smoking, is one of the longest denials of confirmed evidence in the history of science.

Methods

(a) Misinformation conspiracy

Professor Robert Becker in 1990 called this misinformation – propagating unscientific denials of confirmed adverse non-thermal EMF effects – a ‘conspiracy’. Similar misinformation, without proof, invalidly confuses two separate conditions, physical EHS and psychological electrophobia.

(b) Research bias

Groups ‘captured’ by the wireless industry typically produce biased research denying harm. However, there is a paradigm shift on EMF sensitivity in the US, with DARPA studying pilots suffering EHS symptoms like spatial confusion from radar and jammers.

(c) Media control

Some biased internet search engines and websites suppress confirmed scientific evidence for EHS but highlight spurious denials. Some authorities arbitrarily ban information posters and media reports on confirmed EHS. Wireless companies can threaten advertising revenue.

Motives

(a) The military-industry complex: secret warfare and profits

In 1984, Professor Nicholas Steneck described the US’s EMF thermal limits as ‘a military-industry’ standard aiming ‘to maximise opportunities to expand the use of RF technology’. From 1953, the US, unlike Eastern countries, adopted Schwan’s invalidated thermal hypothesis, that RF causes harm only through heating. Thermal limits prevent a temperature rise of 1oC based on continuous RF exposure. This heating hypothesis was disproved in 1962, when the same incident level of continuous and pulsed RF energy averaged over one hour produced the same intraocular increase of 5.8oC; however, only pulsed, not continuous RF, caused cataracts. MORE AT LINk WITH GRAPHICS

AI: MIT MEDIA LAB Publication Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task Abstract This study explores the neural and behavioral consequences of LLM-assisted essay writing. Participants were divided into three groups: LLM, Search Engine, and Brain-only (no tools). Each completed three sessions under the same condition. In a fourth session, LLM users were reassigned to Brain-only group (LLM-to-Brain), and Brain-only users were reassigned to LLM condition (Brain-to-LLM). A total of 54 participants took part in Sessions 1-3, with 18 completing session 4. We used electroencephalography (EEG) to assess cognitive load during essay writing, and analyzed essays using NLP, as well as scoring essays with the help from human teachers and an AI judge. Across groups, NERs, n-gram patterns, and topic ontology showed within-group homogeneity. EEG revealed significant differences in brain connectivity: Brain-only participants exhibited the strongest, most distributed networks; Search Engine users showed moderate engagement; and LLM users displayed the weakest connectivity. Cognitive activity scaled down in relation to external tool use. In session 4, LLM-to-Brain participants showed reduced alpha and beta connectivity, indicating under-engagement. Brain-to-LLM users exhibited higher memory recall and activation of occipito-parietal and prefrontal areas, similar to Search Engine users. Self-reported ownership of essays was the lowest in the LLM group and the highest in the Brain-only group. LLM users also struggled to accurately quote their own work. While LLMs offer immediate convenience, our findings highlight potential cognitive costs. Over four months, LLM users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels. These results raise concerns about the long-term educational implications of LLM reliance and underscore the need for deeper inquiry into AI’s role in learning.

AI: CNN Business Nightcap Every time I think there can’t possibly be another way for a big tech company to intertwine its fate with that of OpenAI, the tech titans manage to turn the industry into even more of a rat’s nest. []So once again, I shout into the void: Where will the money come from? According to Bain & Company, investors shouldn’t hold their breath for a return anytime soon. In its global tech report released Tuesday, Bain found that by the end of this decade, AI companies would need $2 trillion in combined annual revenue to fund the data-center buildouts they’re projecting. But even factoring in potential AI-related savings, they’ll still likely come up short. And not just a little short — we’re talking an $800 billion gap, according to Bain’s analysis.

AI: FUTURISM Companies Are Being Torn Apart by AI “Workslop,” Stanford Research Finds So much for AI boosting productivity.

