FEATURED: KATIE SINGER

Educating ourselves as if life depends on nature

While another school year begins, I look for teachers and students exploring how to live within their bioregion’s offerings—by the fuel, food, water and ores provided within their watershed. I want to study with communities that prepare for power outages, dry taps, dirty water and Internet shut-downs. I look for people growing and preparing healthy food and encouraging healthy water cycles. I look for building skills to resolve conflicts within ourselves and with others. I need places that support us in decreasing our society’s ecological harms. I’d welcome meeting neighbors dedicated to decreasing their dependence on international supply chains. I look for schools with room for mistakes and questions. I welcome teachers who know about human-to-human relating with humility and humor.

SCHOOL PROJECT IDEAS: START WITH YOUR BIOREGION

(Each project could take a semester or two.)

Take this bioregional quiz .

Test what you know about your region’s mineral deposits

BEFORE ENGAGING A DEVICE OR SERVICE, ASK HOW IT AFFECTS CHILDHOOD

Each time a child picks up a device with a screen, it overstimulates and hyper-arouses the brain , yet American schools increasingly use VR/AR/MR headsets.

BUILD AWARENESS OF TECHNOLOGIES’ CRADLE-TO-GRAVE IMPACTS ON NATURE

Trace the supply chain of one substance in a smartphone or laptop . Share your findings.

Identify the data centers within 100 miles of your school, then calculate how much water each one consumes using attorney Masheika Allgood ’s calculator .

Consider what it’s like to live in the shadow of bitcoin .

MOVE TOWARD LIVING WITHIN YOUR BIOREGION’S OFFERINGS

FEATURED: The National Call - Joining Our Permanent Sign-On List

We have been very busy with submissions to federal agencies (these are being posted under "Resources," https://thenationalcall.org/

FCC Request for Public Comments on Satellites Comments filed 7-28-25. Reply comments filed 8-26-25

NTIA Request for Public Comments on the questions it should ask respondents for the U.S. Census filed 8-18-25

HHS Letter on Biological Effects of EMF, submitted 8-6-25

Dept of Interior Request for Public Comments on NEPA Comments filed 8-4-25

Upcoming filings arriving in rapid succession:

FCC Request for Public Comments on modernizing the NEPA Rules due 9-18-25 . Reply Comments due 10-3-25

CDC virtual meeting Sept. 9th; public comments on proposed codes and revisions due 10-10-25

FCC Request for Public Comment on accelerating wireline deployment by removing barriers to infrastructure investment Comments due 9-22-25. Reply comments due 10-21-25

We have a very impressive list of joiners on the submissions spanning 26 states. However, we do need to have every state represented.

Here's the permanent sign-on list. If you'd like to be on the list for filings with federal agencies, please send me:

Your name, Your organization, if applicable, If you want to identify with EMR-S City, State

Please encourage others interested in the issues to join the list.

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens, Lisa Smith, The National Call for Safe Technology

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER

Last Chance: EMF Consultant Training Enrollment Closes Soon

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: How far will AI go to defend its own survival? Recent safety tests show some AI models are capable of sabotaging commands or even resorting to blackmail to avoid being turned off or replaced.

AI: OpenAI promises to launch parent safety tools for ChatGPT ‘within the next month’ after disturbing deaths linked to chatbot Last week, officials accused ChatGPT of allegedly encouraging the paranoid delusions of Stein-Erik Soelberg, a 56-year-old tech industry veteran who killed his 83-year-old mother and then himself after becoming convinced his mother was plotting against him. At one point, ChatGPT told Soelberg it was “with [him] to the last breath and beyond.” Elsewhere, the family of 16-year-old California boy Adam Raine sued OpenAI alleging that ChatGPT gave their son a “step-by-step playbook” on how to kill himself, even advising him on how to tie a noose and praising his plan as “beautiful,” before he took his own life on April 11.

AI: FUTURISM Scientists Just Found Something Dark About People With AI Girlfriends and Boyfriends "No evidence that AI use is helping people feel less alone or isolated.”

AI FUTURISM: Psychologist Says AI Is Causing Never-Before-Seen Types of Mental Disorder "I predict that in the years ahead there will be new categories of disorders that exist because of AI."

