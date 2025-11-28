It’s been a month since Safe Tech International hosted its ‘Unplug to Uplift’ webinar.

I agree with Emily Cherkin, who stated that things feel differently than they did a year ago. Parents are saying “not on my watch” and tension is building.

One thoughtful speaker compared giving a young child a smart phone with setting them free in a mall filled with strangers trying to exploit them or sell them something. With holidays approaching the machine is in high gear.

Our intention in creating the webinar was both to give voice to some of the issues, including wireless exposures, but also to inspire with the good news that thoughtful, successful course corrections are already well underway.

Here is a compilation of webinar resources and links created by Kate Kheel.

Following up on the Unplug to Uplift webinar we’ve assembled a List of Resources on some of the adverse impacts of technology on children and ways to mitigate the harms. Many people can sense that tech and over reliance on screens negatively impact our children, and studies and data increasingly corroborate this felt sense. But many people still don’t know that wireless radiation (RF) from smart phones, tablets etc. also adversely affects the mental and physical well-being of children. This list of resources includes both mechanisms of harm – screentime and wireless radiation. We trust you will find these resources useful and will consider incorporating some of what you learn into your own life and that of your children. - Kate Kheel

Patricia note: You will find many groups and organizations focusing on tech vs. children but most are not recognizing the issue of the exposures to RF, magnetic fields, electric fields, and dirty electricity. This is a more thorough representation of current risks.

Please feel free to share the post from our website: List of Resources on Children and Technology - Safe Tech International

The short post includes links to:

This is a curated 8-page list compiled by Kate Kheel of Safe Tech International including Websites with Excellent Info, Resources, and Inspiration, International Index of Aligned Organizations, Health Impacts from Electromagnetic Radiation, i.e. Wireless Radiation from Tech, Tips for Healthier Screentime Use, Sleep – Spreading the Screen-Free Sleep Message, Ed Tech (Big Tech infiltrating schools) – “Ed Tech is NOT Tech Ed.” Videos, Play, Independence, and Rekindling Life Beyond Screens, Resources to Help Children Understand Limitations Regarding Screens, Manifestos, Declarations, and Letter to Sign in Support of These Movements, Books

Unplug to Uplift Webinar Recording

2 hours 15 minutes with timestamps



• Perpetual screen time, both in schools and at home, is interfering with children’s development of empathy, moral judgement, and imagination.

• Fast-paced games and shorts are interfering with the natural development of critical thinking skills, application, and effort.

• Disconnection from one another, themselves, and from the natural world is leaving children highly dysregulated and out of sorts.

And yet this is the generation that will take the helm of the polycrisis we are leaving to them – A world of interconnected crises exponentialized, magnified, and accelerated by tech and AI.

Now is the time to pause and consider how we might better help our children develop the wisdom they will need to steward technology in the service of Life.



Unplug to Uplift: Aching for a Tech Safe Society summary article

Webinar highlights and points shared by each speaker, summarized by Dr. Lisa Hutchinson of the UK’s ACHES (Adult Child Health and Environmental Support)

(includes their websites, books, Substacks etc.)

Creating Space for Natural, Healthy Unfoldment of Individual Capacities, or Not

Despite optimism, it is helpful when we can use our cognitive abilities to understand the immensity of challenge of the times …and to know how to develop new skills for addressing them, with guides and community support.

An esoteric teacher compared this Age to the epoch of the Vietnam War. When the war started, 70% of Americans were in favor of US military intervention and ascribed to the domino theory- that if one Democracy fell, others would follow. Within a relatively short period of time, only 30% of Americans favored on-going military intervention, in this case in Venezuela.

40% of the population changed their minds regarding a highly charged topic within a volatile, electric, compressed historical timeframe.

Many observers feel that we are facing a similar challenge today.

MINDSPACE- behavioral science weaponized against the public

David Charalambous of Reaching People is helping others learn how to hold difficult conversations, and/or how to help loved ones confront false beliefs and social programming empowered by behavioral science that is being weaponized against the public.

David has been speaking to many groups about the MINDSPACE document being used by governments and businesses around the world to effect behavioral change and control, and not to serve the highest good of the populace.

Going with the grain: influencing behaviour through public policy -UK Govt link

Here is an 8 1/2-minute industry promotional video outlining tools that governments and organizations are using to control behavior.

“…..the nine key components of MINDSPACE - Messenger, Incentives, Norms, Defaults, Salience, Priming, Affect, Commitment, and Ego, and learn how they can be harnessed to enhance the persuasiveness and effectiveness of your change narratives.”

As David has explained, if you only see the pawn on the chess gameboard, you don’t really understand the game. (As I watched the industry video, I could see the components of the local smart meter pilot program decision-based-evidence-making from a more insightful lens).

To me, the choice is becoming very clear.

We continue to construct a future where we are immersed in a society run by those in possession of the game board….

or we remove ourselves and our children from the throes of the manipulative behavioral science and build cultures that draw on the rich traditions of self-discipline, self-awareness, and self-mastery, for example, the teachings of Rudolf Steiner (Biodynamic Farming, Waldorf education, Anthroposophy) and Eastern sciences. When addiction is rampant, and targeting enabled by AI, the stakes are even higher.

Big tech lost the way.

Stop the Manipulation

If you’d like to hear more of David’s work, here is an interview from a year ago with an open-minded, respected UK host (FYI with references to pandemic policy-making), Learn about the Noble Lie. 1 hour

Activist Art

The music of the 1960s helped to drive activism, - for the environment, against war - including Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young; Joni Mitchell, Marvin Gaye, Pete Seeger and others. Here is one.