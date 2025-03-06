(For entertainment purposes only, not to be construed as medical advice, because its 2025 in the U.S.) It is so pleasant to explore Nature and oneself at the same time, doing violence neither to her nor to one’s own spirit, but bringing both into balance in gentle, mutual interaction. (Goethe)

Try to Love the Questions Themselves ― Rainer Maria Rilke

Observing the effects of the differing full and new moons and eclipses most likely formed the foundation for the vast body of self-care and healing expertise developed thousands of years ago in the East, including in China.

Understanding the simplicity and eloquence of this vast systems analysis of bioelectricity, or prana, or chi, could bring human endeavor back into balance with Nature, Earth, and the Cosmos.

(NOTE TO SELF: In ancient China, the punishment for misleading the emperor was death. Mercenary tobacco science and product defense were not lucrative fields influencing public opinion and public policy.)

The East’s Understanding: Time is Energy

In the West, we are aware of Jet Lag. We know that we can be out of synch with local time. This can also be understood as being out of synch with the electromagnetic environment determined by the angle of the sun’s rays, encoded as light, measured as time.

We have forgotten that we can harmonize with Time as Energy, and that we need to protect the frequencies we perceive as time in order to safeguard ourselves and all of nature.

The Year of the Snake is crucial for the health of women and children due to its implications for the distribution of chi within the organism. (thyroid, tonsils, immune system, blood, menses).

Meridians - the Electromagnetic Highway System

The ancient Chinese seers identified twelve two-hour periods per 24-hour day that correlate with a “high tide” for a particular organ’s energetic field.

For example, the high tide for the Liver Meridian is from 1 am to 3 am. During those two hours, the Liver is, in a sense, being nursed by the solar radiation’s specific frequencies, determined by the angle of the sun’s rays relative to Earth.

This dynamic never was, and never will be, a strictly gene-driven internal process or sustained by energy-illiterate chemistry, drugs, or technology.

The cosmos choreographs the appropriate distribution of chi to the various organ fields (not limited only to the organ itself)

This function is coordinated by and supported by the Spleen. This is a dynamic of alchemy.

New Moons, Full Moons, High Tides, Low Tides

A New Moon or New Moon Eclipse weakens or sedates one of the body's twelve electromagnetic fields. The New Moon is also detoxifying.

This may be helpful, or challenging, to a specific individual at a particular time. The dynamic conveys useful. actionable data about health.

Absorption reigns at the Full Moon. A Full Moon or amplified Full Moon Eclipse stimulates one of the body's twelve electromagnetic/organ energy fields with additional downstream effects based on the geometry of the Meridian Flow Wheel.

For example, according to the Law of Midnight, when Gall Bladder is at its High Tide from 11 pm until 1 am, the Heart is in its state of necessary deep rest (Low Tide). If humanity lived in accordance with Natural Law, sleep would prevail at the midnight hour. Anything that might place an additional stress on the Heart would be understood to be ill-advised during the darkest hours of night.

Eastern householders learned how to mimic these energetic relationships created by the interaction of the sun and moon and other cosmic influences using herbs, medicinal foods, meridian-based exercise, tracing meridians, acupressure points, massage, meditation, visualization, and eventually, the evocative sciences of Ayurveda (India), and Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture. The goal was to constantly reharmonize the organism to the changing evolving environment.

We are disrupting these balances with our interfering technology and infrastructure choices.

So-called Mind-Body Practices of the East are not just Mind-Body Practices, or Even Mind-Body-Spirit Practices; They are Integrating Practices That Allow the Individual to Alchemize More Effectively with the Creative Active Intelligence of the Cosmos, or the Dance of the Cosmic Current

Adapts were not practicing yoga in order to be more flexible.

The mind-body practices of the East were codified in order to allow the practitioner to be a more effective conduit of universal chi, by tonifying the energetic body’s pathways and receptors, and to coordinate human endeavor with the generativity of the Cosmic Current, i.e. observing Right Timing.

Image of Meridian Flow Wheel Courtesy Daniel Orlansky, Yoga of Energy Flow . “Yoga of Energy Flow is a unique and transformative yoga method that integrates strength and flexibility training (physical body), energy cultivation (subtle body), and open awareness (causal body). Yoga of Energy Flow contains simple but powerful ways to energetically open, increase and balance the flow of pranic energy throughout our body-mind. The Art of Energy Flow: ‘Our health is dependent on the free flow of pranic life force in our mind, body, and soul.’”

