Dr. Leon Hammer, 2009



In the spring of 2009, acupuncturist Dr. Leon Hammer published an article, The Pulse, the Electronic Age, and Radiation: Early Detection.

I was not surprised.

In the 1990s and 2000a, I was a yoga teacher training junkie. I knew individuals whose joy and free time was devoted to following a sports team or following a band. But I spent every free moment and dollar studying energy medicine and yoga, sometimes for a week, sometimes for a month or more, especially in the Northeast corner of the United States.

Skin Deep Stories

Vacationers from New York City flow into the mountainous regions of the Poconos and the Berkshires every summer, often seeking out massage. At that time, increasing numbers were also gravitating to yoga, at the beginning of a cultural wave.

I remember to this day a quiet conversation that took place in the dining commons one afternoon, in the company of yogis and body workers.

More that fifteen years ago, bodyworkers were noticing that the skin of their clients arriving from the city was tough, stiff, and ‘dry’ One of the massage therapists likened it to an animal’s hide.

I thought, “I would never want to live in a City.”

More Than Skin Deep

I wrote previously about the biological irrelevance of the engineering-based testing methods that are currently used to defend the presumed safety of wireless devices and infrastructure, including countless headlines claiming that 5G is safe “because it only penetrates the skin layer.”

On June 9, in EMF Safety Testing: “When Harm Becomes Visible But Can No Longer Be Corrected Within the System’s Own Logic.... I wrote about the unsafe folly of relying on taking the temperature of an inanimate model filled with something like Jello (average tissue) based on the dimensions of a soldier’s head as a “safety test.”

Unless your child has a plastic head the size of a soldier’s that is full of Jello - to represent the “average of the tissue” - please think harder about who to consult about the device safety question.

“The skin is not the first line of defense and/or alchemy with the outer world. None of this laboratory modeling includes the first line of the body’s intelligent energetic communication and/or defense system that connects with the body’s electromagnetic fields and internal organ energies.”

I was writing about the outer, invisible energy field that surrounds, insulates, and protects the visible physical body. This “bodyguard” field receives and evaluates input from the outer environment and communicates with and influences the energy flow within the organism.

As described by Rudolf Steiner in his lectures about bees it is “a person’s effluvia, vapors, and perspiration. They know what makes up a specific human being and become accustomed to the individual.” “It is a person’s Ausdundtung (expiration, vapors, perspiration, and so forth) that influences the flowers favorably.”

RF exposures are decimating this field.

East and West Can Alchemize with Humility, Now

When a recognizable symptom and/or physical ailment appears as the result of a long-term or a sudden exposure, the Western diagnosis will often focus on the biggest complaint.

For thousands of years, the Chinese seers have recognized this approach as equivalent to hacking at the branches instead of addressing the roots.

The dominant Western model isn’t cognizant the mechanism of injury to the outer protective electromagnetic field, the aura, and/or the fascia. Yet these blindsides underscore assumptions about all of our technological ambitions.

As Dr. Hammer explains in a 2014 video below, even though his patients were appearing with different complaints, he describes both profound deficiencies and physiological chaos occurring within the “3 burners.”

He was echoing observations of the bodyworkers and massage therapists, but from the perspective of what he was observing in the deep organ pulses.

He is describing the underlying mechanics of EHS/EMR-S.

I believe that if Dr. Hammer were still alive today and were to publish his article in 2027 instead of 2009, he might also be aligned with a current trend that is focusing on harm to the fascia. But his cautionary tale is especially prescient.

“The illness of our time is cultural.”

“The average age is 39.”

The harm is electromagnetic. Our dehydrated fascia is not indicative of not drinking enough water. It cannot be fixed via hydration drinks in a polluted environment.

We are not automobiles, or homes, with electricity that only runs thought the wires.

The charge of the lifeforce is always and everywhere electromagnetic - and intended to operate in synchronization with the rhythms of the Cosmos.

(I wrote about timelines here Solstice Approaching; Recovering Wisdom, Dreaming of Water, Love, and Light - not dreaming of wireless water meters

See this 17-minute video “ World-Renowned Acupuncture school, Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine, presents Dr. Leon Hammer, M.D.

Drawing from his over sixty years as a physician, Dr. Hammer discusses the effects of toxicity and radiation on the health of the human race.”



In the American Acupuncturist, in 2009, Dr. Hammer wrote,

What is increasingly clear is that the consequences of the extraordinary increases in exposure to radiation due to the exponential increase in all of sources mentioned above as well as supportive devices such as towers and power lines is beginning to manifest signs of deficiencies in yin (fluids), blood, and essence (the stored energy and substance of the body) and increases in toxic heat in the vessels as manifested in the pulse qualities Leather and Ropy described above. The result is an acceleration of the drying and destruction of tissues in people similar, as mentioned above, to that observed in people with radiation treatment for cancer. Furthermore, in young people we and our colleagues are encountering pulse qualities (Ropy, Leather, Robust Pounding, Slippery and Choppy) associated with the arteriosclerotic process, previously not ordinarily encountered until late middle and old age. Radiation-induced pathogenic heat presents unique challenges to a remarkably adaptive human organism.



I heard on the radio that AI scribe is helping physicians save time, enabling them to see more patients in a day and a week, shaving several minutes off of every patient interaction.

As the solstice energy continues to influence our physiology in untold ways, as our bodies continue to align with the qualities of the increasing moon juxtaposed with the change in the balance of darkness and light, we are all going to have to start choosing which timeline the future holds - on, around, and in each and every of us.