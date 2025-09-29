(Sorry for the deluge of email, especially over the weekend, not usually our style)

We have 5 Electromagnetic Field (EMF) monitoring devices installed in our area - 3 around Lansdowne, and 2 in Boscombe. These devices monitor the levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation, which includes our 5G installations. You can compare EMF emissions in several points in our area using our EMF monitoring platform below. You can click on any of the monitor icons on the map to view the data from that location, and you can choose a date range to see the data over time. About the results Our real-time EMF emission levels are shown in blue on the graph. The dotted red line on the graph sits at 61 volts per metre, which is the maximum recommended level for technology that uses frequencies over 2 GHz in public spaces. We follow the EMF guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) in our monitoring of electromagnetic fields. The government has published further information and advice about electromagnetic fields in the home, in medical settings and in wider public spaces. https://www.bcpcouncil.gov.uk/campaigns-and-programmes/smart-place/bcp-council-emf-monitoring

Action Item Request: Snowflake Arizona by Oct 14

Dear Colleagues, People with EMR-S and MCS disabilities, in our neighborhood east of Snowflake, AZ have been working hard during this past year to encourage our Navajo CountyÂ Board of Supervisors to uphold their denial of a building permit for SBA Communications. SBA leases towers they erect, every two miles or so along rural roads, to Verizon and similar companies for 5-G.

SBA applied to the Board for a permit to erect a 120+ feet tall cell tower on our road, 2 miles from our houses. The two miles could be marginally OK for some of us, with enough shielding, but there is only one small road into and out of our area. We’d be stopped right next to the tower every time we pick up our mail, or have to go into town for chores, medical care, etc. This proposed tower will make it too dangerous for many of us to continue living here, but where else is there to go?

Building again will be difficult for those of us who are profoundly disabled and who are in our late 70s, if we can even find space. We began building in this remote, rural location in 1989, and some of us have lived here next to each other for 35 years. We have hosted dozens of guests, researchers and writers. We’ve all made it a point to use materials that are as chemically safe and emf-protective as we could afford, and our houses are wheelchair-accessible so we wouldn’t have to move into nursing homes. Our neighborhood is not “safe” for everyone with this disability, but it’s better than any place else we could ever find or afford.

The County’s case has been heard in the U.S. District Court for Arizona. Our County Board of Supervisors has been put in a position by SBA Communications in which settlement meetings are being held, and the County may buckle. Their next public Board meeting, when we expect them to vote up or down on us, is scheduled for October 14. SBA has offered the Supervisors $25,000 to issue the permit.

Needless to say we are appealing to the Board to stand by us. Any encouragement to the Board of Supervisors to support us would be a Godsend.

The Clerk of the Board is Melissa Buckley. The Chair of the Board is Jason Whiting. Melissa.Buckley@navajocountyaz.gov 928-524-4153

Thank you for reading this, and for your own hard work. Susie Molloy Hansa Trail, Snowflake, AZÂ 85937

Here is a local new story from Nov. 2024: “Navajo County, Arizona, nixes cell tower nearby the Environmental Illness Community east of Snowflake https://www.wmicentral.com/news/nc-bos-nixes-cell-tower-east-of-snowflake/article_83c4c49c-a691-11ef-bcbf-8719cf540071.html

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: GARY MARCUS Game over for pure LLMs. Even Turing Award Winner Rich Sutton has gotten off the bus. One by one, all the big names have turned around. What should we do next?

AI: TECHNOCRAY NEWS: Psychiatric Facilities Are Being Bombarded by AI Users

CHILDREN UK : ‘The digitalisation of humanity is destroying what it means to be human’: Sophie Winkleman on the dangers of smartphones The actress talks championing community, societal responsibility, and creating a screen-free future with Seyan Dattani Sophie has long warned about the impact of technology on children and is campaigning to “make smartphones and social media unavailable to under 16s”. She praises MPs such as Rosie Duffield and Miriam Cates for having the courage to push for stricter regulation, but laments successive governments’ inaction (“I’m sure they’re scared of alienating Big Tech”). For Sophie, the Online Safety Bill is not strong enough,” because it only deals with harmful material. She is equally alarmed by short-form apps like TikTok and Snapchat which have destroyed children’s abilities to focus. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say these platforms are causing brain damage,” she concludes, “I’m deeply concerned about the digitalisation of children both in and out of school.”

