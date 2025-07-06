I wanted to cross post Ted Gioia’s wonderful article, but Substack apparently had different plans. I encourage everyone to take a look.

One on the most aggravating aspects of technology, for me, is the forceful and violent imposition of so-called ‘sustainable’ tech like smart meters and industrial scale solar and wind justified under the guise of clean energy, while consumers are (unconsciously) ushered into inescapable, ubiquitous models of increased consumption elsewhere.

I am waiting for the tech company that, like the slow food movement, caters to customers that want to lead responsible lives, caring for themselves, others, and the environment, including the generative, electromagnetic frequencies of the cosmic current.

“This isn't innovation, it's tyranny

This is how AI gets implemented everywhere.

You don’t get to choose. You’re never asked. It just shows up. Now you have to deal with it.

I don’t want AI customer service—but I don’t get a choice.

I don’t want AI responses to my Google searches—but I don’t get a choice.

I don’t want AI integrated into my software—but I don’t get a choice.

I don’t want AI sending me emails—but I don’t get a choice.

I don’t want AI music on Spotify—but I don’t get a choice.

I don’t want AI books on Amazon—but I don’t get a choice.

If they gave people a choice, they would reject this tyranny masquerading as innovation.”

Thank you to Ted Gioia