https://www.ri4safetech.org/solutions/

https://www.cranstononline.com/stories/will-we-let-tech-hubris-doom-environment-us,289383/

ACHES in the UK has undertaken an incredibly inspiring effort to send highly credible Mast Objection letters to councils across the UK engaged in the process of approving cell towers (MASTS)

Here are some of the submissions; there are more at the page link: https://aches.international/uk-projects-against-mobile-masts/#

The effort both provides a well organized overview of the letters sent that help create a record of who knew what when, but also serve as a resource repository for others. “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Rhode Island -Is RF Air Pollution?

Across the Atlantic Ocean, in the small Northeast state of Rhode Island, activists have embraced a similar effort to put their concerns before decision makers in a formal process.

Pastore Center campus in Cranston, RI houses 35 state buildings, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Human Services, the state prison, and the Eleanor Slater Psychiatric Hospital.

We first covered the emerging effort in Rhode Island to monitor RF/EMF on January 9:

RI DEM/Office of Air Resources Hearing- Is RF Air Pollution? Submit Comment by January 26 and/or Attend via Zoom, courtesty Sheila Resseger

Sheila Resseger of RI4SafeTech

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/written-comment-to-RI-DEM-OAR-re-Draft-PERMIT-NO-RI-44-25.pdf (9 pages)

An Update Courtesy of RI4SafeTech: RI4SafeTech has sent two packets of information regarding wireless harms via postal mail to more than 70 heads of RI state agencies.

The first 4 attachments are from the March packet, and the last 2 are from the May packet. For the inclusions in the May packet, all the documents were printed with color as in the originals.

March Mailing:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/cover-letter-for-Pastore-packet.pdf (2 pages)

In the enclosed recent oral testimony regarding the Pastore Center Title V Operating Permit Renewal, RI4SafeTech has called for the RI DEM to step in where the federal government is failing to protect Rhode Island. The telecom industry and its single regulatory agency, the FCC, claim this invisible Electromagnetic Radiation is safe within the FCC guidelines promulgated in 1996.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/country-comparison-for-Pastore-packet-3-24-26.pdf (one page chart)

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/oral-testimony-for-RI-DEM-OAR-Hearing-.pdf (4 pages)

Decades of scientific research have established that this invisible radiation causes adverse biological effects at the organism’s cellular level, which in turn results in illness in humans, disease in flora (i.e. trees and crops), as well as disease and behavioral disruptions in pollinators and fauna. We recognize that the RI DEM/OAR does not have the authority to regulate this invisible air pollutant and will not include it in the Operating Permit at this time. Yet, the Operating Permit is not complete, as it is not protective of the public and the environment from wireless harms. In light of this, we assert that as a state agency tasked with protecting the public and the environment from harm from man-made pollutants, you do have the authority and the duty to monitor these emissions, record them, and make them accessible to the general public, as is routinely done in other countries.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Recommendations-from-NH-Report.docx (1 page link)

May Mailing:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Pastore-packet-2-cover-letters.pdf (3 pages)

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/included-in-Pastore-packet-2-May-2026.docx (1 page)

News Coverage via Letters to the Editor/Opinion

Sheila Resseger also noted, “We have also had two “Guest Opinions” published in the local online paper (and sister papers) as follow-ups to the Hearing and to the RI DEM/OAR’s Response to the oral and written testimony from the public/follow-ups to the RI DEM/OAR Hearing.

The earlier one I wrote, and edited with Jamie Orr. The second one she wrote, and we edited it together.

April 1:

https://www.cranstononline.com/opinion/guest_opinion/will-ri-track-wireless-emissions-at-pastore-center/article_2997f737-b0e0-4379-b6ff-d843f690e63c.html

What is not generally known is that there is an additional source of air pollution on the Pastore Center Campus that is not included in the operating permit – electromagnetic radiation from wireless infrastructure, such as fixed wireless and 4G LTE and 5G antennas. Those who work on the campus, live on the campus and visit the campus for various purposes need to know that there is an accumulated body of scientific and medical evidence that establishes biological effects both to humans and to flora and fauna from man-made electromagnetic radiation.

June 3:

https://www.cranstononline.com/opinion/guest_opinion/state-agencies-need-to-monitor-wireless-emissions/article_026f723a-70d6-4790-9eb2-87e846c2fd4e.html

The decision was as expected – the RI DEM/OAR accepted the Title V Operating Permit as is, and did not amend it to include regulation of radiofrequency (RF) emissions from wireless infrastructure on or near the Pastore Center. However, the response went further, and provided a thorough review of the testimony, along with detailed responses to the main points that the public had made. []

Since the federal government is not taking a leading role in protecting the public, Rhode Island state agencies need to step in. It is no longer sufficient for them to respond, “It’s not our purview,” or “We don’t have the regulatory authority.”

R14SafeTech will continue to advocate for the safety of Rhode Island residents as more technologies and infrastructure that demand wireless transmission continue to be deployed across our little state. There are viable alternatives to wireless infrastructure, and the health of our population and environment is at stake.

Sheila Resseger is co-founder of RI4SafeTech, a teacher retired from the Rhode Island School for the Deaf and a former sign language interpreter at the Community College of Rhode Island.

The outcome of these efforts is not indicative of the legitimacy of the work of the individuals involved. “In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is a Revolutionary Act.” Many thanks to those doing the heavy lifting, on behalf of those who may never know….