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say these platforms are causing brain damage”

CHILDREN: AUSTRALIA PETITION: Instagram Like many parents around the world, Australians were worried about the impact social media was having on their kids. They had read reports of, and seen first hand, increased anxiety, depression, and poor body image due to social comparison. They were worried about the long lasting impact on their children, but they got tired of worrying. So they took action. The parent-led grassroots groups 36 Months and Let Them Be Kids started petitions on Change.org and brought together over 180,000 people. What happened next was unexpected, even for this group of hopeful and determined parents. They persuaded the Australian Government to raise the minimum age for social media accounts from 13 to 16. A world-first law. Now, it’s going global. changedotorg Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for kids under 16. That decision started with a Change.org petition led by @36monthsofficial, where over 120,000 people came together calling for a safer internet for young people. This week, 36 Months and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spotlighted the world-first legislation at the UN General Assembly, urging other world leaders to consider similar measures. What do you think? Should other countries do the same?

EMF: Charles’s Substack | Charles D. Frohman | Substack Do you understand the wireless radiation threat? It’s coming to your bedrooms, classrooms, offices, parks, and if Congress has its way, the FARMS! []Facing forced deployment of cell towers outside their neighborhoods or schools, however, parents don’t have the support of local officials to set back antennas far enough away where their radiation won’t make us sick. Despite losing efforts to oppose local towers, sometimes with the help of lawyers property owners can in fact defeat Telecom. And not with state legislatures, either. After Tennessee barred Chattanooga’s local fiber network from expanding to surrounding rural homeowners desperate for Internet connections, Wisconsin soon followed suit. And not one state Attorneys General has accepted a greenlight from DC’s Appeals Court, to audit why surcharges every landline user has paid for more than a decade, was not spent by Telecom on a promise, wired connection to the “last mile” - that is, to every home (as electricity was connected a century ago to every American property). This “Irregulators” scandal amounts to 100s of billions of dollars of diverted surcharges, and no Telecom expansion of wireless should be permitted until every last cent of stolen surcharge is applied to the wired connection we were promised! Worst of all governments are the feds. 1 hour video (speaking about EMFs to vaccine concerned)

EMF PAUL HARDING: The Introduction of Supraharmonics Correlates With Autism Rates If we don’t explore every possible avenue, we won’t uncover the truth. Over the past 13 years, people have wondered if their condition could be linked to EMF. My job was to help them identify harmful exposure. Every home with an autistic individual benefited greatly from removing baby monitors and supraharmonics, and they also suffered from them. Sam Milham, MD, MPH, called it “Dirty Electricity” and noted that the Amish, who didn’t use electricity, didn’t experience autism. The sect that used electricity showed the same health issues most people face today. Note, they grow their own food, so we can’t blame it on that. Today, we call it supraharmonics because that is the term used by electrical engineers. Source from AI:

In 2013, the term ‘supraharmonics’ was proposed by Alexander Eigeles Emanuel. He presented the concept during the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) General Meeting in Vancouver, Canada. At the time, Emanuel was affiliated with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), where he was a Professor Emeritus in the Electrical and Computer Engineering department. He is a known expert in the field of power quality, and his proposal helped formalize the study of high-frequency disturbances in the 2–150 kHz range. When did our exposure to suprahamonics really begin? With the political push to bring us energy efficient devices.

LEARN MORE: https://powerside.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Powerside-ebook-Supraharmonics-Emerging-Threat-Grid-Resiliency.pdf

FCC: FCC Chief of Staff Calls Fixed Wireless 5G’s Killer App President Trump yesterday signed an Executive Order formalizing a deal for American investors to assume control of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

FIRES: New insurance companies for California

HAVANA: House intelligence leader: Fired DIA chief mishandled Havana Syndrome cases Dismissal falsely linked to faulty assessment of U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites

HEALTH: SAYER JI WSJ Claims ‘Tylenol Deficiency’ Causes Autism — While Defaming My Work The Dangerous Myth of Tylenol ‘Deficiency’: How Corporate Spin Reversed the Precautionary Principle Read, comment, and share the X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1971968064255086802 This is Part V in a series of Tylenol related articles. View them all here.

