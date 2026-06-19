Photo Courtesy Lori McCary on Medium

The Solstice Arrives soon. I am dreaming with Water.

At the Sink with My Son and a Sponge

My older son lives across the country in drought/fire-prone California. The last time he came to visit New England, (not a desert) he was washing dishes. I watched quietly as he used a wet soapy sponge to clean nearly everything first. Then as he began to rinse, he captured the rinse water in the dishpan holding one item needing more attention.

I adopted his methods of caring for water, and a much smaller dishpan. I think of him often while standing at the sink. I replaced all of my towels with very lightweight ones that dry quickly in the sun. I look to the sky’s actual calendar before deciding to do laundry, because some days don’t work as well as others for drying on the line. That also means discounting daylight savings time, -and knowing that high noon doesn’t correspond with the clock.

When I lived in California for a short time, my friends had several empty water jugs in the shower/tub. While they waited for the water to warm up, they captured the colder water to use for plants, or the garden, or cooking, or dishes, or to filter to drink. Some added it to washing machine. Water, running, did not go down the drain. Many also put gray water back out into the garden. I learned to actively love water alongside those friends.

The Heart Grows with What the Heart Knows

When I remember gaining access to wisdom alongside people I treasure, I remember the story of the Grinch who stole Christmas and “how, after hearing the Whos sing, his heart grew 3 sizes that day, and how Cindy-Lou forgave him for stealing the toys.”

This is a radically different calculus than learning via AI and technology and algorithms that have de-evolved to exploit every on-line search, - and are guzzling resources.

For example, as reported by the Ohio Register in March of 2026, after installing time-of-use/peak pricing enabling technologies, there is a bill proposed “to authorize voluntary demand response programs for residential and small commercial customers.”

What HB 427 really does, Lieutenant Governor candidate Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).”

Who decides if the priority for water and electricity distribution is households or data centers?



I revere some of my online teachers and communities, but I know that there is a vibrational frequency of coherence that occurs physiologically, in real time with real people, that is an untapped resource in technocratic worldviews. Unspoiled/unaltered, it is true cultivation of immunity.

I have had difficult conversations with environmentalists who are so traumatized about the state of the planet that they are unwittingly advocating for wireless smart meters, including transmitting water meters. They can’t hold the concept that we should not be rushing to address an emergency with more technology. They believe that they hold the higher moral ground for humanity by being proponents of this technology. Town meetings across the country are approving the financial outlay, with unquestioning pride and a presumption of effectiveness and progress, and not enough questions. Many communities also enforce watering schedules, for example the odd-even plan. Co-pilot explains,

An odd-even structure seems like such an eloquent solution, easy to remember and easy to enforce. It seems equitable and fair.

But if Nature and Water had a say, what would they say?

Water and plants do not alchemize with a schedule of odd/even days

They are running on a different timeline, and the further we drift from harmonizing with what is actually happening in our planet’s biosphere, the further we become “Lost in Space.”

Never before has so much dissociation reigned, both mental and physical - in a species unleashing so much harm, in so many ways, including under the guise of stewardship.

Nature and Water cannot alchemize with our dissociated technocratic structures, and in truth, neither can we.

Is the Sky Holding Fire, Earth, Air, or Water?

I believe that Nature, and Water, would ask us to reclaim our ability to perceive the differences in the quality of light, the air, and the dampness of the ground as the moon dances through its generative cycle, changing signs (and elements) about every two and a half days.

Here is an on-line resource, but you can enjoy reclaiming understanding the pattern and you can change the shape of both your heart and your brain.

“Fruits harvested at this time will not last long.” The images are live links at the site.

Lunar calendar - june 21, 2026 - live in the rhythm of nature in the USA It is not auspicious to water plants on the 21st when the moon is in Virgo, an Earth sign.



Why is there sun glare one day but not the next? Why did our elders never dry a quilt on certain days? Why is the car covered with condensation or ice one day, but not the next, when the temperature is the same?) Why does protein feel so nourishing one day, and not the next? Why did the new wood floor buckle? Is this a good time to make lasagna out of the nettles? Will this be a good year for tomatoes, or honey? Why did a haircut look so wonderful one month, but not the next? Why is it ill-advised to wash our hair at the New Moon?

If we were not using electricity to dry our clothes and we followed the power of the sky, we would notice the differences. We can still recover the knowledge. We have maps.

Accessing Ancestral Wisdom and Reverence

Home Johanna Paungger-Poppe & Thomas Poppe Europe’s Most Successful Non-fiction Writers

Nature, Water, Earth, and our Elders would encourage us to notice whether the moon is increasing or decreasing, and how its phase applies to expansion or contraction, or detoxing and absorbing. They would invite us to tend to our gardens and our health in alignment with the calendar and clock of the sky as the only true foundation for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

It is more effective, and more accurate, than the calendars and cellphone time on which we rely - which is untethered from reality.

Energy medicine teacher Donna Eden is fond of reminding us that our ancestors, the ones who survived, were the most astute observers of patterns, and made the best decisions. Do we decide to water by the moon, or adapt smart agriculture sensors to detect the level of water in the soil, transmit it to a satellite, and then to the farmer’s computer, devoid of recognition of the underlying pattern?

NEW – 2026 Stella Natura Calendar – Spikenard Farm (This is a planting/harvest calendar. Air and fire days, and earth and water days, have different energies and are somewhat interchangeable. This is not a watering calendar. )



Right Rhythm is Respectful

Right rhythm is a foundational aspect of Biodynamic Agriculture. The wisdom could be applied far more widely in the human environment for many more activities. Regarding health, there are countless medical procedures and practices occurring in off rhythm ways, because we have forgotten Time’s choreography.

