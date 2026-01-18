Me: Not a football expert, not an EMF expert, not a health expert, have no librarians, but the Patriots look good!

An Industry EMF Expert: “The librarians provide me with articles”

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who read the in-depth 4-part series by Tom Cowan about the 49ers’ injury woes.

“[] the post by Peter Cowan, a wellness entrepreneur with about 6,000 followers and a Substack blog, had been seen by 22 million users, garnered 35,000 likes and been reposted more than 5,800 times.” - Source

Peter Cowan’s Series:

Could Chronic EMF Exposure from a Nearby Substation Be Causing the 49ers’ Epidemic of Tendon Ruptures? A deep dive into the non-thermal biological mechanisms from low-frequency AC magnetic fields turning San Francisco’s NFL athletes into the league’s most fragile

How Invisible Fields Trigger Immune Dysfunction and Sabotage Nighttime Recovery: Mast Cell Activation, Immune Suppression, and Circadian Disruption Part 3 of “The 49ers’ Decade of Fragility: How Invisible EMFs Could Be Undoing an Elite Roster” series.

The Substation May Not Be Moving, but the 49ers Don’t Have to Keep Dominating the League in Injuries Knowledge Is Power: How the 49ers Can Break the Injury Curse Without Moving

How Did the U.S. Mainstream Press Respond? Two Examples:

When 49ers tight end George Kittle tore his Achilles during Sunday’s playoff win over the Eagles, he became the latest San Francisco star player to suffer a major injury — and brought a viral conspiracy theory back into the spotlight.

Kittle’s injury led to countless people on X circulating the theory that low-frequency radiation from an electrical substation near Levi’s Stadium and the 49ers practice fields might have contributed to the team’s injuries.

But experts in radiation say there’s no proof to back up that theory.

“Scientists do not consider power lines or cellphones or radar installations to be damaging,” Gayle Woloschak, a professor of radiology oncology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told SFGATE.

To help clear up public misconceptions, Woloschak explained that electromagnetic radiation has two general types, one with very high energy and the other with low energy.

Human sources of the strong type, called “ionizing” radiation, include nuclear reactors and weapons. This kind of radiation can indeed break DNA and cause cancer, such as people experienced following the atomic bombings in World War II.

When 49ers tight end George Kittle tore his Achilles during Sunday’s playoff win over the Eagles, he became the latest San Francisco star player to suffer a major injury — and brought a viral conspiracy theory back into the spotlight. []

Christopher Collins, a professor of radiology at New York University who specializes in the impacts of radiation, was baffled by the idea of a connection between a substation and sports injuries,

“I honestly can’t imagine,” Collins told SFGATE. “One thing that can sometimes happen in an MRI is dizziness, but that’s a very, very, very strong magnetic field. And that’s the closest I can get to explaining how some sort of electromagnetic field could be related to injuries. But there’s really no way that could happen with power lines in this situation. It’s just not possible.”

What Scientists? Which Experts? A Good One: Keith Cutter

I am by no means an expert, but I suggest that every football fan, sportscaster, and podcaster who wants to weigh in on this issue read this article by Keith Cutter of EMF Wisdom published by the Weston A. Price Foundation in 2022:



Reducing Your Family’s Exposure to Man-Made Radiation in the Home:

and/or: The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines:

The Need for Synthetic EMF Exposure Guidelines from Keith’s Substack EMF Wisdom

See also information provided by Environmental Health Sciences Wireless and EMF Safety:

Not Just Football

The implications are significant beyond football, from the perspective of social and environmental justice, home values, and safety. Communities across the country have allowed industrial-scale infrastructure to encroach upon neighborhoods, homes, schools and other sensitive environments. New construction is being built proximal to transportation corridors, etc.

And the exposures created by existing infrastructure are insidiously increasing, for example as the grid becomes increasingly polluted by high voltage transients and as communities are exposed to higher levels of RFR from added densified towers and antennas and untested 5G, often without the knowledge of residents.

Regarding radio-frequency radiation RFR alone - although the National Academies noted in 2008 that the research record for exposures is inadequate, including juxtaposed, chronic and cumulative exposures, none of these concerns have been addressed.

Dismissive news articles from California imply that “scientists” hold a particular opinion.



But in 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the December 2019 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to retain its 1996 safety limits for human exposure to wireless radiation was “arbitrary and capricious.” The FCC failed to address;

impacts of long term wireless exposure

impacts to children,

the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation,

impacts to wildlife and the environment

impacts to the developing brain and reproduction. Source: Environmental Health Trust



Testimony from “scientists” was part of the docket. Will we add injury to professional athletes to the list of concerns that the FCC has not iaddressed?



Setting aside the news claim that ““Scientists do not consider power lines or cellphones or radar installations to be damaging,” here are two points to ponder.

