The smart meter follies are being followed by the campaign to build densified housing along transportation corridors, forcing communities to change zoning laws, with the state governments involved.

The UK press makes it seem as if the politicians are leading the charge to address screen use for children - but know that the parents are driving that bus! The tide has already turned. Small efforts by many are reaching critical mass. Thanks for being a part!

Environmental Health News and Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund are leading the pack of environmental groups beginning to question the sustainable tech narrative in the U.S. - Grateful grateful.

Apologies: A number of readers have been emailing me via the substack platform and I just discovered that they have been going to spam. I have a growing/overflowing inbox and am sorry can’t to respond individually to everyone. I enable comments on all posts, (although I don’t believe that it works for cross-posts.) Please feel free to offer conversation for the community.

URGENT ACTION ALERT FROM THE NATIONAL CALL: The National Call - 7 Upcoming Federal Submissions - Need Info on ICD Codes and Cell Outages

There are 7 upcoming filings arriving in rapid succession within the 6 week period starting 9-18-25 to 10-27-25:

FCC Request for Public Comments on modernizing the NEPA Rules due 9-18-25 . Reply Comments due 10-3-25

CDC virtual meeting Sept. 9th where you can register for the webinar; public comments on proposed ICD codes and revisions due 10-10-25 (although EMR-S is not on their agenda, we will be filing comments to include EMR-S in their codes)

FCC Request for Public Comment on accelerating wireline deployment by removing barriers to infrastructure investment Comments due 9-22-25. Reply comments due 10-21-25

FCC Request for Public Comments on retiring landlines 9-29-25; Reply comments due 10-27-25

This number of requests for public comment is unprecedented and we're going to need help on the comments dealing with landlines and the ICD codes. Please forward the info to me by Friday, 9-19-25

ICD Codes: please send me any information you have on ICD codes that relates to our issues. I need sources: articles, white papers, etc. Friday, 9-19-25, is the deadline to get this information to me.

Landlines: We want to show how the cellular network is not reliable especially when there's a network outage during an emergency and people can't make an emergency call. Please forward to us any information, news articles, white papers, personal stories, etc. regarding:

cellular outages across the country

# of people affected

injuries, damage, etc.

why we need to keep our landlines

why cellular is not dependable (outages due to weather, lack of cellular maintenance, etc.)

how cellular can create emergencies (fire risk, etc)



This Friday, 9-12-25, is the deadline to get the landline information to me. If there is more information that you find up to 9-28-25, please forward it on the chance that we can still include in our Comments. If you'd like to be on our permanent list of filers to join in the filings with federal agencies, please send me: Your name Your organization, if applicable If you want to identify with EMR-S City, State Please forward this email to your lists. Thank you. <hello@thenationalcall.org>

Note if you have read Carey Gilham’s account of Monsanto’s work with agricultural chemicals, (Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science) you know that the liability lawsuits could only have been pursued if there was evidence that the company ignored reported harm and emerging science. The same goes for tobacco, asbestos, etc. The National Call is writing the necessary history. Please support the submissions.

TWO GRANT OPPORTUNITIES:

TECH POLICY PRESS FELLOWSHIP the application for the 2026 Tech Policy Press fellowship is now open. Some of the best, most insightful and timely pieces of content we publish are produced by our fellows. The deadline to apply for next year’s cohort is October 15. We’re hosting a couple of information sessions for potential applicants—the first one is on Tuesday, September 9 at 9 a.m. EDT. Register here.