11 pm to 1 am Gall Bladder

1 am to 3 am Liver

3 am to 5 am Lung

5 am to 7 am Large Intestine

7 am to 9 am Stomach

9 am to 11 am Spleen

11 am to 1 pm Heart

1 pm to 3 pm Small Intestine

3 pm to 5 pm Bladder

5 pm to 7 pm Kidney

7 pm to 9 pm Heart Protector/Circulation Sex

9 pm to 11 pm Triple Heater

(The male model is demonstrating the Yang poses, the female model the Yin poses.)



A yoga pose activating a meridian pathway is diagnostic, harmonizing, and balancing, allowing the practitioner to notice imbalances and address them from the point of energy and lifestyle choices, long before the diagnosis of a disease.

When the yogis arrived in the U.S. they would have been imprisoned if they made the claim that Downward Dog pose is beneficial for the Heart. Yoga was imported as exercise and “stretching” but was stripped of its contexts. It’s time to remove the disguise.

As Arthur Firstenberg noted, we are working at the chemical level instead of the energetic level, and Energy comes first.

When we begin recognizing and alchemizing skillfully again with the energetic dance of the Cosmos, we will be free of delusions about our technology choices and find our way home, within the limits of Natural and Earth-bound Biological Law, again.

There is no technology, in the present or in the future, that can be considered ‘safe’ if it does not protect the generative dance of cosmic energy and its impact on all animate beings, from bees to trees, as well as our own electro-physiology, (which manifests in part as chronobiology.) In monitoring heart rate and other variables via a wireless wearable and/or being addicted to a hand-held wireless dopamine delivery device, we are batting absolute zero. (Habitat protection for bees, other insects, and pollinators, is reaching a state of emergency, with nearly all nature groups and media outlets still ignoring the deleterious effects of wireless.)

A society that reveres states of overcharged energy and lack of balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, sleep deprivation, and activation of the fight or flight response as entertainment is losing its way.

We have embraced technology on the basis of energetic illiteracy. We need to change this. We need to adopt differing criteria for safety and sustainability. We have access to tools and maps.

An Example: One Map

A layperson can quickly understand the basis of auricular acupuncture by viewing the map perceived by the ancients that juxtaposes the fetus over the image of the ear

Many individuals reporting damage caused by exposure to man-made artificial RF/EMF fields report sensations, pain, and redness in the ear. A burning sensation at a particular point on the ear is a messenger. Certain locations correlate with Meridian receptor sites. (In addition, the size, placement and shape of the ears is correlated with the Kidneys in TCM Traditional Chinese Medicine. It is each individual’s right to know thyself.)

The skin is not homogenous in its relationship to Cosmic Energy. DNA is a resonant fractal antenna, and so are many points in the skin that are also receptors for specific frequencies of the Cosmic Current. Assumptions about the safety of wireless technologies are invalid, (including the FCC treating the ear as an appendage. ignoring its proximity to the brain) and render the widespread use of earbuds questionable.

With or without a pacemaker, in Havana or elsewhere, these energies can be directed and weaponized.

Now, We Know How

Coinciding with learning of the passing of EMF pioneer Arthur Firstenberg, I listened to an interview with Arthur by Rinat Strahlhofer, of We Are Not SAM and TheWeKnowShow.

I had a dyslexic moment and read TheWeKnowHowShow.

Arthur Firstenberg knew how and he knew why. I had spoken to him about it on a number of occasions. Others know too. The wisdom and self-knowledge about our place in the universe is every individual’s absolute birthright.

The harms being caused by artificial manmade electric fields, magnetic fields, polluted power quality, and radio frequency radiation are energetic injuries causing damage at the foundational level of life itself.

We need to confront head-on the idea that these injuries are being caused solely by chemicals and/or due to Covid, now.

The Earth’s Electromagnetic Fields

At one point in the TheWeKnowShow interview, Arthur and Rinat spoke about the earth’s electromagnetic fields and the current that runs between the earth and the sky.

Snippet: The Overlooked Electric Field Around Us

The short segment above ends before Arthur speaks about how these energies also travel through our bodies. The entire interview with Arthur and Renat can be heard here:

Read more and listen to at the show link: The Invisible Rainbow with guest Arthur Firstenberg — The We Know Show Jump ahead to 20 minutes to hear the continuation of the points made in the snippet.