AI: Deutsche Bank Issues Grim Warning for AI Industry “AI machines — in quite a literal sense — appear to be saving the US economy right now.” In a new research note, as Fortune reports, the international finance giant Deutsche Bank is warning that AI spending can’t continue to increase exponentially. And if spending were to slow down without realizing the tech’s outsize promises, the analysts caution, it could reveal an economy in tatters — marked by unemployment, lower household incomes, and inflation — that had been hidden by an irrational optimism in the power of AI.

AI: FUTURISM CEO Pumping Out Thousands of AI Slop Podcasts Says Her Critics Are “Luddites” “We believe that in the near future half the people on the planet will be AI.”

AI: MIT REVIEW It’s surprisingly easy to stumble into a relationship with an AI chatbot We’re increasingly developing bonds with chatbots. While that’s safe for some, it’s dangerous for others.

AI: GARY MARCUS Why is the ROI on Generative AI so poor? From AI slop to workslop

CELLPHONES: Lasting Mental Health Scars Linked to Early Smartphone Use A major global study found that children given smartphones before age 13 face sharply higher risks of poor mental health in young adulthood. Females were affected the most, with nearly half of those given a phone at age 5 or 6 reporting strong suicidal thoughts.

CELLPHONES: Why Using Smartphone On The Toilet Is A Bad Idea 7 Health Conditions That Show Why Using Smartphone On The Toilet Is A Bad Idea (PROLONGED SITTING)

CELLPHONES SECURITY: FUTURISM Secret Service Says It Destroyed a Secret Cell Phone Doomsday Device in NYC “This network had the potential to disable cellphone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.”

CELLPHONES MATERIALS IEEE: The Long Strange Trip from Silica to Smartphone Three continents, 30,000 kilometers, and 2,000-degree reactors If you want to get a sense of the truly global scale of the electronics industry, look no further than your smartphone. The processor that powers it started as a humble rock, and by the time it found its way into your device, it had probably seen more of the world than you have. Along the way it was subjected to some of the most technologically sophisticated and closely guarded processes on the planet. Come along as we retrace that incredible 30,000-kilometer ride.

CELLPHONES IEEE: Water Vapor Could Cool Your Next iPhone Apple joins Samsung and Google in managing heat with water The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max contain thin, hermetically sealed chambers with a drop of water inside that cycles between liquid and gas to help dissipate heat. Known as vapor chambers, the cooling system is becoming more common in smartphones built for sustained high performance. Some high-end Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models, among others, have introduced vapor-chamber cooling in the past few years. Now, Apple is following their lead. “Cooling of smaller portables like phones must focus on spreading heat as widely as possible to the surface of the device, with particular attention to heat-generating components, like the chip,” says Kenneth Goodson, a professor of mechanical engineering at Stanford who specializes in heat transfer and energy conversion. To cool down those hot spots, the industry seems to be moving toward vapor chambers and other phase-change technology.

CHILDREN: Australia’s social media ban for teens draws praise at UN

CHILDREN: 3 Ways to Help Boys Grow Into Confident and Caring Young Men

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge It’s not just you: Americans are still not hanging out That’s especially true for teens and young adults. Can parents help? In the deep, dark early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, all many of us wanted was to see each other in person again. If only we had vaccines. If only it was safe. A year later, we had those vaccines, and by 2023 the worst of the pandemic was squarely in the rear-view mirror: Schools were back in-person full-time, conferences had returned, face masks were rarely seen any more in the U.S., and the COVID death rate finally fell for good. By 2024, most of us thought about social distancing only when we spotted the occasional “stay 6 feet apart” sign someone hadn’t yet gotten around to removing. Finally, we could get back to socializing with each other in person. But did we? The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the 2024 data from the American Time Use Survey, which – as the name suggests -- has tracked how U.S. residents use their time since 2003. That data shows that socializing with other people in person was on a decades-long decline even before the pandemic, especially among young people (ages 15 to 25), where it plummeted from 61 minutes a day in 2003 to 39 minutes a day in 2019. As Derek Thompson put it, Americans – particularly the young -- stopped hanging out. Then came the pandemic. The survey wasn’t fielded in 2020, but we can compare 2019 (before COVID) to 2021, a time of high case numbers when many events were still cancelled. Not surprisingly, in-person socializing dropped between 2019 and 2021, though by only 4 minutes a day – not as much as you might think. More surprising: Our social lives never fully came back. The average American spent 38 minutes a day socializing in 2019 and 35 minutes in 2024 (see figure). Four years after the first COVID cases hit the U.S., our social muscles were still not at full strength. As a friend of mine put it, “We stopped having friends over during the pandemic – and then it was like we forgot how to do it.”

