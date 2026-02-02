I’ve been thinking about the ideas of the 100th monkey and the 7th wave recently, as Safe Tech International joined groups on four continents to promote “OFF February” - an invitation for adults everywhere to delete apps from smartphones for the month. The effort originated in Spain.)

I’ve also been thinking about “sniglets” from “Not Necessarily the News” - words that should be in the dictionary! (1 3/4 minutes)

The term “pre-dustination” is the sniglet that describes when you clean your house before the house cleaner comes.

I’m thinking about the fact that we, as a humanity, need to reclaim “what comes before.”

We need to take back time.

“Hungry Ghosts” - How We Use Our Time When We Wait?

For example:

There are six individuals sitting in the waiting room of the Dr’s office, and each patient has received a challenging health diagnosis. As they wait, all six are on their cellphones.

Two are mindlessly scrolling, detached from the implications of what they are viewing.

One patient is in shock. She has been thrown into a state of existential terror about her diagnosis, and she is seeking data about mortality statistics. For her, there is life before the diagnosis, and now certain death looms.

One patient is working, and worried about getting back to the office on time. For her, time is money.

One patient is searching for angering headlines from sources that promise to provide that stimuli, including social media but also polarizing mainstream sources. Over the years he has established a set-point for his biochemistry. He thinks he is responding to external circumstances, but he is unaware that he unconsciously sustains his psychological state of overcharge. When he doesn’t feed this dynamic, he feels anxious, from literal biochemical withdrawal. His body has forgotten “calm” and strong emotions around issues of control make him feel “alive.”

Like the needle following the tracks on a record player, his brain unconsciously cycles through the pathway that brings him to an activated state. The grooves are set in the unconscious.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay , (This is the needle following the grooves on a record, on a record player)



For another patient, the cellphone in her hand now serves as the delivery system for her continuing re-traumatization and powerlessness, akin to “the track of her tears” (from a 1965 Smokey Robinson and the Miracles song)



What the combination of AI and 5G is now offering us is continual access to an individualized delivery system of grooves that direct our focus and attention, our emotions and our biochemistry, on behalf of other’s agendas.

I am so grateful that my life path catapulted me out of the negative grooves I so enjoyed, at one point in time, (because an ex-parter makes such a handy target for resentment.) Fortunately for me, my grooves were not further enabled by technology. And fortunately for me, I had a teacher who knew that I needed to jump the tracks, and that I was ready, willing, and able to do it, with tools to help me get there.

The 7th wave

When I did a search online about the 7th wave, Thenaturenetwork.co.uk’s article popped up first: Why Do Ocean Waves Always Come In Sets Of Seven?

It’s something surfers, sailors, and coastal walkers have quietly noticed for centuries: ocean waves often seem to come in a repeating pattern, with every seventh wave standing out as bigger, stronger, or more dramatic than the rest. But is this just myth and folklore, or is there actual science behind the so-called “seventh wave” phenomenon? As it turns out, there’s a blend of both. Wave behaviour is shaped by complex forces, but there are real reasons why some waves group together and seem to arrive in predictable sets. []

When two or more wave systems combine in phase (meaning their crests and troughs line up), they create what’s called constructive interference. This results in bigger, more powerful waves within the set. It’s often these amplified waves that people remember or notice—the bigger “seventh wave” in the set. It’s not that every seventh wave is objectively larger—it’s that we tend to spot the peak of constructive interference and attach meaning to the timing.

It’s a blend of fact and perception. The “seventh wave” idea holds a bit of truth in that wave sets are real, and bigger waves do appear regularly within them. However, the number seven isn’t fixed, and it can change based on weather, tide, swell direction, and geography. In the end, it’s a great example of how human experience and natural science overlap. The ocean might not always count to seven, but it definitely speaks in patterns, and we’ve been listening for a long time.

The 7th patient that walks into the Dr’s office is the 7th wave

Six patients with serious medical diagnosis are sitting in a Drs. office, and they are all on their phones, distracted, disembodied, isolated, not healing, and not thinking about healing.

Then the 7th patient walks in.

It could be an introverted student of energy medicine, like one of my teachers Kate, who sits quietly and directs her energy inward to balancing her Microscopic Orbit. Or she may be practicing “The Inner Smile.’ After seating herself in her own consciousness, she then extends her visualization to every patient in the room, then everyone in the building, She sends energy to her physician, working intuitively to establish rapport with him before she sees him.

The 7th patient could be my friend Joan, who prayed in the morning and who will quietly take her seat and begin sending prayers to everyone else in the waiting room. She will pray for them again later in the evening.

Or it could be Melanie, who is in a state of deep meditative calm, softening her breath and emanating a presence of peace around her.

It could be my extraverted friend Jessica, who has already researched alternative care approaches, and is waiting to share what she knows with the doctor. She already turned the corner as far as her biomarkers in the weeks before she was able to get an appointment because she knows that a diagnosis/illness is not a pre-determined linear process. She asks the other patients if they know about a certain tea, or the work of a healer like herbalist Hannah Kroeger. She has flyers to share, and book to read while she waits,- a book about healing.

It could be my friend Nancy, who carries little pieces of lavender soap, and gives one to each person and the staff, and mentions aromatherapy and essential oils.

It could be Daya who shares the healing power of yoga, or meditative drumming, who invites others to her dance class.

It could be my friend Susan, who has a welcoming curiosity and loving attitude toward everyone she meets. (When she went to get her driver’s license renewed, she realized that everyone in the waiting room had similar birthdays. A collection of strangers on their phones shifted to community, beginning with Susan asking one stranger if it was also his birthday. People remember how they feel when they are with her)

All of these individuals have translated their spiritual ideals into daily disciplines.