AI: Character.AI unsafe for teens, experts say

AUTOMOBILES/ENVIRONMENT: Tesla rejected 11 shareholder proposals on sustainability and accountability ahead of its annual meeting Tesla scheduled its shareholder meeting for November 6, the first since its sales and shares declined.

Tesla rejected 11 investor proposals calling for accountability and sustainability.

Elon Musk wants Tesla's shareholder meeting to focus on xAI, but many investors have other concerns.

Tesla investors have some proposals for the company, but at least 11 of those won't be discussed at the coming shareholder meeting in November.

Ask Tesla to disclose how many veterans it hires,

Pledge to use AI in a way that supports renewable energy ,

Not to engage in deep-sea mineral mining ,

Align business strategy with the Paris Climate Agreement,

Look into sustainable tires,

Ensure workplace rights in Tesla's factories, such as the freedom to unionize (the proposal submitted by SHARE on behalf of Krieger),

Ask for an annual report to assess the effectiveness of the company's antidiscrimination efforts,

Increasing oversight on Tesla's HR practice,

Issue a report on how the company plans to reduce its emissions,

Disclose all monetary and non-monetary contributions used to influence elections,

Disclose how diversity and sustainability goals relate to bonuses or increased compensation among executives.

As for Musk, the CEO wants Tesla to continue to invest in xAI and will put the matter to a shareholder vote.

AUTOMOBILES: Survey Finds That Self-Driving Is Actively Chasing Buyers Away From Tesla "Frankly, I don't see how FSD is legal in the first place."

BROADBAND INDUSTRY FCC: Access to Rights-of-Way There is an interesting docket at the FCC that is examining the ability of City to sign an exclusive agreement with an ISP that keeps other new ISPs out of the market. The case involves Cottage Grove, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul with a population of around 43,000. The City of Cottage Grove signed an agreement with Gateway Fiber to build fiber throughout the City. The City’s agreement with Gateway provides a three-year period during which the City would not issue new permits to any other fiber builders in some parts of the City, and five-years elsewhere.

Pole Disputes on the Way for BEAD Participants, Warns Shentel Jake Neenan | Broadband Breakfast Pole attachment paperwork has been slowing Shentel’s fiber buildout, said the company’s top executive. He said it could be a pain point for the $42.45 billion federal broadband expansion effort, too. “Over the past year, I think the power companies have been really overwhelmed in some cases by all of the broadband projects that are going on,” said Ed McKay, the company’s CEO. “So it’s taking more time to get permits processed at this point.” He said the long timelines, coupled with disputes over how much utilities charge to get their poles ready for new equipment, were impacting the pace of the company’s builds. Summary on Benton.org

More BEAD Draft Final Proposals Are Released for Public Comment Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program draft final proposals continue to pour in as each state prepares to submit its final plans to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Each state is deciding how to connect its un- and underserved locations in what is called the Benefit of the Bargain application round. Today's edition of this series covers ten more states' draft final proposals.

CHILDREN: DELANEY FROM SCREENAGERS Learning from the Tragic Teen Suicide Linked to ChatGPT Please know that today's email and blog include discussion of self harm and related detail, so please read with care. If you or someone you love is affected by these issues you’ll find a list of support resources at the end of the blog. You might have heard about the tragic suicide of 16‑year‑old Adam Raine, who was talking with ChatGPT for up to four hours a day. His parents filed a wrongful‑death lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on August 26, 2025, in San Francisco Superior Court. The case alleges that ChatGPT, specifically, the GPT‑4o model, coached Adam on methods of self‑harm, validated his suicidal thoughts, discouraged him from telling his parents, and even helped draft suicide notes. It is publicly known that Adam died by hanging.

AND: GUARDIAN ChatGPT encouraged Adam Raine’s suicidal thoughts. His family’s lawyer says OpenAI knew it was broken Jay Edelson rebukes Sam Altman’s push to put ChatGPT in schools when the CEO knows about its problems

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech AND John Haidt Basic phones: A brief guide for parents The choices aren’t just flip phone vs. smartphone anymore AND BOOK 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World is out today!