Chronobiology

The website Chronobiology explains , “ Most of us have very little knowledge about the human body’s inner clock. However, a young science from Europe called Chronobiology has been gaining importance over the past 30 years. Chronobiology refers to the day-night cycle that affects the human organism when the earth rotates. Since the beginning of mankind, human history has been shaped by light and darkness. Genetically manifested timers reside deep in our bodies that control this fundamental rhythm. The more intelligently we absorb their information, the more useful it is. This connection is important in the prevention and treatment of diseases, as well as for the healing process.



The beginnings of Chronobiology date back to the 18th century.

The astronomer Jean Jacques d’Ortous de Mairan reported daily leaf movements of the mimosa. Through experimentation he was able to show that the leaves continue to swing in a circadian rhythm, even in permanent darkness. Renowned scientists like Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, Christoph Wilhelm Hufeland, Carl von Linné, and—most importantly—Charles Darwin reported similar rhythmic phenomena. Yet it wasn’t until the 20th century when chronobiology research truly began. Wilhelm Pfeffer, Erwin Bünning, Karl von Frisch, Jürgen Aschoff, Colin Pittendrigh and Arthur Winfree are among its pioneers.

The field of chronobiology is rapidly expanding around the world. Medical professionals, researchers and the general population are beginning to see the benefits of using chronobiological principles in everything from medication administration to determining the most effective time of day to exercise. Chronobiology is being used in the study of genetics, endocrinology, ecology, sports medicine and psychology, to name a few.” - Chronobiology



The history of chronobiology does not date back to the 18th century

The history of chronobiology does not date back to the 18th century. Vast bodies of knowledge were developed in both China and India about the how the rhythms in the body are choregraphed by the cosmos, thousands of years ago.

In order to recognize how artificial manmade electromagnetic fields are impacting human health, we can look to the maps systematized by the ancients and pivot in our understanding of health, science, and sustainable living. From this vantage point of witnessing health from an electromagnetic lens, we can clearly see distortions that are unfolding at the point of disharmony, long before the onset of disease.

On a microlevel, it is as if we pulled up the gas station and didn’t notice we were putting diesel in the tank, and this is not only about processed food or blue light.

On the environmental level, it’s as if we are all mindlessly smoking again, everywhere, and putting asbestos into every school, oblivious to the pollution we are creating in and around ourselves and our loved ones. We have unknowingly participated in creating an increasingly inhospitable environment for ourselves and others and all of life. We need to change course. We need to adopt energetic literacy.

We should shift our attention away from over focus on carbon and start paying attention to the pollution caused by man-made frequencies including so-called clean energy. Climate concerns do not justify ignoring the unleashing of new mechanisms of harm.

Equating Chronobiology with When to Take a Pill

Chronobiology is making its way into the study of time-released medications. It is also making its way into biohacking, and limited lifestyle choices, like using blue blocking glasses or weight loss drugs.

It has not made its way to recognizing the wisdom of avoiding non-emergency surgery at the time of the full moon, for example.

When energetic literacy catches hold as the foundation for recognition of individualized constitution, informed lifestyle choices, individualized wellness, skillful care of loved ones, sustainability, and guardianship of all of the natural world, we will have recovered heaven on earth.

And as Paris Marx notes, “Tech Won’t Save Us.”

Applying the knowledge that the body ‘absorbs’ at the Full Moon and ‘detoxes’ at the New Moon offers an informed structure for applying planetary wisdom to many mundane choices. (For example, this includes not interfering with the Spring detox by using chemicals including deodorants, and instead assisting with the natural, chronobiologically coordinated, health-supporting process.)

(And, if you are the person who is responsible for mucking the barn for 27 goats and you are paying attention to Time from the Earth’s perspective, you will only attempt the feat at the Full Moon in mid Feb-mid March once in your life. Hint: it’s wetter and heavier.)

Machinery removed humans from the process of direct observation of Nature, and greed and energy illiteracy have taken us further off course.

“Tell Your Doctor if You Have Liver Disease” is Not Health Care

Television, radio, and print drug ads often carry the caution to “tell your doctor if you have liver or kidney disease.”

Through paying attention, we know that within the same family, one child is prone to ear infections (Small Intestine endpoint) while another gets a Stomachache, and a third a Bladder Infection.

Some may notice that they or a loved one are vulnerable to health issues during a certain season (Lung-Large Intestine in the Fall) or during all the Solstices and Equinoxes (Spleen). These are the teachings of the Five Elements of Chinese Medicine.