They carry a different energetic presence with them as a result.

They know the difference between liberation and enslavement.

They plant seeds. Being near them is energy medicine.

Prepare for Surgery Heal Faster

I can go on-line to find a wonderful reference to share in a Dr’s waiting room: “Prepare for Surgery Heal Faster.”

“Peggy Huddleston developed five steps to prepare for surgery using mind-body techniques. She guides you in using these steps in her best-selling book, Prepare for Surgery, Heal Faster. A graduate of Harvard Divinity School, she focuses her clinical work and research on the ways positive emotions and the human spirit speed healing. Click to hear Peggy Huddleston describe her 5 steps to prepare for surgery on a radio interview.” LINK: Prepare for Surgery, Heal Faster | A Guide of Mind-Body Techniques

But when I did my internet search inquiring about the 7th wave, the site’s pop-up ad also invited me to search for sexy woman undies.

The prompt has the potential to instantaneously shift both brain function and chemistry in unbidden ways, like the ads for pizza that dominate night-time television.

We should not lose the desire to confront experiences and industries and economies that seek to knock us and our loved ones away from our core values.

Technology is a force multiplier for many risks that can enslave a human spirit, (including, for example, the ability to engage in sports betting or buy lottery tickets by phone 24/7.)

Consumer demand can push industries to offer alternatives. One necessary discernment is to question dual use applications, including surveillance.

A Wave of Intergenerational Healing

When I was thinking about and reading about waves, I was struck by several ideas.

One is that the OFF February movement that has begun in Spain to cultivate digital and device sobriety spans generations. And when generations work together, this creates a bigger wave. While the emphasis has been on cellphones, social media, and EdTech for children, adults are also in harm’s way. We need to hold ourselves to account for scrutinizing exploitation and imbalance at all levels, for all age groups.

(4 1/2 minute video from OFF Manifesto)

There are 100 reasons why each individual can justify the need for a cell phone or smart device and more towers and antennas or satellites, and 101 reasons to re-assess our relationship with these technologies. In fact, here is a list of 159 reassurances compiled by a UK Building Biologist Roger H Moller BSc.Ind.Eng. Principal Surveyor: Electric Forester: 159 Smart-Phone Reassurances

A Wave of Recognition of Interactive Effects

I was also struck by the description of the interactive effects of the different influences on wave formation, and lies others tell us, lies we tell others, and lies we tell ourselves.

When two or more wave systems combine in phase (meaning their crests and troughs line up), they create what’s called constructive interference. This results in bigger, more powerful waves within the set. It’s often these amplified waves that people remember or notice—the bigger “seventh wave” in the set.



We have, unfortunately, a very large segment of the world’s economies and war apparatus running on untruths about the safety of wireless technologies, including cell phones, and all of supporting infrastructure, now moving to space.

This relates to a history of ignoring reported harm, as well as cumulative, chronic, and juxtaposed exposures, and sensitive populations, especially including children.

Humans cannot access their higher potentials to exercise discernment about technology choices unless and until they address their own enslavement.

There is a genius behind the OFF February experiment. As more consumers begin to adopt tech sobriety, some will recognize the need to address addictive design.

The question of social media and apps is being carefully presented as a matter of choice, but I believe that the 7th wave is going to have to take the discernment to another level and chose not to support industries that exploit and inflict harm.

Including even possibly for American football players.

Scrutiny can expand beyond the questions of screen time and children, to the very essential rejection of dehumanizing and unsafe technology choices, not as an ideal - but as embodied action.

Choices

The Cape Ann community where I am staying is grieving due to the loss of seven lives this week when the fishing boat Lily Jean sank.

“The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for survivors after a commercial fishing boat with seven people on board, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observer, sank Friday in frigid waters 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann in Massachusetts. The announcement came after Coast Guard crews conducted coordinated search patterns covering roughly 1,047 square miles over 24 hours using multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats.”

I am so very grateful for the technology that alerted the Coast Guard when the boat went underwater, and the wireless networks that supported the search effort.

But do we need to use satellite connectivity to support every cell phone call or text? And can the ecosystem absorb the demands of unrestrained manifest destiny?

I think of Cosmic Comedian Swami Beyondananda’s advice: Emerge and See the Emergency, and Tell-A-Vision

My vision is that the 7th wave is building, with every small practice of restraint that every individual contributes.

The re-emergence of embodied presence and communities that care is already upon us. Catch that wave.

‘There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again.’ - Rumi

I highly recommend these works of A Midwestern Doctor, and Shannon Rowan and her interview with Keith Cutter of EMF Wisdom:

The Hidden Dopamine Trap - by A Midwestern Doctor The Hidden Dopamine Trap From Addictive Screens to Stolen Joy—and the Path to Feeling Truly Alive Again

AND Rejuvenating The Nervous System and Reconnecting With Life November’s Open Thread

AND

Author, Artist, Geopolitical Researcher Shannon Rowan, including her newest book The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We can Stop it The Red Shoes allegorical tale serves as backdrop to the author’s deep dive into our current state of unconscious and unfettered tech use, weaving the many interrelated threads of the myriad ways in which the internet and our internet-connected mobile tech seduces, harms and ultimately sucks the life out of we, the many users.

Shannon’s Must-Listen Interview with Keith Cutter of EMF Wisdom: The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it.

Thanks for being here.

Share