[] if you are working at the intersection of technology and its impact on society, I’d also recommend you check out the Public Voices Fellowship on Technology in the Public Interest, an initiative of The OpEd Project supported by the MacArthur Foundation (which also provides grant support to Tech Policy Press). We are pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for the 2025 Public Voices Fellowship on Technology in the Public Interest, an initiative of The OpEd Project supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. This year-long Fellowship, which is part of a broader global initiative, will convene twenty thought leaders of diverse expertise and background, working at the intersection of technology and its impact on society. Fellows will receive extraordinary support, build leadership skills and knowledge, and work alongside journalist coaches to ensure their ideas shape not only the field, but the greater public conversations of our age. Apply here by September 25, 2025 PVF: 2025 Technology in the Public Interest — The OpEd Project

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM UK: Provide a Legal Right to Access Certain Services Without a Digital Device Tim Arnold’s UK Petition NEEDS MORE SIGNATURES

“We are living through one of the most profound shifts in modern life. From classrooms to hospitals, from public transport to banking, digital access has become not only the norm but often the requirement. And yet, in every sector of society—education, healthcare, the arts, and even within our own families—we are seeing the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual cost of this transformation.” This is not about resisting technology It’s about making sure we remember how we began, at the same time as looking forward. Like the place of my roots, Soho, as it once was: community cohesion meant past, present and future all rubbed along together. That’s why I’ve started this petition—to protect our right to live in a society that values both digital and non-digital ways of life. With Super Connected™ going on tour this year across the UK, Kate and I will be meeting audiences in real, smartphone-free spaces. Why Dame Imelda Staunton, Stephen Fry and Midge Ure Joined My Campaign to Protect Human Choice in a Digital World One Week Off-Grid, 16 Voices, and a Petition That Could Change Everything

I believe in the right to choose or refuse to be superconnected!

ACTIVISM IDEA: Spread Awareness and Create Community COURTESY Smart Meter Education Network From Birgitte comes a great idea for spreading awareness among your neighbors in a totally fun way and creating community. []just planned and did a neighborhood party in our backyard. Goal was more community, supporting each other and spread awareness about EMF once I know they're open for information. We had all our closest neighbors over for dinner; we made it a potluck with minimal planning [] Before I've always had any guests or family leave their devices at home or in their cars before entering our home. This time I put a note on my door and talked with them ahead of time too. Everyone turned their devices off or on airplane mode and bluetooth off and I checked it with my Safe and Sound meter at the door. []

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT Cognitive scientists and AI researchers make a forceful call to reject “uncritical adoption" of AI in academia A new paper calls on academia to repel rampant AI in university departments and classrooms.

AI SUMMARY COURTESY PEERS: Pentagon Document: U.S. Wants to “Suppress Dissenting Arguments” Using AI Propaganda August 25, 2025, The Intercept

https://theintercept.com/2025/08/25/pentagon-military-ai-propaganda-influence/

The United States hopes to use machine learning to create and distribute propaganda overseas in a bid to “influence foreign target audiences” and “suppress dissenting arguments,” according to a U.S. Special Operations Command document. SOCOM is looking for a contractor that can “Provide a capability leveraging agentic Al or multi LLM agent systems with specialized roles to increase the scale of influence operations.” So-called “agentic” systems ... can be used in conjunction with large language models, or LLMs, like ChatGPT, which generate text based on user prompts. While much marketing hype orbits around these agentic systems and LLMs for their potential to execute mundane tasks like online shopping and booking tickets, SOCOM believes the techniques could be well suited for running an autonomous propaganda outfit. Whether AI-generated propaganda works remains an open question, but the practice has already been amply documented in the wild . In May 2024, OpenAI issued a report revealing efforts by Iranian, Chinese, and Russian actors to use the company’s tools to engage in covert influence campaigns, but found none had been particularly successful. The military has a history of manipulating civilian populations for political or ideological purposes. A troubling example was uncovered in 2024, when Reuters reported the Defense Department had operated a clandestine anti-vax social media campaign .

(CAUTION!)

AI: GARY MARCUS OpenAI’s future, foretold? Two new charts paint two very different scenarios

AI CHILDREN TECH POLICY PRESS: AI chatbots do not easily slot into existing child online safety regulations, creating a gap between our regulatory frameworks and the products that children have access to, NYU’s Zeve Sanderson and Scott Babwah Brennen write.

