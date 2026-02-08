(Tory Fort Substation)



There will be those reporting on the Super Bowl football game in the United States on February 8 who have already composed some of their their copy. In response to questions raised in a series of articles by Peter Cowan about EMF safety, they will claim that all is well because there were not enough/any injuries to players, and because fans didn’t drop dead due their proximity to the adjacent substation.

Experts, including team doctors, will assure the public that rumors about risk of harm to the San Francisso 49er athletes are conspiracy theories.

Manufacturing Doubt in Product Defense

In February of 2007, a few days before the Colts defeated the Bears in the Superbowl game in Miami, “Fast Company” published the article

Manufacturing Doubt in Product Defense - Fast Company



FC: What exactly do product-defense companies do? They combine science with public relations to help clients avoid regulation and litigation. I have yet to see a study published by a product-defense firm that conflicts with the needs of the study’s sponsors. The intent is to cast doubt on real science. The industry has deep roots in the fight over tobacco.

Who are the major players? Some of the big ones are Exponent, Gradient, ChemRisk, and the Weinberg Group. There are many small ones. Any scientist can hang out a shingle and hope to attract the interests of a polluter. There are a lot of academics who do this work.

For those not familiar, Fast Company was interviewing Dr. David Michaels. Dr. David Michaels is an epidemiologist and professor at George Washington University. He served as Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from 2009 to 2017 and was the longest serving administrator in the agency's history. His work primarily focuses on worker safety and health and defending the integrity of the science underpinning our public health and environmental protections.

He is the author of the book “Doubt is Their Product.”

The historical illustrations Michaels uses are as compelling as they are frustrating: Why must so much illness and death occur before action is taken? Michaels points out that the health consequences of asbestos exposure were first recognized in the late 1800s. Also, shortly after the development of synthetic dyes in the mid 1800s, it was soon apparent that dye workers developed bladder cancer. The health consequences of lead exposure have been recognized for > 2,000 years. Although Europe banned lead-based paint in the 1920s, the United States, despite the scientific evidence, did not finally ban the use of lead-based paints until 1978. It was not the scientific evidence that was lacking, but rather the public and political will. For multiple cases, Michaels documents how businesses made it their business to confuse and mislead the public and decision makers. He provides a fascinating account of some of the people and consulting groups that businesses funded specifically to delay or con fuse the decision-making process.

Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway wrote a book about the same topic, unscrupulous Product Defense.

Deflategate and Exponent

About 7 years after Fast Company published its article about product defense, which may or may not have been read by many Patriots fans, Deflategate hit the New England Patriots.

For international readers, Wikipedia gives an overview. “The Deflategate scandal was a National Football League (NFL) controversy in the United States involving the allegation that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs that were used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts during the 2014 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015.”

Without taking a position about whether or not Tom Brady was guilty, here are a few outtakes from the ensuing investigation:

The Wells Report relied on scientific analysis performed by the Exponent consulting company and supported by Dr. Daniel Marlow, a Princeton University physics professor. The analysis concluded that no studied factors accounted for the loss of air pressure exhibited by the Patriots' game balls. The Wells Report asserted that the scientific study supported the report's conclusion that the loss of air pressure may be the result of human intervention. [16]: 130–31

[] On May 6, 2015, in reaction to the Wells Report, James Glanz of The New York Times wrote an article titled "In the End, Science Works Against the Patriots". The story took the position that the Patriots almost certainly cheated, and that the proof was based on the allegation that the ideal gas law could not explain the Patriots' football pressure. [44] Joe Nocera of the same newspaper took the opposite position in a January 22, 2016, article titled "True Scandal of Deflategate Lies in the N.F.L.'s Behavior". Nocera argued that the analysis conducted by professor John Leonard concluding that no deflation occurred was "utterly convincing." [45]

