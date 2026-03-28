The recent court ruling regarding social media and mental health is providing an opening for new conversations.

Here are a few references that go further, knowledgably, including the question of RF/EMF exposures. Please share widely.

In this episode, I discuss:

The recent and expected deluge of lawsuits against social media platforms

Research into: Infants and toddlers and screen time Online learning in schools Amount of time online in teens pre and post COVID Chatbots and generative AI Children’s exposure to pornography

EMF, which has a greater impact on children than adults

Support and resources for parents (see below)

The importance of aligning with children and teens around shared goals

Keith Cutter : Addictive Design and the Expansion of Forced EMF Exposure

Addiction-causing algorithms were declared harmful in a California courtroom on March 25, 2026, when a Los Angeles jury found Meta (Instagram) and Google (YouTube) liable for designing addictive platforms, awarding $6 million in damages.

But the deeper consequence reaches far beyond liability or legislation. What was acknowledged in legal terms as “addictive design” reveals something more fundamental: a system in which human attention is deliberately captured, held, and monetized—and in doing so, quietly reshapes the electromagnetic environment for everyone.

Companies such as Meta Platforms and Google were found liable for deploying features that encouraged compulsive use. That admission matters, not because of the relatively insignificant financial penalties, but because it confirms intent. These platforms are not passive tools. They are engineered environments designed to maximize engagement.

And engagement, in this context, is not neutral.

The more time a person spends on a smartphone, the more frequently that device transmits and receives radiofrequency radiation signals. Each scroll, refresh, notification, and video stream is supported by continuous interaction with nearby infrastructure—cell towers, small cells, routers, and satellites. Addiction, therefore, is not merely psychological. It is physical in its consequences, because it directly drives the volume and persistence of radiofrequency radiation.

This creates a dual effect.

First, the individual user experiences increased personal exposure. A device held in the hand, placed against the head, or carried on or near the body becomes an active participant in a constant exchange of radiofrequency radiation. The addicted user does not simply consume content—they sustain a continuous connection that requires ongoing radiation.

Second—and more importantly—addiction scales infrastructure.

When millions of users are conditioned to remain online for hours each day, the network must expand to meet that demand. Capacity is not optional. It must be built. This leads to densification: more antennas, more transmitters, more pervasive coverage. The result is an environment in which even those who do not participate are subjected to increasing levels of ambient exposure.

In this way, addiction does not remain contained within the individual. It becomes a driver of forced exposure.

The recent verdict, and the surrounding legislative momentum—including proposals like the Kids Online Safety Act—frame the issue in terms of protecting mental health or regulating content. But these responses, regardless of their stated intent, do not address the underlying physical reality: that addictive use patterns inherently require—and justify—the continual expansion of wireless infrastructure.

Nor do they reduce the emissions themselves.

If anything, by legitimizing the platforms while attempting to regulate their effects, such measures risk entrenching the system further. The architecture remains intact. The incentives remain aligned. The demand continues to grow.

What has been revealed, perhaps unintentionally, is that addiction is not a side effect of modern technology. It is a functional requirement of the system as it currently exists.

Without addiction, usage drops.

Without usage, infrastructure growth slows.

Without growth, the system loses momentum.

But with addiction, the opposite occurs. Engagement deepens. Networks expand. Exposure increases—not just for the user, but for everyone within range.

This is the quiet asymmetry at the heart of the issue: a small percentage of highly engaged users can drive environmental conditions that affect entire communities. The choice of the individual, shaped by algorithmic design, becomes the exposure of the many.

And so the verdict, while framed as accountability, may ultimately serve as confirmation.

Not simply that these systems are addictive.

But that addiction itself is the engine by which a wireless-dependent world continues to build—densifying the very field in which all must live. - via email

Recommended Reading for Every Book Group and Everyone: The Red Shoes, Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it by Shannon Rowan

Books – Bestselling Author

Once upon a time… humans spoke directly to one another, made eye contact, and touched. Children played outside, climbing trees and jumping rope…. But in the last few short decades, a profound shift has occurred, when, like the young girl in the classic fable of The Red Shoes, we traded our handmade shoes (self-governed existence) for the perceived ease and convenience offered by the glittering red shoes of technology—leading us into the throes of addiction, physical and mental degeneration and enslavement. Trapped in our metaphorical red shoes we are dancing with the devil, out of control and towards our early, painful deaths.

Using the Red Shoes allegorical tale as backdrop to the author’s deep dive into our current state of unconscious and unfettered tech use, investigative journalist Shannon Rowan weaves the many interrelated threads of the myriad ways in which the internet and our internet-connected mobile tech seduces, harms and ultimately sucks the life out of we, the many users; from social media, to gaming, to email and texting, online shopping, porn, news, entertainment… all of these threads make up the many tangled strands of the Web in which humanity finds itself currently trapped, the inter-Net, World Wide Web, with virtual and augmented reality on the near horizon, set to even more dramatically alter our world and societies, perception of reality and perhaps even reality itself …

Blending personal stories, poetry, psychology, science and philosophy, this is a book you will not want to miss. It is not just for the more obviously entranced and addicted among us, but for everyone. It is time we collectively take a giant step back, start making conscious choices about our technology use, and remove the red shoes before it is too late—and Rowan provides invaluable insights into just how we can do this.

Recommended Reading for Families: Reset Your Child’s Brain End Meltdowns, Raise Grades, & Boost Social Skills by Reversing the Effects of Screen-Time by Dr. Victoria Dunkley, Integrative Child, Adolescent & Adult Psychiatrist

From a Scream to a Whisper

There are many industry-funded groups, (not unlike the Smart Grid Consumer Collaborative that has no consumers) that will, no doubt, respond very loudly to the verdict, with compromised input and absolutes, for example, giving guidance on the amount of screen time advised for every age group.

How Common Sense Media Hurts Kids Court documents reveal the trusted child health organization is an industry-funded social media marketer



We don’t have to scream or spin data or create propaganda. As Keith noted here, - “about the moment when someone finally asks” - we may not even need to start the conversation.

Stealth 5G Advocacy: A Conversation You Didn’t Start A one-breath poem, a simple mug, and the moment someone finally asks

To me, the verdict also indicates, again, that who knew what when also matters, and that the only place to true power is with the truth. Thanks for all you do.

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