1. How Do Exposure Limits in the United States Compare to Those in Other Countries? For example, Italy vs. the United States?

EMF-Portal | Limit values compared internationally

Italy -: In the radiofrequency range, Italy deviates from the ICNIRP guidelines insofar as the reference levels in the range between 3 MHz and 3 GHz are fixed instead of the frequency-dependent definition in the ICNIRP guidelines. At the mobile communication frequency of 900 MHz, it results for example in a limit for the magnetic field strength, which is 45 percent of the limit in the ICNIRP recommendation. In the case of power density, it is 22 percent of the ICNIRP limit at the same frequency. In places with “sensitive use” (such as schools and kindergartens) and in places where people could stay longer than four hours, even lower limits apply. These limits also apply to new installations.

USA - In the United States there is no uniform legislation to limit the low-frequency fields from power lines. In some states (Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Ohio) the principle of “prudent avoidance” is applied under which the exposure of the population to 60 Hz fields should be limited, but at reasonable cost. In other states (Florida, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon) there are fixed limits for the fields from power lines that lie between 0.2 times and nearly 2.5 times the reference levels in the European Council Recommendation 1999/519/EC (Source: National Institute for Public Health and the Environment).

For radio systems, the federal legislation in the USA sets basic restrictions identical to that in the European Council Recommendation. However, due to another calculation model, the reference levels are higher (e.g. at 900 MHz by about one fifth for the electric and the magnetic field strengths, and by about one third for the power density).

Would world-class professional athletes in other countries be practicing in Levi Stadium?



If Italian soccer players were experiencing these types of injuries, would the news be widely ridiculed, or would the bodily harm be investigated by independent non-industry experts?

Well, we know the Italian athletes don’t have to worry as much about at least one variable in the electro-smog soup.

Cell Tower & Wireless Radiation Limits EHS

Who are the “Experts” Providing Safety Testimony for Utilities?

Sometimes I feel like a broken record when I fall back to raising questions about the safety testimony of Peter Valberg, but when his analysis is the backbone for so many industries, it can’t be avoided. (Valberg’ s opinions were/are the foundation of safety assurances for smart meter deployments across the U.S.)

Who Is Valberg?

In Feb. 2016, the Center for Public Integrity published a series, Science for Sale, co-published with Vice.com.

Valberg’s work is featured in the article “Meet the ‘rented white coats’ who defend toxic chemicals when he, along with Evan Nelson, came up with a scheme to defend the asbestos industry by shifting the blame for mesothelioma to tobacco.

“There was an obvious problem with Nelson’s “science.” Researchers for decades have exhaustively analyzed data on the health of hundreds of thousands of smokers. Since 1964, the U.S. Surgeon General has summarized the findings of study after study, none of which shows evidence that tobacco causes mesothelioma.

Valberg wrote back within hours, calling Nelson’s scientific theory “very intriguing.” He was game to try to disseminate it in peer-reviewed journals. He later sent Nelson a contract agreeing to write the first of three articles and even offered him a 10-percent discount. In the meantime, Valberg would adopt Nelson’s theory as an expert witness in lawsuits, using it against mesothelioma victims such as Pam Collins of Bellevue, Ohio.” – Center for Public Integrity

It seems incredulous that Valberg would shift the blame for mesothelioma on tobacco because he is, literally, a tobacco scientist for Philip Morris. He testified for Philip Morris in February of 2014 to de-certify a class action lawsuit in Ohio. “PM USA’s expert, Dr. Peter Valberg, relied on his review of numerous published studies evaluating the smoking behaviors of consumers who switched to light cigarettes in forming his opinions.”

That was the same week that he testified before the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities over-riding citizen health concerns about wireless smart utility meters.

His (unsubstantiated) opinion also formed the basis of a presentation given to the National Conference of State Legislatures justifying smart meter safety in 2012. (now removed from the website)

In addition, as I wrote in February 2023 following the Ohio train derailment,, the article Making a cancer cluster disappear was also part of the series Science for Sale.

The cancer cluster in question was the largest cluster of work-related brain tumor fatalities ever reported. The likely culprit? Vinyl chloride. In its investigation of occupational brain tumor deaths historically related to chemical exposures, the Center for Public Integrity reported about a brain cancer cluster at a Union Carbide plant south of Houston, in Texas City, in the 1970s.

“Union Carbide strategized for nearly two years on how to limit the threat from government studies of the Texas City cancer cluster. One Union Carbide lawyer advised internally that the more brain cancer deaths there were, the easier it would be for widows like Leuvell Malone’s wife, Ada, to win lawsuits.” []

The company decided to do its own analysis simultaneously, reasoning that “Independent investigations of the same set of data frequently yield differing results.” []

A Center for Public Integrity review of thousands of once-confidential documents shows that the industry study cited by IARC was flawed, if not rigged. Although that study was supposed to tally all brain cancer deaths of workers exposed to vinyl chloride, Union Carbide didn’t include Malone’s death. In fact, the company counted only one of the 23 brain-tumor deaths in Texas City.