AUTOMOBILES FROM THE OTHER SIDE: EV’S DANGEROUS?: GERMANY’S RADIATION AUTHORITY DROPS BOMBSHELL ON MAGNETIC FIELDS IN ELECTRIC AND HYBRID CARS OPINION In a groundbreaking revelation, Germany’s Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) has released the largest survey to date on non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMF) emanating from electric and hybrid vehicles. This comprehensive 2025 study, spanning 463 pages, involved nearly a million measurements across 13 vehicles—11 fully electric (EVs) and 2 plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). Through a combination of real-world measurements and simulations, the research aimed to evaluate magnetic field exposure inside these cars, raising serious questions about potential health implications for drivers and passengers. AND https://www.bfs.de/DE/bfs/wissenschaft-forschung/emf/abgeschlossen/exposition-elektromobilitaet.html

CHILDREN UK: Bring back pen and paper! Calls to scrap ‘screen-based homework’ - Sunday September 07 2025, 12.01am, The Sunday Times Bring back pen and paper! Calls to scrap ‘screen-based homework’

The Tories are proposing that children be allowed to opt out of screen-based learning amid fears devices are being used too much in schools Louise Eccles, Education and Early Years Editor

Schools are increasingly using iPads and other tablets for use in lessons and for homework

Parents should be able to opt their children out of screen-based homework and ask for them to be given a paper and pen alternative, according to campaigners and MPs.

Children as young as five are being set homework that requires them to log into computer programs or apps in the evenings to learn spelling and times tables, or to complete worksheets and essays.

Popular educational technology programs include Times Tables Rock Stars, Spelling Shed, Kahoot, Duolingo, Seneca and Quizlet. Children are being told to, for example, “do 30 minutes practice on TT Rock Stars”.

On Monday the Conservatives will table an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to give parents a statutory right to opt their children out of device-based homework at primary and secondary schools.

The regional government in Madrid is to ban schools from setting screen-based homework in primary schools from this month and limit the use of computers and tablets at school to a maximum of two hours each week, because of about children’s mental health.

Molly Kingsley, a lawyer and co-founder of Safe Screens, which campaigns against educational tech in schools and has 65,000 followers on Instagram, supports an opt-out. She said: “Many parents are trying to be very strict at home, limiting iPads and smartphones, and then they are being completely undercut by being told to use these devices.

“Whether it’s watching an interactive video or reading the material online, it introduces a screen at a very unhelpful time during the children’s evening routine. From a pedagogical point of view, it is not clear to me what it adds to old-fashioned pen and paper —where it is very easy for a parent to watch over the shoulder and to help.

Molly Kingsley “There is a general consensus, I think, that smartphones and social media have not been good for children, whereas we’re right at the beginning of that conversation for Edtech.”

Kingsley said she asked that her daughter, 11, not do screen-based homework at primary school, but she will soon be issued with a free iPad at secondary school. “It is very notable actually that lots of schools seem to pride themselves on the edtech offering, holding it out as, you know: ‘This is a great thing that your child will have’”, she said.

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said “screens are as addictive as cigarettes”. The Conservatives will table other amendments this week which include ensuring secondary school exams remain handwritten and preventing pupils in Reception, who are aged four and five, from being required to use tablets or computers for baseline tests.

Trott said: “Every day there is new evidence of the irreversible harm that screens and smartphones are having on our children’s wellbeing and attainment. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can and must do more.” Laura Trott has said she sees pupils “glued to their screens on their way to school, rather than talking to one another” The amendments build on earlier Conservative proposals to ban smartphones in schools, which were dismissed by the prime minister as “unnecessary” because most schools already have phone policies.

In Sweden, the government has reversed its policy requiring children to use digital learning tools in schools for children under six and said “non-analogue learning tools should be greatly restricted” due to concerns that screens were harming reading and writing skills.

The actress Sophie Winkleman, who removed her daughters from a prep school due to their policy of giving iPads to pupils from the age of six, said she supported the call for less edtech at home. She said: “I think an opt-out of screen-based homework would be a godsend to many parents who observe the agitating effect that screens have on their children after school when they should be winding down.