[] On August 26, self-described Patriots fan Robert F. Young posted a letter online that he had sent to the judge reviewing the Brady suspension. [57] The letter requested permission to file an amicus curiae brief. The judge posted the letter to the official court docket on September 10, 2015. [58] The brief asserted that the lack of pressure rise noted by the American Enterprise Institute report was not the result of timing differences but was caused when Exponent deliberately rigged the warming test to produce an artificially high result as compared to the game-day events, which occurred when Exponent did not properly simulate how the Patriots’ footballs had remained in the bag. The brief claimed that the Exponent appendix to the Wells Report provided sufficient proof of the deception and that Exponent lied in its assertion that the variation in ball pressure could not be explained by science. The brief also detailed how heat flow theory could be used to calculate that the warming difference caused by the bag on game day was sufficient to completely explain the difference between the NFL/Exponent simulation results based on the referee’s recollection of the gauge and the actual ball pressures. The brief examined each of Exponent’s reasons for not believing the referee as to which gauge had been used before the game, arguing why Exponent would not have actually believed each reason that it had provided. It noted an observation by Professor Blecker that Exponent’s timing assumption for the Colts’ footballs had no basis in information provided by the NFL and was not explained in any way. It noted that with the more generally agreed timing assumption of the Colts’ balls having been tested at the last minute, the Exponent experimental simulation data was consistent with believing the referee. The brief argued that the Exponent work, when properly understood, shows that no air was improperly removed from the Patriots’ footballs. On August 30, Young posted a pictorial summary of his case, including experimental data from Patriots fan Mike Greenway, not part of the brief, showing that even a dry bag, partially open, was sufficient to slow warming of a football that was at the top of the bag by 2.5 times relative to the result reached by Exponent’s experimental work. [59]

On August 31, writing an op-ed piece for WBUR-FM , Professor Blecker explained that the NFL and Exponent had been deceptive regarding crucial evidence and that it was most likely that the Patriots had not cheated. The op-ed mentioned that the “expert accusers” (Exponent) ignored the effect of the balls having remained in the bag on game day and linked to Young’s website [60][61] for further proof.



For those who hold that Brady was certainly guilty, Exponent’s brand of science might have seemed solid. But the discussion brings to mind for others the fact that a broken clock is still accurate twice a day.

There is a difference between operating as mercenary, “science for hire” liar-for-hire, as Fast Company explained in 2007, and independent science.

Did the sports commentators promoting Exponent’s research do research about Exponent? or the American Enterprise Institute? As questions about the safety of the location of the 49ers field are explored, which commentators will have the integrity to hold the questions, and scrutinize the answers? Did Brady’s political orientation have any influence on the American Enterprise Institute weighing in?

Who paid who, and what were they paid to find? Gradient and Vinyl Chloride

The National Institutes of Health just announced that monitoring is now being conducted in the area surrounding the Feb. 2023 East Palestine train derailment and chemical leak.

A scientist from another product defense firm, Gradient, reportedly played a historical role in spinning the science about vinyl chloride and deadly brain tumors.

On February 8, 2016 the Center for Public Integrity covered the vinyl chloride issue in “Science for Sale.”

[] science and opinion have become increasingly conflated, in large part because of corporate influence. As we explain in “ Science for Sale ,” an investigative series launched today by the Center for Public Integrity and co-published with Vice.com, industry-backed research has exploded “as government-funded science dwindles. Its effects are felt not only in courtrooms but also in regulatory agencies that issue rules to try to prevent disease.”

The series includes the four articles;

“The Center’s investigation found that because of the way industry officials designed the study, it left out workers known to have been exposed to vinyl chloride, including some who had died of brain tumors. Excluding even a few deaths caused by a rare disease can dramatically change the results of a study.

Asked hypothetically what it would mean if deaths were left out, James J. Collins, the former director of epidemiology at Dow Chemical, which merged with Union Carbide in 2001, said, “That wouldn’t make very good science.” []

Richard Lemen, a former U.S. assistant surgeon general and NIOSH deputy director, put it more bluntly: “I think that borders on criminal.”

