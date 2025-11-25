Stop The FCC Cell Tower Fast Track: A Video Primer to Share with Keith Cutter and Theodora Scarato
Easy Action: Sign the Petition and Help Stop the "De-regulatory Blitz"
“In the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in Docket No. 25-276 entitled Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments, the FCC is proposing sweeping new rules that could override local authority and undermine community control over where and how cell towers, small cells, and wireless antennas are built.”
Curator Comment: On Dec. 23, 2013, the utility regulator in MA published its investigation into smart meters with a 2-week window for public comment, spanning the crowded holiday period.
Many have speculated that a similar strategy might be used by the FCC for its pending proceeding, which will fast-track cell tower and wireless infrastructure decisions and override local input and control, for an industry that is already inadequately regulated, and has ignored a 2021 court ruling indicating that exposure guidelines dating back to 1996 may deserve further scrutiny.
Once the FCC proceeding is published in the Federal register, the clock starts ticking for public comment. Engaged activism, operating like an underground railroad, is gearing up. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck moment.”
Make Use of the Holiday Window with An Excellent Video
Keith Cutter (EMF Remedy) and Theodora Scarato (Environmental Health Sciences) fast-tracked a very clear and informative video (very appropriate for sharing when gathered with loves ones for the holidays and beyond. You can listen while setting the table)
It’s an excellent fact-based objective primer, good for those new to this topic, that helps explain why public input is crucial.
Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences:
“The FCC is poised to fast-track cell towers by sharply limiting local
government authority in a rulemaking entitled “Build America:
Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments.”
Under this proposal, the FCC seeks sweeping changes that would override
much of the ability of cities, towns, and counties to consider basic
siting factors such as aesthetics, setbacks, concealment, and public
safety. The FCC also proposes to cap local fees and impose stricter
“shot clocks”—and if a locality misses these shorter deadlines, cell
tower applications could be automatically approved without further
review.
Taken together, these measures represent an unprecedented federal
takeover of local land-use authority.”
Environmental Health Sciences web page with more information about how to contribute to the docket
Three things to do:
1, Sign and share the Petition to the FCC
2. Join the letter-writing campaign to lawmakers.
3, Stay updated on cell tower issues with EHS and Scarato by signing up
with the science and policy newsletter. Environmental Health Sciences
Theodora Scarato, MSW
Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences
Environmental Health Sciences: “9 Ways the FCC Could Pre-Empt Local Government Control” (which will impact property values)
About Theodora:
“Scarato has co-authored several scientific and policy papers on wireless
and EMF. She also serves as a Special Expert to the International
Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields
(ICBE-EMF). Having previously long served as Executive Director of
Environmental Health Trust, Scarato led a landmark federal case against
the FCC in which the court mandated the agency explain how its 1996 cell
tower radiation exposure guidelines were adequate. She is also a
petitioner in the case and has filed numerous scientific submissions to
the FCC and is involved in current efforts to get the FCC to respond to
the 2021 DC Circuit Court mandate.”
Special Offer from Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy:
Normally this video would be available only to my paid subscribers, but I’d like to offer a “free backstage pass”, through your newsletter, so that we can increase visibility of this important issue.
Here’s the URL
Watch for more information coming soon about the deadlines for the FCC submission, and about how to post an individual standard comment or express comment.
Starting now, help gather thousands of signatures for the petition:
Petition · Petition to the FCC: Don’t Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control - United States · Change.org
Follow Theodora here: Environmental Health Sciences
Follow Keith on Substack here:
Thank you to Keith and Theodora and the entire community working on this issue so intently in so many ways.
I wish there was a better way to do petitions than Change.org. Does anyone know who actually 'owns' it and that it's not a 'hidden dumpster' for useful ideas?, possibly run by the baddies? thanks
ps here is the ai blurb....Gates is there too
Change.org is owned by the nonprofit Change.org Foundation, which fully owns Change.org, PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation.
This transition to 100% nonprofit ownership was completed in September 2021, made possible by equity donations from over 50 investors, including Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Ray Dalio, and Arianna Huffington.
The Change.org Foundation oversees the platform and its charitable activities through Change.org Programs, ensuring the platform's long-term independence and commitment to its public interest mission.