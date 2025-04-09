By the deadline of Friday, April 11:

Please submit a comment to 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete,

ECFS - Submit Standard Filing

and/or sign the Action Alert from the Alliance for Natural Health.

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Convenience, Addressing the Digital Divide, Sustainability, Privacy, Security, Safety?

The tech bros who thought they were “disrupters’ ushered the public right into the control grid.



Call me late to the party, but while composing one of several testimonies for the FCC proceeding 25-133 “Delete, Delete, Delete” I landed upon some enlightening truly gut-wrenching information.

Now I understand why so many ridiculous and unsafe, unhealthy, and even absurd wireless applications are being promoted, authorized, and/or imposed, for example

Wi-Fi on school buses to address the digital divide , so that rural children can do their homework, despite the fact that reading in a moving vehicle is incompatible with health (See: The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It - Safe Tech International = surveillance

Wireless utility meters installed under the guise of sustainability , despite green-washing, planned obsolescence, security, safety, hacking, fire, cost, privacy, grid pollution, and health and disability issues = surveillance

New Comcast modems equipped with 2 different networks so that household guests don’t have to use the homeowner’s network, under the guise of security and privacy (Wi-Fi signals can be used to locate occupants) = surveillance

Retiring landlines under the guise of progress, when redundancy would be safer, especially in prolonged power outages.

Frivolous, wasteful applications including smart diapers, cellphone connected toothbrushes, etc. (Jeff Geerling I won't connect my dishwasher to your stupid cloud)

“A complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation”

followed by no accountability to any other agency or authority

The FCC has unlawfully ignored the 2021 Court remand regarding the adequacy of its radio frequency exposure guidelines, which have not been revised since 1996,

The U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia Circuit found that the FCC failed to address: impacts of long-term wireless exposure, impacts to children, the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation, impacts to wildlife and the environment, and impacts to the developing brain and reproduction. Federal Court Orders Federal Communications Commission to Explain Why it Ignored Scientific Evidence Showing Harm from Wireless Radiation - Environmental Health Trust

“The court held that the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.”

Further, the agency demonstrated “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.”

(When links to the ruling from NGOs advocating for safety are broken, how will AI respond to queries about the FCC and health and safety?)

The FCC was created, "for the purpose of the national defense," and, "for the purpose of promoting safety of life and property through the use of wire and radio communications. "

In the modern day this has translated into wide-scale, systemic surveillance, and the installation of more powerful infrastructure using higher frequencies, that support greater levels of surveillance, under any and all guises of safety, security, efficiency and decision-based evidence making - all while ignoring inconvenient evidence of harm.

The FCC isn’t captured by the industries it is supposed to regulate, it is the embodiment of the military-industrial complex, holding the cards and forcing its industry partners and other agencies to comply, just as the Public Utility Commissions that were driving the smart meter bus.

The 2008 Federal Communications Commission Fiscal Year 2008 Performance and Accountability Report states, “Furthermore, the Act provides that the FCC was created, "for the purpose of the national defense," and, "for the purpose of promoting safety of life and property through the use of wire and radio communications."[4] As specified in Section 1 of the Communications Act of 1934 and amended by the Telecommunications Act of 1996 (amendment to 47 U.S.C. §151), the mandate of the FCC is, "to make available so far as possible, to all the people of the United States, without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex, rapid, efficient, nationwide, and world-wide wire and radio communication services with adequate facilities at reasonable charges." SOURCE

The 2024 report “Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Performance Report (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024)” states; “In the very first sentence of the Communications Act, Congress directs the FCC to help make communications services available to "all the people of the United States … without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex.” The Commission remains resolute in fulfilling this mandate and assuring the benefits of modern communications provide equal access to everyone, everywhere. In service of this statutory mandate, the FCC has made extraordinary progress to strengthen consumer protection, universal service, broadband access, competition, space innovation, national security, and public safety, while keeping pace with dynamic and advancing technologies. Below, I am pleased to provide highlights of initiatives being worked on by Commission staff.”

Not protecting health.

On January 17, 2025, according to Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, “the Federal Communications Commission released its Annual Performance Report for 2024. The report highlights the advances the agency made in 2024 towards advancing goals such as: Pursuing policies to help bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to 100 percent of the country; Advancing equity; Empowering consumers; Enhancing public safety and national security; Advancing America's global competitiveness and Fostering operational excellence.”

The FCC’s “Office of Workplace Diversity”

The Office of Workplace Diversity develops, coordinates, evaluates, and recommends to the Commission policies, programs, and practices that foster a diverse workforce, and promotes and ensures equal employment opportunity (EEO) for all employees and applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability (mental, intellectual, or physical), marital status, parental status, political affiliation, genetic information (including medical history), or any other basis protected by law.

While the FCC has updated its own Workplace Diversity protections, its mission "to make available so far as possible, to all the people of the United States, without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex, rapid, efficient, nationwide, and world-wide wire and radio communication services with adequate facilities at reasonable charges" has not been updated, enabling institutionalized discrimination.

In fact, the question is not about whether or not the juxtapositions of frequencies endanger the lives of only a minority of “sensitive” populations.

The question is whether these exposures are compatible with Life itself.

The FCC’s interpretation of “safety” (installing FirstNet for First Responders and ignoring reported harm even to firefighters with brain injuries) has resulted in an unacknowledged wave of symptom onset, acute disability, and sky-rocketing rates of neurological diseases and deaths, especially for older women….because wireless technology is especially harmful to the electromagnetic fields of the brain and the heart.

Outdated statutes have enabled the FCC to advocate for services for the visual and hearing impaired, but to ignore the agency’s role in authorizing exposures that have resulted in direct neurological harm. The FCC’s failure to act is now a driver of symptom onset, chronic illness, suffering, and disease. See: In 2015, Bournemouth University (U.K) researchers Colin Pritchard and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern “Moreover, the extent of “early dementias,” often seen in people under 60, was virtually unknown 30 or more years ago and the more than doubling of the over 75’s Total neurological Deaths in the US within just 20 years, suggests that interactive multiple environmental and lifestyle factors are operating.”

EMR-S/EHS has rightly been characterized as premature aging.

But no age group is in the clear, with rising levels of infertility and chronic illnesses in children (ADHD, Autism, Asthma, Allergies, Depression, Anxiety, Digital Addiction, Cancer.)

2024 FCC’s idea of a Labeling Initiative: Voluntary, for Cybersecurity, and We Will Classify This as Accommodation by Including Blind and Deaf Consumers While We Disable Others Via the Non-Thermal Effects of Non-Ionizing Radiation

There is a very obvious reason why the FCC is pursuing voluntary labeling for cyber security of devices, and continuing to test the safety of cellphones for all age groups using an inanimate mannequin filled with the equivalents of Jell-o, based on the measurements of a male military recruit’s head, and has objected to safety warnings for cell phones at the point of sale.

The FCC is the embodiment of the military-industrial complex that Eisenhower warned about.

Brain Fog is Not Normal or Healthy

The FCC is not in the business of regulating telecommunications for health and safety and never was.

There is no counter-balancing effort protective human health and the environment.

Generations of young people are suffering, not because of the long-term effects of lockdowns, but because the historical epoch ushered in unprecedented screen use with an emphasis on wireless, by design.

This progression into an abyss has gone on for decades because not enough people are paying attention.

I hear debates in the activist community about whether or not the head of another agency might be the knight in shining armor, or whether controlled opposition is involved, or whether or not commenting for the FCC is worthwhile.

I know of too many very ill people, mostly women, who no longer even have the capability to respond. I don’t think that I, or they, or we have the luxury of much more time.

Speak truth to power, perhaps with words like chronic illness, symptoms, health harm, discrimination, unsafe exposures, stranded assets, human rights, wired solutions that AI can easily quantify.

Speak truth to power means to confront those who hold important positions, whether in government, business or religious institutions. To speak truth to power means to demand a moral response to a problem, rather than an expedient, easy or selfish response. The phrase speak truth to power carries a connotation of bravery, of risking either the status quo, one’s reputation or livelihood, or the wrath of the person one is confronting. The first use of the phrase is attributed to the American Religious Society of Friends Church, better known as the Quakers. The missive entitled Speak Truth to Power: A Quaker Search for an Alternative to Violence was published in the mid-1950s. The work is addressed generally to the powerful who run nations, espousing the Quaker truth that love endures and overcomes. - Grammarist



The longer this goes on, the worse it is going to get. With great care and tremendous integrity, everyone is needed to help to right this vessel.