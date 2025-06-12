MA Legislature: Pass Smart Meter and EMF Health Harm Registry Bills

Thank you so very much for signing our smart meter petition

Jun 11, 2025

The deadline to submit written testimony for the Thurs June 12 bill hearing with the Massachusetts Legislature's Joint Committee on Telecom, Utilities and Energy for the two smart meter choice/ no fee opt out bills was listed for today June 11 at 5 pm, and we were able to submit 200 signatures!

Thank you so much!

The signatures also went to the Joint Committee on Health for "Amelia's bill' to establish a registry for EMF harm.

Now we have learned that we have another week to continue to submit written testimony, so if you know of 1 or 2 others who will sign, esp. in Massachusetts, but all are welcomed, please invite them!

You can read the testimony that was given by Amelia, Courtney, and Patricia today in favor of the registry at Patricia's Substack for Safe Tech International here (MORE TO COME)

Thank you for all you do.



"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." - Margaret Mead (200 is not a small group)

Testimony of Cecelia Doucette, Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology

June 11, 2025

Testimony in Support of:

H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends



By Cecelia Doucette, Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology

Education Services Director,Safer Screentime

Thank you, I’m Cecelia Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology and the international non-profit Safer Screentime.

To frame up the issue with wireless radiation, and why we need the MAVEN registry to include electrical sensitivities, I’d like to ask those of you with an iPhone to take it out and go into Settings. We are going to look at the radiation warning. Feel free to look on with a neighbor if you don’t have an iPhone.

From Settings, hit General, then go all the way down to the bottom and hit Legal and Regulatory. At the top of the next screen, four down, hit RF Exposure.

The bottom of that first big paragraph says they tested this device away from the body, so if you’re holding it with the antennas radiating, you are exceeding the Federal Communications Commission’s limits for public radiation exposure.

A couple of paragraphs down, they say To Reduce Your Exposure… basically don’t touch something that’s radiating, use a hands-free option.

The FCC has been sued for ignoring 11,000 pages of evidence of harm and the courts found them guilty – but the FCC has done nothing in four years to protect us.

Now I’d like to demonstrate this invisible toxin. In the scientific literature, they want us to be at a maximum of 10 microwatts or less indoors. With the wireless access points and everyone’s personal devices radiating, we are at ___________. I will leave this meter with Matthew Murphy so you can all measure your own exposures – wait till you see what your cell phone does up close.

So, what does this radiation do? The World Health Organization has just announced “high certainty” cell phones cause cancer.

This graphic illustrates additional scientifically documented outcomes when we overpower our own bioelectrical signaling.

You may recognize these in loved ones or yourself:

Insomnia, headaches, brain fog, ringing in the ears, heart palpitations, anxiety, depression, anger, skin problems, DNA damage, ADD, Autism, Alzheimer’s and more.

Thankfully, we have what you need in this bill’s requirements to educate the public:

· The EMF Medical Conference trains doctors (to recognize, diagnose, treat and prevent electromagnetic field[ EMF] illnesses)

The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition has K-12 school curriculum on prevention (for cell phones and wireless)

We have a one-hour on-line course to train the public which I co-developed (with Finland’s Dr. Mikko Ahonen)

The ADA has long recognized electromagnetic sensitivity. Now it’s your turn. It’s time to include electromagnetic radiation syndrome in MAVEN so we can gather decision-making data to protect us and our children from this new environmental illness.

Thank you, and I’m happy to answer any questions.

Cecelia Doucette



Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology

Education Services Director, Safer Screentime

Founder, Understanding EMFs

New Hampshire Legislative Report on EMF/5G

Free Introductory Educational Webinars

Health in Buildings Roundtable Conference @ NIH

Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools

TechSafe Schools

Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs

Additional YouTube EMF Talks

Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film

EMF Conference for Health Practitioners

... sent from a hard-wired computer :-)

Most residents in MA are not familiar with smart meters risks and harm, and recognition often dawns after the meters are installed and a portion of the population becomes ill. Help us flip the narrative. Many thanks.