The Center’s investigation found that because of the way industry officials designed the study, it left out workers known to have been exposed to vinyl chloride, including some who had died of brain tumors. Excluding even a few deaths caused by a rare disease can dramatically change the results of a study.”

The current owner of the plant, Dow Chemical, denies that people in the community were exposed to vinyl chloride, though it settled the case with the brain cancer victims about a year ago. During the litigation, the company hired expert witnesses who cited the Mundt study to prove that the brain tumors couldn’t have been caused by vinyl chloride.

“One such expert, Peter Valberg of Gradient Corp., wrote that the families in McCullom Lake were citing early studies linking vinyl chloride to brain cancer but failed to cite more recent reviews. “These in-depth summaries and updates of worker cohorts do not support a causal link between VC exposure and brain cancer,” Valberg wrote.” – Center for Public Integrity

When Product Defense Forms the Basis of Policy Making

In 2009, Fast Company published: Manufacturing Doubt in Product Defense What is the product-defense industry? How does it work, and who’s behind it? We asked David Michaels, author of the exposé Doubt Is Their Product.



FC: What exactly do product-defense companies do? They combine science with public relations to help clients avoid regulation and litigation. I have yet to see a study published by a product-defense firm that conflicts with the needs of the study’s sponsors. The intent is to cast doubt on real science. The industry has deep roots in the fight over tobacco.

Who are the major players? Some of the big ones are Exponent, Gradient, ChemRisk, and the Weinberg Group. There are many small ones. Any scientist can hang out a shingle and hope to attract the interests of a polluter. There are a lot of academics who do this work.

Why Do I Raise the Valberg Card Again Regarding the 49ers?

As I have written previously, Valberg’ s opinions were/are the foundation of safety assurances for smart meter deployments across the U.S because legislators and utility regulators thought it was OK to ask a tobacco scientist for his stamp of approval, despite reported harm.

Public utility commissions and Legislatures across the U.S. were influenced by or relied on Valberg’s opinion despite reported harm, including the acute onset of neurological complaints, microwave illness, disability, and sensitivity to electromagnetic fields. This is despite the fact that complaints about his integrity were repeatedly lodged by the public.

(Does this constitute malfeascance? )

AM Radio

Smart Meters

Testimony of Dr. Peter A. Valberg | Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative

Substations, Transmission Lines, Generation Facilities, AM Radio, Windfarm Connection, t o name just a few

Now we are adding data centers into the mix, and one of the data points that we do not have is the record of injuries, illnesses and premature deaths caused by smart meters, cell towers, and utility infrastructure.

So, what is the science behind our limits?

Athletes and Magnetic Fields?

I remember when I lived for 3 days in a home with excessive magnetic fields. As a 5 ft 2 inch lifelong and collegiate competitive swimmer, I can make the length of a 25- yard pool easily in 16-18 strokes.

When I hit the YMCA after being up all night, completely overcharged, I sailed through the water with 12- 14 strokes per length, and swam my fastest time ever for a mile… in my 50s. And then I did it again. My wall push off from the turns was extraordinary. I was an absolute amazon. I unpacked and moved in - in one afternoon, did not sleep again, and swam again the following day. And after the third night I knew that I was burning the candle at both ends. After speaking with the utility company about the high fields to no avail, I moved. it took days to come off the artificial high

I did not assume that my training was going well, or that my supplements were helping me, I knew I was running an adrenalin.

I remembered hearing rumors that Russian athletes were experimenting with magnetic field exposures to enhance their Olympic performances, undetectable in drug tests, and I understood how it might happen.

When firefighters in CA began exhibiting cognitive issues after a cell tower was installed on the firehouse, the right kind of research revealed alarming results: A Cautionary Tale from the Firefighters of California Fighting Cell Towers on Stations - Environmental Health Trust

The exposure guidelines in the U.S. do not account for juxtaposed exposures, or chronic or cumulative exposures. - sort of like how we used to pile in medications without scrutiny, and we killed people.

Rather than assuming the industry and regulators have the situation handled. wouldn’t it be fairer to the 49ers to take another look?



A possible Chinese medicine perspective? The Gall Bladder Meridian along the outside of the legs (and IT band) contracts deeply in response to the external stimuli of RFR, and the Kidney Meridian along the inside of the leg is depleted. The Bladder pathway along the backside of the leg overpowers the Stomach and Spleen on the front. The ankles are therefore unstable.

Rather than outright ridicule, can we ask more questions, even if they are from outside the box?