Life within this solar system offers a remarkable expanse of interactive, juxtaposed patterns of energies. Some schools refer to it as creative, active intelligence of the Cosmos.

When plants are watered at the wrong time, the result can be mold, and/or infestations of bugs. The current technocratic solution is to ignore frequencies encoded in Time, and to use pesticides, fungicides, and fertilizers…

We are caught up on so many paradigms of piling more cognitive errors on top on the emergence of unanticipated consequences, when we have not yet figured out how to correct the ones we are already grappling with.

One of the most grave is the commoditization of the electromagnetic spectrum for undisclosed applications of surveillance, control, and profit.

(I wrote about a few other examples of cascading errors here: EMF Safety Testing: “When Harm Becomes Visible But Can No Longer Be Corrected Within the System’s Own Logic .... Reversibility is Required” - Luc Lelièvre - in the Year of the Fire Horse and w/ the 49ers I wrote about unintended consequences of fabric, automobiles, top loading washers, and the grid.

If we can’t remember how to reclaim these energies here on Earth, on the planet that we co-evolved with, do we have any right trying to export our blind ambitions across the Cosmos?



What if the urgency of environmentalists is backing the wrong paradigm? - believing that unhinged tech that serves to monitor and control behavior, especially via punitive pricing schemes that force us to keep looking at phones, is as endangering as “a hot house orchard in a blizzard” (Carl Sandburg’s poem Honey and Salt)

Watering a World View, Reclaim Your Calendar, Look to the Sky’s Dance

I have a dream, of knowledgeable herbalists and gardeners, going to town planning boards and inviting a portion of the populace to adopt right timing, and communities yielding to the ancestral wisdom. And members of the public understanding the meaning and significance of the choice.

In some parts of the world, there is local time, and there is travel time. These cultures remain more entrained to the guidance and cues of the natural world and their bodies, which are the same. The extent to which we reclaim our relationship with Time and space is one measure of our attention, awareness, and self-integration. There are many forces banking our not getting there.

I mentioned to someone recently how concerning it was that the practice of manipulating the populace away from the Cosmic Current has continued, when the Juneteenth holiday was instituted coincidentally so close to the Solstice. I have to explain to some that I am not racist. It’s a bigger circle of concern.



As long as we remain separated from awareness of the patterns quantified by the ancient astronomers, farmers, and menstruating women for eons. the more we have to rely on external authorities. It’s not going well.

Weaponization of Time, In Darkness or in Light, and Becoming a Water Warrior is Not About Metering

A rhythm runs through the creative active intelligence of the Cosmos.

I quote this reference often. “In his book Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality, the late Japanese master Shizuto Masunaga wrote, “Jean Henry Faber (182301915) who studied insects with complex instinctive behaviors observed many things that seemed miraculous. but he also found that introducing some unlikely obstacle in the environment of insects with complex instinctive behaviors caused their instinct to lead them completely astray.”

Hand-held screens insidiously rewire our chronobiology, our instincts, our focus, our breathing and our brains, due to a multitude of factors. We can re-claim boundaries including how often and when and why we use them. Consider taking your calendar off of your phone. When you write by hand, you use more of your brain, and you remember more.

Decoupling your consciousness from your devices is a choice.

If you are subjected to an instinct-injured off-even watering scheme start with the lunar calendar first and then overlay it with the technocratic dictates. Use water jugs if your need to. Putting yourself back into coherence with Earth is a precious gift you give yourself and those in your sphere of influence.

The ability to overlay one pattern over another and to synthesize the alchemy internally, without technology, is crucial to the evolution of our cognitive abilities and our worldviews. (The populace of other countries, including India and China, are far more cognizant than the United States.)

Please, turn off your devices (wireless printers, modems phones) at night and allow the cycles of exertion and rest to prevail. Don’t turn them on until you use them. Let your actions begin to speak for the element of Air. It’s not about what you are denying for yourself, it’s about what you gain back, and also provide for others. These are profound, unattended human rights issues.

There are simple, radical, silent acts of quiet quitting that can begin to open us to the ability to synthesize in direct harmony with all of Nature, regardless of the direction of the mass consumer culture.

Noticing the 2 1/2 day transition of the moon within the Cosmic Current, the wind, the clouds, the subtle shifts, with all of your senses….it will feel so healing - to be coming home to yourself.

There is a great deal of focus now on communities opposing data centers, especially due to water and energy consumption. It is about more than that. We have been led, many of us sleepwalking, into a paradigm of consumption and dual-use technology that has gone too far.

At the solstice’s observance of the balance of darkness and light, re-member.

From Water Researcher Veda Austin

SCROLL DOWN THE VIDEO PAGE TO VIEW:

Watch what happens to healthy spring water after 5G exposure Short video showing how spring water changes structurally after 15 mins of 5G exposure (53 SECONDS) “In my opinion, it ss completely destroyed.”

To Bless the World Around Us

The Algonquin Water Song

Read Carol Bedrosian’s article here: Sing The Algonquin Water Song - Spirit of Change Magazine

Tierra Mi Querpo

Please feel free to post more water inspiration, prayers, and songs in the comments. Thank you for reading along. “I’m being followed by a moon shadow.” Have a Blessed Solstice.

Share