HEALTH MERCOLA: Omega-3s Linked to Increased Inflammation Markers

New research shows omega-3s, including those from fish oil, actually increase key markers of chronic inflammation, contradicting their long-held reputation as anti-inflammatory nutrients

People with poor diets and high intake of omega-6 fats like linoleic acid (LA) had the highest levels of low-grade immune stress, even when supplementing with omega-3s

Higher omega-3 levels caused increases in inflammatory blood markers linked to heart disease and Type 2 diabetes

Fish oil often turns rancid before you even take it, and once oxidized, it drives inflammation instead of reducing it — adding it to a poor diet only makes the problem worse

HEALTH MERCOLA: A Deep Dive Into Butyrate — Your Gut’s Powerhouse Molecule

HEALTH OT RESOURCE NON-TOXIC PRODUCTS: Welcome to Mamavation! We’re so glad you’re here!Do you feel like you need an advanced degree in chemistry to be a good mom? It doesn’t have to feel that way when you are part of Mamavation!We’ve investigated most products in the grocery store for toxic or hormone-disrupting chemicals to make your shopping easier. When you are ready to make a safer purchase, discover the best non-toxic products on Mamavation. Then join our community for support and to learn about how your product choices can impact your health and the Planet for good. - COURTESY DR. LINDA

HEALTH: CIRCADIAN CLASSROOM Iatrogenesis: The Death Nobody Counts When the cure becomes the cause, the system itself becomes the disease. In other words, iatrogenesis is the shadow side of medicine, the damage done in the name of healing that next to nobody speaks about, especially medical professionals. Just to be clear, medical professionals can create iatrogenic harm from their own ignorance, of which there is a lot of. That will tie into circadian biology within this article soon.The Johns Hopkins claim hit so hard because The BMJ paper that inspired the 2016 headline argued that death certificates don’t record “medical error” as a cause of death. In other words, we’ve been systematically undercounting iatrogenic harm.That study extrapolated data from prior research and landed on a staggering estimate:

Roughly 1 in 10 U.S. deaths each year may stem from medical mistakes.

Placing People in the Crosshairs of Chronic Disease When you’re told to stay inside and avoid the sun, you are placed into an indoor environment with artificial lighting and non-native EMFs that directly destroy the circadian and electromagnetic system that is the human body.

HOUSING ANDRE CANADA: A survival guide for humans, all more or less electrosensitive TRANSLATE AT LINK:

Get rid of your wireless gadgets, keeping in mind that all wireless technology emits microwave radiation. Yes, you will survive their absence! Remove them from your daily life to avoid having to withdraw from the company!

Cordless Phone – Use a corded phone instead... you will get used to it... again! Opt for speaker mode to reduce your exposure.

Mobile phone (cellular) – Use a wired hookup. Some keep a switched off mobile phone in the glove compartment of their car in case of emergency. By not using your mobile phone regularly, you protect yourself and the people around you and reduce the signals transmitted to the cell towers as well as electrosmog.

Wireless Internet – Connect with a wire and turn off the WiFi. This will ensure that your connection is fast, secure and non-harmful.

Bluetooth – Bluetooth apps allow different devices to communicate wirelessly with your computer, tablet, car, appliances, or phone [2.5GHz] over short distances, with keyboards, mice, printer, headphones, game consoles, barcode scanners, etc. Note that it is possible to disable your car’s Bluetooth app if it is equipped with this function. If necessary, ask the dealer to deactivate it for you.

Wireless Baby Monitor – Use the plugged in model, away from baby.

Replace fluorescent and compact fluorescent bulbs with halogen bulbs (at least 30 cm away) but especially incandescent bulbs. The government encourages us to use compact fluorescent light bulbs to save energy. But they are toxic on several levels since they contain mercury and emit high transient frequencies.

Here is an excerpt from Environment Canada’s website: “Because mercury is toxic and greatly affects our health and the environment, a slight mercury leak, for example when a compact fluorescent bulb breaks, is dangerous and must be cleaned up with care after immediate evacuation of the premises. Liquid mercury, found in thermometers, thermostats and barometers, quickly vaporizes into poisonous, odorless, and colorless vapor. When inhaled, these vapors are quickly absorbed by the lungs. Children are particularly at risk because the mercury vapours, which are heavier than air, remain low to the ground, where children like to crawl. Read the protocol for cleaning up “small” mercury leaks.