CHILDREN: Kids Don't Want Screens—They Want Freedom In an August 4 Atlantic piece I cowrote with Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation (and my Let Grow cofounder), and Zach Rausch, director of the Tech and Society Research Lab at New York University, we discuss the survey we conducted with The Harris Poll. We asked 500 kids aged 8 to 12 to pick their favorite way to spend time with friends. The choices were: unstructured play, like pick-up basketball or exploring the neighborhood; adult-led activities, like ballet or soccer; and socializing online. The results surprised many people. []Obviously, technology is attractive. But kids have a strong, almost evolutionary desire to play and roam—the way most of us adults did. Let Grow, the nonprofit I helm, is dedicated to making that kind of childhood easy, normal, and legal again. Our free programs for schools and parents encourage real-world independence and free play. And the Reasonable Childhood Independence laws we've helped pass in 11 states affirm the right of kids to play outside, walk to school, etc., without their parents being investigated for neglect.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from Be ScreenStrong What If Your Kids Never Had a Phone? One dad’s story of the unexpected freedom of raising phone-free kids.

EHS-EMR-S: ELETTRA - italian short movie (english subtitled) ELETTRA - italian short movie (english subtitled) on Vimeo Electra is a girl like any other: she spends her time studying, shares an apartment with a close friend and leads a carefree life. Suddenly however, she begins to suffer from strange symptoms that disturb her sleep and cause migraines, loss of balance, even fainting. Following an unhelpful visit to a doctor who prescribes her with anti-anxiety medication, she discovers on the internet that she suffers from electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). After being misunderstood yet again by someone close to her, she runs away with no destination in mind... The film’s main character is Lisa Granuzza Di Vita, an actress who suffers from electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Director: Alessandro Quadretti Production: Officinemedia for Associazione Italiana Elettrosensibili

EHS/EMR-S: an update: what medical practitioners need to know about the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity! Dear Friend, Colleague, Supporter,

Here are the - by many of you - requested lecture episodes, about the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity, recently given to the South African medical doctors = clips 108-112 of the pdf file "IN THE KNOW" (scroll down to the bottom to see it). Also look at episode 107, which is a 'precursor' to the ones for the medical practitioners. No one of these episodes would have seen the light of the day without Davida van der Walt's heartfelt, strong dedication to the matter, and her professional attitude towards science as well as the clinical work - she is truly amazing! With my very best regards Yours sincerely Olle Johansson, associate professor

ENERGY: Plug-in balcony solar panels could mean cheaper power. But Canada needs to get on board first Germany has seen boom in balcony solar, but murky regulations mean North America slower to adopt. (The solar industry needs to address the issues of polluted power quality from the invertors, and e-waste.)

FCC: LANDLINES the FCC has a proposed rulemaking to facilitate the retirement of copper legacy landlines throughout the entire country. Comments to the FCC are due Sept. 29th, reply comments are due October 27, 2025 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/28/2025-16540/reducing-barriers-to-network-improvements-and-service-changes MORE TO COME, COURTESY NINA VIA SIDNEE

FCC: Delete, Delete, Delete: How FCC Republicans are killing rules faster than ever ARS TECHNICA FCC speeds up rule-cutting, giving public as little as 10 days to file objections. The Federal Communications Commission's Republican chairman is eliminating regulations at breakneck speed by using a process that cuts dozens of rules at a time while giving the public only 10 or 20 days to review each proposal and submit objections. Chairman Brendan Carr started his "Delete, Delete, Delete" rule-cutting initiative in March and later announced he'd be using the Direct Final Rule (DFR) mechanism to eliminate regulations without a full public-comment period. Direct Final Rule is just one of several mechanisms the FCC is using in the Delete, Delete, Delete initiative. But despite the seeming obscurity of regulations deleted under Direct Final Rule so far, many observers are concerned that the process could easily be abused to eliminate more significant rules that protect consumers. On July 24, the FCC removed what it called "11 outdated and useless rule provisions" related to telegraphs, rabbit-ear broadcast receivers, and phone booths. The FCC said the 11 provisions consist of "39 regulatory burdens, 7,194 words, and 16 pages." The FCC eliminated these rules without the "prior notice and comment" period typically used to comply with the US Administrative Procedure Act (APA), with the FCC finding that it had "good cause" to skip that step. The FCC said it would allow comment for 10 days and that rule eliminations would take effect automatically after the 10-day period unless the FCC concluded that it received "significant adverse comments." On August 7, the FCC again used Direct Final Rule to eliminate 98 rules and requirements imposed on broadcasters. This time, the FCC allowed 20 days for comment. But it maintained its stance that the rules would be deleted automatically at the end of the period if no "significant" comments were received.

