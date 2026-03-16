Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay



Clarification courtesy Dr. Goldberg:

The talks this week were designed for members of the Healing Dementia Community as an introduction to EMF effects on the brain - i.e. people who know NOTHING about the EMF issue.

In case anyone has not seen the free Healing Dementia Mini Summit (which features a fantastic interview with Camilla Rees), here is the link:

https://healingdementia.com/mini-summit

Great resource for any of your friends or family who are dealing with memory or cognitive issues and have no interest in EMF... It may help them to reconsider...

Free - From Dr. Sharon Goldberg MD -EMF & The Brain 3/16 & 17 10am MT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK

From Dr. Goldberg:



In honor of Global Brain Awareness week, tomorrow we begin a special class on a major environmental factor that affects nearly every home — and can quietly influence your memory and mood.

That factor is EMF exposure, and the science behind it is stronger than most people realize.

Once you understand where EMFs are coming from, you can start lowering your exposure — and many people feel a real difference when they do.

Better sleep. Calmer mood. Clearer thinking.

If you’ve been stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure what’s holding you back… Tomorrow will give you answers.

March 16th & 17th at 10am MT / 12pm ET / 4pm UK

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85712012953?pwd=B9asLeuhblEvWv3qNibCOxWgx1s9AB.1

Passcode: 982804

Warmly, Dr. Sharon Goldberg

More about Dr. Goldberg at this post: EMF & The Brain 3/16 & 17, FREE, From Dr. Sharon Goldberg MD

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