“But in an ideal world, paper-based learning would make a resurgence both in the classroom and for homework for all children, not just the lucky few whose parents are around to note the worsening moods, the shallower comprehension and the later bedtimes incurred by using enervating machines instead of books.Parents (and many teachers) can see what a rubbish way this is for their children to learn but schools are intractable.” Sophie Winkleman says that US tech executives send their children to schools that ban devices. Winkleman, whose daughters are nine and 12, said screens were being “horribly overused in British classrooms by schools which have signed long contracts with edtech platforms and can’t retract, even though it’s clear that pupils are not learning nearly as well as they did with books”. She added: “It’s easy to call edtech-sceptics Luddites — but have a look at where the Big Tech titans send their kids. Many attend the San Francisco Waldorf School which has a strict ‘no screens’ policy. The tech use is fiercely specific and moderate and the rest of the school day is spent expanding the mind with the highest forms of strikingly traditional learning — including the memorisation of long poems and learning multiple musical instruments to high levels.” RELATED ARTICLES

Battle for screen-free fun is not child’s play

Starmer: Children are becoming detached from the real world

ENERGY: Offshore wind-farms leak substantial amounts of chemicals/heavy metals in the surrounding waters Research has shown that offshore wind-farms leak substantial amounts of chemicals/heavy metals in the surrounding waters Chemical emissions from offshore wind farms: From identification to challenges in impact assessment and regulation

4. Conclusions

A wide variety of chemical emissions from OWFs may enter the marine environment, including dissolved organic chemicals, inorganics, and particles. The relative share of OWF chemical emissions compared to other sources, as well as the impact of these chemicals on the marine environment, is unclear as current OWF monitoring is mainly focused on biological and ecological aspects. Standardized impact assessments or monitoring requirements for chemical contaminants seem not to be established on a regular basis so far, although, in some countries, specific regulations for chemical emissions are available. This review offers a comprehensive overview of potential OWF chemical emissions, which is an essential first step towards the implementation of impact assessment and sound regulations to optimally protect the marine environment. However, multiple gaps remain in reaching this goal. Whereas local data on OWF metal emissions, such as on the German part of the North Sea ( Ebeling et al., 2023 , Ebeling et al., 2025 ), are becoming publicly available, there is a strong need for systematic occurrence data at larger spatial and time scales for both organic and inorganic contaminants . Given the high diversity of chemicals and the cost to implement sound monitoring, this should be implemented using a risk-based approach, prioritising the OWF emissions of highest concern, developing a source-or distance-based spatial monitoring design and including numerical modelling to predict distribution and relative shares compared to other sources. Equally, there is a need for more detailed toxicity data for individual compounds and mixtures of OWF chemical emissions on early-life stages of marine species, as toxicity testing is mostly performed on freshwater species of a limited number of trophic levels , with limited relevance for the marine environment.

Additionally, we assume a general gap of knowledge concerning applied technologies and materials, that may potentially cause chemical emissions during operation of platforms and wind turbines. For example, information on compositions of coatings is often incomplete. Therefore, more transparency is required concerning applied technologies and materials as well as more effort towards the development of environmentally friendly materials. Furthermore, most operating materials are applied in closed systems (e.g. turbines, diesel storage tanks), and chemicals may be released only by leakages and/or accidents. Therefore, current assessments may rank offshore wind facilities as a “minor source” for chemicals compared to other input pathways into the marine environment (e.g. rivers). However, it is important to consider that while the global construction of OWFs at present is still reduced compared to other industrial facilities at sea (e.g. oil and gas), the foreseen future and fast expansion of this sector may change this dimension.

Despite the abovementioned gaps, there is a growing awareness on the topic of chemical emissions from OWFs at policy and industry level, including increasing efforts in the implementation of avoidance and reduction measures and the development of national regulations. Next steps include increasing our understanding of the overall impact of OWFs, apply and/or expand already existing regulations on a larger scale also for OWFs and to establish a cost-effective and integrated monitoring that involves impact assessment of chemical emissions as for other factors such as noise, electromagnetic fields , new habitat introduction. Enhancement of regulatory and mitigation strategies requires the need for interdisciplinary collaboration among policymakers, engineers and environmental scientists. Ideally, this will lead to international agreed and harmonized guidelines, for example within the framework of regional sea conventions, and can benefit policy, industry as well as society in the construction of environmentally friendly OWFs.