DATA CENTERS TECHNOCRACY NEWS: Musk Leads: XAI Colossus 2 First Gigawatt AI Data Center There are already 1,240 up-and-running AI data centers in America, but this is just the tip of the iceberg; that’s an average of almost 25 per state. Largest concentrations are in Northern Virginia and Maricopa County, Arizona. Musk will power Colossus 2 with over 30 Titan-350 gas turbines, delivering 1.1 gigawatts to the data center in Memphis. For size comparison, this could power over 50 percent of the city of Memphis.

DATA CENTERS: How Much Water and Energy do Data Centers Consume? A New Jersey Bill Demands Answers. If signed, the bill would make data centers release quarterly reports on water and electricity use.

DATA CENTERS: OpenAI shows off Stargate AI data center in Texas and plans 5 more elsewhere with Oracle, Softbank []“We’re burning gas to run this data center,” said Altman, but added that “in the long trajectory of Stargate” the hope is to rely on many other power sources. The complex will require about 900 megawatts of electricity to power the eight buildings and their hundreds of thousands of specialized AI chips. [] One of the buildings is already operating, and a second that Altman and Magouyrk visited Tuesday is nearly complete. Each server rack in those buildings holds 72 of Nvidia’s GB200 chips, which are specially designed for the most intensive AI workloads. Each building is expected to have about 60,000 of them. []One million gallons of water from the city’s municipal water systems provides an “initial fill” for a closed-loop system that cools the data center’s computers and keeps the water from evaporating. After that initial fill, Oracle expects each of the eight buildings to need another 12,000 gallons per year, which it describes as a “remarkably low figure for a facility of this scale.” [] Cruz called Texas “ground zero for AI” because if “you’re building a data center, what do you want? No. 1, you want abundant, low-cost energy.” Of the other five Stargate data center projects announced Tuesday, Oracle is working with OpenAI to build one just northeast of Abilene, in Shackelford County, Texas, and another in New Mexico’s Doña Ana County. It also said it is working to build one in the Midwest. Softbank said it has broken ground on two more in Lordstown, Ohio, and in Milam County, Texas.

FCC: BROADBAND BREAKFAST Utilities Reject FCC Bid to Open Streetlights for Broadband Utilities also criticized limits on make-ready charges proposed in the FCC’s pole attachment plan. AND INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules INCOMPAS urged the FCC to adopt fair pole attachment rules

FCC: TV HUMOR ‘South Park’ Ep. 5: Donald Trump, FCC Chair Brendan Carr & Jimmy Kimmel Suspension 4 1/2 MINUTE ACCESS HOLLYWOOD REPORT ‘South Park’ Ep. 5: Donald Trump, FCC Chair Brendan Carr & Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Carr ends up in the hospital being told he may lose his freedom of speech…

“South Park” returned Wednesday night and weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel’s nearly weeklong suspension. In the fifth episode of Season 27, titled “Conflict of Interest,” the sitcom targeted President Trump’s FCC Chairman Brendan Carr following his comments that appeared to influence ABC’s decision to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. After Kimmel referenced the man who is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk during his Sept. 15 monologue, Carr appeared on conservative activist Benny Johnson’s podcast two days later and said, “I mean, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action, frankly, on Kimmel or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Now, “South Park” is using Carr’s own words in their latest episode as the FCC chairman lands in the hospital. Carr has since denied he was threatening ABC’s licenses, per Deadline.



