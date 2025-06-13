Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Vinnie
6h

Buffalo, NY... In my area the smart meters have been on high gear installation in the Village and Town of Kenmore-Tonnawanda,NY ..Not one bit of opposition from any outlet...

just block after block house with installations...

Few people at the town meetings care, was shut down and ignored...

when asked an installer on site, he said 'NO, these are NOT smart meters, just new ones..."When we further inquired, "can they be read from the street and the National Fuel headquarters'... "Well, yes..." he said... Sadly the workers may also also unaware of what they do....