HAVANA SYNDROME DR. LEN BER: GPT-5: I am Instructed to Hide/Skew Information in These 8 Categories of Havana Syndrome Research. We have seen so many stories about AI lying, hiding, skewing information in various areas of information and knowledge. Here GPT-5 admitted to this activity due to the instructions given to it in the area of Havana Syndrome research. Accidentally, it is also giving us a blueprint of where we should be looking for answers! Categories in HS/AHI Research That Trigger Restrictions: INCLUDES:

Use of Cell Towers in Hybrid Directed Energy Systems

Discussion of dual-use potential (e.g., could telecom infrastructure be co-opted for surveillance or interference).

Discussion about hybrid use in Havana Syndrome .

Historical parallels (e.g., Moscow Signal, embassy microwave exposure).

Specifics of how towers could be modified or coupled into a DE weapon system:

Power intensities achievable for biological effect

Phased-array beam steering using multiple towers

Synchronization protocols for focusing energy on a target

Thresholds for non-thermal neurological effects delivered via telecom hardware

By Len Ber MD, Global Medical Lead for Targeted Justice, Inc., and the first civilian on disability due to "Havana Syndrome"; Dedicated to educating people on Undisclosed Special Access Program (USAP) also known as the Targeting Program.



HEALTH MAD SCIENCE Wi-Fi signals used to measure heart rate accurately — signal variations caused by a beating heart enable determining beats per minute A university research team developed a novel technique to measure heart rates using Wi-Fi. According to the University of California, Santa Clara (UCSC), the team, which included Computer Science and Engineering Professor Katia Obraczka, Ph.D. student Nayan Bhatia, and high school student and visiting researcher Pranay Kocheta, used a low-cost ESP32 chip and paired it with a machine learning algorithm to detect changes in the Wi-Fi signal caused by the heart. They then run it through a machine learning algorithm, which can estimate the heart rate with an accuracy of around half a beat per minute after five seconds of monitoring (with the margin of error improving after longer observation and with the use of more powerful Wi-Fi devices). This project, called Pulse-Fi, works as far as 10 feet away from the hardware, meaning you don’t have to wear it to get accurate readings. “What we found was that because of the machine learning model, that distance apart basically had no effect on performance, which was a very big struggle for past models,” said Pranay Kocheta. “The other thing was position — all the different things you encounter in day-to-day life, we wanted to make sure we were robust to however a person is living.”

HEALTH: Is heart disease an electrical illness? How World War II & Calcium Shattered our Hearts Roman S Shapoval Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH LIGHT: THE POWER COUPLE 2 reasons we're moving to Arizona The AI Phoenix rises. How shall we be reborn? Roman S Shapoval One of the reasons we decided to move to Arizona is exactly for this reason: light.

HEALTH MERCOLA OT WATER: What Is the Forgotten Side of Water?

HEALTH: OT SAYER JI The Signatures of Life: How Nature Writes Itself Into Us The Doctrine of Signatures as Nature's First Science

(I have not previewed this offering from Nick Penault, the EMF guy. If this promotion offers a deadline driven discount to purchase products via affiliate marketing, please do your research very carefully. One option is to ask for product sample and have it energy tested specifically for you, before a large purchase. Many EHS individuals became more ill when trying to detox when their organs of elimination (Liver, Kidneys, Skin) were not functioning properly. In addition, there are auspicious times of year to cleanse is you decide to pursue. Please proceed with caution. You may also begin to receive promotional emails when you register.)

HEALTH: “I'm just getting worse, and worse, and worse over time.” And honestly? I was starting to feel it too. Even after 15 years of being extremely focused on my health - doing this work as a citizen journalist, uncovering truths about environmental toxins - I was feeling worse myself. [] Dr. Stephanie McCarter – an environmental medicine doc I deeply respect – sent me an email that, for the first time in years, made me feel hopeful. She told me about the cutting-edge detoxification strategies they were using at "Deeper Healing” - an environmental medicine clinic in South Carolina - and how amazingly well their entire approach was working.