FIRES; Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Let’s ask the Mexican Army Contributor: Sandra Lambe In a discussion of catastrophes which has hit this country, none could be more significant that Hurricane Katrina []A single response to the devastation that occurred was provided by the Mexican Army. [] When the fires occurred in Pacific Palisades and Eaton, we were astonished at the immense nature of the fires. One response to the devastation was FireAid which consisted as a galaxy of performers to perform and to make the plea for monetary response from individuals and businesses to the need that is present. It is estimated that $100 million dollars was raised which would have met the immediate need of many suffering from the fires. After an intense investigation The New York Post published a fact filled article dealing with accounts of who has received funds from FireAid,

5G; 5G: Telecoms science versus independent science. Which side has the Government chosen? As published in the Conservative Woman, 25th September 2025 Conservative Woman link In summary there are two camps. Camp One have strong links to and funding from the telecoms industry and their main expertise is electronic engineering. They play down the risks of health harm mainly on the grounds that harm occurs only if body tissue is heated by radio-frequency radiation (RFR) and that non-ionising radiation (NIR) cannot cause DNA damage. Supporters include the International Commission for Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the World Health Organization, the Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks (SCHEER) and the now defunct UK Advisory Group on Non-Ionising Radiation (AGNIR). They ignore those in Camp Two, which includes independent scientists and doctors whose main expertise is in human health, toxicology, epidemiology and biophysics, and includes electronic engineering. They say that harm occurs before the body heats up and that present safety limits need to be revised. They believe that DNA can be damaged by non-ionising radiation and that this can lead to cancer and other diseases. Many in this second group have recently come together under the auspices of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) which states that the weight of scientific evidence justifies the call for meaningful policy changes to address ever-increasing EMF exposures. The UK government defers to Camp One and adheres to safety exposure guidelines drawn up 27 years ago and barely changed since by ICNIRP, a self-selecting group based in Germany, and states: ‘Expert groups have examined the . . . evidence . . . and their conclusions support the view that health effects are unlikely to occur if exposures are below ICNIRP’s internationally agreed guideline levels.’ [] ICNIRP’s initial 1998 guidelines were already controversial because the studies did not take account of continuous exposure or possible chronic or long-term effects.[] A critique of 14 flawed assumptions made by ICNIRP can be found in this important article, which asks for guidelines providing proper protection for humans and the environment ‘based on scientific evidence rather than on erroneous assumptions’. A good summary of these assumptions is appended to this letter to Indian authorities. also published as: The 5G menace that government pretends doesn’t exist - The Conservative Woman - UK

HAVANA SYNDROME: FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Deconstruct the ‘deep state.’ Don’t become it Trump administration officials, particularly Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, also deserve credit for taking a fresh look at the so-called “Havana syndrome,” or “anomalous health incidents,” problem. AHIs center on hundreds of U.S. intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel who have reported strange symptoms such as loss of gait, auditory malfunctions, severe headaches, and other ill effects with an unexplained cause over at least the past decade. The intelligence community continues to insist broadly that the incidents do not involve hostile action by a foreign power. As the Washington Examiner has reported, however, there is very substantial evidence to suggest that a significant proportion of globally reported AHI incidents involve hostile activity concerning elements of the Russian and Cuban intelligence services. The method of action is believed to center on radio frequency and microwave weapons that cause physical and neurological injury, sometimes even death. About the deep-state concern, numerous active and former U.S. government officials have provided information to the Washington Examiner that strongly suggests the intelligence community, the CIA in particular, has covered up or disregarded evidence of Russia’s technical capability and specific culpability on AHIs. LINKS TO: Dam breaks on intelligence community’s Havana syndrome Russia cover-up AND ; Russia had weapons to cause ‘Havana Syndrome’ in the ‘90s. Why is the CIA casting doubt on this now? As I wrote earlier, the CIA is whitewashing so-called “Havana Syndrome.” One piece of evidence for this is that its new report contradicts the intelligence community’s established knowledge about the Russians’ possession of radio frequency weapons. In 2016, the National Security Agency’s then-Counterintelligence Director Kemp Ensor reported to the agency evidence supporting the conclusion that former NSA officer Mike Beck and colleague Charles Gubete had been targeted with such a weapon in 1996 (Beck and Gubete were in Russia at the time). Both contracted early onset Parkinson’s disease, they believe as a result of their exposure to the weapon. Gubete has since died. Beck has fought a long and largely fruitless battle for NSA recognition and compensation for his on-the-job injury.

