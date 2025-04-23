Here is the initial comment that Wired Broadband/The National Call submitted to the FCC for 25-133 Delete Delete Delete:

COMMENTS OF WIRED BROADBAND, INC. ON DEREGULATION ON BEHALF OF AMERICANS INJURED AND DISABLED FROM ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION April 11, 2025 Submitted by: Odette J. Wilkens President & General Counsel Wired Broadband, Inc. (non-profit)

FCC Delete Submission 4-11-25 FINAL.pdf (17 pages)

Whether or not you can attend the Thursday meeting, please sign up to support the reply comment (even if you have submitted your own individual reply comment.)

From the National Call for Safe Technology:

Agenda:

2:00-2:03 Hello's and Introductions

2:04-2:22 Hearings and updates on bill movements / new bills

2:23-2:35 Field Updates

2:36-2:45 Updates on setting up meetings w/ fed electeds

2:46-3:00 Reply comments to FCC's public notice to 'Delete' regulations / Initial comments to CTIA's petition to get rid of environmental review under NEPA.

Federal Bills:

For updates on bills and a recap of the prior (118th) Congress, see: https://ehtrust.org/congress/.

A list of bills introduced since January 2025 is available via the National Call. (If your legislator is listed please set up a meeting, especially those whose names or titles are in bold. If your legislator is not listed, it is also important to set up meetings with them because they also will be voting on the bills.)

18 Bills have been introduced since Jan. 2025 including:

HR 339 Introduced by Rep. Crenshaw (TX) to add wireless antennas on any structure (includes buildings, schools, cell towers) without consent of tenants, teachers or parents

HR 279 Introduced by Rep. Griffith (VA) expands federal preemption over local government without consent by adding antennas to supposedly “improve” service

HR 471 Introduced by Rep. Westerman (AR) Pilot program to use 5G to detect wildfires without regard to cell towers already having caused devastating wildfire

Here is a 1-1/2 pager to explain the issues - a Congressional briefing. https://thenationalcall.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Congressional-Briefing-5-19-24-FINAL.pdf

Here's information on cell towers being electrical installations and having already caused fires. See Fact Sheet on Wildfire Risk and Cell Towers (above the fold).

Here's information on biological effects being clear and convincing. See highlights of biological effects.

To stay up to date on bills and our submissions to committees in Congress, please see:

https://ehtrust.org/congress/

https://thenationalcall.org/advocacy-and-action/

It's important that we expand our efforts in reaching our electeds in Congress and the Senate. Pro-telecom bills are already passing through Committees and the House, so we need to act quickly. Many of our US Representatives and Senators are in favor of these bills. We need to change that.

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology