Not lying to oneself is the only stance of true power.

“Still, it is well to be aware of the fact that by working mechanically we destroy what Nature has elaborated in so wonderful a way.” Rudolf Steiner

MCS and EHS: We See You

When another wave of health damages associated with the installation of new utility meters emerged over a decade ago, most groups and organizations and the public cast a blind eye. (Previous reports in New York and elsewhere for AMR meters were also ignored. See 2024 - New York Safe Utility Meter Association (NYSUMA) New Yorkers Need the Protection of Legislation for Utility Meter Choice Summary of Relevant Facts)

But one group that immediately recognized the risks and the unfolding harm: the Multiple Chemical Sensitivities community, including both those harmed and those professionals who were treating patients.

In Massachusetts where I live, MACI has become a powerful collaborator and supporting partner on the EMF/RF front.

2012: Experts in Environmental Illnesses Were and Are Running Far Ahead of the Pack

AAEM Calls for Immediate Caution Regarding Smart Meter Installation

When Concerns Converge

I was recently reading some of the monthly newsletters from the National Call.

May: The National Call NewsWire May 2025 Issue #17 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology

June: The National Call NewsWire June 2025 Issue #18 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology (Even our newsletter is wired!)

I also have the privilege of reading what activists in other countries are also producing.

I was reminded of the book “Bees” by Rudolf Steiner, and his commentary on the power of the geometry of the beehive and other crystalline structures found in nature.

From above, the shape looks something like this.

But from another vantage point, it looks like this:

(The honeycomb structure that supports the bees in making and storing their honey. Image by Monika Sintram-Meyer from Pixabay)

How I See the EMF/RF Informed Community; The Kindling Point

Unaware industries, regulators, decision-makers, and consumers may mistake what they are seeing and hearing about many disconnected and disjointed movements.

This week, the EFF Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a lawsuit against Sacramento Ca’s utility, recognizing that its metering technology was also serving as an illegal surveillance and data dragnet, but didn’t mention RF/EMF.

John Haidt of the “Anxious Generation” published an article: Smartphone Gambling is a Disaster We aren’t meant to have a casino in our pockets, but he didn’t seem concerned about sperm counts and genetic damage.

Where the awareness of the EMF-literate community intersects with the concerns of other groups, a kindling point forms in the field of pure potential.

We may not yet have a seat at the banquet, yet, but we can fan the embers and reach across the aisle.

To the unaware, each connecting line may look something like this, although powerful, and beautiful, manifesting in two dimensions as one flat wall. of intersecting surfaces.

But the structure is much more powerful than this.

"When one stands before a hive of bees one should say quite solemnly to oneself: “By way of the bee-hive the whole Cosmos enters man and makes him strong and able.”- Lecture I - GA 351. Nine Lectures on Bees - Rudolf Steiner Archive

From Printing, we know:

Under most circumstances, the strongest infill pattern is the honeycomb pattern. The hexagonal shape lends strength from all directions to the honeycomb pattern, and it is modeled after the natural honeycomb structure of beehives. When you stack hexagons together as in a honeycomb, it lends a lot of compression strength from all 6 walls. The honeycomb infill pattern is also very material-efficient as it requires much less filament to print than other infill patterns. Overall, the honeycomb pattern has the best strength-to-weight ratio and for this reason, many applications that require very light objects (like aerospace) utilize honeycomb patterns. - Strongest Infill Pattern And Tips For Print Strength

Bees

I can’t predict which related interests will step first into the 6 sides of the integrity of the EMF/RF honeycomb, but it’s coming.

When I read today about a couple from Canada and the Ukraine interviewing an expert from Sweden about Bees, I the connections forming and bonds strengthening.

Would you help us save the bees? Olle Johansson: Current research | Screen dermatitis 1 HOUR INTERVIEW Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Professor Johansson has published more than 500 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience. Professor Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses and symposia as an invited speaker. He recently published a study this April entitled “Honeybees’ behaviour in a faraday-shielded hive: mandatory schumann resonance for colony survival.”¹

Join us as we discuss:

Why bees are especially vulnerable to 5G

What the food supply of the future may look like

Other countries with healthy pollinator populations

How Professor Johansson discovered screen dermatitis

“They Tried to Bury Us, They Didn’t Know We Were Seeds”

Bee well, and thanks for being here.