“In the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in Docket No. 25-276 entitled Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments , the FCC is proposing sweeping new rules that could override local authority and undermine community control over where and how cell towers, small cells, and wireless antennas are built.”

Many have speculated that a similar strategy might be used by the FCC for its pending proceeding, which will fast-track cell tower and wireless infrastructure decisions and override local input and control, for an industry that is already inadequately regulated, and has ignored a 2021 court ruling indicating that exposure guidelines dating back to 1996 may deserve further scrutiny.

Once the FCC proceeding is published in the Federal register, the clock starts ticking for public comment. Engaged activism, operating like an underground railroad, is gearing up. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck moment.”

Make Use of the Holiday Window with An Excellent Video

Keith Cutter (EMF Remedy) and Theodora Scarato (Environmental Health Sciences) fast-tracked a very clear and informative video (very appropriate for sharing when gathered with loves ones for the holidays and beyond. You can listen while setting the table)

It’s an excellent fact-based objective primer, good for those new to this topic, that helps explain why public input is crucial.

Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences:

“The FCC is poised to fast-track cell towers by sharply limiting local

government authority in a rulemaking entitled “Build America:

Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments.”



Under this proposal, the FCC seeks sweeping changes that would override

much of the ability of cities, towns, and counties to consider basic

siting factors such as aesthetics, setbacks, concealment, and public

safety. The FCC also proposes to cap local fees and impose stricter

“shot clocks”—and if a locality misses these shorter deadlines, cell

tower applications could be automatically approved without further

review.



Taken together, these measures represent an unprecedented federal

takeover of local land-use authority.”



Environmental Health Sciences web page with more information about how to contribute to the docket

The FCCs Plan to Fast-Track Cell Towers

Three things to do:



1, Sign and share the Petition to the FCC



2. Join the letter-writing campaign to lawmakers.



3, Stay updated on cell tower issues with EHS and Scarato by signing up

with the science and policy newsletter. Environmental Health Sciences



Theodora Scarato, MSW

Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Petition · Petition to the FCC: Don't Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control - United States · Change.org

Environmental Health Sciences: “9 Ways the FCC Could Pre-Empt Local Government Control” (which will impact property values)



About Theodora:

“Scarato has co-authored several scientific and policy papers on wireless

and EMF. She also serves as a Special Expert to the International

Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields

(ICBE-EMF). Having previously long served as Executive Director of

Environmental Health Trust, Scarato led a landmark federal case against

the FCC in which the court mandated the agency explain how its 1996 cell

tower radiation exposure guidelines were adequate. She is also a

petitioner in the case and has filed numerous scientific submissions to

the FCC and is involved in current efforts to get the FCC to respond to

the 2021 DC Circuit Court mandate.”

Watch for more information coming soon about the deadlines for the FCC submission, and about how to post an individual standard comment or express comment.

Starting now, help gather thousands of signatures for the petition:

Petition · Petition to the FCC: Don't Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control - United States · Change.org

Follow Theodora here: Environmental Health Sciences

Thank you to Keith and Theodora and the entire community working on this issue so intently in so many ways.

