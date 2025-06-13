(At Bottom of Post- a correction on the MA smart meter bill number, and how to raise your vibration with Pam Gregory - an antidote to the darkness)

A fascinating interview about the powerful role Palantir could play in managing the digital control grid, and how we got to this point, and more. This may be OT for some readers, and completely on point for others.

“Having these conversations lessens the likelihood that it happens”

There is a podcast currently online by “Man In America” featuring an interview by Seth Holehouse with Dr. David Martin, discussing many of the frameworks in place shaping current beliefs, (including, for example, the concept that Silicon Valley is about ‘disruption.”)

And do you enjoy surround sound?

Covert Operators and Public Hypnosis

“This is yet another time when the public has been hypnotized…”

At one point in the interview, the two men are discussing the subtle influences of art, and marketing tests that were conducted for the Obama “hope and change” campaign - fascinating, and extremely sobering.

The video/podcast goes on to present evidence of a future narrative…and whether or not readers are interested in the entire topic, I recommend listening with an opened mind to understand the past and the present. (not found on youtube? censored?))

LISTEN: 🚨 Plandemic 2.0: The July 4th… - Man in America Podcast - Apple Podcasts

WATCH: https://rumble.com/v6ua26z--plandemic-2.0-the-july-4th-bioterror-plot-and-palantirs-master-plan-w-dr.-.html

You Can Substitute Many Topics Here

Austrian philosopher’s quote from video: “terrifying a population becomes a principal agency of suspending liberties that ultimately never are recovered.”

The question is not how much social engineering and nudging was required in order to make people believe in the ‘smart grid’ as a solution to ‘climate change.’

(also substitute ‘the convenience of cellphones,’ ‘digital payments,’ or “smart meters”)

(also substitute the ‘safety of wireless’)

The question was how far it can go

in order to move people to hate those questioning the installation of technocracy’s surveillance state under the guise of sustainability/safety/progress

in order to move people to de-humanize and ridicule those reporting harm

in order to move people to violently disagree with their own family members, and to sever relationships in families, groups, and communities

in order to make people mistake the energy of manipulated, triggered anger for the true power of self-sovereignty

in order for people to view control and loss of liberties as safety

The Weather Outside

A community member noted, according to AI’s astrology: “conditions are fertile for manipulation—unless met with higher awareness.” The first week of July 2025 shows heightened tension, particularly in the U.S., around:

Power plays masked as protection

Technological overreach (AI, biometrics, disease surveillance)

Psy-ops around collective fear or safety

Control through emotional triggers (Cancer themes: homeland, family, protection)

Derrick Broze

Journalist Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network spoke out early and often about smart meters and 5G.

The video is at the link.

The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary) - The Conscious Resistance Network

Introduction

Chapter 1: The Electromagnetic Spectrum and 5g

Chapter 2: The Concerns Around EMF’s and 5g

Chapter 3: The Big Wireless-5g Takeover

Chapter 4: Solutions

More on psychological operations: LA Riots, Palantir & the AI Control Grid: DISTURBING Connections Exposed w/ Derrick Broze 1 hour 13 minutes

Here is an Antidote to This Intensity: How to Raise Your Frequency with UK’s Pam Gregory

Correction re: MA smart meter bill numbers

Thank you to readers for following and supporting the individuals who are testifying in Massachusetts for the smart meter bills. In several places I re-printed an incorrect number for the House bill. It is 3551, not 3351. (Thank you to Jean Lemieux’s keen eye.) You can still lend your support.

Sign the petition at: Petition · MA Legislature: Pass Smart Meter and EMF Health Harm Registry Bills - United States · Change.org which supports all 3 bills

If more time: Registry of Harm Bill

Send a written comment as an attachment to the Joint Committee for Public Health in favor of the EMF Registry of Harm

Email title: Support Bill H.2413

Send to JointCommittee.PublicHealth@malegislature.gov

See the bill here: Bill H.2413

If more time: 2 (identical) Smart Meter Bills

Send a written comment as an attachment to the Joint Committee for Telecom Utilities and Energy for the two identical smart meter opt out bills

Email title: Support Bills Senate.2306 and House.3551

Send to: Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov and Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov.

See the bills here: Bill H.3551 and Bill S.2306 These are the same bill, for both the House and the Senate