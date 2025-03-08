About Those 40 Days and 40 Nights

Patricia - Editor’s Note: Societal mores and technology can either cultivate balance and health or move us more in the direction of dis-integration. When television stations went off the air at night at 9 pm, there were less opportunities to stray beyond the body’s innate chronobiology. When a household only had one phone, it would have been inconceivable to sit at the dinner table with others and talk to someone at a distance. When a warrant was required to surveil an individual suspected of a crime, data centers were not filing up with the personal information of Americans.

I was heartened to see a headline today in a friend’s email: People are ditching their screens and unplugging this weekend. 9 ways to make cutting back easier.

There is nothing easy about this. These digital detox efforts are pointing to the difficulties of changing the body’s habit field, The reality is that addressing entrainment/addiction is more complex than taking a weekend off, as noted in this study:

Scientists observe that smartphone restriction for three days can alter brain activity {} researchers recruited young adults for a 72-hour smartphone restriction diet where they were asked to limit smartphone use to essential tasks such as work, daily activities, and communication with their family or significant others. The scans revealed that limiting smartphones led to brain activity changes in areas associated with dopamine and serotonin—neurotransmitters that regulate mood, emotions and also addiction. The researchers noted that smartphone restriction can resemble withdrawal from addictive substances or even food cravings in some ways, which was noticeable in both heavy (ESU) and regular smartphone (non-ESU) participants. (Note: they were still using their phones and still suffering withdrawal and alterations in brain activity)

The ancient Eastern scientific practices were systemized to foster liberation, including freedom from addiction. One underlying teaching of several traditions is that it takes 40 days in order to re-set the habit field and teach it new habits. (Is this familiar?)

When I left my farm job where I traveled between 3 locations, I was able to get rid of my text-only flip phone. I found that it took about 6 weeks to remove the thought of reaching for it from my consciousness, and some of those moments were challenging. I suspect that the fact that the newer frequencies interfere so significantly with our biochemistry, so directly, has altered the parameters.

Historically, many communities bridged local time with industrialized time. The more we can do this in our own lives, the more literate we will be in how to live in a human body in a way that respects Earth and all who live here.

As we confront technology’s apparent downsides, we are recovering the knowledge of what it means to be healthy, and to respect the right to health for all other living beings. The Metta Prayer takes on new urgency in the age of digital addiction:

May all beings be peaceful. May all beings be happy. May all beings be safe. May all beings awaken to the light of their true nature. May all beings be free.

If you have an extra hour this weekend, I hope you can spend it being absorbed in something you cherish, because it will change the shape of your brain and your heart.

This week I posted two blogs about the nature of time and the deleterious impact of Daylight Savings on our recognition of our place in the time-space. Here and Here. Kate Kheel of Safe Tech International continues the conversation here. - Thank you for reading along with us.

Theory of Mind and the Dimension of Time

By Kate Kheel from Safe Tech International | Image by Anja from Pixabay

The ability to see things from another person or animal’s perspective is known as Theory of Mind and is a skill we humans presumably develop over time as we mature. I thought I had it down pretty well until this morning when I read through Patricia Burke’s fascinating Substack which weaves together cosmic current, Arthur’s legacy, EMFs, meridians, time, and more, and I realized just how far from understanding theory of mind I was in terms of dimensional thinking.

Immersing myself in the teachings of Barbara Hand Clow, coupled with a few awkward interactions I’ve had recently, and then this morning reading Patricia’s tapestry of thought, all converged within my being and helped me awaken to a better understanding of the Ninth Dimension – that of Time and the role it plays in navigating the different dimensions.

Recently, I have noticed in myself a deep yearning to share with others exciting revelations or insights I’ve had, but these are often received with a blank expression, downright skepticism, or simply an honest, “I don’t get what you’re talking about.”

Seen through the lens of what Barbara Hand Clow delineates as the Ninth Dimension, Time, why should they get it?

“ To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. “

I’ve heard this saying many times throughout my life, first when I was a teenager from the Byrd’s rendition of Pete Seeger’s song Turn, Turn, Turn, and then from the Torah’s teachings from the period during which I immersed myself in Orthodox Judaism. But until today, I had never thought of it in terms of dimensional thinking and consciousness evolution.

I understood intuitively that when a fruit is ready for harvesting, it seemingly offers itself as if to say, “I’m here for you. Please, enjoy in the service of all Life.” And having raised four children, I knew to wait until a child is ready before exposing them to “adult” concepts or such. And I could see that we humans are often hit with the same life challenge in different garbs until such time as our vessel (i.e. mind and body) is ready to receive life’s lesson. But what I didn’t get were the “seasons of time” in terms of dimensional development – each person’s individual timeline and trajectory in their ability to perceive the world through different dimensions.

Most of us reside in the third dimension, the workaday, physical reality of thoughts, speech, and actions emerging from conditioned or habitual patterns, customs, and norms. But there are other dimensions that offer different lenses into our understanding of reality. More and more people now are beginning to move in and out of these other dimensions – dimension hopping, so to speak – as new insights and experiences inform their consciousness, and as scientific materialism begrudgingly gives way to an understanding that consciousness, not matter may be the foundation of all existence. (See for e.g., the paradigm shifting Telepathy Tapes or Mark Gober’s book, An End to Upside Down Thinking: Dispelling the Myth That the Brain Produces Consciousness, and the Implications for Everyday Life.)

Theory of Mind Deficit Disorder

Sometimes a parent is inordinately excited to share things with their child that they (the parent) have found enjoyable. So, for example, a parent may take a toddler who can barely walk, on a day’s outing of snow-boarding when a “pony ride” on their father’s back with a game of hide-and-seek would have been so much more fun for the child. Or they’ll waste heaps of money (and stress the environment needlessly) taking a baby to Disney World when a few rounds of “boo”, coupled with cuddles and warm smiles would have been far more meaningful. These parents are lacking theory of mind.

But so was I when I was trying to share thoughts and insights cross dimensionally with people residing primarily in the third dimension. I realized this morning we must meet others in the dimension through which they see the world, perhaps periodically inserting a taste of other dimensions, a kind of appetizer providing evolutionary micro nutrients so to speak for when their perspective is ready to open to further growth.

This understanding helped me to feel less judgmental or disappointed with others who may not see things the way I do. For how could they and why should they? Their window into reality has a different filter, illuminator, magnification, aperture, focus, and resolution than mine. And anyway, all windows into reality are perpetually in flux, so who knows what tomorrow may bring.

***

To everything, there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. – Ecclesiastes 3:1

“The field of chronobiology is rapidly expanding around the world. Medical professionals, researchers and the general population are beginning to see the benefits of using chronobiological principles in everything from medication administration to determining the most effective time of day to exercise. Chronobiology is being used in the study of genetics, endocrinology, ecology, sports medicine and psychology, to name a few.” – Chronobiology



“If we only knew what time it really is.” – Patricia Burke

Thanks for reading Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