A medical care paradigm based on “needing to tell your doctor if you have liver or kidney disease” is a system more focused on profits and avoiding liability than on fostering accessible self-knowledge and mastery. Wellness is about knowing your constitution and how to care for it, not your disease.

Chinese Constitution-Based Cosmically Informed Medicine

Chinese constitution-based medicine provides a platform for observing how a Full Moon or Full Moon Eclipse on March 13-14 (2:54 am Eastern Daylight Time) will affect various individuals in different ways:

Within the Hours of the Ox 1-3 am Liver; (Eastern Daylight Time)

in the Year of the Snake-Spleen

Some individuals may experience a helpful boost of energy from the Full Moon Eclipse, others not so much.

The same scenarios unfold during the New Moon. Having one field’s energy sedated may be therapeutic, or challenging.

Observing these patterns is one way that the ancients may have developed their extraordinary understanding of the Life Force as it inhabits our physiology and all of Nature, across the constantly changing landscape of Time.

If we only knew what time it really is.

Daylight Savings Time Derived from Warfare = More Energy Illiteracy

During an eclipse on March 13-14 those in New England (2:54 am Friday morning) will be dancing with the high tide energies of Liver (1-3 am).

But for the clock of the cosmos, it will actually be 1:54 am, at the peak of the Liver’s energy, based on the angle of the sun’s rays and the sky clock, and not in the transition to Lung’s High Tide.

Those in California, 3 hours earlier (11:54 pm Thursday) will actually be experiencing and embodying the energies of 10:54.pm (the end of Triple Heater high tide, ruling the skin and Fight or Flight and not the middle of Gall Bladder.

Our clocks are out of synch with the cosmos, and so are we.

Industrialized Time is further distorted by the institution of Time Zones. The sun and moon are not doing the same thing at the same time in Maine, Florida (closer to the equator), and Ohio.

The Crucial Dynamic Between Gall Bladder and Heart and the Law of Midday Midnight

When the sky serves as the clock and the calendar, the peak of Heart Time Is High Noon, and Midnight is the peak of Gall Bladder’s high tide. There are energetic and spiritual implications for both. We lose both when we switch the clock in favor of marketplace or wartime values and use time to control and coordinate the masses, separating ourselves from the rhythms of Nature.

There is a direct relationship between the meridians across from each other in the Meridian Flow Wheel.

(What is the epidemic of Gall Bladder removals is not only about food? Like tonsil removals, what will we learn about the long-term consequences of removal of an organ, rather than addressing a cause? Is Gall Bladder electromagnetic? Are we taking the bulb out of the warning light on the dashboard instead of addressing the root cause?)

The Science Community Focused on Animal Research and Atmospheric Effects During the Great American Eclipse of 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse moved across North America, including parts of Mexico, United States, and Canada. Millions traveled to view the spectacle. NASA noted , “For years, people have reported how animals behave differently during eclipses. Birds may return to their nests, thinking its nighttime, or nocturnal animals begin to wake up. A NASA-funded project called Eclipse Soundscapes collected data from participants across the path who recorded the reactions of wildlife before, during, and after this celestial event.” “Although you know totality is coming, its arrival can still be overwhelming. For some people, their hearts race or their eyes well up with tears. You try to absorb everything you can in those minutes: from the corona, to the planets peeking out around the eclipse, to the temperature drop, to cheers of excitement from the community around you, even changes in animal behaviors.”

In the weeks leading up to the eclipse, media outlets offered advice about safe viewing, and guidance about where to view the totality. Pet owners were cautioned to keep their dogs inside. NASA reported, Science in the Shadows: NASA Selects 5 Experiments for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Chasing the Eclipse with NASA’s High-Altitude Research Planes, Airborne Imaging and Spectroscopic Observations of the Corona, ‘Listening Party’ for Amateur Radio Operators, Solar Radiation’s Effects on Earth’s Upper Atmosphere Layers, and Bringing the Sun’s Magnetic ‘Hot Spots’ Into Sharper Focus.

Time and Place = Frequency in Space

If we could see energy, as some of the ancient seers did, and as some energy medicine experts do, we could not only see the dance between humans and the cosmos, but we would witness the impact on all of Nature.

We have burned millions of women at the stake for their recognition that harvesting root herbs at a certain moon phase created more powerful medicine.