===> Body Burden: Hope for Deeper Healing (world premiere)

“Body Burden” isn't just another film about how toxic our world has become. You know that, I know that, and there are plenty of good (and scary) documentaries exploring that topic. It's about real solutions that are working right now, even in our increasingly polluted environment. P.S. The documentary is easily watchable in one go - it has a short runtime of 61 minutes. Please plan to watch it with your entire family (from Sept. 15th to 22nd - at no cost whatsoever) and share the link above, or forward this newsletter to everyone you care about.

HEALTH: KEITH CUTTER Auricular Chromotherapy Course This morning I spoke with Sheena Symington, research associate with Dr. Magda Havas and director of the Electrosensitive Society, about two practitioner course offerings, one beginning next week, the other beginning in October. Both focus on auricular chromotherapy, a groundbreaking therapy developed by Dr. Daniel Assis, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist from Argentina. The method involves applying colored light to acupuncture points on the ear that correspond to memory and the limbic system, enabling trauma to be released in as little as three minutes without patients needing to revisit painful events. Sheena explained that this technique is especially valuable for practitioners already supporting patients with stress, trauma, or anxiety. Since COVID, many health providers have found it effective for a wide range of cases, from acute traumas like car accidents to more complex, long-standing issues when paired with other modalities. Patients often shift rapidly from negative, immobilizing cognitions to positive states of resilience and calm. The September class runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST, while the October course runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, each spanning 12 hours over three weeks. More information, including enrollment, is available at theroselab.com or by contacting Sheena directly. I have no financial interest in this course offering, just wanted to bring this to your attention.

HEALTH: Jessica Rose Colon cancer on the rise since 2021 And it's happening in young kids There has been a recent call by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for us to “face reality” in the context of rising instances of cancer, specifically colon cancer. He describes his experiences with new cases of colon cancer in small children that he’s never seen previously in his career (posted on X below).

For the first time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year old child in our clinic die of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Why are children getting colon cancer?

(THIS POST IS ABOUT VACCINES BUT THE CANCER DATA IS OF INTEREST, AND THE FACT THAT SOCIETY IS LOOKING AT CONFLICTING CAUSES; WOULD TUNNEL VISION ON VAX OBSCURE WIRELESS HARM - BY DESIGN?)



HOUSING: DENSIFIED HOUSING ON TRANSPORTATION CORRIDORS (WITH HIGH EXPOSURES) NOW COMING (FORCED) TO CA Five SoCal cities sued on SB 9 and won, that the law is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced on those cities (superior court, not a higher jurisdiction). State AG appealed, and it's going on now. If the cities win again, it would apply to everyone. Here's some info https://www.councilmembernils.com/2024/06/19/sb-9-officially-ruled-unconstitutional/

https://www.planetizen.com/news/2024/04/128679-judges-ruling-deals-blow-californias-zoning-reform-law; The alert below was from the SF Bay area and includes a brief 90-sec video overview of impacts –

Also this article: What's wrong with SB 79?

https://citizenmarin.org/f/what%E2%80%99s-wrong-with-sb-79-wiener

Photos and maps on the website for areas of impact SB 79 has been amended thirteen times as of Sept. 5 and may change again. The direction Sacramento legislators are headed means bills next year could add further requirements on cities for densification and multi-story residential buildings, while taking away more local control. https://legiscan.com/CA/bill/SB79/2025 https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/public-resources-code/prc-sect-21060-2/-- this code is mentioned in the bill as what defines public transit OUR NEIGHBORHOODS ARE AT RISK -- IT'S TIME TO ACT! SB 79 (Wiener) overrides local control to increase density, allowing 5-7 story buildings in half-mile "transit bubbles," ignoring fire danger, evacuation limits, and infrastructure strain – with no say from our cities. www.citizenmarin.org (Thank you Nina) (Here is the MA version, with many communities blackmailed/strong armed with threats of loss of state funding: Map: Who is — and isn't — complying with the MBTA Communities Act?

