The question isn't how much nudging it took to create beliefs; it's how much nudging it took to create hate.
It's not too late to catch ourselves.... a cautionary interview with Seth Holehouse & Dr. David Martin; and Derrick Broze "Cheering for our own enslavement"
A fascinating interview about the powerful role Palantir could play in managing the digital control grid, and how we got to this point, and more. This may be OT for some readers, and completely on point for others.
“Having these conversations lessens the likelihood that it happens”
There is a podcast currently online by “Man In America” featuring an interview by Seth Holehouse with Dr. David Martin, discussing many of the frameworks in place shaping current beliefs, (including, for example, the concept that Silicon Valley is about ‘disruption.”)
Covert Operators and Public Hypnosis
“This is yet another time when the public has been hypnotized…”
At one point in the interview, the two men are discussing the subtle influences of art, and marketing tests that were conducted for the Obama “hope and change” campaign - fascinating, and extremely sobering.
The video/podcast goes on to present evidence of a future narrative…and whether or not readers are interested in the entire topic, I recommend listening with an opened mind to understand the past and the present. (not found on youtube? censored?))
You Can Substitute Many Topics Here
Austrian philosopher’s quote from video: “terrifying a population becomes a principal agency of suspending liberties that ultimately never are recovered.”
The question is not how much social engineering and nudging was required in order to make people believe in the ‘smart grid’ as a solution to ‘climate change.’
(also substitute ‘the convenience of cellphones,’ ‘digital payments,’ or “smart meters”)
(also substitute the ‘safety of wireless’)
The question was how far it can go
in order to move people to hate those questioning the installation of technocracy’s surveillance state under the guise of sustainability/safety/progress
in order to move people to de-humanize and ridicule those reporting harm
in order to move people to violently disagree with their own family members, and to sever relationships in families, groups, and communities
in order to make people mistake the energy of manipulated, triggered anger for the true power of self-sovereignty
in order for people to view control and loss of liberties as safety
The Weather Outside
A community member noted, according to AI’s astrology: “conditions are fertile for manipulation—unless met with higher awareness.” The first week of July 2025 shows heightened tension, particularly in the U.S., around:
Power plays masked as protection
Technological overreach (AI, biometrics, disease surveillance)
Psy-ops around collective fear or safety
Control through emotional triggers (Cancer themes: homeland, family, protection)
Derrick Broze
Journalist Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network spoke out early and often about smart meters and 5G.
The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary) - The Conscious Resistance Network
More on psychological operations: LA Riots, Palantir & the AI Control Grid: DISTURBING Connections Exposed w/ Derrick Broze 1 hour 13 minutes
Here is an Antidote to This Intensity: How to Raise Your Frequency with UK’s Pam Gregory
Correction re: MA smart meter bill numbers
Thank you to readers for following and supporting the individuals who are testifying in Massachusetts for the smart meter bills. In several places I re-printed an incorrect number for the House bill. It is 3551, not 3351. (Thank you to Jean Lemieux’s keen eye.) You can still lend your support.
Sign the petition at: Petition · MA Legislature: Pass Smart Meter and EMF Health Harm Registry Bills - United States · Change.org which supports all 3 bills
If more time: Registry of Harm Bill
Send a written comment as an attachment to the Joint Committee for Public Health in favor of the EMF Registry of Harm
Email title: Support Bill H.2413
Send to JointCommittee.PublicHealth@malegislature.gov
See the bill here: Bill H.2413
If more time: 2 (identical) Smart Meter Bills
Send a written comment as an attachment to the Joint Committee for Telecom Utilities and Energy for the two identical smart meter opt out bills
Email title: Support Bills Senate.2306 and House.3551
Send to: Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov and Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov.
See the bills here: Bill H.3551 and Bill S.2306 These are the same bill, for both the House and the Senate
Buffalo, NY... In my area the smart meters have been on high gear installation in the Village and Town of Kenmore-Tonnawanda,NY ..Not one bit of opposition from any outlet...
just block after block house with installations...
Few people at the town meetings care, was shut down and ignored...
when asked an installer on site, he said 'NO, these are NOT smart meters, just new ones..."When we further inquired, "can they be read from the street and the National Fuel headquarters'... "Well, yes..." he said... Sadly the workers may also also unaware of what they do....