ICNIRP: IGNORE ICNIRP 7 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO OF INTERNATIONAL EXPERTS - IN ENGLISH

“Every single one of the regulatory agencies that are supposed to be protecting our know are dealing just the opposite, they're protecting the industry by using safety guidelines that we know do not predict biological effects and therefore do not predict safety and therefore to call them safety guidelines is simply fraudulent”

“Although the research might be alarmist, its accurate.”

A short video made after the Radiation Health 2019 International Conference. As well as introducing the speakers and their conference presentations IGNORE ICNIRP seeks to educate the public about the fraudulent guidelines being perpetrated upon us to enable blanket frequency emissions known to cause serious biological harm to humans animals and the environment. The science may be complex, the message is simple: Ignore ICNIRP.

SPEAKER ORDER: Dr. Devra Davis, Prof. Martin Pall, Dr. Dimitri Panagopoulos, Prof. Martin Pall, Dr. Ron Melnick, Dr. Andre Vornoli, Prof Lennart Hardell, Dr. Erika Mallery Blythe, Dr. Peter Ohnsorge, Brian Stein, Prof. Martin Pall, Prof Lennart Hardell, Brian Stein, Prof. Martin Pall, Dr. Erika Mallery Blythe

LIGHTING: Are car headlights these days just too bright? | Your Thoughts https://www.change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives/u/33855166 4 MINUTE NEWS VIDEO INCLUDES UK

The public comments demonstrate the reality of LED headlights. The auto-industry comment at the very end blaming "misalignment" is false. The issue is lack of regulatory limits on luminance and blue wavelength light.

“IF I KILL SOMEONE, THE MANUFACTURERS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MURDER.”

SPACE; Cellphone calls are coming to the moon Nearly 150 years after Alexander Graham Bell made Earth’s first phone call, technologists are attempting to bring cellular technology to the lunar surface. The prospect will deliver rich transfers of real-time data and communication that would have boggled the minds of the first Americans who touched its surface in 1969. There’s also a competitive impulse at work: With the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (and others) looking to send humans to other planets in our solar system, whoever establishes the first reliable extraterrestrial cell network — whether it’s a country or company — will cement a key edge in the race to expand to other planets. The new cell networks aren’t exactly for leisure calls. The idea is to build a communications infrastructure to support everything from scientific equipment to rare-resource mining. []Nokia’s 4G LTE cellular ambitions are distinctly focused on space communications over shorter distances. As part of its NASA grant, Nokia activated the first cell network on the moon in March. The idea is to deploy a compact cellular system stored in a structure the size of a pizza box. These devices can provide a mile radius of cell service. That’s likely to help not only astronauts but also the wide array of robots now involved in navigation, testing and moving around the lunar terrain.

SPACE WAR: Each year the Global Network (GN) urges local organizations around the world to host events (educational and/or protest) to bring the issue of space militarization to the public's attention. This year could be one of the most important times ever since the 1992 founding of the GN. With Trump's recent declaration that he wants to build a 'Golden Dome' over North America this is indeed the time to resist this boondoggle scheme. In our recent public statement opposing Golden Dome (see it here) we revealed that: 'Early cost estimates from Congressional sources range from $550 billion to trillions over 20 years. Trump wants a $25 billion down payment for the program in 2025. Canada is being brought into Golden Dome likely to help pay for it. We should expect that NATO members will also be hit up to help cover the massive costs.' [] So please plan to hold local events during Keep Space for Peace Week during Oct 4-11 and let us know what you decide. In addition be sure during space week to share some of our many short space issue videos which can be found here. Thank you. ~ GN's space week committee Dave Webb, Kate Kheel, Bob Anderson and Bruce Gagnon.

SPACE WARFARE ARS TECHNICA: Trump’s move of SPACECOM to Alabama has little to do with national security The Pentagon says the move will save money, but acknowledges risk to military readiness.

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA Fuel supply is a bottleneck for Starship—here’s how SpaceX will get around it SpaceX has flirted with the idea of propellant generation plants at Starbase before.

Expert Voices feat. Dr. Milton Zaret: Has anyone measured EMF/EMR emissions from wirelessly connected eyeglasses? “In a publication, he said explicitly that the Defense Department standard for microwave exposure was not clinically credible."