LIGHTING: Paul Harding Did You Know Incandescent Light Bulbs Have Been Banned? Saving the planet by eliminating you. One of the most effective tools? Lightbulbs! Recently, I went to my local hardware store to pick up some bulbs for someone who was sick. Because of my negative experience with CFLs and LEDs, I specifically wanted incandescent bulbs. The sales associate told me they were no longer made and had been banned. This news was very frustrating. How can this be true? An essential product like this has been banned? Who made this asinine decision? It was especially irritating because I had witnessed many people experience a massive turnaround in their health once the CFL and LED light bulbs that emitted “conducted emissions” had been removed. What are conducted emissions? It is electrical pollution caused by any electrical component attached to energized wiring. These are frequencies other than 50/60 Hertz. They are generated by energy-saving devices connected to outlets or wiring in your home or office. The FCC regulates them only above 150 kilohertz (kHz); anything below that is unregulated. You might not realize it, but electric fields can radiate up to 8 feet from cords plugged into the 120 VAC receptacle and the Romex wiring in ceilings, walls, and sometimes floors. You may ask, “What’s the big deal?” Well, that LED or CFL light bulb turned on at the porch all night is polluting every circuit on that “leg.” So, while you sleep within 8 feet of electrical wires — like those running behind the head of the bed to the outlets on either side — your body absorbs whatever the bulb is emitting, even though it’s far away on the other side of the house. Since you most likely share a transformer with neighbors, theirs will also influence the electric field in your home. These CFL and LED lightbulbs cause disruptions on the grid.

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Landline Media Interview Dear Supporters, The trucker-centric Landline Media published my interview with them in June, 2025. https://landline.media/podcasts/what-truckers-need-to-know-about-led-headlights-on-the-road/ The interview covers our efforts to have the government take action to solve the LED headlight issue. This is a good interview to share with government officials and with trucking organizations.

SPACE: Scientists Warn: The Sun Is Starting to Destroy Starlink Satellites | Watch 2 MINUTES

SPACE: WIRED Elon Musk Is Out to Rule Space. Can Anyone Stop Him? With SpaceX and Starlink, Elon Musk controls more than half the world’s rocket launches and thousands of internet satellites. That amounts to immense geopolitical power. (PAYWALLED)

SURVEILLANCE UK DR. TESS LAWRIE: Digital IDs Will Reduce Britons to a QR Code We don’t have to be “hackable animals”, we have a choice. All it requires is self-control and courage. MORE SLIDES AT LINK

WARFARE: Endorse and Share the Global Network Statement on the Golden Dome Organizations and individuals are invited to sign this statement by the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space calling upon the US Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government to abandon plans for the creation of the Golden Dome. The US and Canada should lead a global initiative to protect our global commons and keep space for peace. If you wish to sign, please send an email to globalnet@mindspring.com. Full statement HERE.

Update: The smart meter interview with the late Dr. William Rea that I posted recently is now available at this link: About Smart Meters #36 : WCCA : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

WARFARE: Video Recording Of The Annual Global Network Space Webinar



Video recording of GN annual meeting space webinar Presentations by GN board convenor Dr. Dave Webb from Leeds, England and Asia-Pacific activist K. J. Noh

Dave Webb offered startling observations about the growing militarization of space and the massive financial costs of Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ being offered as an ‘iron clad’ protection of the US and Canada. In addition there are growing efforts to entice NATO to jump into the program to get European nations to help pay the monumental costs now estimated to bring the aerospace industry several trillion dollars in profits.



Obviously the cost for ‘Golden Dome’ will come from taxpayers thus compromising education, social progress, environmental care, and more.



“K. J. reviewed the current US strategy to prepare for war with China (as early as 2027) by ramping up base enhancements all across the region. (Japan, Guam, Okinawa, Philippines, Taiwan, Australia and more.) In South Korea (where US bases are also expanding) the US holds war games aimed at North Korea more than 200 days each year.”

EVENTS:

Commenting on the FCC landline proceedings: (Deadline is today for initial comments, with another opportunity to reply by Oct. 27)

Many individuals are still having problems with the online FCC submission process, with forms not being accepted. Thank you to everyone who is trying. It is not just you.

Example: “I also had a hard time, even though I followed all those directions. In step #1 it was often hard to get the list to come up. Often it refused to recognize the numbers 25-208 and 25-209. Said there were no such filings. So I tried the consolidated number directly for the FCC’s site which was 25-37. Still no luck. Eventually I got it to work but it took literally hours. And I really was doing the right stuff all along. It was very nuts. Even after I got it to come up in yellow boxes for both filings, other problems kept coming up. Finally I got it after logging off and back on several times, not just refreshing the screen on FCC’s site from the beginning. I even toggled back and forth between standard filings and express several times too. Same problems on both...” - B.L.