The vinyl chloride episode shows what can happen when scientific research is left to companies with a huge stake in its outcome. After launching a flurry of vinyl chloride studies in the late 1970s, OSHA and NIOSH abruptly stopped under the anti-regulatory climate instilled by the Reagan administration. The chemical industry, meanwhile, continued to update its studies and use them to defend against lawsuits by people blaming their brain cancers on vinyl chloride. The result was biased research that changed the scientific consensus.

“Eventually, 33 people around McCullom Lake developed brain tumors.”

An analysis by the Center for Public Integrity found that half of all review articles written by top scientists at the consulting firm Gradient since 1992 were published either in Critical Reviews or Regulatory Toxicology . No other journal came close.

“You’d have to be delusional to not recognize that the issues they’re dealing [with] and policies they’re setting won’t affect the profits of very powerful sources,” said Canadian anti-asbestos activist Kathleen Ruff, who called both journals “egregious examples” of a deeper problem of industry influence. “Creating doubt is an endless activity and, in the meantime, people die unnecessarily.”

(There is no football in the articles, and in this case the focus is on a scientist from Gradient rather than a scientist from Exponent but more color commentary re: Product Defense, which has essentially translated into offense against the public good )

Who paid and, what conclusions were the experts paid to produc? Utilities and Smart Meters

In response to reported harm following smart meter installations, the Utilities Telecom Council quoted two experts, one from Gradient and one from Exponent - for the National Conference of State Legislatures. (The link has been removed from the website. Legislators in most states did not respond when informed of the compromised safety claims and expertise.)

These are much bigger questions than football field safety

When some residents in the Tory Fort neighborhood of Worcester MA bought their homes, they lived near a ball field, and Tim routinely mowed the grass so the kids could play baseball.

That was before National Grid came to town with its smart meter pilot program and installed a monstrosity abutting a property line.

There are those who will create reports for the realty industry, telecom, and nuisance corporations (like the data centers in Memphis running xAI) stating that infrastructure does not impact home values, and then there is common sense.

This Worcester story didn’t get anywhere near the coverage of Tom Brady’s deflated footballs, but the utility was eventually compelled to install industrial scale sound-proofing walls - in part due to inadequate design, for the substation that, by the way, was placed in a partial flood zone area. (Did MA ratepayers pick up the cost for the over-budget behind-schedule man-over nature design exorbitant costs to fuel investor earnings?)

What product defense company provided the analysis for the question of whether or not smart meters were a reasonable investment for MA ratepayers?

Navigant.

You can read the report on the DPU’s site, docket 10-82. (Note that the results were posted under a 2010 proceeding, Smart Grid Pilot Evaluation Working Group)

What product defense company provided justification for the question of whether or not smart meters are safe for MA ratepayers, as well as those in many other states?

Gradient .

You can read the commentary from Gradient’s Peter Valberg at MA-DPU 12-76-B, even though he was euphemistically referred to as “another commenter” and “Gradient responds.”

And just to be clear, this tobacco science for utilities/smart meters wasn’t only in Massachusetts.

Back to Football?

The Football saga has the potential to highlight a number of concerns but perhaps two are most obvious, the impacts of juxtaposed exposures, and the longer-term effects of chronic exposures.

In 2008, the National Academies outlined shortcomings in the research record for EMFs, in this case for radio frequency radiation, for example, now including untested 5G.

Page 7

None of us are ‘volunteers.”

The sports world, social media commentators, and utilities may keep sweeping questions under the rug that have been raised by some football players, by Peter Cowan, and by others injured by the workings of these groups operating behind the scenes, with invisible exposures, recklessly, with a foundational lack of ethics and morality.

But too many good people are paying attention to the score….of direct harm.

An apology to readers of my substack…I feel like a broken record writing continuous stories about product defense and tobacco, vinyl chloride, medscape, air pollution, while drawing attention to smart meter issues. The reach of these secret groups and of one individual is nearly unfathomable, but there is so much opportunity for the re-emergence of grace. Thanks for being here.

Way too many good people, reporting live, from the land of the impossible 1984 Flutie Pass. A whale of a football game!