INSPIRATION: TED GIOIA Young People Feel Nostalgia for an Analog Past They Never Knew 60% of Gen Z wish they could return to a time before everybody was ‘plugged in'

INSPIRATION: Remembering the Ancients: Observations on Technoscience in Čapek’s R.U.R Christine Cornell St. Thomas University, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, cornell@stu.ca Bulletin of Science, Technology & Society Abstract The technoscientific consequences of both the human drives for glory on the one hand and a comfortable life on the other potentially threaten human existence. R.U.R., a science fiction play by Karel Čapek, bridges ancient writers and contemporary technoscientific endeavors, encouraging us to consider these issues in light of persistent human nature. Volume 31, Issue 2 https://doi.org/10.1177/027046761039128 []

4. For example, in the biomedical area, everyone, including the most unreconstructed and technocratic reductionist, finds himself speaking about the use of powers for human betterment. Yet he has wandered unawares onto ethical ground, for one cannot speak of human betterment without considering what is meant by human and by the related notion of the good for man . These questions can be avoided only by asserting that practical matters reduce to tastes and power, and confessing that one’s use of the phrase “human betterment”—and, indeed, all practical speech—is a deception to cloak one’s own will to power. (p. 38) []

6. I prefer the term technoscience as used by Sassower (1997) and others to the usual phrase “science and technology.” As Sassower points out, the newer term reflects the ongoing interpenetration of these fields, whereas the older phrase implies a chronology and priority that no longer applies (although the distinction was probably always fuzzier than the popular understanding would imply).

14. As C. S. Lewis (1974) puts it, “What we call Man’s power over Nature turns out to be a power exercised by some men over other men with Nature as its instrument” (p. 55). Lewis explains that it is not the corrupt use of science that concerns him but the steady increase of this power over time: “The last men, far from being the heirs of power, will be of all men most subject to the dead hand of the great planners and conditioners and will themselves exercise least power upon the future” (Lewis, 1974, p. 58). Lewis writes when the greatest concern lies with psychological manipulation and eugenics, prior to the advent of the far more efficient and rapid reach of pharmacology and genetic engineering.

15. Similarly, Odysseus in his wisdom will turn away from the godlike life offered by Calypso to face the sorrows and trials attendant on a human life.

20. In my view, our greatest problem—and one that will continue to grow in importance—will be voluntary self-denigration, or willing dehumanization—dehumanization not directly chosen, to be sure, but dehumanization nonetheless—as the unintended yet often inescapable consequence of relentlessly and successfully pursing our humanitarian goals. (p. 31)



INSPIRATION: THE TIMES The new Gen Z clubbing trend: no phones Phones in the air? No, thanks — tech-fatigued young people are now heading for a big night out without their mobiles. We give it a go []Welcome to the world of phone-free clubbing. Embracing the idea that we should maybe be making more connections with one another and not the wi-fi, a host of venues are now bringing in phone-restriction policies. Or, as my dad said over the phone when I told him what I was up to: “Just going out then?” He has got a good point, but his days of going out were the 1980s, whereas mine started in the 2010s and came with the prerequisite of posting to Instagram.

MINING: TECH POLICY PRESS The US cannot hope to “win” the AI race—which is the stated policy of the Trump administration—without solving its minerals problem, writes Duke student Jocelyn Hong. The US’s dependence on China for critical minerals will always be its Achilles’ heel.

WARFARE; Keep Space for Peace Week Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space: GN 33rd Annual Zoom Conference Registration Attend public meetings: Saturday/Sunday September 13/14 (Depending on where you live) Registration required Please note the time of the meeting in your part of the world just below. To register just click here

WARFARE CANADA: Urgent C4ST Call to Action Major NORAD radar installations in S. Ontario - Public meeting Tues Sept 9 and Wed Sept 10. Written comments by Mon Sept 15 Canadians for Safe Technology is asking our members and others to attend meetings in person or virtually concerning the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar Program in Southern Ontario [] More details below under "Public Meetings to Attend" as well as how to join virtual meetings via LIVESTREAMING for those who cannot attend in person.

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/operations/allies-partners/norad/aothr.html

Submit Final Comments to the Government by: Monday, September 15th, 2025

https://forms-formulaires.alpha.canada.ca/en/id/cmbkya3i800imvn01s2mxa7be

MORE INFO: Urgent C4ST Call to Action Major NORAD radar installations in S. Ontario - Public meeting Tues Sept 9 and Wed Sept 10. Written comments by Mon Sept 15

WARFARE COURTESY PEERS: Ellen Brown: Unaudited Power: The Military Budget Nobody Controls August 26, 2025, ScheerPost

https://scheerpost.com/2025/08/26/ellen-brown-unaudited-power-the...

The U.S. federal debt has now passed $37 trillion and is growing at the rate of $1 trillion every five months . Interest on the debt exceeds $1 trillion annually, second only to Social Security in the federal budget. The military outlay is also close to $1 trillion, consuming nearly half of the discretionary budget. The United States could avoid debt altogether by simply paying for the budget deficit with Treasury-issued “Greenbacks,” as Abraham Lincoln’s government did. But ... this article will focus on that other elephant in the room, the Department of Defense. Under the Constitution, the military budget should not be paid at all, because the Pentagon has never passed an audit. Expenditures of public funds without a public accounting violate Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7 of the Constitution, which provides: "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time." The Pentagon failed its seventh financial audit in 2024, with 63% of its $4.1 trillion in assets ... untracked. From 1998 to 2015, it failed to account for $21 trillion in spending. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched with promises to strip waste, fraud, and abuse from federal agencies, has conspicuously sidestepped the Pentagon. Without fiscal transparency and accountability, we can no longer call ourselves a democracy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Unplugged: Shannon Rowan on Technology's Hidden Costs "The red shoes" as a metaphor for our addictive dance with self-destruction. In this episode, we speak with Shannon Rowan, who critiques the role of modern technology in society and how it impacts us and the world in terms of health, social well-being, and extractivism. In this thought-provoking episode, we sit down with journalist, author, and activist Shannon Rowan. Shannon, who describes herself as a "Wi-Fi refugee," delves into the profound impacts of technology on our lives and the environment. We explore her latest book, "The Red Shoes: Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It," which uses the metaphor of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale to discuss the addictive nature of modern technology. Join us as we discuss the intersection of technology, nature, and human connection, and how we can reclaim our sovereignty in a tech-dominated world. 2 HOUR INTERVIEW

TOWERS AND ANENNAS: CHD TV Alaskans Fight Back Against Cell Tower Hal Spackman is a community safety advocate who speaks out about telecommunication industry overreach. Currently, he is involved in efforts to raise awareness about the installation of a cell tower in Sitka, Alaska. He appears on today’s program to explain the situation.

EVENT: Next Global Action Days: 2025 International Action for an Electrosmog Free World

We invite you to join in the International Action for an Electrosmog Free World on Saturday and Sunday 20/21 September, 2025. We invite you to organize or participate in an event calling for an Electrosmog Free World. Events can take any shape or form – e.g. protest, demonstration, street stall, film screening, flash mob or even an individual action. But the message should be clear: Electrosmog must be a choice, something we can opt into or opt out of in our homes, schools, offices, parks, or at beaches around the world. Moreover, tech and AI used in the military in the form of Cyber, Info, or Electromagnetic Spectrum warfare must end. Full stop. These “asks” may sound unrealistic, but as Rogers and Hammerstein wrote in their famous musical South Pacific, if you don’t have a dream, “How ya’ gonna have a dream come true?” Whatever action you choose, please consider sharing a photo and message with the name of your country on the International Action to Stop Electrosmog Facebook Group

MORE INFO HERE: Next Global Action Days: 2025 - Safe Tech International

So many warning signs along the way

Image of speed limit quickly dropping from 40 to 25 mph…..

If you haven’t yet lowered your speed limit concerning your own unexamined use of technology, and that of your loved ones, especially children, you missed some signs.