A Bloomberg report of over 770,000 sensors documented more than three-quarters of highly distorted power readings in the U.S. occur within 50 miles of large data center activity

My/our colleague Keith Cutter serves the community in a multitude of ways, surveying homes, training EMF consultants, publishing at substack, interviewing a wide range of individuals from near and far for youtube, (sometimes with significant connectivity challenges for those injured) and posting weekly audio podcasts at: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com

His most recent interview with Theodoro Scarato has not even been posted yet on his substack, but has already reached a high level of engagement. He has not yet created his written narrative for his stack, but is inviting Safe Tech readers to view and share this important video.

I have mentioned to Keith how valuable it is when the interviewer is also well-informed. Here it the 31-minute conversation between two very humble, very dedicated, and very skillful colleagues.

Keith Cutter and Theodora Scarato: Data Centers, Fifty-Mile Impact Area?

From Youtube post: What environmental impacts should communities consider before welcoming a data center? In this episode, Keith Cutter is joined by Theodora Scarato to examine the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers and the often-overlooked consequences that accompany them. Beyond concerns over water consumption, diesel emissions, noise, and PFAS contamination, they explore the massive electrical infrastructure required to power these facilities, including transmission lines, substations, degraded power quality, harmonics, and electromagnetic field exposures. The conversation highlights a report suggesting measurable power-quality (dirty electricity) impacts extending as far as 50 miles from major data center clusters, raising questions about the true footprint of these facilities. They also discuss the scientific literature surrounding long-term magnetic field exposure, the lack of U.S. regulatory standards, the role of AI in driving seemingly unlimited infrastructure growth, and what communities can do to demand transparency, accountability, and meaningful public-health protections before these projects are approved.

Environmental Health Sciences resources on data centers can be found here:

(We shared this article in a post in December 2024: December 29-30 Safe Tech International News and Notes Headlights, Data vs. Appliances: Power Quality, Base Stations vs Antioxidant & Oxidant Serum Levels; Is the digital revolution ruining the future for us and our children?)

Stay updated at Environmental Health Sciences.

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Keith Cutter and Peter Cowan: Seven Million Downloads in a Single Day

On June 5, we published EMF/RF/Magnetic Fields vs Football: Peter Cowan and Keith Cutter Thirty-three minutes of insight and inspiration; Revisiting the 49ers Football Injuries and the Question of Magnetic Fields, with two thought leaders worthy of our support! Again, Keith gifted us early access.

Keith has now caught up with himself and just posted Seven Million Downloads in a Single Day Beyond the 49ers Substation: Peter Cowan on EMF, Light, Technology, and Human Health

This is a much more thorough commentary about the interview.

Either or both of these videos/conversations are possible vehicles for talking to those new to issues concerning power and EMFs. ENJOY!

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