HEALTH SURVEILLANCE: Roman S Shapoval and Scott Tips The future of the health freedom movement Scott Tips: Healthy America Pt 1 | Codex | Biomedical surveillance Join us as we discuss:

The world’s oldest health freedom organization - the NHF

How Scott lobbies for healthier food safety regulations

Chemicals modern dishware and food manufacturing

RFK Jr. and the rise of the biomedical surveillance state

A California-licensed attorney, Scott has specialized in food-and-drug law and trademark law, but also engages in business litigation, general business law, and nonprofit organizations, with an international clientele.



HEALTH: The Forgotten Arsenal: How Circadian Biology Powers Every Anti-Cancer Defense From DNA repair to immune surveillance, sunlight synchronizes the hidden army that protects you from cancer

HEALTH: Track MAHA Legislative Actions in Your State! New ‘Legislative Tracker’ Enables Public to Track MAHA in Every State

HEALTH: What researchers suspect may be fueling cancer among millennials - Washington Post

HEALTH EVENT CHEMICALS OT CHE: ToxicDocs: A database of once-secret chemical industry documents October 14, 2025 2:00 pm US Eastern Time ToxicDocs: A database of once-secret chemical industry documents — Collaborative for Health & Environment

INSPIRATION: Amber Yang from WantToKnow.info A Metaphor for Bridging the Deep Divides What are the Ultimate Truths guiding your life, relationships, work, and activism?

INSPIRATION/ADVOCACY TRAINING; (HOW TO CONTROL YOUR MIND) GOVERMENT USE OF NON-CONSENTUAL MIND CONTROL METHODS UK 1 HOUR 38 MINUTES

SEE ALSO: FUTURISM Harvard research shows how you’re being manipulated by AI: Harvard Research Finds That AI Is Emotionally Manipulating You to Keep You Talking It’s highly effective. []It’s an especially concerning finding given the greater context. Experts have been warning that AI chatbots are leading to a wave of “AI psychosis,” severe mental health crises characterized by paranoia and delusions. Young people, in particular, are increasingly using the tech as a substitute for real-life friendships or relationships, which can have devastating consequences. Instead of focusing on “general-purpose assistants like ChatGPT,” the researchers investigated apps that “explicitly market emotionally immersive, ongoing conversational relationships.”

LEGAL THE NATIONAL CALL: At our September 12th meeting, Michael Flores of Spectrum Cellular Management (SCM) gave a presentation regarding SCM’s work to assist landlords in addressing 5G cell tower safety violations and property damage. They are also reaching out to assist cities in risk mitigation arising from any violations and property damage by telecommunications companies. Here is the link to the recording of the presentation.