I have found that the process for submitting testimony sometimes breaks down over the weekend. Try again today during the workday today. There is another opportunity/deadline to comment: “Reply comments can be submitted by Oct. 27.” We still have time to try to sort out the issues. I will work with others to provide a better video and more support to help others troubleshoot. The National Call submits expert group testimonies for many topics. You can contact them at hello@thenationalcall.org (You can sign their submission and also submit your own, numbers count) Although I have not tried it, I suggest calling the phone number listed for accommodation: the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530. If easy to do, may be worthwhile to take screen shots of the issues you are having if convenient. A complaint may be able to be made at some point?

CA vs FCC LANDLINE Proceeding: Different Dockets!

Clarification: The FCC is taking up the charge to eliminate landlines. There has been confusion about the CA CPUC proceedings on COLR (Carrier of Last Resort) that was settled in June 2024 (where AT&T was not released from its COLR obligation) and then immediately following the June 2024 decision, AT&T got the CPUC to open a new proceeding to institute changes to Definition of COLR, where a COLR could be a wireless carrier or Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), and not a landline. That CPUC proceeding is still ongoing. Now, on the Federal level, is the FCC rulemaking that can essentially eliminate copper landlines in the entire country. -Courtesy Sidnee

More Information

The FCC wants to allow telecom to end copper landlines in the entire country. Do you, your friends or loved ones want to keep copper landlines? If so, please tell the FCC before Monday, September 29th.

The FCC has opened a comment period for rulemaking 25-208 “Accelerating Network Modernization” and 25-209 “Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes.” The initial filing deadline is Monday, September 29th

The FCC asserts that this legacy means of communication is antiquated and we must modernize. But they are missing a critical point, which is that copper lines don’t require electricity to work, so they are the essential service we need in emergencies when power is out. Copper landlines also don’t depend on a radiating wireless signal. But really, all you need to say is how important copper landlines are to you. An express comment can be short– a paragraph or even a few sentences.

﻿Talking points ideas (or use your own story):

Copper landlines work in emergencies when power is out.

Cell phone networks didn’t work in CA fire disasters but landlines did.

Battery back-ups for modems and routers (needed for cable and fiber optic connections) are unreliable.

There are cyber security risks with cell phone connections.

AT&T claims people are abandoning landlines, but many AT&T service reps are telling customers AT&T no longer services copper and they won’t install landlines anymore.

Many human bodies are not compatible with wireless technology. People get headaches, ear ringing, vertigo, nerve disruptions, cancers, and other health issues.

People in remote or rural areas rely on copper landlines.

Copper landlines work with DSL and medical alert systems.

Customers have been paying extra fees in their phone bill for years to maintain copper landlines. - Courtesy Deborah K.

WHAT TO DO: ﻿ Go to either Standard (to attach a doc) or Express filing:

ECFS - Submit Standard Filing If you have a Word doc or a pdf already typed and formatted (with letterhead, etc), you can attach it and do Standard filing.

ECFS - Submit Express Comment Type your comments directly in the comment box or copy-paste comments from your Word doc into the box.

For both of these comments, there is a very specific way that you have to insert the proceeding numbers. Watch this 1 1/2 minute video to check if you are getting bounced.

Here is what you are commenting about:

Federal Register: Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes

At the link above you can hit the green button to scroll to this section:

FCC ADDRESSES:

Pursuant to §§ 1.415 and 1.419 of the Commission’s rules, 47 CFR 1.415, 1.419, interested parties may file comments and reply comments. Comments may be filed using the Commission’s Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS). You may submit comments, identified by WC Docket Nos. 25-208 and 25-209, by the following method:

Electronic Filers: Comments may be filed electronically using the internet by accessing the ECFS: https://www.fcc.gov/​ecfs.

Paper Filers: Parties who choose to file by paper must file an original and one copy of each filing.

Filings can be sent by hand or messenger delivery, by commercial courier, or by the U.S. Postal Service. All filings must be addressed to the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission.

Hand-delivered or messenger-delivered paper filings for the Commission’s Secretary are accepted between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by the FCC’s mailing contractor at 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701. All hand deliveries must be held together with rubber bands or fasteners. Any envelopes and boxes must be disposed of before entering the building.

Commercial courier deliveries (any deliveries not by the U.S. Postal Service) must be sent to 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701.

Filings sent by U.S. Postal Service First-Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express must be sent to 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554.

People with Disabilities. To request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities (braille, large print, electronic files, audio format), send an email to fcc504@fcc.gov or call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530.

Thanks to everyone for patience and perseverance.