We have not recovered from the ancestral inherited trauma, which is being actively translated into dismissal, ridicule, fear, and arrogance towards those speaking truth to power about the energetic injuries being caused by wireless devices.

'We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.' - Albert Einstein

If we considered the Eastern teachings, we would be able to understand more quickly why the illnesses of microwave poisoning, electrical poisoning, EHS, or EMR-S change over time, through the seasons and differing years, and also differ from one individual to the next.

We could wrestle the science away from those who are not willing to evolve in their understanding of environmental justice and health, for whatever reason.

We could stop sleepwalking into constructing the technocratic infrastructure cage that imperils the future.

The 60-Year Chinese Luni-Solar Calendar Dates Back to 2637 B.C. and It Is Not Only About Gardening. Time isn’t Money, Time is Energy. We Pick a Side with Every Choice We Make About Our Use of Wireless Technologies and Electricity

What benefits might unfold if consumers understood the reasoning behind avoiding non-emergency surgeries at the full moon? Regardless of where one is holding on the issue of inoculations, what if the data concerning vaccines and other health care injures was compared to the Moon Phase, especially the unfavorable New Moon? What if we recognized Time as Energy, rather than the illusion that ‘time is money’ and that money is the goal?

What if we suddenly realized that the Snake represents the Spleen? For a 2-hour period each day, for a season, and for a Year, for a woman or child? What if we understood the role of the Spleen in the distribution of chi, or lifeforce to the other eleven energetic electromagnetic organ fields? And its crucial role for women?

See: Yin Yang House | My Spleen is What? The Earth Element in Chinese Medicine... blog post

The Chinese Sixty-Year Luni-Solar Agricultural Calendar (2637 B.C.) Has Direct Implications for Cycles in Human Health

China has seven major rivers, including the Yangtze River, the Yellow River, the Pearl River, the Huaihe River, the Haihe River, the Songhuajiang River, and the Liaohe River. The heliacal rising of Sirius (Dog Star) marked the flooding of the Nile in Ancient Egypt and the "dog days" of summer for the ancient Greeks, while to the Polynesians, mostly in the Southern Hemisphere, the star marked winter and was an important reference for their navigation around the Pacific Ocean.

Many early great civilizations were founded along rivers, from the Tigris and Euphrates to the Nile. Using a very complex and sophisticated written language, and meticulous record keeping based on diligent observation, one of the most important jobs for the astronomers was to predict the timing of the spring floods.

I predict a flood of sorrow if we do not come to terms with our technological harms.

While NASA noted that some viewers of the eclipse experience their heart racing, or their eyes filling with tears, there is body of wisdom tells us far more. Unbeknownst to the West, the eclipse itself, in some locations, for some individuals, most likely had a direct impact on the physical Heart.

As the Chinese recognized that the Spleen comes before the Heart in the daily meridian flow wheel, with the West’s overfocus on cancer and cardi-vascular/heart disease, what if the pattern came into focus about the need to strengthen peace-making Spleen - as a society?

Arthur Firstenberg 1950-2025

In Chinese medicine, the animal that ruled over the year that an individual is born is said to be “the secret animal that lives in your Heart.” (In order to know your animal, you have to know the exact dates of the Chinese New Year, not a menu in a Chinese restaurant).

According to the Chinese Ten Thousand Years Perpetual Lunar Calendar. Arthur was born in the Year of the Metal Tiger (Lungs) in the month of the Tiger, whose natural element is Fire. (Source: Theodora Lau).

From the announcement of his passing on Substack

I know of three extraordinary women healers, acupuncturists in three different states, one also trained as a veterinarian, each already harmed by manmade exposures, along with other wise women, who can explain the mechanics of EMR-S and energetic harm, who can continue to share Arhtur’s insights about chi.

Here is one:

If the tech pros will not pay attention, consumers still can.

I don’t believe that humans and nature are adapting to our artificial EMF environment. Rather than focusing on how we can get to Mars faster, I think we need to re-sanctify how to live here on Earth in a way that enables everyone and every living thing to thrive and grow.

(For those who wish to jump ahead to guidance: See Johanna Paungger-Poppe & Thomas Poppe Moon Time: The Art of Harmony with Nature and Lunar Cycles, The book doesn’t address the juxtaposition of the full and new moons on the meridians, which is my contribution and intellectual property, but provides the building blocks regarding right timing - including whether the moon is waxing or waning, the seasons, and the daily meridian flow wheel. )

Thanks for all you do.