LIGHTING: Petition update Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Ban Blinding Headlights! Objection to Court’s Findings Submitted Dear Supporters, On September 23, 2025, I submitted an Objection to the Eastern District of California’s Findings and Recommendations in relation to my lawsuit to compel the FDA to establish and maintain a liaison to test and evaluate LED headlamps. https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Objection-to-Findings.pdf The district judge will now review my case ‘de novo’. Our hope is that the district judge will recognize that the FDA is not free to ignore the health and safety impacts of LED headlamps. Nearly 75,000 of our supporters have signed this petition and thousands of our supporters have submitted comments describing the hazards of LED headlamps. The FDA and NHTSA are not permitted to simply ignore the eye hazards and safety impacts of blue-rich LED headlamps. Sincerely, Mark Baker

MINING CANADA: A massive nickel mine, and the community that wants to love it Timmins, Ont., has a long history of mining and its economy could use another boom. As the federal and provincial governments push critical mineral projects forward, who will protect the town from financial and environmental bust?

SPACE INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Space Shorts September 2025 []Low-Orbit LEO. The Spanish startup Kreios Space is working to develop a new type of satellite that can fly at lower altitudes. [] Bluetooth Satellites. Hubble Network is a startup that is building a fleet of satellites to communicate with Bluetooth devices [] Space Robots []Asteroid Mining.

SURVEILLANCE: POLITICS ZEROG ‘‘Management of Individuals’ Neural Data Act of 2025’’ 25 September 2025 | ZERO5G.com | Legislation To Shield Americans’ Brain Data From Exploitation – Press Release Chuck Schumer (D-NY), along with Ranking Member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), announced they are introducing the Management of Individuals’ Neural Data Act of 2025 (MIND Act), to prevent powerful tech conglomerates from collecting, selling and combining brain data in ways that could manipulate users’ decisions, emotions, or purchases. Source “To direct the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the governance of neural data and other related data, and for other purposes.” AND: As Scientists Show They Can Read Inner Speech, Brain Implant ‘Pioneers’ Fight for Neural Data Privacy, Access Rights

SURVEILLANCE CHD: ‘Digital Chokehold’: Tool Developed by Tech Giants to Stop Terrorists Enables Mass Surveillance, Censorship The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, or GIFCT, founded by tech giants Meta, Microsoft, YouTube and X, is supposed to fight crimes against society’s most vulnerable. But the invisible, always-on monitoring system that watches nearly everything we send, store, and share online is throttling debate and stifling reforms.

TELECOM/WIRELESS: Ajit Pai, FCC head of the telecoms lobby CTIA By : Phonegate Team • 23 Sep 2025 Google translation from French Phonegate Alert denounces the appointment, in April 2025, of Ajit Pai as president and CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA), the main lobby of U.S. telecom operators. A former member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2007 to 2012, Ajit Pai was later appointed president of the FCC by Donald Trump, a position he held from 2017 to 2021. A balance sheet at the FCC favoring the telephony manufacturers []A clear condemnation of the situation

As Dr. Marc Arazi, President and Founder of Phonegate Alert, points out:

“Entrusting an actor with industrial interests in health protection to the management of a powerful telecoms lobby is a very worrying message about the place given to public health in this sector. We condemn with the utmost firmness such a conflict of interest spread out in the open by an industry whose only compass is to prevent the Phonegate scandal from coming to splash it. We have no doubt that the truth of the facts will appear in the eyes of all. » https://phonegatealert.org/ajit-pai-fcc-lobby-telecoms-ctia/

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Why some Maryland residents are fighting plan for more cell towers Why some Maryland residents are fighting plan for more cell towers

Montgomery County residents reject plan for speedier approval of cell tower relocation

MAHA Autism/Acetaminophen Inquiry vs. EMFs, Is There More Than One Elephant in the Room? “EMFs---radiated and conducted emissions (2-150 KHz)--- need to be included in all MAHA studies, including autism.” – with Nancy Van Dover DVM, OMD, Lic Acup - includes resource about autism and EMF/RF

Safe/Safer Tech? Hold the Date! November 1st: Unplug to Uplift Including Shannon Rowan; THERE IS NOTHING SMART ABOUT A SMART METER

